Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
✊ Abortion Rights
⛱ Summer
🎵 Live Music & Concerts
🍜 Food & Drink
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food & Drink

Where to Find Vietnamese Coffee in Seattle

Coffeeholic, Sip House, and More
by Julianne Bell
August 3, 2022
Like
Share
Switch up your coffee routine with Voi Cà Phê's phở-spiced latte. (Voi Cà Phê)
In the last few years, cafes dedicated to cà phê sữa đa (Vietnamese coffee) have swept the Seattle landscape. Brewed with a phin filter, served over ice, and strong enough to jolt the heart of even the most dedicated of caffeine addicts, it's no wonder the beloved beverage has won the hearts of coffee-loving locals. Here, we've gathered a list of places where you can find Vietnamese-style coffee. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.


Aroom Coffee Add to a List
This Vietnamese cafe with a chic, minimalist aesthetic debuted in Fremont in late July. The menu includes sesame lattes, phin-brewed Vietnamese coffee, egg coffee, salted coffee, avocado coffee, coconut affogato, matcha, iced teas, and more. To eat, there's family-recipe xoi man (a sticky rice dish with Chinese sausage, pork floss, dried shrimp, fried eggs, quail eggs, Vietnamese pork roll, and house special sauce, available on weekends only) and savory waffles with a choice of cheese filling or pâté with salted shredded pork.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in

Bambū Desserts & Drinks Add to a List
Besides a robust lineup of colorful, refreshing treats with pleasingly chewy textures, this Vietnamese chain also offers iced cà phê sữa đa with coffee jelly. A salted caramel variation with boba and a hazelnut mocha with optional add-ins are also available.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Coffeeholic House Add to a List
The Vietnamese American-owned and -operated cafe serves Vietnamese-inspired drinks like "Coffeeholic Dream," coconut coffee, bac xiu (Vietnamese coffee with sweetened condensed milk), and honey lattes, all made with organic, freshly roasted robusta and arabica beans from Brooklyn-based importer and roaster Nguyen Coffee Supply. The business also aims to join the eco-friendly movement by eliminating plastic waste and lowering its carbon footprint.
Columbia City
Pickup

Hello Em Add to a List
Located inside the Friends of Little Saigon Creative space, this shop from Pho Bac co-owner Yenvy Pham serves cà phê sữa đá made with espresso and is also the first Vietnamese roastery in Seattle. You can add a whipped egg coffee cloud made with egg whites and sweetened condensed milk to any drink. If you're feeling hungry, there's "bánh-mì-nini" (panini-grilled bánh mì), with breakfast sandwich, tofu, and hot dog varieties, and baked goods like Chinese doughnuts and durian crepe cakes.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, dine-in

Phin Add to a List
Owner Bao Nguyen's beautiful, light-filled Vietnamese coffee shop in Chinatown-International District's Little Saigon area invites patrons to slow down and take a pause in their day. The menu focuses on classic phin-brewed Vietnamese coffee rather than espresso, with thoughtful ingredients like homemade condensed milk. Other offerings include chewy-crisp pandan waffles, flan with coffee shaved ice topping, salted sodas, tea, and Vietnamese yogurt.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup, dine-in

Queen Cà Phê Add to a List
Vietnamese creations like the "My Khe Beach" (Vietnamese coffee blended with condensed milk, coconut powder, and cheese foam and topped with toasted coconut) coexist alongside European-inspired espresso at this upper Queen Anne café. The shop also slings boba, bánh mì, bubble waffles, and egg rolls.
Queen Anne
Pickup, dine-in

Sip House Add to a List
Using the traditional phin brewing method, this U-District spot has a whole range of iced coffees in flavors like toffee, pistachio cream, and ube, plus tasty baked goods like savory pinwheels and blueberry scones.
University District
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Voi Cà Phê Add to a List
This recently opened sustainable café showcases specialty coffee produced by Vietnamese farmers and roasters and supports Animals Asia, an organization working to reintroduce wild elephants in the Central Highlands of Vietnam. The menu features phin-brewed coffee (served black, with sweetened condensed milk, or iced with cinnamon and microfoam) as well as an aromatic pho-spiced latte (!), espresso drinks, Thai iced tea, and bánh mì.
Georgetown
Pickup

You Might Also Like

Where to Find Vietnamese Coffee in Seattle
Coffeeholic, Sip House, and More
The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Aug 1-7, 2022
Hamilton, Seafair Weekend, and More Top Picks
Your Guide to August 2022 Events in Seattle
THING, the Seattle Design Festival, Alicia Keys, John Mulaney, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 29-31, 2022
Torchlight Parade, BAM Arts Fair, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Lobster Rolls, Vietnamese Coffee, and a New Bar
July 29, 2022 Edition
This Week in Seattle Event News: Jonathan Van Ness, Kim Gordon, and More
Tickets Going On Sale Friday, July 29 and More Event Updates

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!