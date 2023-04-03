EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
🌷 Spring
🌦 April Events
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides > Spring Events Guide
Food Specials

Where to Get Food for Easter & Passover 2023 in Seattle

Hot Cross Buns, Brisket, and More
by Julianne Bell
April 3, 2023
More from Our Spring Events Guide
Like
Share
Who needs Cadbury eggs when you have a yuzu bunny from Temple Pastries? (Temple Pastries)
Spring is finally here, which means it's time for Easter (April 9) and Passover (April 5-13). Both holidays call for some festive meals, so we've gathered this list of the restaurants in Seattle offering Easter and Passover specials. Whether you're looking for golden hot cross buns or comforting brisket and chicken soup, you'll find something for your celebration here. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

EASTER

Ascend Prime Steak & Sushi Add to a List
Bellevue's luxe wood-fired steakhouse and sushi bar is serving a tableside "Easter brunch in the sky," featuring fruit and granola canapés, pastries, bread, and "carts and carousels" laden with things like sushi rolls and cocktails. The menu also features made-to-order dishes like Australian wagyu benedict and herbed racks of lamb, and items like coconut mochi and lavender macarons for dessert. Should any kids be dining with you, there's also a children's menu with prime beef filet, malted Belgian waffles, cinnamon roll pancakes, crispy chicken strips, and soft scrambled eggs.
Bellevue
Dine-in

Beast & Cleaver Add to a List
If you're in charge of cooking Easter dinner and looking to impress with a meaty main dish, check out this family-owned butcher shop's wide selection of lamb, including Toulouse-stuffed breasts of lamb, minted chorizo-stuffed lamb cannons, berbere-rubbed bone-in legs, rosemary- and mint-crusted racks, lamb burgers, shanks, chops, shoulders, and more.
Ballard
Pickup

Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge Add to a List
This downtown spot is going all out with their Easter brunch, which will include an oyster station; starters and shared snacks; entrees like banana chocolate chip pancakes and lemongrass French toast; a dessert station with mini cakes, tarts, and hot cross buns;  a bloody Mary bar; and coffee and tea. Elegant treats like an Easter cake with mango yogurt mousse and hot cross buns are also available for purchase separately.
Downtown
Pickup, dine-in

Elliott's Oyster House Add to a List
The waterfront restaurant is serving a special brunch menu with sweet cream French toast, an applewood-smoked Alaskan salmon scramble, Monte Cristo sandwiches, king crab and artichoke quiche, and fresh fruit, along with a selection of spritz cocktails.
Waterfront
Dine-in

Ethan Stowell Restaurants (How to Cook a Wolf, Red Cow Add to a List , Rione XIII Add to a List , Staple & Fancy Add to a List , Tavolàta)
Chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell's fleet of restaurants are celebrating the holiday with a variety of brunch menus, with dishes like grilled asparagus, pork loin Benedict, panettone French toast, ricotta pancakes, tonnarelli pasta, and more.
Various locations
Dine-in

Kamonegi Add to a List
In a cheeky nod to the Easter bunny, Mutsuko Soma's renowned Japanese restaurant is serving soba with with rabbit loin chashu, Meyer lemon vinaigrette, pea vines, pickled radishes, black and white sesame seeds, and dashi.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in

Le Panier Add to a List
Pike Place's French bakery has you covered with a menu of treats like rhubarb tarts, eclairs, meringues, Easter egg-hued macarons, and more.
Pike Place Market
Pickup, delivery

Mainstay Provisions Add to a List
Peeps may be a divisive holiday treat due to their cloying sweetness, but the specialty market and cafe Mainstay Provisions has concocted a raspberry scratch-made version that's far more elegant than the store-bought variety. Plus, they're also offering Easter bunny cookies and ready-to-bake cinnamon rolls.
Phinney Ridge
Pickup, dine-in

Mint Progressive Indian Add to a List
Looking for something a little different than the usual ham feast this Easter? Opt for an Indian three-course prix-fixe menu from this downtown spot. Kids' menus are also available.
Downtown
Dine-in

Pasta Casalinga Add to a List
Bring some Italian flair to your Easter with Pasta Casalinga's handmade tortiglioni with lamb ragu.
Pike Place Market
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Petit Pierre Bakery
This charming family-owned French bakery has plenty of festive options to choose from, including quiches, carrot cakes, bunny-eared cupcakes, birds' nest cupcakes, sugar cookies, and hot cross buns.
Magnolia, Phinney Ridge
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Queen Anne Coffee Co. Add to a List
The cozy neighborhood cafe's cinnamon rolls, quiches, and pies would be right at home on your Easter brunch table.
Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Ray's Boathouse Add to a List and Ray's Cafe Add to a List
The Ballard seafood staple Ray's Boathouse will offer a three-course dinner with choices like seared asparagus, celery root soup, spice-rubbed prime rib, pan-seared Pacific Northwest halibut, honey lavender crème brûlée, and chocolate Basque cheesecake, while its sibling Ray's Cafe will host a brunch buffet with appetizers, salads, entrees, a carving station, a shellfish station, and desserts.
Ballard
Dine-in

