Where to Get Great Doughnuts in Seattle



9th and Hennepin Donuts

Named in tribute to a Tom Waits lyric, this artisanal shop serves up fryer-fresh doughnuts with an ever-changing rotation of seasonal flavors, like rhubarb jam, roasted pear, and chocolate tahini.

West Seattle

Pickup



Doce Donut Co.

Doce is the cool new kid on the Seattle doughnut scene—owners Damian Castillo and Claudia Monroy opened their shop in Fremont in early May and have already sold out consistently. The business sets itself apart from other local doughnut favorites by offering artisan glazed doughnuts with Latin American flavors, such as Mexican hot chocolate, churro dulce de leche, tres leches, hibiscus, and guava con queso.

Fremont

Pickup



Dochi

This mochi doughnut shop draws long lines for its pleasingly chewy-crisp creations in flavors like ube with Fruity Pebbles and matcha with Oreos.

Seattle, Tukwila

Pickup



Donut Factory

This spot is known for confections like doughnuts, cake, ice cream sandwiches, and other treats like the "crobar" (a croissant-doughnut bar hybrid akin to the Cronut). For Doughnut Day (which doubles as their Lynnwood location's four-year anniversary and Seattle location's nine-year anniversary), they'll offer one free doughnut for every six purchased. Plus, if you buy a dozen doughnuts, you'll receive a raffle ticket to win a dozen doughnuts for 12 days.

Lynnwood, University District

Pickup or delivery



Dough Joy

Offerings at this whimsical queer-owned doughnut shop include the "Basic B" (a plain glazed doughnut), vanilla Biscoff, strawberry milkshake, and Bavarian cream, as well as coffee.

Capitol Hill, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



The Flour Box

James Beard-nominated baker Pamela Vuong's cozy Hillman City shop serves handmade brioche doughnuts, scratch-made baked goods, and locally roasted coffee. Her treats are extremely popular and available on a first-come, first-served basis, so make sure you show up early.

Hillman City

Pickup, dine-in



General Porpoise Doughnuts

Renee Erickson's lovely doughnut and coffee shop serves yeasted doughnuts stuffed with all manner of jams, jellies, custards, and curds.

Capitol Hill, Pioneer Square, Laurelhurst

Pickup



Good Day Donuts

Former Vendemmia head chef Erik Jackson and wife Alison Odowski's neighborhood shop offers everything from fritters to cinnamon sugar twists to glazed varieties.

White Center

Pickup



Half and Half Doughnut Co.

Don't want to wait in line? This retro 1950s-inspired spot is currently taking pre-orders for National Doughnut Day over the phone. Bonus: The first 75 customers through the door to use the code word "MEZZO" with their order will receive a free mini mezzo old-fashioned doughnut with purchase. If you're wondering what to get, we highly recommend the pineapple fritter, but you can't go wrong with the old-fashioned, the filled cronut, or frankly, anything else on the menu.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



King Donuts

Once famed for being a combination doughnut shop/laundromat/Thai restaurant, this legendary family-owned favorite recently moved to a new location just seven blocks north of the original. Sadly, the laundromat and restaurant are no more, but the classic doughnuts are as good as ever.

Rainier Beach

Pickup



Mighty-O Donuts

This local chain is beloved for its scratch-made, organic, plant-based doughnuts, ranging from the "Cuckoo for Coconuts" (chocolate iced with coconut) to the "nutty French toast" (spiced cake with maple glaze and nuts).

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Raised Doughnuts

Pastry chef Mi Kim's Central District shop whips up doughnuts in swoon-worthy flavors in addition to gorgeous party-worthy cakes.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Top Pot Doughnuts

You can't talk about doughnuts in Seattle without mentioning this classic chain. We're partial to the shredded coconut-coated "feather boa," which comes in pink or chocolate.

Various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Zuri's Donutz

This Black-owned Lynnwood shop goes beyond your standard old-fashioned and jelly-filled doughnuts with inventive flavors like ube with toasted coconut, raspberry-glazed mango, and red dragonfruit.

Lynnwood

Pickup, delivery, dine-in