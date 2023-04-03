Where to Get Food for Easter & Passover 2023 in Seattle

EASTER

Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi

Bellevue's luxe wood-fired steakhouse and sushi bar is serving a tableside "Easter brunch in the sky," featuring fruit and granola canapés, pastries, bread, and "carts and carousels" laden with things like sushi rolls and cocktails. The menu also features made-to-order dishes like Australian wagyu benedict and herbed racks of lamb, and items like coconut mochi and lavender macarons for dessert. Should any kids be dining with you, there's also a children's menu with prime beef filet, malted Belgian waffles, cinnamon roll pancakes, crispy chicken strips, and soft scrambled eggs.

Bellevue

Dine-in



Beast & Cleaver

If you're in charge of cooking Easter dinner and looking to impress with a meaty main dish, check out this family-owned butcher shop's wide selection of lamb, including Toulouse-stuffed breasts of lamb, minted chorizo-stuffed lamb cannons, berbere-rubbed bone-in legs, rosemary- and mint-crusted racks, lamb burgers, shanks, chops, shoulders, and more.

Ballard

Pickup



Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge

This downtown spot is going all out with their Easter brunch, which will include an oyster station; starters and shared snacks; entrees like banana chocolate chip pancakes and lemongrass French toast; a dessert station with mini cakes, tarts, and hot cross buns; a bloody Mary bar; and coffee and tea. Elegant treats like an Easter cake with mango yogurt mousse and hot cross buns are also available for purchase separately.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Elliott's Oyster House

The waterfront restaurant is serving a special brunch menu with sweet cream French toast, an applewood-smoked Alaskan salmon scramble, Monte Cristo sandwiches, king crab and artichoke quiche, and fresh fruit, along with a selection of spritz cocktails.

Waterfront

Dine-in



Ethan Stowell Restaurants (How to Cook a Wolf, Red Cow , Rione XIII , Staple & Fancy , Tavolàta)

Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell's fleet of restaurants are celebrating the holiday with a variety of brunch menus, with dishes like grilled asparagus, pork loin Benedict, panettone French toast, ricotta pancakes, tonnarelli pasta, and more.

Various locations

Dine-in



Kamonegi

In a cheeky nod to the Easter bunny, Mutsuko Soma's renowned Japanese restaurant is serving soba with with rabbit loin chashu, Meyer lemon vinaigrette, pea vines, pickled radishes, black and white sesame seeds, and dashi.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



Le Panier

Pike Place's French bakery has you covered with a menu of treats like rhubarb tarts, eclairs, meringues, Easter egg-hued macarons, and more.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery



Mainstay Provisions

Peeps may be a divisive holiday treat due to their cloying sweetness, but the specialty market and cafe Mainstay Provisions has concocted a raspberry scratch-made version that's far more elegant than the store-bought variety. Plus, they're also offering Easter bunny cookies and ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls.

Phinney Ridge

Pickup, dine-in



Mint Progressive Indian

Looking for something a little different than the usual ham feast this Easter? Opt for an Indian three-course prix-fixe menu from this downtown spot. Kids' menus are also available.

Downtown

Dine-in



Pasta Casalinga

Bring some Italian flair to your Easter with Pasta Casalinga's handmade tortiglioni with lamb ragu.

Pike Place Market

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Petit Pierre Bakery

This charming family-owned French bakery has plenty of festive options to choose from, including quiches, carrot cakes, bunny-eared cupcakes, birds' nest cupcakes, sugar cookies, and hot cross buns.

Magnolia, Phinney Ridge

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Queen Anne Coffee Co.

The cozy neighborhood cafe's cinnamon rolls, quiches, and pies would be right at home on your Easter brunch table.

Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Ray's Boathouse and Ray's Cafe

The Ballard seafood staple Ray's Boathouse will offer a three-course dinner with choices like seared asparagus, celery root soup, spice-rubbed prime rib, pan-seared Pacific Northwest halibut, honey lavender crème brûlée, and chocolate Basque cheesecake, while its sibling Ray's Cafe will host a brunch buffet with appetizers, salads, entrees, a carving station, a shellfish station, and desserts.

Ballard

Dine-in



Sea Wolf Bakers

The beloved bread bakery is slinging six-packs of hot cross buns made with dried fruit, candied citrus, and a sweet levain, available for pre-orders and walk-up purchase through April 9.

Fremont

Pickup, dine-in



Six Seven

The Edgewater Hotel's upscale seafood restaurant will serve an Easter brunch buffet with dishes like crunchy French toast and king salmon with brown sugar and black pepper, in addition to a seafood display and a bloody Mary bar.

Seattle Waterfront

Dine-in



Sugar Bakery & Cafe

The local bakery's fluffy vanilla Easter cake with custard, lemon curd filling, and coconut frosting recreates spring sunshine in dessert form.

First Hill, Queen Anne

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Temple Pastries

This Central District spot specializing in exquisite sourdough pastries has plenty of Easter-worthy baked goods, from adorable yuzu bunnies and carrot cake to croissant quiches and hot cross buns. Pre-orders must be placed at least three days in advance for pickup on April 8-9, but if you miss out, limited quantities will be available for in-store purchase.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Trophy Cupcakes

The cupcake bakery and party supply store has all the makings of a festive Easter celebration, including whimsically decorated dozens, hi-hats, cakes, macarons, gift boxes, and more.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Water's Table

Pile your plate high at a sumptuous buffet with options like finger sandwiches, prawn cocktail, carved-to-order ham, lamb hash, quiche, hot cross buns, dulce de leche cinnamon rolls, and more.

Renton

Dine-in



The Whale Wins

Wow your friends and family with scratch-made hot cross buns, macarons, sugar cookies, chocolate eggs, and Easter baskets, available for preordered pickup from 10 am-4 pm, April 8-9.

Fremont

Pickup



Wild Mountain Cafe

This quaint Crown Hill spot is taking orders for cinnamon roll six-packs for Easter.

Crown Hill

Pickup

PASSOVER

Dingfelder's Delicatessen

The Jewish deli has an extensive menu of à la carte Seder dishes, including whole roasted kosher lemon-herb chickens, slow-roasted kosher brisket with gravy, house-smoked salmon, chicken soup, charoseth, tsimmes, "matzo roca," macaroons, and more.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Schmaltzy's Delicatessen

Many mourned when the Frelard-based Jewish deli Schmaltzy's shut its doors last summer, but the good news is that it's back in the form of a supper club. Their "Celebration of the Food of Passover," which will take place at 7:30 on Friday, April 7, is not a traditional Seder, but derives inspiration from the holiday with dishes like gefilte fish croquettes, matzo ball soup, roasted cauliflower, braised brisket, and flourless chocolate cake.

Frelard

Dine-in



Trophy Cupcakes

The cupcake bakery offers colorful macarons and unleavened, flourless chocolate cupcakes for Passover. In addition, they've jazzed up matzo with brown sugar caramel, bittersweet Belgian chocolate, and crunchy rainbow sprinkles for their "matzo sprinkle crunch."

Various locations

Pickup, delivery



Zylberschtein's

Zylberschtein's à la carte Passover menu includes brisket, cauliflower kugel, vegan jackfruit brisket, honey sumac carrots with tahini garlic sauce and pistachios, handmade matzo sheets, seder plates, charoset, matzo ball soup, chopped liver, flourless chocolate cookies, coconut macaroons, almond orange cake, and almond horns.

Pinehurst

Pickup, delivery