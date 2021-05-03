Where to Get Food & Drink Specials for Cinco de Mayo 2021 in Seattle

This Wednesday, May 5 is Cinco de Mayo. While all-out raucous revelry may not be in the cards this year, you can certainly celebrate with food and drink specials from local restaurants, from a festive spread from Frelard Tamales to a carne asada dinner box from Serious TakeOut. Read on for more delicious ways to fête the holiday. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Agua Verde Cafe

The colorful cafe perched on the edge of Portage Bay is celebrating the holiday with special hours (12-8 pm). They're currently serving tacos as well as draft cocktails and beer on tap, and have canned margaritas available to go.

University District

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Bang Bang Kitchen

Albuquerque natives Yuki and Miko Sodos' New Mexican-inspired restaurant will "corona-rate" anyone over 21 who shows their vaccination cards, i.e. bestow a free Coronita upon them with purchase of any appetizer. (The deal is available for customers dining in only.)

Othello

Outdoor seating or limited indoor seating



Bell's Cookie Co.

You may not be able to jet off to Oaxaca, but this local cookie delivery service promises to transport you there anyway with its Mexican hot chocolate and churro cookie.

Queen Anne

Pickup or delivery



Dick's Drive-In

From May 5-6 only, the reliable local fast-food chain will reprise its spicy chocolate milkshake, a limited-time special created by TikTok star and Instagram chef Matt Broussard (a.k.a. @acooknamedmatt). The shakes are made with a Mexican hot chocolate blend from Spiceology. Quantities are limited, so be sure to come early if you have your heart set on one.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



El Camino

The Fremont Mexican restaurant is offering margarita kits and other specials for pre-ordered curbside pickup, takeout, and delivery. Heated and covered outdoor patio seating is also available, as well as limited indoor seating.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

Fonda La Catrina

The popular Georgetown spot will have a live mariachi band to serenade patrons on its patio, as well as pozole, margaritas, tamales, tacos, and tostadas.

Georgetown

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating

Frelard Tamales

Get all the requisite provisions for your COVID-safe Cinco celebration with Frelard Tamales' party combo, which feeds four to five people and comes with a dozen adorable mini tamales, six fried tacos (meat or veggie), a large order of refried beans, a large order of Mexican rice, queso fundido (meat or veggie), and sides of crema, salsa verde and pickled carrots. The first 100 customers to order will also receive two locally made conchas from Golden Wheat Bakery and a bottle of Topo Chico. Orders close on May 4.

Green Lake

Pickup or delivery

La Carta de Oaxaca

This family-owned Oaxacan restaurant will have a socially distanced outdoor celebration, with expanded space from their neighbor Skal Beer Hall. Seating is first-come, first-served.

Ballard

Outdoor seating



Little Water Cantina

This Cinco de Mayo will also mark the lakeside cantina's 10th anniversary, so they're going all out with food and drink specials and giveaways.

Eastlake

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating



The Matador

For Cinco de Mayo, the recently reopened restaurant will extend beer and tequila specials all day long, including a scratch-made “Cinco-rita," available for takeout or dine-in.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Piroshki on 3rd

The piroshki purveyor is featuring two Mexican-inspired specials for May: chicken fajita piroshkis and vegan carne asada fajitas made with marinated "beef" Gardein strips.

Downtown

Pickup or delivery



Poquitos

Just in time for Cinco de Mayo, the Mexican restaurant has released a new springtime watermelon margarita special.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Queen Anne Beerhall

The European-inspired beer hall will highlight some exclusive Cinco de Mayo specials, including tacos, margaritas, and other tequila-based drinks.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Red Star Taco Bar

Fremont's communist-themed taco spot will be serving up tacos and tequila from May 4-5 in celebration of the holiday.

Fremont

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating



RidgeWood Bottle and Tap

This "draft-focused bottle shop" in Phinney opened on Cinco de Mayo, and they'll be celebrating their first year of business with anniversary beers by Cloudburst and Mirage Brewing, special kegs, and wild slushies.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating



Sal Y Limón

Avail yourself of some drink specials, including passionfruit margaritas, mandarin palomas, and "deer and a beer" (Mexican beer and a shot of Cazadores Blanco tequila), at this family-owned and operated Mexican restaurant and bar.

Uptown

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Serious TakeOut

Tom Douglas's takeout restaurant is preparing a takeout dinner box for the occasion with Cantina Lena's charred broccoli (with pickled onion, smoked cotija dressing, and pepitas), carne asada borracho (citrus and tequila-marinated flank steak with grilled spring onions), corn tortillas, pickled jalapeños, chunky cherry tomato pico de gallo, black beans and rice, and a double-decker brownie with Mexican caramelized coconut for dessert.

Ballard

Pickup or delivery



Skillet

Fittingly for Cinco de Mayo, the comfort food spot has released two new taco specials for May: a veggie version with roasted red beet, carrot, kale, and chipotle honey and a fish taco with seared cod, cabbage slaw, fried jalapeño, and pickled and charred jalapeño aioli.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Taco City Taqueria

This Columbia City taqueria is throwing a block party with a live band and DJ, food, drinks, giveaways, and more.

Columbia City

Outdoor seating