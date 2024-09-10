EverOut The Stranger
Noisy Creek
Portland Mercury Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🍎 September Events
🤑 Cheap & Easy
🏈 Where to Watch Football
👀 2024 at a Glance
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food Specials

Where to Find Mooncakes and More for the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival in Seattle

Kemi Dessert Bar, Lucky Envelope Brewing, and More
by Julianne Bell
September 10, 2024
|
Like
Check out Kemi Dessert Bar's whimsical floral mooncakes before its new shop opens on Capitol Hill. (Kemi Dessert Bar)
Also known as the Moon Festival or Mooncake Festival, the Mid-Autumn Festival is celebrated across East and Southeast Asia on the 15th day of the eighth month of the Chinese calendar, when the moon is thought to be at its brightest and fullest during the fall harvest. Mooncakes—intricately stamped pastries often filled with egg yolk, red bean, or lotus seed paste—are central to the holiday, which falls on September 17 this year. We've gathered a list of places where you can find this seasonal specialty, plus other festivities for the occasion. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

SPECIALS

Kiki Bakery List
This Taiwanese bakery is selling handmade mooncakes, with options for assorted Chinese-style mooncakes or Taiwanese-style mooncakes with sweet red bean paste and a salted egg yolk center.
Haller Lake

Lady M List
If you want to impress and/or delight someone this Mid-Autumn Festival, this dessert company known primarily for its layered crêpe cakes is currently offering a "Celestial Splendor" mooncake gift set, complete with two of each flavor (Earl Grey, black sesame, and passionfruit) made in collaboration with the Taiwanese chain Kee Wah Bakery. The whole set comes packaged in an eye-catching laser-cut lantern, which is adorned with illustrations of rabbits, the moon, lanterns, starfruit, and osmanthus trees and which can be illuminated to project an image of a lucky rabbit.
Bellevue

Lam's Seafood Market
Little Saigon's trusty Asian seafood market has stacks upon stacks of colorful boxed mooncakes in stock.
Chinatown-International District, Tukwila

Kemi Dessert Bar List
Pastry chef Kelly Miao's playful, nostalgic Asian American pop-up Kemi Dessert Bar is currently accepting mooncake pre-orders for pickup at her upcoming brick-and-mortar bakery location in the former Coping Cookies List space on Capitol Hill this Saturday, September 14. The pastel-hued treats come in whimsical floral designs and have four flavors: pandan pineapple, black sesame, osmanthus lotus, and strawberry red bean.
Capitol Hill, Phinney Ridge

Mee Sum Pastry
This longtime staple bakes its mooncakes all year round, with fillings like red bean, lotus, and winter melon.
Pike Place Market, University District

Regent Bakery
This local Chinese bakery chainlet sets itself apart from the rest of the mooncake crowd with its golden yolk custard mooncakes, which feature a delicate flaky crust and a moist egg yolk custard filling. Other options include white lotus seed, red bean, pineapple, and dates. Online orders are available for pickup from the Bellevue location only.
Bellevue, Capitol Hill, Redmond

Uwajimaya
Of course, the iconic Asian supermarket carries a wide selection of mooncakes, including traditional Cantonese-style mooncakes, snow skin mooncakes, Taiwanese-style flaky mooncakes (which have a flaky outer skin and are often decorated with sesame seeds or a red dot), and lava mooncakes (which have a buttery crust and contain custard with a molten egg yolk center).
Chinatown-International District, Bellevue, Renton

EVENTS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration Remind List
Join the U-District's Ladd & Lass Brewing for a harvest moon celebration with an appearance from the Asian-inspired snack mix pop-up Gochiso (2-6 pm), hearty Central American and Mexican fare from La Riviera Maya Food Truck, and a special release of Taro Up My Heart, a new mid-autumn festival lager brewed in collaboration with Lucky Envelope. Plus, channel your inner child with a coloring contest for a chance to win fantastic prizes.
Ladd & Lass Brewing, 2-10 pm

Mid-Autumn Festival at Lucky Envelope Brewing Remind List
Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. They'll host a celebration with new beer releases (including Taro Up My Heart lager and Mid-Autumn Hazy IPA infused with açaí blueberry black tea), baked mooncakes, and limited giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food truck Panda Dim Sum will also sling pan-fried noodles, pork buns, dumplings, lotus leaf sticky rice wraps, and potstickers out of a refurbished school bus.
Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12-10 pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

C-ID Night Market 2024 Remind List
The C-ID Night Market took a break in 2023 but makes a triumphant return in late September with an afternoon and evening of eats, shopping, and cultural performances. The streets will be closed to car traffic so you can leisurely explore food vendors and nosh on snacks like dumplings and noodles before heading over to Hing Hay Park to check out a lion dance, taiko performance, and martial arts demonstrations. The sun sets two hours before the market closes, so the ambience will shift from golden hour to glowing lanterns. SHANNON LUBETICH
Hing Hay Park, 1-9 pm

You Might Also Like

Get a Friday the 13th Tattoo at One of These Seattle Shops
Special Flash Deals for September 13, 2024
Where to Find Mooncakes and More for the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival in Seattle
Kemi Dessert Bar, Lucky Envelope Brewing, and More
The Top 45 Events in Seattle This Week: Sept 9–15, 2024
Art + Culture Week Seattle, Black & Loud Fest, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Sept 6–8, 2024
San Gennaro Festival, Art + Culture Week, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Hot Cakes, Hummus, and Cheese Tea
September 6, 2024 Edition
Ticket Alert: The Vaccines, Kiss of Life, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, More Event Updates for September 5

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me