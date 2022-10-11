Where to Find Pumpkin Treats in Seattle for Fall 2022

A La Mode Pies
For a cozy slice of fall, try A La Mode's classic holiday pumpkin pie, made with a gingersnap crust, spiced pumpkin custard, and deep-fried pumpkin seeds.
Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Creamy Cone Cafe Like Add to a List
This cheerful Rainier Beach ice cream parlor is currently scooping up a pumpkin spice flavor, which they recommend pairing with caramel drizzle and house-made waffle cone chips.
Rainier Beach
Pickup, dine-in
Cupcake Royale
The cupcakery offers a seasonal pumpkin cardamom cupcake made with fresh pumpkin puree, cardamom cream cheese frosting, and spiced pumpkin seeds.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Half and Half Doughnut Co. Like Add to a List
This Capitol Hill doughnut shop has released a new pumpkin spice doughnut, in addition to other fall flavors, such as apple spice, pecan fritters, "mystical matcha mochas," and toasted coconut old fashioneds.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Hello Robin
Robin Wehl Martin's cozy cookie bakery recently unveiled a pumpkin cheesecake cookie with cinnamon and brown sugar.
Central District, University Village
Pickup, delivery
Hot Cakes
The molten-dessert emporium's fall menu features a pumpkin chai (with Jaipur Avenue chai and house-made pumpkin syrup) and "Grandma Madden's pumpkin bread" with vanilla, cinnamon, pepitas, and a sprinkling of sugar on top.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Kati Vegan Thai Like Add to a List
This plant-based favorite is putting a boozy spin on the PSL with their "Drunken Pumpkin" cocktail, which contains cold brew coffee, oat milk pumpkin cream, and pumpkin pie spices.
South Lake Union, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Lady Yum
The macaron maven's October flavors include a jack-o'-lantern-orange pumpkin butterbeer macaron festooned with festive sprinkles.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge Like Add to a List
Dive into a pile of fluffy orange pumpkin pancakes with powdered sugar and maple syrup at Capitol Hill's resident diner.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Macrina Bakery
The ever-popular bakery's pumpkin cheesecake, available full size or in an adorably diminutive version, combines pumpkin with a ginger molasses cookie crust and tart cranberry compote for a trifecta of fall flavor. They also have pumpkin pie bars (available topped with crunchy pecan streusel or a leaf cutout), pumpkin muffins, vegan pumpkin scones, and pumpkin chocolate chip cookies.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Midnight Cookie Co. Like Add to a List
This delivery service has you covered for all your late-night fall cookie cravings with their new vegan pumpkin snickerdoodle.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Mighty-O Donuts
Pair Mighty-O's rich glazed pumpkin cake doughnut with their pumpkin spice latte for maximum autumnal vibes.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Molly Moon’s Ice Cream
The local ice cream parlor's seasonal pumpkin clove flavor is made with organic pumpkin, cane sugar, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Off the Rez
Seattle's first Native American food truck and cafe recently reprised its fan-favorite pumpkin frybread, which is tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a dollop of whipped cream.
University District, traveling
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Queen Anne Coffee Co. Like Add to a List
Ditch the ubiquitous green mermaid in favor of a pumpkin spice latte from this locally owned cafe and bakery.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Salt & Straw Ice Cream
It's not officially spooky season until Salt & Straw drops its annual hair-raising fall menu, available through Halloween. The "Ice SCREAM" series includes "Jack-o'-Lantern Pumpkin Bread," a pumpkin flavor with warm spices, chunks of pumpkin bread, and swirls of cream cheese frosting.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in