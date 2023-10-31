Where to Grab a Sandwich in Seattle

Bar Bayonne Like List
The French bistro L'Oursin Like List 's recently opened sibling channels retro '60s French-Basque chic, slinging Euro-style baguette sandwiches on demi-baguettes from Temple Pastries Like List . Choose between a classic jambon beurre piled with meat or a vegetarian version stuffed with fresh produce, and pretend you're picnicking alongside the Seine.
Central District
Pickup, dine-in
Layers Green Lake Like List
Married couple Ashley and Avery Hardin opened a sandwich food truck in 2019, and their elevated sandwiches became so popular that they ended up debuting a brick-and-mortar in Green Lake earlier this year. Their unexpected flavor combinations are where they really shine: The "I'd Date a Jalapeño" mingles Tillamook cheddar, dates, and jalapeños on house-baked bread, whereas the "Notorious P.I.G." features slow-roasted pork belly, Fresno pepper jelly, pickled onions, chicories, and aioli on toasted brioche.
Green Lake
Pickup, dine-in
Mean Sandwich Like List
I'm a huge fan of this Ballard joint, which was founded by Momofuku alums Kevin and Alex Pemoulie and is now run by brothers Danial, Ben, and Casey Crookston (Danial happens to be the husband of famed chef Renee Erickson). My personal favorites are "The Fish" (Matiz sardines, celery root slaw, fried lemons, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, iceberg, and lemon-pepper mayo) and "The Midnight at the Oasis" (falafel, hummus, harissa beets, Persian pickles, lettuce, and house-made white sauce like you'd find at your favorite Middle Eastern cart).
Ballard
Pickup, dine-in
Salumi Like List
Chances are that if you've lived in Seattle for any amount of time, you've heard of this Pioneer Square institution famed for its superlative Italian cured meats. In the words of the late Anthony Bourdain: "That is a holy place for me. I love that place. I've jokingly said—but I'm half serious—it should be a UNESCO site. It should be a landmark." The juicy braised porchetta sandwich with Calabrian chili, chimichurri, roasted onions, and pickled peppers is a fan favorite. Take your lunch over to the nearby Waterfall Garden Park and melt into a puddle of carnivorous bliss.
Pioneer Square
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Slab Sandwich Like List
I swear I've had some of the best sandwiches of my life at this underrated Capitol Hill gem from the team behind Lark Like List —I still dream about some of their past weekly specials, like one with crispy fried green tomatoes and another with albacore tuna, shaved fennel, and melty cheese. Their regular menu includes a feisty fried chicken sandwich with ghost pepper ranch, a Cubano with grilled scallion aioli, and a hearty brisket sandwich with tangy pickled peppers. Also noteworthy: their perfect hand-cut fries and salted chocolate chip cookies.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Thomas Street Market & Deli Like List
This unassuming corner store may not possess the culinary clout of some of the other spots on this list, but when you just want a simple sandwich, it hits the spot. The staff is super sweet and the sandwiches, which are made with Boar's Head meats, are solid. Choose from a menu item like the "Montlake Cut" (chicken, bacon, and Muenster) or order a custom creation.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
Famously, after receiving a terminal diagnosis, the musician Warren Zevon imparted this wisdom in an interview with David Letterman: Facing his own mortality, he'd realized "just how much you're supposed to enjoy every sandwich." This Friday, November 3, is National Sandwich Day, the perfect opportunity to heed his sage advice. Below are six of my favorite spots to do just that. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.