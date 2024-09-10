Where to Find Mooncakes and More for the 2024 Mid-Autumn Festival in Seattle

SPECIALS

Kiki Bakery

This Taiwanese bakery is selling handmade mooncakes, with options for assorted Chinese-style mooncakes or Taiwanese-style mooncakes with sweet red bean paste and a salted egg yolk center.

Haller Lake



Lady M

If you want to impress and/or delight someone this Mid-Autumn Festival, this dessert company known primarily for its layered crêpe cakes is currently offering a "Celestial Splendor" mooncake gift set, complete with two of each flavor (Earl Grey, black sesame, and passionfruit) made in collaboration with the Taiwanese chain Kee Wah Bakery. The whole set comes packaged in an eye-catching laser-cut lantern, which is adorned with illustrations of rabbits, the moon, lanterns, starfruit, and osmanthus trees and which can be illuminated to project an image of a lucky rabbit.

Bellevue



Lam's Seafood Market

Little Saigon's trusty Asian seafood market has stacks upon stacks of colorful boxed mooncakes in stock.

Chinatown-International District, Tukwila



Kemi Dessert Bar

Pastry chef Kelly Miao's playful, nostalgic Asian American pop-up Kemi Dessert Bar is currently accepting mooncake pre-orders for pickup at her upcoming brick-and-mortar bakery location in the former Coping Cookies space on Capitol Hill this Saturday, September 14. The pastel-hued treats come in whimsical floral designs and have four flavors: pandan pineapple, black sesame, osmanthus lotus, and strawberry red bean.

Capitol Hill, Phinney Ridge



Mee Sum Pastry

This longtime staple bakes its mooncakes all year round, with fillings like red bean, lotus, and winter melon.

Pike Place Market, University District



Regent Bakery

This local Chinese bakery chainlet sets itself apart from the rest of the mooncake crowd with its golden yolk custard mooncakes, which feature a delicate flaky crust and a moist egg yolk custard filling. Other options include white lotus seed, red bean, pineapple, and dates. Online orders are available for pickup from the Bellevue location only.

Bellevue, Capitol Hill, Redmond

Uwajimaya

Of course, the iconic Asian supermarket carries a wide selection of mooncakes, including traditional Cantonese-style mooncakes, snow skin mooncakes, Taiwanese-style flaky mooncakes (which have a flaky outer skin and are often decorated with sesame seeds or a red dot), and lava mooncakes (which have a buttery crust and contain custard with a molten egg yolk center).

Chinatown-International District, Bellevue, Renton



EVENTS

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 14

Mid-Autumn Festival Celebration

Join the U-District's Ladd & Lass Brewing for a harvest moon celebration with an appearance from the Asian-inspired snack mix pop-up Gochiso (2-6 pm), hearty Central American and Mexican fare from La Riviera Maya Food Truck, and a special release of Taro Up My Heart, a new mid-autumn festival lager brewed in collaboration with Lucky Envelope. Plus, channel your inner child with a coloring contest for a chance to win fantastic prizes.

Ladd & Lass Brewing, 2-10 pm

Mid-Autumn Festival at Lucky Envelope Brewing

Ballard's culturally inspired craft brewery Lucky Envelope Brewing always goes all out for Mid-Autumn Festival, and this year is no exception. They'll host a celebration with new beer releases (including Taro Up My Heart lager and Mid-Autumn Hazy IPA infused with açaí blueberry black tea), baked mooncakes, and limited giveaways of red envelopes for good luck (a Chinese tradition that inspired the business's name). The food truck Panda Dim Sum will also sling pan-fried noodles, pork buns, dumplings, lotus leaf sticky rice wraps, and potstickers out of a refurbished school bus.

Lucky Envelope Brewing, 12-10 pm

SATURDAY, SEPTEMBER 21

C-ID Night Market 2024

The C-ID Night Market took a break in 2023 but makes a triumphant return in late September with an afternoon and evening of eats, shopping, and cultural performances. The streets will be closed to car traffic so you can leisurely explore food vendors and nosh on snacks like dumplings and noodles before heading over to Hing Hay Park to check out a lion dance, taiko performance, and martial arts demonstrations. The sun sets two hours before the market closes, so the ambience will shift from golden hour to glowing lanterns. SHANNON LUBETICH

Hing Hay Park, 1-9 pm