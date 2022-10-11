Show Me
Food Specials

Where to Find Pumpkin Treats in Seattle for Fall 2022

Cookies, Ice Cream, and More
by Julianne Bell
October 11, 2022
Hello Robin's pumpkin cookie features cinnamon, brown sugar, and a tangy cheesecake filling. (Hello Robin)
However you feel about pumpkin, it seems like you can find the ubiquitous fall flavor in just about every form in Seattle during the fall—not just in lattes and pie but also in ice cream, cheesecake, pancakes, doughnuts, cookies, cocktails, and more. We've rounded up a list of options for your perusal. For more inspiration, head over to our food and drink calendar.


A La Mode Pies
For a cozy slice of fall, try A La Mode's classic holiday pumpkin pie, made with a gingersnap crust, spiced pumpkin custard, and deep-fried pumpkin seeds.
Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Creamy Cone Cafe Add to a List
This cheerful Rainier Beach ice cream parlor is currently scooping up a pumpkin spice flavor, which they recommend pairing with caramel drizzle and house-made waffle cone chips.
Rainier Beach
Pickup, dine-in

Cupcake Royale
The cupcakery offers a seasonal pumpkin cardamom cupcake made with fresh pumpkin puree, cardamom cream cheese frosting, and spiced pumpkin seeds.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Half and Half Doughnut Co. Add to a List
This Capitol Hill doughnut shop has released a new pumpkin spice doughnut, in addition to other fall flavors, such as apple spice, pecan fritters, "mystical matcha mochas," and toasted coconut old fashioneds. 
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Hello Robin
Robin Wehl Martin's cozy cookie bakery recently unveiled a pumpkin cheesecake cookie with cinnamon and brown sugar.
Central District, University Village
Pickup, delivery

Hot Cakes
The molten-dessert emporium's fall menu features a pumpkin chai (with Jaipur Avenue chai and house-made pumpkin syrup) and "Grandma Madden's pumpkin bread" with vanilla, cinnamon, pepitas, and a sprinkling of sugar on top.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Kati Vegan Thai Add to a List
This plant-based favorite is putting a boozy spin on the PSL with their "Drunken Pumpkin" cocktail, which contains cold brew coffee, oat milk pumpkin cream, and pumpkin pie spices.
South Lake Union, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Lady Yum
The macaron maven's October flavors include a jack-o'-lantern-orange pumpkin butterbeer macaron festooned with festive sprinkles.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Lost Lake Cafe & Lounge Add to a List
Dive into a pile of fluffy orange pumpkin pancakes with powdered sugar and maple syrup at Capitol Hill's resident diner.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Macrina Bakery
The ever-popular bakery's pumpkin cheesecake, available full size or in an adorably diminutive version, combines pumpkin with a ginger molasses cookie crust and tart cranberry compote for a trifecta of fall flavor. They also have pumpkin pie bars (available topped with crunchy pecan streusel or a leaf cutout), pumpkin muffins, vegan pumpkin scones, and pumpkin chocolate chip cookies.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Midnight Cookie Co. Add to a List
This delivery service has you covered for all your late-night fall cookie cravings with their new vegan pumpkin snickerdoodle.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Mighty-O Donuts
Pair Mighty-O's rich glazed pumpkin cake doughnut with their pumpkin spice latte for maximum autumnal vibes.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Molly Moon’s Ice Cream
The local ice cream parlor's seasonal pumpkin clove flavor is made with organic pumpkin, cane sugar, cloves, cinnamon, and nutmeg.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Off the Rez
Seattle's first Native American food truck and cafe recently reprised its fan-favorite pumpkin frybread, which is tossed in cinnamon sugar and served with a dollop of whipped cream.
University District, traveling
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Queen Anne Coffee Co. Add to a List
Ditch the ubiquitous green mermaid in favor of a pumpkin spice latte from this locally owned cafe and bakery.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Salt & Straw Ice Cream
It's not officially spooky season until Salt & Straw drops its annual hair-raising fall menu, available through Halloween. The "Ice SCREAM" series includes "Jack-o'-Lantern Pumpkin Bread," a pumpkin flavor with warm spices, chunks of pumpkin bread, and swirls of cream cheese frosting.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