Sea Wolf Bakers Add to a List
The beloved bread bakery is slinging six-packs of hot cross buns made with dried fruit, candied citrus, and a sweet levain, available for pre-orders and walk-up purchase through April 9.
Fremont
Pickup, dine-in

Six Seven Add to a List
The Edgewater Hotel's upscale seafood restaurant will serve an Easter brunch buffet with dishes like crunchy French toast and king salmon with brown sugar and black pepper, in addition to a seafood display and a bloody Mary bar.
Seattle Waterfront
Dine-in

Sugar Bakery & Cafe
The local bakery's fluffy vanilla Easter cake with custard, lemon curd filling, and coconut frosting recreates spring sunshine in dessert form.
First Hill, Queen Anne
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Temple Pastries Add to a List
This Central District spot specializing in exquisite sourdough pastries has plenty of Easter-worthy baked goods, from adorable yuzu bunnies and carrot cake to croissant quiches and hot cross buns. Pre-orders must be placed at least three days in advance for pickup on April 8-9, but if you miss out, limited quantities will be available for in-store purchase.
Central District
Pickup, dine-in

Trophy Cupcakes
The cupcake bakery and party supply store has all the makings of a festive Easter celebration, including whimsically decorated dozens, hi-hats, cakes, macarons, gift boxes, and more.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Water's Table Add to a List
Pile your plate high at a sumptuous buffet with options like finger sandwiches, prawn cocktail, carved-to-order ham, lamb hash, quiche, hot cross buns, dulce de leche cinnamon rolls, and more.
Renton
Dine-in

The Whale Wins Add to a List
Wow your friends and family with scratch-made hot cross buns, macarons, sugar cookies, chocolate eggs, and Easter baskets, available for preordered pickup from 10 am-4 pm, April 8-9.
Fremont
Pickup

Wild Mountain Cafe Add to a List
This quaint Crown Hill spot is taking orders for cinnamon roll six-packs for Easter.
Crown Hill
Pickup

PASSOVER

Dingfelder's Delicatessen Add to a List
The Jewish deli has an extensive menu of à la carte Seder dishes, including whole roasted kosher lemon-herb chickens, slow-roasted kosher brisket with gravy, house-smoked salmon, chicken soup, charoseth, tsimmes, "matzo roca," macaroons, and more.
Capitol Hill
Pickup 

Schmaltzy's Delicatessen Add to a List
Many mourned when the Frelard-based Jewish deli Schmaltzy's shut its doors last summer, but the good news is that it's back in the form of a supper club. Their "Celebration of the Food of Passover," which will take place at 7:30 on Friday, April 7, is not a traditional Seder, but derives inspiration from the holiday with dishes like gefilte fish croquettes, matzo ball soup, roasted cauliflower, braised brisket, and flourless chocolate cake.
Frelard
Dine-in

Trophy Cupcakes
The cupcake bakery offers colorful macarons and unleavened, flourless chocolate cupcakes for Passover. In addition, they've jazzed up matzo with brown sugar caramel, bittersweet Belgian chocolate, and crunchy rainbow sprinkles for their "matzo sprinkle crunch." 
Various locations
Pickup, delivery

Zylberschtein's Add to a List
Zylberschtein's à la carte Passover menu includes brisket, cauliflower kugel, vegan jackfruit brisket, honey sumac carrots with tahini garlic sauce and pistachios, handmade matzo sheets, seder plates, charoset, matzo ball soup, chopped liver, flourless chocolate cookies, coconut macaroons, almond orange cake, and almond horns.
Pinehurst
Pickup, delivery

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Apr 7–9, 2023
Free Boating Day, Central Saloon's 131st Anniversary, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
Ticket Alert: Tears For Fears, Melanie Martinez, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, The All-American Rejects and More Event Updates for March 6
The Top 75 Events in Seattle This Week: Apr 3-9, 2023
Hairspray, Keshi, and More Top Picks
Where to Get Food for Easter & Passover 2023 in Seattle
Hot Cross Buns, Brisket, and More
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: Mar 31-Apr 2, 2023
March for Trans Lives, Knitting in Solidarity, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Cookies for a Cause Arrive on Capitol Hill, Deep Sea Sugar & Salt Is Moving, and Seattle Gets Some James Beard Noms
March 31, 2023 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!