Where to Find Pumpkin Treats in Seattle for Fall 2022



A La Mode Pies

For a cozy slice of fall, try A La Mode's classic holiday pumpkin pie, made with a gingersnap crust, spiced pumpkin custard, and deep-fried pumpkin seeds.

Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Creamy Cone Cafe

This cheerful Rainier Beach ice cream parlor is currently scooping up a pumpkin spice flavor, which they recommend pairing with caramel drizzle and house-made waffle cone chips.

Rainier Beach

Pickup, dine-in



Cupcake Royale

The cupcakery offers a seasonal pumpkin cardamom cupcake made with fresh pumpkin puree, cardamom cream cheese frosting, and spiced pumpkin seeds.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Half and Half Doughnut Co.

This Capitol Hill doughnut shop has released a new pumpkin spice doughnut, in addition to other fall flavors, such as apple spice, pecan fritters, "mystical matcha mochas," and toasted coconut old fashioneds.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Hello Robin

Robin Wehl Martin's cozy cookie bakery recently unveiled a pumpkin cheesecake cookie with cinnamon and brown sugar.

Central District, University Village

Pickup, delivery

Hot Cakes

The molten-dessert emporium's fall menu features a pumpkin chai (with Jaipur Avenue chai and house-made pumpkin syrup) and "Grandma Madden's pumpkin bread" with vanilla, cinnamon, pepitas, and a sprinkling of sugar on top.

Ballard, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Kati Vegan Thai

This plant-based favorite is putting a boozy spin on the PSL with their "Drunken Pumpkin" cocktail, which contains cold brew coffee, oat milk pumpkin cream, and pumpkin pie spices.

South Lake Union, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lady Yum

The macaron maven's October flavors include a jack-o'-lantern-orange pumpkin butterbeer macaron festooned with festive sprinkles.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge

Dive into a pile of fluffy orange pumpkin pancakes with powdered sugar and maple syrup at Capitol Hill's resident diner.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Macrina Bakery

The ever-popular bakery's pumpkin cheesecake, available full size or in an adorably diminutive version, combines pumpkin with a ginger molasses cookie crust and tart cranberry compote for a trifecta of fall flavor. They also have pumpkin pie bars (available topped with crunchy pecan streusel or a leaf cutout), pumpkin muffins, vegan pumpkin scones, and pumpkin chocolate chip cookies.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Midnight Cookie Co.

This delivery service has you covered for all your late-night fall cookie cravings with their new vegan pumpkin snickerdoodle.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Mighty-O Donuts

Pair Mighty-O's rich glazed pumpkin cake doughnut with their pumpkin spice latte for maximum autumnal vibes.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Molly Moon’s Ice Cream

The local ice cream parlor's seasonal pumpkin clove flavor is made with organic pumpkin, cane sugar, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Off the Rez

Seattle's first Native American food truck and cafe recently reprised its fan-favorite pumpkin frybread, which is tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a dollop of whipped cream.

University District, traveling

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Queen Anne Coffee Co.

Ditch the ubiquitous green mermaid in favor of a pumpkin spice latte from this locally owned cafe and bakery.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Salt & Straw Ice Cream

It's not officially spooky season until Salt & Straw drops its annual hair-raising fall menu, available through Halloween. The "Ice SCREAM" series includes "Jack-o'-Lantern Pumpkin Bread," a pumpkin flavor with warm spices, chunks of pumpkin bread, and swirls of cream cheese frosting.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in