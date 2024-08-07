EverOut The Stranger
Where to Find S'mores Treats for National S'mores Day 2024 in Seattle

A S'mores-gasbord of Options for August 10, From Cookies to Taiyaki
by EverOut Staff and Julianne Bell
August 7, 2024
|
Like
Celebrate National S'mores Day with made-to-order treats and special flavors at Theo Chocolate. (Theo Chocolate)
This Saturday, August 10, is National S'mores Day, and it's the perfect time to seek out the quintessential snack of summer. Below, we've rounded up all the places to get that nostalgic mix of graham crackers, chocolate, and marshmallows in a variety of configurations, from ice cream to cookies to donuts—campfire optional. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.


BeanFish
This popular taiyaki stand inside Uwajimaya offers a "Gimme S'mores" option, in which a jumbo marshmallow, chocolate chips, and crushed fortune cookies are smashed between two fish-shaped cakes.
Chinatown-International District

Camp West List
West Seattle's Pacific Northwest restaurant bills itself as "where adults go to camp," and they really mean it: You can conjure all your childhood campfire memories by ordering s'mores to roast with a burner at the table.
West Seattle

Hello Robin
The cookie bakery Hello Robin features the “Mackles'more” regularly—it’s a Theo chocolate chunk cookie sitting atop a graham cracker and crowned with a melty mallow. Yes, it’s named after that Macklemore (who just announced a show at Benaroya Hall Remind List ).
Capitol Hill, University District

Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery
The molten dessert emporium's s'mores cakes, made with smoked chocolate cake batter with a homemade marshmallow in the center and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a graham cracker on the side, are a decidedly gooier version of the classic campfire treat, available for dine-in or in cute little take-and-bake jars. They also serve a s'mores cookie studded with smoked chocolate chips and topped with toasted mini marshmallows.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, SoDo

Lady Yum
Lady Yum has an impressive selection of macarons in every color and flavor, but one that is especially intriguing is the s’mores macaron. Dainty French delicacy meets scrappy, all-American DIY dessert? It has all the trappings of a perfect hybrid.
Various locations

Lowrider Cookie Company
Emily Allport's dachshund-themed cookie shop has brought back its popular stuffed s'mores cookie, which is loaded with Nutella and topped with marshmallows and sea salt, as one of its August specials.
Central District, Georgetown

Macrina Bakery
The beloved bakery's summer menu features the "smookie," a s'mores-cookie hybrid: fluffy homemade marshmallows sandwiched between graham cracker cookies flecked with bittersweet chocolate.
Various locations

Midnight Cookie Company
If a craving strikes late at night, this cookie delivery business is the perfect solution to your nocturnal munchies, and it just so happens that they have a special s’mores cookie on their menu.
Various locations

Mighty-O
Just for August, the vegan donut chain has an exclusive s'mores flavor, featuring a chocolate cake donut topped with vanilla glaze, graham cracker crumbs, and vegan marshmallow cream.
Various locations

Mountaineering Club List
Whether you prefer your marshmallows gently browned or blackened to a crisp, you can roast them on this Northwest-themed bar's rooftop while enjoying panoramic views.
University District

Shug’s Soda Fountain
Shug’s Soda Fountain downtown has a cute, retro feel and a large variety of ice creams that may be transformed into sundaes. One of those elevated sundaes is the s’mores version, resplendent with toasted-to-order marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles, and chocolate.
Downtown

Theo Chocolate List
The Fremont-based chocolatier is celebrating National S'mores Day Remind List all weekend with custom made-to-order s'mores, special flavors of their famed Big Daddy marshmallow bars, discounts and offers, and a s'mores-themed selfie station. Plus, the staff will create the biggest of Big Daddies, dubbed the "Mega Daddy," and you can guess how much it weighs for a chance to win delicious prizes. A dollar from every s’more and specialty flavor Big Daddy purchased will be donated to FareStart. 
Fremont

