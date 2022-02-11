Show Me
✨ Top Things To Do Today & This Week
❤️ Valentine's Day Events
✊🏿 Black History Month
🎵 Live Music
🍜 Food & Drink Guide
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food & Drink

Where to Get Food for the Super Bowl 2022 in Seattle

Wings, Jell-O Shots, and More
by Julianne Bell
February 11, 2022
Like
Share
Feed your crew with a platter from Crawfish King this Super Bowl Sunday. (Crawfish King)
Whether you're rooting for the Los Angeles Rams or the Cincinnati Bengals, or you're just in it for the commercials and halftime show, one thing's for sure: Being prepared with an arsenal of snacks is absolutely imperative for your Super Bowl game-day viewing. We've gathered a list of hearty options for however your cravings manifest this Sunday, including wings, soft pretzels, barbecue, Cincinnati chili, and more. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.


Ba Bar Add to a List
The stylish Vietnamese mini-chain Ba Bar will have the game on with large projectors and TVs at its Capitol Hill and University Village locations. Snack on their Saigon chicken wings and sip a pint of their Saigon Sibling lagered ale made in collaboration with Maritime Pacific Brewing Company Add to a List .
Capitol Hill, University Village
Pickup, dine-in

Bitterroot BBQ Add to a List
This Ballard barbecue joint's tailgate package includes a rack of ribs, pulled pork, a smoked chicken, baked mac and cheese, coleslaw, cornbread, a trio of sauces, pickled onions, and Macrina Bakery brioche buns.
Ballard
Pickup, delivery

Crawfish King Add to a List
The Viet-Cajun seafood boil spot is offering a Super Bowl platter with wings, shrimp, drumsticks, fries, and dipping sauce for pre-order exclusively on its app.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup

goPoké Add to a List
For something a little different than the usual game-day grub, this poké favorite has Super Bowl deals on a variety of poké, sashimi, and side-dish platters.
Chinatown-International District
Pickup

HoneyHole Sandwiches Add to a List
The endearingly weird watering hole/sandwich shop is hosting a free Super Bowl party at its Central District location, complete with $6 beers, vegan chili "super" bread bowls, and $9 kombucha bombs.
Central District
Dine-in

Island Soul Rum Bar & Soul Shack Add to a List
Starting at 3 pm, this family-run Caribbean soul food restaurant is throwing a Super Bowl bash with a menu that includes corn masa bowls, burgers, po' boys, seafood, fries, and wings.
Columbia City
Pickup, dine-in

Marketime Foods Add to a List and Ken's Market Add to a List
The Fremont grocer Marketime Foods and its Greenwood sibling Ken's Market will both have plenty of pre-made wings for all your Super Bowl needs.
Fremont, Greenwood
Pickup

Olmstead Add to a List
The eclectic Capitol Hill bar is taking reservations for its Super Bowl party, which will feature pizza, wings, Jell-O shots, and an extended happy hour. 
Capitol Hill
Dine-in

Ozzie's Add to a List
Queen Anne's longtime college hangout will show the game and is offering discounted Bud Light cans and buckets, $10 pint and wings combos, $5 half orders of nachos, and carafes of mimosas. They'll even be giving away an LG UHD TV to one lucky guest. Reservations are recommended to ensure a spot.
Queen Anne
Dine-in

Pete's Supermarket and Wine Shop Add to a List
This Eastlake grocer is fully stocked with seven-layer dip, pigs in a blanket, sandwich and veggie trays, teriyaki and barbecue meatballs, and "walking wings" (all of the flavors of wings, served in a bag for maximum portability).
Eastlake
Pickup

Queen Anne Beerhall Add to a List
Queen Anne's European-inspired beer hall will show the game and will have happy hour deals on beer steins. They'll also have a takeout box with 20 wings and a giant soft pretzel for those staying in.
Queen Anne
Pickup, dine-in

Rachel's Bagels and Burritos Add to a List
Rachel's Bagels and Burritos owner Paul Osher is from Cincinnati, and to celebrate his hometown team making it to the Super Bowl, he's created a "5-Way breakfast burrito" special: housemade Cincinnati chili, spaghetti, cheddar, beans, onions, and eggs. They'll also have chili by the pint and special orange and black bagels available for pickup.
Ballard
Pickup

Sugar Bakery
The local bakery is slinging freshly baked soft pretzels on Saturday and Sunday.
First Hill, Queen Anne
Pickup

You Might Also Like

55 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Valentine's Day Weekend: Feb 11-13, 2022
FREE LOVE: A Valentine&rsquo;s Weekend Mega Show, Sweet Tooth Pop-Up, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15
Where to Get Food for the Super Bowl 2022 in Seattle
Wings, Jell-O Shots, and More
This Week in Seattle Event News: The Who, Broadway at the Paramount, and More
Tickets Going On Sale Friday, February 11 and More Event Updates
The Top 42 Events in Seattle This Week: Feb 7-13, 2022
Marina, Four Portraits: Films by African American Women Directors, and More Top Picks
36 Cheap & Easy Things To Do in Seattle This Weekend: Feb 4-6, 2022
Art, Beats &amp; Lyrics, Worst Party Ever, and More Last-Minute Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: A Cookie Bakery Opens in Madrona, Taiyaki Comes to Uwajimaya, and A Pinball Arcade Is Headed to Capitol Hill
February 4, 2022 Edition

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!