Where to Find Non-Alcoholic Drinks in Seattle for Dry January 2024



Bang Bang Kitchen

Sisters Miki and Yuki Sodos's New Mexican restaurant and bar has you covered with a fresh menu of non-alcoholic cocktails, including the "Four Points" (Pathfinder non-alcoholic amaro, passionfruit and agave syrup, fresh orange and lime juice, and a Tajín rim) and Miki's personal favorite, the "Horse with No Shame" (Spiritless non-alcoholic Kentucky bourbon, Giffard Bitter Aperitif, house-made pear ginger syrup, and ginger beer). I'm particularly intrigued by the "Roadrunner, Road Runner" (Dhōs rhubarb aperitif, pineapple juice, house-made chamomile oleo-saccharum syrup, fresh lime, and muddled cucumbers). In addition, they'll also have non-alcoholic beers from Athletic Brewing and shots of non-alcoholic spirits from Pathfinder. Order a breakfast burrito the size of your head for good measure and enjoy not waking up with a pounding head the following morning.

Othello



Cheeky & Dry

Just because you're not drinking doesn't mean you suddenly lose the desire for a fun little drink, and this new 100% non-alcoholic bottle shop in Phinney Ridge—the first of its kind in Seattle—was founded with that principle in mind. Married couple Kirstin and Yura Vracko conceived the idea for the shop after Yura graduated from rehab earlier this year and both of them were searching for upscale non-alcoholic alternatives. The shelves are stocked with eye-catching canned mocktails, zero-proof spirits, CBD sparkling water, non-alcoholic wine, syrups, bitters, and more, and you can even sample products.

Phinney Ridge



Deep Dive

Descend into the dank depths of the Amazon Spheres and treat yourself to one of this bar's fancy "free-spirited" (alcohol-free) cocktails, with options like "Bright Eyes" (sparkling verjus, New London Light Non-Alcoholic Spirit) and "Snake Oil Sour" (Pathfinder Hemp & Root, orgeat, lemon).

South Lake Union



The Gemini Room

The vibey '70s-themed Capitol Hill lounge makes Dry January a walk in the park with a list of playful yet sophisticated mocktails. The "Fancy Shirley" puts a grown-up twist on the childhood grenadine-and-maraschino staple with Toschi cherry syrup and lemon-lime soda, while the ube orange cream soda hearkens back to the creamsicles of your youth with the addition of ube sweetened condensed milk. I'm also into the "Everyone Loves a Rickey" (coconut cream, lime juice, and soda water).

Capitol Hill



Kamp Social House

This lesbian-owned Madison Valley bar hopes to lure the "sober-curious" with an inclusive menu that features "unboozy" options for cocktails, beer, and sparkling wine. I'm partial to their glamorous non-alcoholic take on the French 75, which features non-alcoholic gin, lavender simple syrup, and Zilch Zero-Alcohol Bubbles. They've also got a non-alcoholic Negroni with optional zero-proof bubbly, so you can still have your "Negroni...sblagliato...with Prosecco in it" moment.

Madison Valley



Kilig

You've probably already heard all the buzz about the bulalo and pancit at Musang chef Melissa Miranda's new restaurant, but you might not know their non-alcoholic beverages also slap. On my last visit, I was a fan of the refreshing "ube cereal milk" (ube, pineapple juice, coconut milk, and soda), and the others—orange creamsicle (orange juice, coconut milk, agave, lime, and vanilla) and sumac-spiked tamarind ginger beer—sound equally enticing.

Chinatown-International District



Korochka Tavern

This dim, sexy, Russian-themed cocktail bar in Wallingford isn't just an ideal date night destination, it's also a great place for non-alcoholic bevs. Try the intriguing birch juice (described as "slightly sweet with a light silky texture), or opt for Athletic Brewing beer, sparkling Lagunitas hop water, or an herbal-flavored Crodino cocktail over ice.

Wallingford



Rachel’s Ginger Beer

The Seattle food community collectively mourned when Rachel’s Ginger Beer founder Rachel Marshall died after a struggle with alcohol in spring 2023. With fruity flavors like blood orange, pink guava, and caramelized pineapple, her signature spicy-sweet eponymous beverage remains one of the city's most iconic non-alcoholic options.

Capitol Hill, Pike Place Market, University Village



Stampede Cocktail Club

Leave it to this stylish craft cocktail lounge to come up with a menu of boldly creative non-alcoholic offerings, like the "Emerald Graves" (Seedlip Garden 108, lime, pineapple shrub, demerara, and kiwi) and the "Mirror of My Heart" (pistachio orgeat, rosewater, Wilderton Lustre aromatic, and Pathfinder).

Fremont