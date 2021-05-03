Where to Get Food & Drink Specials for Cinco de Mayo 2021 in Seattle

This Wednesday, May 5 is Cinco de Mayo. While all-out raucous revelry may not be in the cards this year, you can certainly celebrate with food and drink specials from local restaurants, from a festive spread from Frelard Tamales to a carne asada dinner box from Serious TakeOut. Read on for more delicious ways to fête the holiday. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.
Agua Verde Cafe
The colorful cafe perched on the edge of Portage Bay is celebrating the holiday with special hours (12-8 pm). They're currently serving tacos as well as draft cocktails and beer on tap, and have canned margaritas available to go.
University District
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Bang Bang Kitchen
Albuquerque natives Yuki and Miko Sodos' New Mexican-inspired restaurant will "corona-rate" anyone over 21 who shows their vaccination cards, i.e. bestow a free Coronita upon them with purchase of any appetizer. (The deal is available for customers dining in only.)
Othello
Outdoor seating or limited indoor seating
Bell's Cookie Co.
You may not be able to jet off to Oaxaca, but this local cookie delivery service promises to transport you there anyway with its Mexican hot chocolate and churro cookie.
Queen Anne
Pickup or delivery
Dick's Drive-In
From May 5-6 only, the reliable local fast-food chain will reprise its spicy chocolate milkshake, a limited-time special created by TikTok star and Instagram chef Matt Broussard (a.k.a. @acooknamedmatt). The shakes are made with a Mexican hot chocolate blend from Spiceology. Quantities are limited, so be sure to come early if you have your heart set on one.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating
El Camino
The Fremont Mexican restaurant is offering margarita kits and other specials for pre-ordered curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery. Heated and covered outdoor patio seating is also available, as well as limited indoor seating.
Fremont
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Fonda La Catrina
The popular Georgetown spot will have a live mariachi band to serenade patrons on its patio, as well as pozole, margaritas, tamales, tacos, and tostadas.
Georgetown
Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating
Frelard Tamales
Get all the requisite provisions for your COVID-safe Cinco celebration with Frelard Tamales' party combo, which feeds four to five people and comes with a dozen adorable mini tamales, six fried tacos (meat or veggie), a large order of refried beans, a large order of Mexican rice, queso fundido (meat or veggie), and sides of crema, salsa verde and pickled carrots. The first 100 customers to order will also receive two locally made conchas from Golden Wheat Bakery and a bottle of Topo Chico. Orders close on May 4.
Green Lake
Pickup or delivery
La Carta de Oaxaca
This family-owned Oaxacan restaurant will have a socially distanced outdoor celebration, with expanded space from their neighbor Skal Beer Hall. Seating is first-come, first-served.
Ballard
Outdoor seating
Little Water Cantina
This Cinco de Mayo will also mark the lakeside cantina's 10th anniversary, so they're going all out with food and drink specials and giveaways.
Eastlake
Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating
The Matador
For Cinco de Mayo, the recently reopened restaurant will extend beer and tequila specials all day long, including a scratch-made “Cinco-rita," available for takeout or dine-in.
Ballard
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Piroshki on 3rd
The piroshki purveyor is featuring two Mexican-inspired specials for May: chicken fajita piroshkis and vegan carne asada fajitas made with marinated "beef" Gardein strips.
Downtown
Pickup or delivery
Poquitos
Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican restaurant has released a new springtime watermelon margarita special.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Queen Anne Beerhall
The European-inspired beer hall will highlight some exclusive Cinco de Mayo specials, including tacos, margaritas, and other tequila-based drinks.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Red Star Taco Bar
Fremont's communist-themed taco spot will be serving up tacos and tequila from May 4-5 in celebration of the holiday.
Fremont
Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating
RidgeWood Bottle and Tap
This "draft-focused bottle shop" in Phinney opened on Cinco de Mayo, and they'll be celebrating their first year of business with anniversary beers by Cloudburst and Mirage Brewing, special kegs, and wild slushies.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating
Sal Y Limón
Avail yourself of some drink specials, including passionfruit margaritas, mandarin palomas, and "deer and a beer" (Mexican beer and a shot of Cazadores Blanco tequila), at this family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant and bar.
Uptown
Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating
Serious TakeOut
Tom Douglas's takeout restaurant is preparing a takeout dinner box for the occasion with Cantina Lena's charred broccoli (with pickled onion, smoked cotija dressing, and pepitas), carne asada borracho (citrus and tequila-marinated flank steak with grilled spring onions), corn tortillas, pickled jalapeños, chunky cherry tomato pico de gallo, black beans and rice, and a double-decker brownie with Mexican caramelized coconut for dessert.
Ballard
Pickup or delivery
Skillet
Fittingly for Cinco de Mayo, the comfort food spot has released two new taco specials for May: a veggie version with roasted red beet, carrot, kale, and chipotle honey and a fish taco with seared cod, cabbage slaw, fried jalapeño, and pickled and charred jalapeño aioli.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Taco City Taqueria
This Columbia City taqueria is throwing a block party with a live band and DJ, food, drinks, giveaways, and more.
Columbia City
Outdoor seating