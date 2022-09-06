Where to Find Mooncakes and More for the 2022 Mid-Autumn Festival in Seattle

SPECIALS

Askatu Bakery

In contrast to traditional baked mooncakes, snow skin mooncakes (also called snowy mooncakes, ice skin mooncakes, or crystal mooncakes) are covered in a glutinous rice crust and must be kept frozen, not unlike mochi ice cream. This allergen-free Belltown bakery offers both traditional mooncakes and snow skin mooncakes in plain, matcha, or hibiscus, with a choice of red bean, ube, pandan coconut, or lotus fillings. A limited supply will be available in store throughout the month, but pre-orders are recommended—lotus filling mooncakes must be ordered one week in advance, with a minimum order of six.

Belltown

Pickup, delivery

Kiki Bakery

This Taiwanese bakery is selling intricate handmade mooncakes with fillings like pineapple, lotus seed paste, red bean paste, Earl Grey milk tea, and dates and walnuts all month long.

Bitter Lake

Pickup, delivery



Lady M

If you want to impress and/or delight someone this Mid-Autumn Festival, this dessert company known primarily for its layered crêpe cakes is currently offering a "Glowing Lights" mooncake gift set via the online ordering platform Chowbus, complete with two of each flavor (coffee caramel, Earl Grey, and purple yam custard) made in collaboration with the Taiwanese chain Kee Wah Bakery. The whole set comes packaged in an eye-catching spinning lantern that glows to reveal a hidden moonlit scene.

Bellevue

Pickup, delivery



Lam's Seafood Market

Little Saigon's trusty Asian seafood market has stacks upon stacks of colorful boxed mooncakes in stock.

Chinatown-International District, Tukwila

Pickup, delivery



Lionhead

Chef Garrett Doherty will prepare a special feast for the weekend of Mid-Autumn Festival (September 10-11) at this Sichuan restaurant on Capitol Hill. Reservations are recommended.

Capitol Hill

Dine-in



Mee Sum Pastry

This longtime staple bakes its mooncakes all year round, with fillings like red bean, lotus, and winter melon.

Pike Place Market, University District

Pickup



Oh Bear Cafe & Teahouse

The Taiwanese cafe slings trendy snow skin mooncakes in three different flavors, including Oreo cream cheese, matcha red bean, and chocolate, available for pre-order via Instagram DM.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Regent Bakery

This Chinese bakery with three locations in the Seattle area sets itself apart from the rest of the mooncake crowd with its golden yolk custard mooncakes, which feature a delicate flaky crust and a moist egg yolk custard filling. Other options include white lotus seed, red bean, and dates.

Capitol Hill, Factoria, Redmond

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



T55 Pâtisserie

You'll find mooncakes in a variety of flavors at this newly opened Bothell bakery spinoff from the team behind Süsu Dessert Cafe , including honey grapefruit, white coffee, gula Melaka, chendol, cranberry, yuzu sesame, green tea, milk tea, pu'er tea, red bean orange, and lotus with egg yolk. Süsu's lines for mooncakes have stretched around the block in the past, so be sure to show up early if you have your heart set on snagging some.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup

U-Lin Asian Bistro

This Lynnwood spot is selling mooncakes with lotus paste, winter melon paste, and red bean paste.

Lynnwood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Uwajimaya

Of course, the iconic Asian supermarket carries a wide selection of mooncakes, including traditional Cantonese-style mooncakes, snow skin mooncakes, Taiwanese-style flaky mooncakes (which have a flaky outer skin and are often decorated with sesame seeds or a red dot), and lava mooncakes (which have a buttery crust and contain custard with a molten egg yolk center).

Chinatown-International District, Bellevue, Renton

Pickup, delivery



EVENTS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 10

Mid-Autumn Festival at Lucky Envelope Brewing

Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. They'll host a celebration with new beer releases, new merch (including Lucky Envelope steel chopsticks), baked mooncakes, and giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food truck Panda Dim Sum will also make an appearance. Mooncakes are available for pre-order, and any that are left over will be available for sale at the event.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12-10 pm

Mid-Autumn Kite Festival 2022

Go fly a kite—no, actually go fly one—at this family-friendly festival, where you can craft your own kite and set it aloft. Other activities include a tea demonstration, poetry readings, Chinese calligraphy, and tai chi.

Seattle Chinese Garden, 1-5 pm

Cascadia Mid-Autumn Tea Festival

Channel your inner Uncle Iroh at the inaugural edition of this new festival dedicated to all things tea. Bliss out with "activi-teas" like tea tastings and an art corner with tea-themed coloring pages and crafts, and browse brewing tools, gently used tea wares, and vendor booths. You can also purchase a mooncake to celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival for $5. Don't forget to bring your own tasting cup for maximum enjoyment.

University Heights, 10 am-3 pm

C-ID Night Market 2022

Traditionally, night markets are a place to stroll, shop, and nosh on tasty street-food snacks. This annual festival takes place beneath the historic Chinatown gate in the International District and features a slew of Asian street food alongside handmade local goods, fresh cut flowers, and more, plus entertainment such as live bands and breakdancing groups.

Chinatown-International District, 1-9 pm