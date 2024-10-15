Deep Sea Sugar & Salt Like List
The Georgetown cake shop is tapping into nostalgic trick-or-treating memories with their "Monster Box," which contains one of each of the following cupcake flavors: popcorn ball, Twix, "Full Moon Pie," Mounds, Junior Mint, and Whoppers. It all comes packaged in a box adorned with a hand-drawn monster illustration.
Georgetown
Dreamland Bar & Diner Like List
As per yearly tradition, Fremont's disco ball-laden diner has transformed into a hip, haunted Halloween hangout dubbed "Screamland," decked out with atmospheric neon lighting, skulls, and plenty of spiderwebs. Drinks on their special menu include the "Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice! Beetlejuice!" (tequila, melon, elderflower, ginger, lavender, and lime), the "Pumpkin Pie Tai" (Mountgay eclipse rum, Kronan Swedish Punsch, Crop pumpkin vodka, Nux Walnut Liqueur, pumpkin puree, lime, orgeat, and black walnut bitters), and the "Screw You Frankenstein" (Screwball peanut butter whiskey, Altos reposado, Cocchi Rosa, agave, mole bitters, and "strangled" lemon peel).
Fremont
The Flora Bakehouse Like List
The Beacon Hill bakery favors sweet over scary with their "boo-nicorn horns" (meringue swirls with cute little ghost faces!), dark chocolate frosted brownies with Halloween-themed sprinkles, peach refreshers with cold foam, and ghost sundaes (orange creamsicle soft serve, chocolate sauce, Halloween sprinkles, and a boo-nicorn horn).
Beacon Hill
Macrina Bakery
Macrina's adorable salted caramel ghost cupcakes, ganache spiderweb cupcakes, and shortbread cookies would be right at home at any Halloween function.
Various locations
Navy Strength
For the eighth year in a row, Belltown’s award-winning tiki bar Navy Strength will temporarily transform into a “fully immersive haunting experience Remind Like List ,” with libations inspired by horror classics like Alien, Texas Chainsaw Massacre, Misery, The Ring, Psycho, and Jaws. This year, they're also debuting a companion zine that explains the inspiration behind each drink, and they're taking their decor cues from the bold, chic aesthetic of giallo films.
Belltown
Rob Roy Like List
Break out your best goth finery: The swanky cocktail lounge Rob Roy is hosting Black Lagoon Remind Like List , a ghostly Halloween-themed experience proclaimed "Canada's Best Pop-Up Bar" by Canada's 100 Best in 2022. The experience, dreamed up by bartenders Erin Hayes and Kelsey Ramage in New Orleans in 2019, features dungeon-esque decor and deliciously morbid libations like the "Blood Lust" (Giffard Sirop, miso falernum, rooibos tea, lemon juice, and ginger beer) and "Nosferatu's Rise" (Coconut Oil Lot 40, Lustau Amontillado Sherry, cinnamon syrup, Bitter Queens Caribbean Bitters, and saline).
Belltown
Salt & Straw Ice Cream
This year, Salt & Straw's annual hair-raising fall menu, which is available through Halloween, includes such fearsome flavors as "The Great Candycopia" (pieces of house-made Kit Kats, Reese's, Snickers, and Heath bars in a salted butterscotch ice cream), "Creepy Crawly Critters" (matcha ice cream with toffee-brittle mealworms and chocolate crickets), "Jack-o'-Lantern Pumpkin Bread" (a pumpkin flavor with warm spices, chunks of pumpkin bread, and swirls of cream cheese frosting), "Essence of Ghost" (Scotch-infused sherbet and dark chocolate ice cream), and "Blackberry Tamales" (a vegan flavor with coconut blackberry sherbet, masa curd pudding, and cornbread crumble).
Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland
Temple Pastries Like List
Lending new meaning to "devil's food cake," Temple's frightening red devil cake looks like something straight out of Chappell Roan's "My Kink Is Karma" video—it's a demonic dessert cunningly fashioned out of chocolate cake, chocolate bavarois filling, cake crumbles, and whipped dark chocolate ganache.
Central District
