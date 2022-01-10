Where to Find Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Seattle for Dry January 2022

Looking to decrease your alcohol consumption for January? We've compiled a handy list of places to find non-alcoholic beverages around Seattle so you can quench your thirst. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
This New Mexican restaurant and bar offers a variety of nonalcoholic drinks, including their house-made pear rosemary shrub soda.
Othello
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Located at the top of the Lotte Hotel and boasting panoramic views of Elliott Bay and downtown Seattle, this contemporary Pacific Northwest restaurant has a selection of spirit-free cocktails, including a rosemary mule (rosemary syrup, lime juice, and ginger beer), a pear drop (Asian pear, lemongrass, lime juice, and soda), a seasonal shrub, and house-made sparkling kombucha.
Downtown
Pickup, dine-in
Deep Dive
Descend into the depths of the Amazon Spheres and treat yourself to one of this bar's fancy alcohol-free cocktails, which include an old fashioned, a Manhattan, a Negroni, a "piña fauxlada," a chai gimlet, a cranberry sour, and a pineapple mule, all made with different variations of Seedlip, a distilled non-alcoholic spirit. There's also non-alcoholic beer.
South Lake Union
You'll find a trio of spirit-free cocktails at this swanky downtown rooftop bar atop the Charter Hotel: "In the Mood" (guava strawberry tea, ginger, soda water, citrus), the "One O'Clock Jump" (cranberry, lychee, tonic water, citrus), and the "Middle Man" (passionfruit, Don’s mix, ginger beer, angostura bitters, citrus).
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Take a weekend staycation by visiting this Harry's Fine Foods Like Add to a List sibling at Alki Beach and sipping one of their non-alcoholic options, including lavender lemonade, a grapefruit rosemary spritz, and a hibiscus ginger lime spritz.
West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
This cozy West Seattle bar serves four non-alcoholic cocktails: the "Day at Gramma's" (Wilderton Lustre, strawberry white balsamic shrub, honey, and rhubarb bitters), the "Bitter Fairy" (Wilderton Earthen, Giffard aperitif syrup, lime, and plum bitters), the "Buzz" (Wilderton Earthen, cold brew, non-alcoholic Irish cream, demerara, and black walnut bitters), and "Walker Street" (Wilderton Lustre, lemon, rosemary syrup, and soda).
West Seattle
Pickup, dine-in
Oddfellows Cafe
The perpetually bustling Capitol Hill cafe has plenty of non-alcoholic options, including Crodino Italian bitter soda, Sanbitter aperitivo soda, rosemary lemonade, and a selection of flavorful house-made sodas (turmeric pineapple, rosemary lemon, and raspberry pomegranate).
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Missing your taco and margarita fix? Good news: This Mexican restaurant offers a wide selection of zero-proof drinks, including the "Diablito" (black currant, ginger, lime, and soda), the "Garden Paloma" (grapefruit, honey, Fever Tree cucumber tonic, and Tajín), the "Piña Granada" (pineapple, pomegranate, lime, almond syrup, and tonic), and a non-alcoholic michelada, and will make an alcohol-free version of any of their margaritas.
Wallingford
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Rachel’s Ginger Beer
With flavors like blood orange, pink guava, and caramelized pineapple, the spicy-sweet soda purveyor's bar is the perfect place to grab a refreshing non-alcoholic sip.
Capitol Hill, Pike Place Market, University Village
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Rejoice: This draft-focused bottle shop in Phinney Ridge has devised the first alcohol-free version of its popular boozy slushies, aptly dubbed the "Dry January" and featuring raspberries, blueberries, and lime. It's only available for a limited time, so be sure to try it before it's gone (though the business hints at similar specials closer to summer).
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
The Royal Room
No need to miss out on your favorite drinks while checking out a show at the Columbia City venue: With non-alcoholic options like the Florida Greyhound (fresh grapefruit juice with a splash of Sprite, soda, and an orange twist), the Perfect Storm (house-made ginger limeade with a splash of Coca Cola), and the Magda Rita (limeade, hibiscus syrup, and soda), you can enjoy familiar flavors minus the spirits.
Columbia City
Pickup, dine-in
Leave it to this stylish and creative craft cocktail to have a wide selection of zero-proof drinks, such as the "Small Town Drama," a strawberry and tangerine spritz made with Seedlip non-alcoholic spirits and Som Cordial.
Fremont
Dine-in
This local beverage purveyor slings fresh, spicy non-alcoholic ginger beer and a pear-jasmine variation, with an apple-rose flavor in the works. You can also add a drop of their drinking vinegar to your zero-proof concoctions at home.
South Park
Pickup
Vito’s
This dark, sexy, old-school lounge known for its excellent cocktails has a menu of alcohol-free drinks, including Sanbitter, Casamaro Club Alta or Como, and Athletic Brewing Non-Alcoholic Golden Ale, and will even concoct a "bartender's choice" beverage for you based on your preferences.
First Hill
Pickup, dine-in
