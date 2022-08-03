Where to Find Vietnamese Coffee in Seattle



Aroom Coffee

This Vietnamese cafe with a chic, minimalist aesthetic debuted in Fremont in late July. The menu includes sesame lattes, phin-brewed Vietnamese coffee, egg coffee, salted coffee, avocado coffee, coconut affogato, matcha, iced teas, and more. To eat, there's family-recipe xoi man (a sticky rice dish with Chinese sausage, pork floss, dried shrimp, fried eggs, quail eggs, Vietnamese pork roll, and house special sauce, available on weekends only) and savory waffles with a choice of cheese filling or pâté with salted shredded pork.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in

Bambū Desserts & Drinks

Besides a robust lineup of colorful, refreshing treats with pleasingly chewy textures, this Vietnamese chain also offers iced cà phê sữa đa with coffee jelly. A salted caramel variation with boba and a hazelnut mocha with optional add-ins are also available.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Coffeeholic House

The Vietnamese American-owned and -operated cafe serves Vietnamese-inspired drinks like "Coffeeholic Dream," coconut coffee, bac xiu (Vietnamese coffee with sweetened condensed milk), and honey lattes, all made with organic, freshly roasted robusta and arabica beans from Brooklyn-based importer and roaster Nguyen Coffee Supply. The business also aims to join the eco-friendly movement by eliminating plastic waste and lowering its carbon footprint.

Columbia City

Pickup



Hello Em

Located inside the Friends of Little Saigon Creative space, this shop from Pho Bac co-owner Yenvy Pham serves cà phê sữa đá made with espresso and is also the first Vietnamese roastery in Seattle. You can add a whipped egg coffee cloud made with egg whites and sweetened condensed milk to any drink. If you're feeling hungry, there's "bánh-mì-nini" (panini-grilled bánh mì), with breakfast sandwich, tofu, and hot dog varieties, and baked goods like Chinese doughnuts and durian crepe cakes.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in



Phin

Owner Bao Nguyen's beautiful, light-filled Vietnamese coffee shop in Chinatown-International District's Little Saigon area invites patrons to slow down and take a pause in their day. The menu focuses on classic phin-brewed Vietnamese coffee rather than espresso, with thoughtful ingredients like homemade condensed milk. Other offerings include chewy-crisp pandan waffles, flan with coffee shaved ice topping, salted sodas, tea, and Vietnamese yogurt.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup, dine-in



Queen Cà Phê

Vietnamese creations like the "My Khe Beach" (Vietnamese coffee blended with condensed milk, coconut powder, and cheese foam and topped with toasted coconut) coexist alongside European-inspired espresso at this upper Queen Anne café. The shop also slings boba, bánh mì, bubble waffles, and egg rolls.

Queen Anne

Pickup, dine-in



Sip House

Using the traditional phin brewing method, this U-District spot has a whole range of iced coffees in flavors like toffee, pistachio cream, and ube, plus tasty baked goods like savory pinwheels and blueberry scones.

University District

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Voi Cà Phê

This recently opened sustainable café showcases specialty coffee produced by Vietnamese farmers and roasters and supports Animals Asia, an organization working to reintroduce wild elephants in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. The menu features phin-brewed coffee (served black, with sweetened condensed milk, or iced with cinnamon and microfoam) as well as an aromatic pho-spiced latte (!), espresso drinks, Thai iced tea, and bánh mì.

Georgetown

Pickup

