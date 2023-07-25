Where to Get Your Fill of Summer Flavors in Seattle

CORN
Chan Seattle
Proving corn doesn't have to be relegated to savory preparations, the Korean-influenced restaurant inside the Paramount Hotel is now serving a creamy, elegant corn tartlet topped with caramel corn, which they've deemed "summer in three bites."
Downtown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Cornelly
Revel in the abundance of summer produce with Cornelly's seasonal specials: a pizza topped with Alvarez Farms corn and an heirloom tomato and stone fruit salad with fried coriander, shallots, mint, and cilantro.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Crumble & Flake
Sate your savory cravings with a fluffy quiche studded with roasted tomatoes, corn, bacon, and chives.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Laina's Handmade Ice Cream
This small-batch, family-owned neighborhood ice cream shop's flavor of the month for July is sweet corn, available on its own or in sundaes and floats—catch it before it's gone.
Rainier Beach
Pickup, delivery
Temple Pastries
The charming Central District bakeshop specializing in sourdough pastries is blowing our minds with their sweet corn Danish, which features an explosion of textures and flavors: gooey corn mochi cake with corn pastry cream encased in a flaky laminated brioche dough, topped off with fruit compote. The treat is available on weekends only through the end of the summer.
Central District
Pickup, dine-in
PEACHES
A La Mode Pies
For the six weeks it's available, the pie bakery's famous summer peach pie, made with ripe, Washington-grown Pence peaches, is the favorite of A La Mode owner Chris Porter, aka "The Pie Guy." Get it by the slice or whole pie at any of the three locations while you can, starting on August 1.
Ballard, Phinney, West Seattle
Pickup, delivery
Atulea
Treat yourself to a swirl of peach jasmine soft serve from this chic Capitol Hill tea cafe. You can even add boba to your cup for added textural delight.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Lady Yum
Pop open a bottle of bubbly while enjoying Lady Yum's seasonal peach prosecco macarons, .
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Metropolitan Market
Diehard stone fruit devotees know that the high-end grocer's annual "Peach-O-Rama" celebration, which offers a range of locally grown heirloom peach varietals that have been tested for sweetness with the Brix scale, is the most wonderful time of the year. You'll also find specials made with peaches, such as peach salsa or peach smoothies, all over the store. Plus, Urban Family Brewing has created a special barrel-aged sour made with last year's Peach-o-Rama peaches.
Various locations
Pickup
BERRIES & CHERRIES
Cupcake Royale
Strawberry shortcake is the quintessence of summer, and Cupcake Royale's crammed it into a cupcake, with vanilla cake, strawberry pieces, and strawberry whipped cream topped with graham cracker and strawberry shortcake crumble. If you're a strawberry purist, there's also the Strawberry 66 (a vanilla bean cupcake topped with strawberry buttercream and a dehydrated strawberry(.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Seattle Pops
The local frozen pop purveyors have stuffed plenty of Hayton Farms blueberries into their seasonal blueberries and cream flavor.
Wallingford
Pickup
Trophy Cupcakes
The gourmet cupcakery's blueberry pie cupcake consists of Madagascar vanilla cake filled with house-made Washington blueberry pie filling and crowned with vanilla buttercream, a fresh blueberry, and a piece of flaky pastry crust.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Molly Moon's Ice Cream
Molly Moon Neitzel's ice cream shop has reprised its fan favorite cherry chunk flavor, made with organic Alberg Farm cherries.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery, dine-in