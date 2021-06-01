Where to Get Doughnuts in Seattle for National Doughnut Day 2021

This Friday, June 4, is National Doughnut Day, a holiday originally created to honor the Salvation Army volunteers who distributed doughnuts to soldiers during World War I. Below, we've rounded up some special offerings available on Friday, as well as some of our favorite local purveyors of glazed, filled, and frosted treats, from the mochi doughnut shop Dochi to the new queer-owned vegan doughnut truck Dough Joy, which reopens this Thursday. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Dochi

This mochi doughnut shop draws long lines for its pleasingly chewy-crisp creations in flavors like ube with Fruity Pebbles and matcha with Oreos. The store is teaming up with the local boutique Sairen and the small-batch ceramics business Ceremony Studio to offer a National Doughnut Day Instagram giveaway, with a bundle that includes handmade mochi doughnut mugs, pens, and a half-dozen doughnuts.

Seattle, Tukwila

Pickup



Donut Factory

This spot known for confections like doughnuts, cake, ice cream sandwiches, and other treats like the "crobar" (a croissant-doughnut bar hybrid akin to the Cronut), will have plenty of doughnuts available for walk-in orders and delivery on National Doughnut Day. If you have your heart set on a particular variety, you can also place 48-hour advance preorders, which allow you to choose your frosting, toppings, coatings, and fillings.

Lynnwood, University District

Pickup or delivery



Dough Joy

This new queer-owned vegan doughnut truck is reopening in Ballard on Thursday, which will mark the beginning of its permanent hours. Offerings will include the "Basic B" (a plain glazed doughnut), "Petal to the Metal" (rose donut with pink marbled icing), the "Cereal Killer" (a cereal milk donut topped with Fruit Loops), and the "Faconator" (a maple donut with crispy smoked coconut bacon), as well as coffee.

Ballard

Pickup



The Flour Box

Baker Pamela Vuong's wildly popular brioche doughnut shop is featuring a lineup of four spring-friendly flavors this week: everything bagel, salted caramel, horchata, and strawberry mint. Pre-orders are available for pickup on Thursday and Friday and must be placed at least two days ahead. If you miss the window, all is not lost: The shop will also be open for walk-ins on Saturday and Sunday.

Hillman City

Pickup



General Porpoise Doughnuts

Renee Erickson's lovely doughnut and coffee shop serves yeasted doughnuts stuffed with all manner of jams, jellies, custards, and curds. They've also reprised their popular toasted coconut flavor for this week.

Capitol Hill, Pioneer Square, Laurelhurst

Pickup



Good Day Donuts

Former Vendemmia head chef Erik Jackson and wife Alison Odowski's neighborhood shop offers everything from fritters to cinnamon sugar twists to glazed varieties.

White Center

Pickup



Half and Half Doughnut Co.

The retro 1950s-inspired spot is currently taking pre-orders for National Doughnut Day over the phone, online, and in person. Bonus: The first 100 customers through the door will receive a free mezzo old-fashioned doughnut with purchase. We highly recommend the pineapple fritter, but you can't go wrong with the old-fashioned, the filled cronut, or anything else on the menu.

Capitol Hill

Pickup or delivery



King Donuts

Need to toss in a load of laundry while getting your doughnut fix? This legendary family-owned laundromat/Thai restaurant/doughnut shop is here for all your multitasking needs.

Rainier Beach

Pickup or delivery



Mighty-O Donuts

The vegan and organic favorite is donating 10% of sales from the holiday to Salmon Bay Elementary, McDonald Elementary, Greenlake Elementary, and Lowell Elementary. Their current seasonal special is a strawberry cake donut with vanilla glaze, non-dairy whipped cream, and freeze-dried strawberries.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Raised Doughnuts

The swoon-worthy June flavors at pastry chef Mi Kim's Central District shop include blueberry mochi, nectarine, tahini chocolate, Earl Grey, honey crueller (Fridays only), and Dalgona coffee (Saturdays and Sundays only).

Central District

Pickup



Serious Takeout

Tom Douglas's takeout operation will celebrate the holiday with mochi doughnut offerings and soft-serve ice cream from its spinoff Oh Mochi Donuts all weekend. Treats include strawberry mochi doughnut shortcake, pineapple upside-down treats with doughnuts and Dole whip, chocolate espresso mochi doughnut sundaes, root beer floats, mochi and Dole whip banana splits, and blueberry crumbles.

Ballard

Pickup



Top Pot Doughnuts

The classic local doughnut chain is offering an Instagram giveaway for its limited-edition Camper Blend coffee and other prizes during the countdown to National Doughnut Day.

Various locations

Pickup



Zuri's Donutz

This Black-owned Lynnwood shop, which will soon be launching a weekend pop-up in the Ballard Blossoms space, goes beyond your standard old-fashioned and jelly-filled doughnuts with inventive flavors like ube with toasted coconut, raspberry-glazed mango, and red dragonfruit.

Lynnwood

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating

