Where to Grab a Sandwich in Seattle



Bar Bayonne

The French bistro L'Oursin 's recently opened sibling channels retro '60s French-Basque chic, slinging Euro-style baguette sandwiches on demi-baguettes from Temple Pastries . Choose between a classic jambon beurre piled with meat or a vegetarian version stuffed with fresh produce, and pretend you're picnicking alongside the Seine.

Central District

Pickup, dine-in



Layers Green Lake

Married couple Ashley and Avery Hardin opened a sandwich food truck in 2019, and their elevated sandwiches became so popular that they ended up debuting a brick-and-mortar in Green Lake earlier this year. Their unexpected flavor combinations are where they really shine: The "I'd Date a Jalapeño" mingles Tillamook cheddar, dates, and jalapeños on house-baked bread, whereas the "Notorious P.I.G." features slow-roasted pork belly, Fresno pepper jelly, pickled onions, chicories, and aioli on toasted brioche.

Green Lake

Pickup, dine-in



Mean Sandwich

I'm a huge fan of this Ballard joint, which was founded by Momofuku alums Kevin and Alex Pemoulie and is now run by brothers Danial, Ben, and Casey Crookston (Danial happens to be the husband of famed chef Renee Erickson). My personal favorites are "The Fish" (Matiz sardines, celery root slaw, fried lemons, pickled jalapeños, cilantro, iceberg, and lemon-pepper mayo) and "The Midnight at the Oasis" (falafel, hummus, harissa beets, Persian pickles, lettuce, and house-made white sauce like you'd find at your favorite Middle Eastern cart).

Ballard

Pickup, dine-in



Salumi

Chances are that if you've lived in Seattle for any amount of time, you've heard of this Pioneer Square institution famed for its superlative Italian cured meats. In the words of the late Anthony Bourdain: "That is a holy place for me. I love that place. I've jokingly said—but I'm half serious—it should be a UNESCO site. It should be a landmark." The juicy braised porchetta sandwich with Calabrian chili, chimichurri, roasted onions, and pickled peppers is a fan favorite. Take your lunch over to the nearby Waterfall Garden Park and melt into a puddle of carnivorous bliss.

Pioneer Square

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Slab Sandwich

I swear I've had some of the best sandwiches of my life at this underrated Capitol Hill gem from the team behind Lark —I still dream about some of their past weekly specials, like one with crispy fried green tomatoes and another with albacore tuna, shaved fennel, and melty cheese. Their regular menu includes a feisty fried chicken sandwich with ghost pepper ranch, a Cubano with grilled scallion aioli, and a hearty brisket sandwich with tangy pickled peppers. Also noteworthy: their perfect hand-cut fries and salted chocolate chip cookies.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Thomas Street Market & Deli

This unassuming corner store may not possess the culinary clout of some of the other spots on this list, but when you just want a simple sandwich, it hits the spot. The staff is super sweet and the sandwiches, which are made with Boar's Head meats, are solid. Choose from a menu item like the "Montlake Cut" (chicken, bacon, and Muenster) or order a custom creation.

Capitol Hill

Pickup