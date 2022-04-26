Where to Get Food for Mother's Day 2022 in Seattle

Ba Bar
The stylish Vietnamese staple's University Village and Capitol Hill locations will treat all moms to a complimentary chè đậu trắng (Saigon-style rice pudding made with black-eyed peas and coconut cream) for dessert.
Capitol Hill, University Village
Dine-in
Bluwater Bistro
Win brownie points with Mom by taking her out to a luxe Dungeness crab quiche breakfast (with a free mimosa) or a Maine lobster tail and steak dinner at this Leschi waterfront standby known for its stunning views.
Leschi
Dine-in
Cafe Flora and The Flora Bakehouse
The verdant vegetarian oasis Cafe Flora is hosting its first in-person Mother's Day brunch since the beginning of the pandemic, with a three-course menu that includes beignets with raspberry coulis and lemon curd, fresh fruit, a choice of entrée (veggie eggs Benedict, French toast bread pudding, or guajillo tamales), and a choice of dessert (rhubarb pistachio mousse cake or dark chocolate mousse). Reservations are available over the phone only. Meanwhile, the restaurant's Beacon Hill bakery sibling Flora Bakehouse is offering a smorgasbord of treats, including cinnamon rolls, assorted pastry boxes (plain and chocolate croissants, a smoked cheddar chive scone, a lemon ginger scone, and a rhubarb hand pie), mimosa kits, and Stumptown coffee beans with a blush-pink MiiR tumbler mug.
Madison Valley, Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Charlotte Restaurant & Lounge
Gather your family for a meal complemented by panoramic views of downtown Seattle at this lofty restaurant atop the Lotte Hotel. The Mother's Day menu includes king salmon "candy," spring asparagus, shrimp Louie, spring pea soup, a choice of entrée (king salmon, heritage chicken, or farm eggs with greens), and a dessert display of cakes, verrines, churros, eclairs, chocolate truffles, and macarons.
Downtown
Dine-in
Copperleaf Restaurant & Bar
Pile your plates high at an extravagant "chef's grand buffet," featuring cooked-to-order eggs and omelets, hand-carved smoked and roasted meats, fresh seafood and shellfish, and a selection of sweets. Additional wine and cocktails are also available.
SeaTac
Dine-in
Di Fiora
This Instagram-worthy Asian fusion spot on Capitol Hill will serve Mother's Day lunch and dinner.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Hotel Indigo
Whether your mom's predilections run savory or sweet, this Everett restaurant's buffet, which offers chorizo shakshuka, king crab legs, oysters, shrimp cocktail, and cinnamon apple bread pudding, has something to suit her tastes.
Everett
Dine-in
Hotel Sorrento
Plant-loving moms will appreciate the greenery amid the historic (and haunted) Hotel Sorrento's newly opened Star Garden, which is serving Mother's Day brunch.
First Hill
Dine-in
Ivar's Acres of Clams
Ivar Haglund's iconic seafood institution is serving a plated brunch from 9:30 am-2:30 pm on Mother's Day.
Waterfront
Dine-in
Jimmy's On Broadway
Choose from dishes such as shrimp dumplings, bruschetta, buttermilk biscuits, brioche French toast, burgers, salmon eggs Benedict, steak and eggs, brownie sundaes, and raspberry sorbet at this Capitol Hill lounge's Mother's Day brunch.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Joule
Rachel Yang and Seif Chirchi's acclaimed restaurant will sate your appetite with a variety of shareable snacks, including deviled eggs, Dungeness crab cocktail, scallion pancakes, long pepper ricotta toast, mochi doughnuts, and strawberry lychee salad, plus each guest's choice of individual entrée (chicken fried steak with black sesame waffle, steak and eggs, shrimp with dashi grits, or green curry shakshuka).
Wallingford
Dine-in
The London Plane
The bright, airy market, cafe, bakery, and floral shop will serve Mother's Day brunch, with optional seasonal floral arrangements available to grace your table. You can also surprise your mom by having a floral arrangement sent to her home.
Pioneer Square
Delivery, dine-in
Ray's Boathouse and Ray's Cafe
The Ballard waterfront restaurant Ray's Boathouse will serve a special three-course Mother's Day brunch menu alongside a selection of some of its best-selling dishes, followed by its regular menu for dinner, while its sibling Ray's Cafe will offer a grand holiday brunch buffet with appetizers, salads, entrees, breakfast and brunch items, desserts, a carving station, and a shellfish action station.
Ballard
Dine-in
Red Lounge
The Taste of the Caribbean's lively lounge will offer a Mother's Day brunch special, featuring pineapple fried rice, steak, shrimp, and optional crab served in a hollowed-out pineapple. Rum punch and mimosa pitchers will also be available, and games and a DJ will provide additional entertainment.
Central District
Dine-in
Reuben's Brews
If coffee, beer, and donuts are a few of your mom's favorite things, bring her to enjoy all three at Reuben's, which will offer a flight of four different coffee-infused beers each paired with a cake donut from Mighty-O.
Ballard
Dine-in
Salish Lodge & Spa
The quaint Snoqualmie resort has a host of spring-inspired specials for Mother's Day, including freshly baked pastries, fresh fruit with Devonshire cream, carrot soup, salad Lyonnaise, cinnamon roll pancakes, country-fried strip steak, shrimp and grits, a Milanese torte, smoked ham shank eggs Benedict, eggs with a Yukon potato hash, and almond sponge cake.
Snoqualmie
Dine-in
Smith Tower
Toast to Mom with cocktail specials such as sake Mary mimosas and enjoy brunch items like miso salmon toast.
Pioneer Square
Dine-in
The Stone House Cafe
Like
Add to a List
This Rainier Valley spot is celebrating the holiday with brunch and drink specials and will have plenty of flowers for sale. Reservations are not available, only walk-ins will be accepted.
Rainier Valley
Dine-in
Water's Table
This lakeside restaurant is featuring several brunch specials, including hazelnut French toast, jam-filled beignets, and a variety of eggs Benedict variations, and will even have a convenient pop-up shop with gifts like bouquets, spa gift certificates, truffles, champagne, and wine to lavish upon your mom.
Renton
Dine-in