Where to Find Food for the Fourth of July 2023 in Seattle

Feeling a little extravagant? Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi, described by Stranger contributor Meg van Huygen as a "Vegas-flavored ultra fine-dining spot in Bellevue’s schmancy Lincoln Square," just so happens to be celebrating its fifth birthday on the 4th, and they're going all out for the occasion, with five "culinary stations" featuring 20 menu offerings, culinary and cocktail demos, a free champagne toast, drink tokens for exclusive cocktails and commemorative 2018 vintage wines, live music from DJ Murta, "marquee photo moments," and a (ahem) prime view of the downtown Bellevue Park fireworks show.
Bellevue
Dine-in
Cupcake Royale
Cupcake Royale's July specials will take you back to the days of running outside after hearing the jaunty jingle of the ice cream truck, with nostalgic flavors like "strawberry shortcake," "creamsicle," and the especially 4th of July-appropriate "bomb pop," decked out in red, white, and blue sprinkles.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Lady Yum
Bomb Pop diehards will also want to check out this macaron maven's glittery turquoise take on the flavor.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Macrina Bakery
The bakery mainstay's summer menu features treats like mini nectarine upside-down cakes, fresh blueberry pie, brown sugar shortbread cookies iced to resemble juicy watermelons, and strawberry vanilla bean cupcakes, plus barbecue necessities like brioche hot dog buns, burger buns, and slider buns. (Note that they'll be closed on the Fourth, so plan to place your order two days in advance and drop by before the holiday.)
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Mighty-O Donuts
Add some sweetness to your Independence Day with Mighty-O's "fireworks donut," a vanilla cake donut with scratch-made vanilla glaze and red, white, and blue stripes.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
The Mountaineering Club Like List
At its "Rockets over Rainier" party, the U-District's perpetually buzzy rooftop bar takes the ingredients of any successful 4th of July bash and sets them over the top, with music from DJ Pax, boozy popsicles, Pop Rocks-infused Jell-O shots, drinks on fire to thrill your inner pyromaniac, complimentary treats, and the pop-up Bigfoot Long's signature foot-long hot dogs and homemade cherry brownie caramel ice cream (both available for additional purchase). Bonus: Their wraparound decks offer panoramic views of both lakes, Gas Works Park, and the Space Needle, so you're ideally positioned to enjoy the fireworks action. Reservations are required.
University District
Dine-in
Trophy Cupcakes
The gourmet cupcake bakery has no shortage of specials for the holiday, including various themed dozens, macarons, and a party platter of assorted treats. They've also got you covered on the party supply front with holiday-themed dessert plates, cocktail napkins, and sparklers.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
