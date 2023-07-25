EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
⛱ Summer
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Food Specials

Where to Get Your Fill of Summer Flavors in Seattle

Corn Pastries, Peach Ice Cream, and More
by Julianne Bell
July 25, 2023
|
Like
Check out the laminated layers on Temple Pastries' sweet corn Danish. (Temple Pastries)
Our favorite part of summer? The overflowing baskets of sun-ripened produce at the farmers market. Celebrate the season with specials that incorporate the very best flavors of this time of year, from corn and peaches to cherries and berries. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

CORN

Chan Seattle List
Proving corn doesn't have to be relegated to savory preparations, the Korean-influenced restaurant inside the Paramount Hotel is now serving a creamy, elegant corn tartlet topped with caramel corn, which they've deemed "summer in three bites."
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Cornelly List
Revel in the abundance of summer produce with Cornelly's seasonal specials: a pizza topped with Alvarez Farms corn and an heirloom tomato and stone fruit salad with fried coriander, shallots, mint, and cilantro.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in

Crumble & Flake List
Sate your savory cravings with a fluffy quiche studded with roasted tomatoes, corn, bacon, and chives.
Capitol Hill
Pickup

Laina's Handmade Ice Cream List
This small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop's flavor of the month for July is sweet corn, available on its own or in sundaes and floats—catch it before it's gone.
Rainier Beach
Pickup, delivery

Temple Pastries List
The charming Central District bakeshop specializing in sourdough pastries is blowing our minds with their sweet corn Danish, which features an explosion of textures and flavors: gooey corn mochi cake with corn pastry cream encased in a flaky laminated brioche dough, topped off with fruit compote. The treat is available on weekends only through the end of the summer.
Central District
Pickup, dine-in

PEACHES

A La Mode Pies
For the six weeks it's available, the pie bakery's famous summer peach pie, made with ripe, Washington-grown Pence peaches, is the favorite of A La Mode owner Chris Porter, aka "The Pie Guy." Get it by the slice or whole pie at any of the three locations while you can, starting on August 1.
Ballard, Phinney, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery

Atulea List
Treat yourself to a swirl of peach jasmine soft serve from this chic Capitol Hill tea cafe. You can even add boba to your cup for added textural delight.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in

Lady Yum
Pop open a bottle of bubbly while enjoying Lady Yum's seasonal peach prosecco macarons, .
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Metropolitan Market
Diehard stone fruit devotees know that the high-end grocer's annual "Peach-O-Rama" celebration, which offers a range of locally grown heirloom peach varietals that have been tested for sweetness with the Brix scale, is the most wonderful time of the year. You'll also find specials made with peaches, such as peach salsa or peach smoothies, all over the store. Plus, Urban Family Brewing List has created a special barrel-aged sour made with last year's Peach-o-Rama peaches.
Various locations
Pickup

BERRIES & CHERRIES

Cupcake Royale
Strawberry shortcake is the quintessence of summer, and Cupcake Royale's crammed it into a cupcake, with vanilla cake, strawberry pieces, and strawberry whipped cream topped with graham cracker and strawberry shortcake crumble. If you're a strawberry purist, there's also the Strawberry 66 (a vanilla bean cupcake topped with strawberry buttercream and a dehydrated strawberry(. 
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Seattle Pops List
The local frozen pop purveyors have stuffed plenty of Hayton Farms blueberries into their seasonal blueberries and cream flavor.
Wallingford
Pickup

Trophy Cupcakes
The gourmet cupcakery's blueberry pie cupcake consists of Madagascar vanilla cake filled with house-made Washington blueberry pie filling and crowned with vanilla buttercream, a fresh blueberry, and a piece of flaky pastry crust.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

Molly Moon's Ice Cream
Molly Moon Neitzel's ice cream shop has reprised its fan favorite cherry chunk flavor, made with organic Alberg Farm cherries.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in

You Might Also Like

Where to Get Your Fill of Summer Flavors in Seattle
Corn Pastries, Peach Ice Cream, and More
The Top 32 Events in Seattle This Week: July 24–30, 2023
Alicia Keys, Seattle Art Fair, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 21–23, 2023
Bite of Seattle, West Seattle Grand Parade, and More Cheap & Easy Events Under $15
This Week in Seattle Food News: Hawaiian Snacks, Sushi, and All-You-Can-Eat Asian Barbecue
July 21, 2023 Edition
It's a Barbie World (Taylor's Version): Where to Find Specials and Events Celebrating the Eras Tour and the Barbie Movie Release in Seattle This Weekend
We Know Places with Food & Drink Specials and Themed Events
Where to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Seattle
Soccer Watch Parties from July 20–August 20

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me