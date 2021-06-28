Where to Find Food & Drink Specials in Seattle for the Fourth of July 2021

Independence Day is right around the corner, and it's time to start thinking about procuring some festive food for the occasion. We've rounded up holiday-themed specials around town, from bomb pop macarons at Lady Yum to sparkler-topped cocktails at The Mountaineering Club. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.



Delridge Grocery Cooperative

The community-owned grocery co-op has you covered with s'mores kits (regular or gluten-free graham crackers, Dandies vegan marshmallows, and three organic, fair-trade Equal Exchange chocolate bars) for a gooey treat that's sure to go over well at your Fourth of July shindig. All proceeds will go towards the store's efforts to reopen this autumn.

West Seattle

Pickup or delivery



Hot Cakes

Strawberry shortcake is a Fourth of July classic, and Seattle's "molten chocolate cakery" has put a subtle twist on the summer-staple dessert with their version, featuring lemon whipped cream, fresh Hayton Farms organic strawberries, basil syrup, and fluffy cornmeal biscuits.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Kitchen & Market

This local meal kit service is offering Fourth of July barbecue kits with dry-rubbed pork spare ribs, house-made barbecue sauce, four ears of corn, Parmesan garlic butter, biscuit mix, buttermilk, shredded cabbage and kale with coleslaw dressing, confetti pasta salad, and watermelon. Cap off the meal with a berry stack cake kit (featuring Tahitian vanilla cake mix, lemon curd, whipped cream, and fresh berries) or a cherry almond galette kit.

Capitol Hill

Pickup or delivery



Lady Yum

The macaron maven has reprised their popular "bomb pop" flavor, which takes inspiration from the iconic red, white, and blue-striped popsicle and features blue raspberry, cherry, and lime flavors. It's available in a pack of 10 or 15 macarons or in a custom box. Alternatively, create your own red, white, and blue macaron pack by choosing from the brand's red (raspberry Chardonnay), white (vanilla bean or salted caramel), and blue (toffee or toasted coconut) cookies.

Bellevue, Kirkland, SeaTac, Denny Triangle

Pickup or delivery



The London Plane

Stock your kitchen with some prime provisions for the holiday with the Pioneer Square restaurant's Fourth of July larder box, which contains corn, snap peas, zucchini, summer squash, Sungold tomatoes, and basil. You'll also receive a cherry pie with softly whipped cream and rye crackers from their bakery, as well as a bottle of rosé and a bunch of sweet pea blooms for your table.

Pioneer Square

Pickup or delivery



Macrina Bakery

The bakery mainstay's summer menu features treats like berry tartlets, sugar cookies iced to resemble a juicy watermelon, and other summer fruit. (Note that they'll be closed on the Fourth, so plan to drop by beforehand.)

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Mamnoon

If you'd prefer to pass on the standard Fourth of July hot dog, the Lebanese/Syrian standby is here to save you. Their barbecue kit comes with shish taouk, smoked and pulled lamb shoulder, hummus, labneh, pita chips and fresh pita bread, house pickles, marinated olives, cabbage slaw, melon and stone fruit salad, and Mama's cookies. Pickup is available from 1-9 pm on Saturday, July 3.

Capitol Hill

Pickup

The Mountaineering Club

Since fireworks are a no-go in Seattle this year due to wildfires, University District's Northwest-themed rooftop bar is going all out with a "Red, White, and Views" bash featuring live DJs and cocktails garnished with real sparklers, flaming citrus, and even incense. Not only that, but they'll also have a bar dedicated to "all things sparkling," from champagne cocktail slushies to magnum bottles to bottle sparklers. Oyster specials, including raw oysters and "camp-cooked" oysters with spiced brown butter, lemon and aioli, round out the special menu.

University District

Outdoor seating



Savor Seattle

The Pike Place Market tour company, which pivoted to sell boxes of food products from local vendors during the pandemic, has put together a Fourth of July market box with JT's Original Louisiana Barbecue Sauce, Draper Valley Farms chicken breasts and thighs, MarketSpice's all-purpose barbecue seasoning blend shaker, smoked heavy garlic kielbasa from Uli's Famous Sausage, Beecher's mac and cheese, biscuits from Honest Biscuits, hot honey from Herban Honey, a s'mores sundae kit from Shug's Soda Fountain, and fresh ingredients from Frank's Produce for cookout staples like coleslaw, potato salad, and corn on the cob.

Pike Place Market

Delivery

Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery has no shortage of specials for the holiday, including various themed dozens, DIY cupcake decorating sets, macarons, cakes, and more. They've also got you covered on the party supply front with holiday-themed dessert plates and cocktail napkins, as well as sparklers, fire sticks, and confetti fountains.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Urban Family Brewing

The Smokestack Lightning BBQ trailer will set up shop outside Urban Family Brewing beginning at noon on the 4th to hawk their signature smoked meats.

Ballard

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Zylberschtein's

The Jewish deli and bakery has a variety of kits, including smash burger packs (Beast and Cleaver beef patties, house-baked challah buns, caramelized onions, a family-recipe "seeburger" sauce, Tillamook cheddar, and butter lettuce), sausage grill packs (Beast and Cleaver sausages and buns), a picnic platter (smoked pastrami, smoked corned beef, roasted turkey, chicken salad, beef salami, bread, mustard, pickles, coleslaw, and Russian or classic potato salad), and a "fishy" brunch bagel platter (bagels, cream cheese, and whitefish salad). Options like cherry pie, cookies, Full Tilt ice cream, hard seltzer, beer, Reuben kits, and more are also available as add-ons. They're going fast, so place your orders soon.

North

Pickup