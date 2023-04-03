Where to Get Food for Easter & Passover 2023 in Seattle

EASTER
Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi
Bellevue's luxe wood-fired steakhouse and sushi bar is serving a tableside "Easter brunch in the sky," featuring fruit and granola canapés, pastries, bread, and "carts and carousels" laden with things like sushi rolls and cocktails. The menu also features made-to-order dishes like Australian wagyu benedict and herbed racks of lamb, and items like coconut mochi and lavender macarons for dessert. Should any kids be dining with you, there's also a children's menu with prime beef filet, malted Belgian waffles, cinnamon roll pancakes, crispy chicken strips, and soft scrambled eggs.
Bellevue
Dine-in
Beast & Cleaver
If you're in charge of cooking Easter dinner and looking to impress with a meaty main dish, check out this family-owned butcher shop's wide selection of lamb, including Toulouse-stuffed breasts of lamb, minted chorizo-stuffed lamb cannons, berbere-rubbed bone-in legs, rosemary- and mint-crusted racks, lamb burgers, shanks, chops, shoulders, and more.
Ballard
Pickup
Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge
This downtown spot is going all out with their Easter brunch, which will include an oyster station; starters and shared snacks; entrees like banana chocolate chip pancakes and lemongrass French toast; a dessert station with mini cakes, tarts, and hot cross buns; a bloody Mary bar; and coffee and tea. Elegant treats like an Easter cake with mango yogurt mousse and hot cross buns are also available for purchase separately.
Downtown
Pickup, dine-in
Elliott's Oyster House
The waterfront restaurant is serving a special brunch menu with sweet cream French toast, an applewood-smoked Alaskan salmon scramble, Monte Cristo sandwiches, king crab and artichoke quiche, and fresh fruit, along with a selection of spritz cocktails.
Waterfront
Dine-in
Ethan Stowell Restaurants (How to Cook a Wolf, Red Cow, Rione XIII, Staple & Fancy, Tavolàta)
Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell's fleet of restaurants are celebrating the holiday with a variety of brunch menus, with dishes like grilled asparagus, pork loin Benedict, panettone French toast, ricotta pancakes, tonnarelli pasta, and more.
Various locations
Dine-in
Kamonegi
In a cheeky nod to the Easter bunny, Mutsuko Soma's renowned Japanese restaurant is serving soba with with rabbit loin chashu, Meyer lemon vinaigrette, pea vines, pickled radishes, black and white sesame seeds, and dashi.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in
Le Panier
Pike Place's French bakery has you covered with a menu of treats like rhubarb tarts, eclairs, meringues, Easter egg-hued macarons, and more.
Pike Place Market
Pickup, delivery
Mainstay Provisions
Peeps may be a divisive holiday treat due to their cloying sweetness, but the specialty market and cafe Mainstay Provisions has concocted a raspberry scratch-made version that's far more elegant than the store-bought variety. Plus, they're also offering Easter bunny cookies and ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, dine-in
Mint Progressive Indian
Looking for something a little different than the usual ham feast this Easter? Opt for an Indian three-course prix-fixe menu from this downtown spot. Kids' menus are also available.
Downtown
Dine-in
Pasta Casalinga
Bring some Italian flair to your Easter with Pasta Casalinga's handmade tortiglioni with lamb ragu.
Pike Place Market
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Petit Pierre Bakery
This charming family-owned French bakery has plenty of festive options to choose from, including quiches, carrot cakes, bunny-eared cupcakes, birds' nest cupcakes, sugar cookies, and hot cross buns.
Magnolia, Phinney Ridge
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Queen Anne Coffee Co.
The cozy neighborhood cafe's cinnamon rolls, quiches, and pies would be right at home on your Easter brunch table.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Ray's Boathouse and Ray's Cafe
The Ballard seafood staple Ray's Boathouse will offer a three-course dinner with choices like seared asparagus, celery root soup, spice-rubbed prime rib, pan-seared Pacific Northwest halibut, honey lavender crème brûlée, and chocolate Basque cheesecake, while its sibling Ray's Cafe will host a brunch buffet with appetizers, salads, entrees, a carving station, a shellfish station, and desserts.
Ballard
Dine-in
Sea Wolf Bakers
The beloved bread bakery is slinging six-packs of hot cross buns made with dried fruit, candied citrus, and a sweet levain, available for pre-orders and walk-up purchase through April 9.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in
Six Seven
The Edgewater Hotel's upscale seafood restaurant will serve an Easter brunch buffet with dishes like crunchy French toast and king salmon with brown sugar and black pepper, in addition to a seafood display and a bloody Mary bar.
Seattle Waterfront
Dine-in
Sugar Bakery & Cafe
The local bakery's fluffy vanilla Easter cake with custard, lemon curd filling, and coconut frosting recreates spring sunshine in dessert form.
First Hill, Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Temple Pastries
This Central District spot specializing in exquisite sourdough pastries has plenty of Easter-worthy baked goods, from adorable yuzu bunnies and carrot cake to croissant quiches and hot cross buns. Pre-orders must be placed at least three days in advance for pickup on April 8-9, but if you miss out, limited quantities will be available for in-store purchase.
Central District
Pickup, dine-in
Trophy Cupcakes
The cupcake bakery and party supply store has all the makings of a festive Easter celebration, including whimsically decorated dozens, hi-hats, cakes, macarons, gift boxes, and more.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Water's Table
Pile your plate high at a sumptuous buffet with options like finger sandwiches, prawn cocktail, carved-to-order ham, lamb hash, quiche, hot cross buns, dulce de leche cinnamon rolls, and more.
Renton
Dine-in
The Whale Wins
Wow your friends and family with scratch-made hot cross buns, macarons, sugar cookies, chocolate eggs, and Easter baskets, available for preordered pickup from 10 am-4 pm, April 8-9.
Fremont
Pickup
Wild Mountain Cafe
This quaint Crown Hill spot is taking orders for cinnamon roll six-packs for Easter.
Crown Hill
Pickup
PASSOVER
Dingfelder's Delicatessen
Like
Add to a List
The Jewish deli has an extensive menu of à la carte Seder dishes, including whole roasted kosher lemon-herb chickens, slow-roasted kosher brisket with gravy, house-smoked salmon, chicken soup, charoseth, tsimmes, "matzo roca," macaroons, and more.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Schmaltzy's Delicatessen
Many mourned when the Frelard-based Jewish deli Schmaltzy's shut its doors last summer, but the good news is that it's back in the form of a supper club. Their "Celebration of the Food of Passover," which will take place at 7:30 on Friday, April 7, is not a traditional Seder, but derives inspiration from the holiday with dishes like gefilte fish croquettes, matzo ball soup, roasted cauliflower, braised brisket, and flourless chocolate cake.
Frelard
Dine-in
Trophy Cupcakes
The cupcake bakery offers colorful macarons and unleavened, flourless chocolate cupcakes for Passover. In addition, they've jazzed up matzo with brown sugar caramel, bittersweet Belgian chocolate, and crunchy rainbow sprinkles for their "matzo sprinkle crunch."
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
Zylberschtein's
Zylberschtein's à la carte Passover menu includes brisket, cauliflower kugel, vegan jackfruit brisket, honey sumac carrots with tahini garlic sauce and pistachios, handmade matzo sheets, seder plates, charoset, matzo ball soup, chopped liver, flourless chocolate cookies, coconut macaroons, almond orange cake, and almond horns.
Pinehurst
Pickup, delivery