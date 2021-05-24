Where to Find Food & Drink Specials in Seattle for Memorial Day 2021

With more and more people getting vaccinated and a federally recognized three-day weekend on the way, there's plenty of reason to celebrate this Memorial Day. On the dining front, some local restaurants are offering specials for the holiday. We've rounded up those options here, from Mamnoon's Middle Eastern barbecue feast to thoughtfully selected provisions by the London Plane. For more ideas, check out our roundup of ways to celebrate Memorial Day weekend 2021 in the Northwest, our roundup of barbecue places worth trying in Seattle, and our food and drink guide.
Hama Hama Oyster Company
In the mood for a shellfish feast? The seafood farm's cutoff for Memorial Day deliveries is Wednesday, May 26. They're offering pimento cheese or chipotle bourbon butter as add-ons for their grillers, a three-dozen bag of oysters ideal for searing on the BBQ or roasting in the oven. If you'd prefer to leave the shucking to the pros, they're also currently taking reservations for their Oyster Saloon for Memorial Day weekend.
Lilliwaup
Delivery or outdoor seating
Heavy Goods
Heavy Goods, Heavy Restaurant Group's online shop and Wallingford market selling prepared foods and home goods, is offering a variety of Memorial Day specials for pre-order, including ready-to-grill proteins, side dishes, and build-your-own strawberry shortcake. Choose from a selection of dishes such as chimichurri kebabs, Seattle dogs (including a vegan option), cedar plank salmon, crab rolls, spicy wings, smoky clam dip, and jalapeño mac and cheese, and add on wine, beer, or boozy juice pouches. Pickup is available from all of the restaurant group's locations, including Purple Woodinville, Meet the Moon, Barrio, The Commons, Pablo y Pablo, and Fiasco.
Various locations
Pickup
HoneyHole Sandwiches
Capitol Hill's endearingly weird watering hole/sandwich shop is opening its new Central District location on Memorial Day weekend and has a patio for you to soak up the sun while enjoying a hearty Fast Eddie, Waverider, or Buford T. Justice.
Central District
Pickup or outdoor seating
The London Plane
The bright, airy Pioneer Square cafe is offering a special "Memorial Day larder" bag, complete with fresh local herbs, lettuces, "some combination of peas, asparagus and/or radishes," freshly baked burger buns from their bakery, and a honey pound cake with a half pint container of softly whipped cream. A summery bottle of wine and a bouquet of local peonies are the finishing touches. Pickup is available on Friday and Saturday only.
Pioneer Square
Pickup or delivery
Mamnoon
The Capitol Hill restaurant will prepare an all-out Middle Eastern barbecue feast for the holiday, with shish taouk (yogurt-marinated chicken with garlic and za'atar), ground lamb kefta, smoked lamb barbecue ribs, hummus, labneh, pita chips, house pickles, harra sauce, garlic toum, marinated olives, Lebanese potato salad, melon salad, and "Mama's cookies." The meal package feeds four and is available for pickup from 12-9 pm on Saturday.
Capitol Hill
Pickup or delivery
RidgeWood Bottle & Tap
Starting on Memorial Day, this draft-focused bottle shop in Phinney will feature a group of food trucks in the parking lot every Monday through Labor Day, with an open-air dining area. The lineup for the inaugural event has not yet been announced.
Phinney
Outdoor seating
Savor Seattle
The Pike Place Market tour company, which pivoted to sell boxes of food products from local vendors and was recently purchased by the sustainable sandwich shop chain Homegrown, has put together a Memorial Day version of its "Iconic Market Box" package with plenty of goods from some familiar favorites. The box includes a selection of fruit and veggies from Frank's Quality Produce, with burger fixings (lettuce, tomatoes, and avocados), plus spring onions, asparagus, summer squash, and peaches for grilling. Also included is a ground beef-veggie blend from Omnivore Meats, seeded brioche buns from Macrina Bakery, Dutch Hollow Dulcet cheese from Beecher's Handmade Cheese, sour and spicy pickles from Bonnie B's Peppers, old-fashioned potato salad from Molly's, smoked salmon dip from Pike Place Fish Market, sea salt bagel chips from Seattle Bagel Bakery, organic red raspberry lemonade from Paunchy Elephant, and two s'mores cookies from Cookies with Tiffany. Savor's "classic" box option contains all of the same items except for the pickles, salmon dip, bagel chips, and some of the produce.
Pike Place Market
Delivery
Smokestack Lightning BBQ
This barbecue trailer will be parked at Urban Family Brewing beginning at noon on Memorial Day and will be slinging classic barbecue platters for two. All veterans will also receive a 10% discount that day.
Ballard
Pickup or outdoor seating