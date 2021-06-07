Where to Get Food & Drink Specials for Pride 2021 in Seattle

With bars and restaurants dreaming up vibrant specials for Pride Month, there's never been a better time to taste the rainbow. We've gathered these ephemeral drinks and treats for you here, from rainbow cakes and cookies at The Flora Bakehouse to passionfruit hibiscus iced tea at Coffeeholic House. For more ideas, check out our pride calendar and our food and drink guide.
Bakery Nouveau
The local bakery has a rainbow of macarons available for Pride Month.
Burien, Capitol Hill, West Seattle
Pickup
Can Bar
The nautical-themed bar is running a shot and beer special for the occasion, with a choice of a Sauza Tequila or Old Crow Bourbon shot and a pride-themed Montucky Cold Snack tallboy.
West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Coffeeholic House
The Vietnamese coffee shop is featuring a refreshing drink special dubbed "Seven Shades of Proud," made with passionfruit hibiscus iced tea, lychee, mango and strawberry popping boba, and orange slices and finished off with a tiny rainbow flag. The drink is available through June 30.
Columbia City
Pickup or delivery
Cupcake Royale
The queer-owned cupcakery's popular "The Gay" cupcake, featuring rainbow confetti cake, vanilla buttercream, rainbow confetti sprinkles, and petite sugar rainbow, is now available all year-round, but they're highlighting it as one of their flavors of the month for Pride Month. They're also offering some festive dozens with rainbow and pride-flag-colored toppers.
Various locations
Pickup or delivery
The Flora Bakehouse
Cafe Flora's bakery sibling has an array of specials. For June, the spot is now baking up some vibrant marbled rainbow tree cookies—50% of the proceeds will go to the LGBTQ summer camp Camp Ten Trees. They're also selling whole rainbow cakes with cream cheese frosting and rainbow sprinkles for pre-ordered pickup throughout the month. During Pride Weekend (June 26-27), the shop will sell slices of rainbow cake, with proceeds benefiting the Trans Justice Funding Project.
Pickup
Beacon Hill
Flying Lion Brewing
Flying Lion Brewing has unveiled a summery new brew called Ripe with Pride Pale, made with strawberries and Huell Melon hops for "fresh fruit salad and smoothie vibes." The beer is available on draft and in cans. $1 from every pint sold, as well as all proceeds from Flying Lion's accompanying limited-edition pride T-shirt, will go to Camp Ten Trees.
Columbia City
Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating
Frankie & Jo's
The plant-based ice creamery's Harvey Strawberry Milk is a returning popular flavor made in honor of the politician Harvey Milk's birthday, with Hayton Farms strawberries and chia seeds in a coconut milk base swirled with house-made strawberry jam. 5% of the sales from scoops and pints for the month of June will go to the Harvey Milk Foundation.
Ballard, Capitol Hill, University District
Pickup or delivery
Hellbent Brewing
The local businesses Hellbent Brewing and Frelard Tamales (which share an owner) will team up for an event on June 27 featuring handmade tamales, craft beer, pride-themed macarons from Alexandra's Macarons, live mariachi music, and special event pint glasses available for purchase. A portion of proceeds from the macarons, tamales, featured beer, and pint glasses will benefit Entre Hermanos and YouthCare.
Lake City
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Howdy Bagel
In lieu of the ubiquitous rainbow bagel, this gay-owned, South Seattle-based pop-up is offering a festive birthday cake shmear, combining flavors of vanilla, almond, and butter with rainbow sprinkles.
Tacoma
Pickup or delivery
Mighty-O Donuts
For the month of June, the organic and vegan favorite is selling rainbow sprinkle-topped pride donuts and pride stickers. 20% of sticker proceeds will go to PFLAG.
Various locations
Pickup or delivery
Molly Moon's Ice Cream
The local ice cream parlor chain is scooping up four seasonal flavors, developed by the company's Pride Committee just for Pride Month: Lemon Lavender Rights (lavender ice cream with swirls of lemon curd, inspired by the nonprofit Lavender Rights Project), Pride Parade Vanilla (hot pink vanilla with rainbow confetti sprinkles), Capitol Hill Crunch (pretzel-flavored ice cream with chocolate-covered malted pretzels and vanilla bean caramel), and Pink Lemonade Sorbet (sorbet made with lemon juice and organic raspberries). 10% of all proceeds from the featured flavors will go towards the Lavender Rights Project.
Various locations
Pickup or delivery
Moshi Moshi Sushi and Izakaya
For the second year in a row, the sushi and izakaya spot will donate $1 from each sale of their rainbow rolls throughout the month of June to the GSBA Scholarship Fund, which "awards scholarships to LGBTQ and allied students who exhibit leadership potential, demonstrate strong academic abilities, and are actively involved in school and community organizations."
Ballard
Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating
Marination and Super Six
The gay-owned, Hawaiian-Korean comfort food chainlet Marination and its sister restaurant Super Six have brought back frosty rainbow-striped pineapple pops for Pride Month. $1 from each pop will go to the GSBA Scholarship Fund.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, or outdoor seating
Savor Seattle
The Pike Place Market tour company, which pivoted to sell boxes of food products from local vendors, has put together a limited-edition pride box of goods from local queer-owned businesses and producers. The package includes pickled peppers from Bonnie B's Peppers, Breaker One 9 Blend from Broadcast Coffee Roasters, glittery "Earl Gay Tea" from Friday Afternoon, four pride-themed cookies from Home Economics Cakes & Cookies, biscuit mix from Honest Biscuits, chile pepper cocktail shrub from Hot Dame!, a spiced chocolate bar from Intrigue Chocolate, liliko'i caramel sauce from Marination, and a pride guide from Seattle Pride Magazine.
Pike Place Market
Delivery
Trophy Cupcakes
The cupcake bakery and party supply store has plenty of options for pride festivities, including brightly decorated cupcakes and mini-cupcakes by the dozen, various individual rainbow cupcakes, colored macarons, rainbow surprise cakes, "pink magic cakes," and the over-the-top "Super Gay" cupcake loaded with treats (including a macaron, lollipop, a marshmallow, a meringue, a circus animal cookie, a rainbow gummy, and more).
Various locations
Pickup or delivery
