Where to Get Food for the Super Bowl 2022 in Seattle

Ba Bar
The stylish Vietnamese mini-chain Ba Bar will have the game on with large projectors and TVs at its Capitol Hill and University Village locations. Snack on their Saigon chicken wings and sip a pint of their Saigon Sibling lagered ale made in collaboration with Maritime Pacific Brewing Company Like Add to a List .
Capitol Hill, University Village
Pickup, dine-in
Bitterroot BBQ
This Ballard barbecue joint's tailgate package includes a rack of ribs, pulled pork, a smoked chicken, baked mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, a trio of sauces, pickled onions, and Macrina Bakery brioche buns.
Ballard
Pickup, delivery
Crawfish King
The Viet-Cajun seafood boil spot is offering a Super Bowl platter with wings, shrimp, drumsticks, fries, and dipping sauce for pre-order exclusively on its app.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup
goPoké


For something a little different than the usual game-day grub, this poké favorite has Super Bowl deals on a variety of poké, sashimi, and side-dish platters.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup
HoneyHole Sandwiches
The endearingly weird watering hole/sandwich shop is hosting a free Super Bowl party at its Central District location, complete with $6 beers, vegan chili "super" bread bowls, and $9 kombucha bombs.
Central District
Dine-in
Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack
Starting at 3 pm, this family-run Caribbean soul food restaurant is throwing a Super Bowl bash with a menu that includes corn masa bowls, burgers, po' boys, seafood, fries, and wings.
Columbia City
Pickup, dine-in
Marketime Foods and Ken's Market
The Fremont grocer Marketime Foods and its Greenwood sibling Ken's Market will both have plenty of pre-made wings for all your Super Bowl needs.
Fremont, Greenwood
Pickup
Olmstead


The eclectic Capitol Hill bar is taking reservations for its Super Bowl party, which will feature pizza, wings, Jell-O shots, and an extended happy hour.
Capitol Hill
Dine-in
Ozzie's
Queen Anne's longtime college hangout will show the game and is offering discounted Bud Light cans and buckets, $10 pint and wings combos, $5 half orders of nachos, and carafes of mimosas. They'll even be giving away an LG UHD TV to one lucky guest. Reservations are recommended to ensure a spot.
Queen Anne
Dine-in
Pete's Supermarket and Wine Shop
This Eastlake grocer is fully stocked with seven-layer dip, pigs in a blanket, sandwich and veggie trays, teriyaki and barbecue meatballs, and "walking wings" (all of the flavors of wings, served in a bag for maximum portability).
Eastlake
Pickup
Queen Anne Beerhall
Queen Anne's European-inspired beer hall will show the game and will have happy hour deals on beer steins. They'll also have a takeout box with 20 wings and a giant soft pretzel for those staying in.
Queen Anne
Pickup, dine-in
Rachel's Bagels and Burritos
Rachel's Bagels and Burritos owner Paul Osher is from Cincinnati, and to celebrate his hometown team making it to the Super Bowl, he's created a "5-Way breakfast burrito" special: housemade Cincinnati chili, spaghetti, cheddar, beans, onions, and eggs. They'll also have chili by the pint and special orange and black bagels available for pickup.
Ballard
Pickup
Sugar Bakery
The local bakery is slinging freshly baked soft pretzels on Saturday and Sunday.
First Hill, Queen Anne
Pickup