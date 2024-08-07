Where to Find S'mores Treats for National S'mores Day 2024 in Seattle



BeanFish

This popular taiyaki stand inside Uwajimaya offers a "Gimme S'mores" option, in which a jumbo marshmallow, chocolate chips, and crushed fortune cookies are smashed between two fish-shaped cakes.

Chinatown-International District



Camp West

West Seattle's Pacific Northwest restaurant bills itself as "where adults go to camp," and they really mean it: You can conjure all your childhood campfire memories by ordering s'mores to roast with a burner at the table.

West Seattle



Hello Robin

The cookie bakery Hello Robin features the “Mackles'more” regularly—it’s a Theo chocolate chunk cookie sitting atop a graham cracker and crowned with a melty mallow. Yes, it’s named after that Macklemore (who just announced a show at Benaroya Hall ).

Capitol Hill, University District



Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery

The molten dessert emporium's s'mores cakes, made with smoked chocolate cake batter with a homemade marshmallow in the center and served with a scoop of vanilla ice cream and a graham cracker on the side, are a decidedly gooier version of the classic campfire treat, available for dine-in or in cute little take-and-bake jars. They also serve a s'mores cookie studded with smoked chocolate chips and topped with toasted mini marshmallows.

Ballard, Capitol Hill, SoDo



Lady Yum

Lady Yum has an impressive selection of macarons in every color and flavor, but one that is especially intriguing is the s’mores macaron. Dainty French delicacy meets scrappy, all-American DIY dessert? It has all the trappings of a perfect hybrid.

Various locations



Lowrider Cookie Company

Emily Allport's dachshund-themed cookie shop has brought back its popular stuffed s'mores cookie, which is loaded with Nutella and topped with marshmallows and sea salt, as one of its August specials.

Central District, Georgetown



Macrina Bakery

The beloved bakery's summer menu features the "smookie," a s'mores-cookie hybrid: fluffy homemade marshmallows sandwiched between graham cracker cookies flecked with bittersweet chocolate.

Various locations



Midnight Cookie Company

If a craving strikes late at night, this cookie delivery business is the perfect solution to your nocturnal munchies, and it just so happens that they have a special s’mores cookie on their menu.

Various locations

Mighty-O

Just for August, the vegan donut chain has an exclusive s'mores flavor, featuring a chocolate cake donut topped with vanilla glaze, graham cracker crumbs, and vegan marshmallow cream.

Various locations



Mountaineering Club

Whether you prefer your marshmallows gently browned or blackened to a crisp, you can roast them on this Northwest-themed bar's rooftop while enjoying panoramic views.

University District



Shug’s Soda Fountain

Shug’s Soda Fountain downtown has a cute, retro feel and a large variety of ice creams that may be transformed into sundaes. One of those elevated sundaes is the s’mores version, resplendent with toasted-to-order marshmallows, graham cracker crumbles, and chocolate.

Downtown



Theo Chocolate

The Fremont-based chocolatier is celebrating National S'mores Day all weekend with custom made-to-order s'mores, special flavors of their famed Big Daddy marshmallow bars, discounts and offers, and a s'mores-themed selfie station. Plus, the staff will create the biggest of Big Daddies, dubbed the "Mega Daddy," and you can guess how much it weighs for a chance to win delicious prizes. A dollar from every s’more and specialty flavor Big Daddy purchased will be donated to FareStart.

Fremont