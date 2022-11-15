Where to Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Seattle

Atlantic Crossing Pub
You'll swear you've stepped into an episode of Ted Lasso when you enter this lively British pub, which will show World Cup games and offers a selection of hearty bar fare, whiskey, and wine.
University District
This cozy Madison Park coffee shop has you covered for early games. Settle in to watch with a hot cup of coffee and a crispy liège waffle.
Madison Park
Flatstick Pub
The mini golf-themed craft beer pub will open all of its locations at 10:30 am sharp on November 21 so that guests can come root for their preferred team.
Kirkland, Pioneer Square, South Lake Union, Spokane, Bellingham
What better place than Seattle's original English soccer pub to cheer on your favorites? This longtime Fremont mainstay will be screening games on the "telly" throughout the World Cup.
Fremont
If you'd prefer to feel as though you've been transported to the Emerald Isle, head to this Pike Place fixture, which will be showing World Cup games for the duration of the competition.
Pike Place Market
This quirky Wallingford watering hole will open its doors at 11 am from November 20 through December 2 (TBD on the following games) so World Cup fans don't have to miss a second of the action. The bar offers 10 large TVs, a 100-inch projector, and plenty of food, beer, and booze.
Wallingford
The German pub will show all German and USA matches and will open half an hour before each match (with the exception of matches starting at 5 am) so you have time to secure a prime seat. Stuff your face with wurst, pretzels, and kraut and wash it all down with beer as you stay glued to the screen.
Phinney Ridge
This massive beer hall will be showing the World Cup games beginning on November 20.
Queen Anne
Every craft beer geek's favorite Seattle brewery is teaming up with the soccer club Ballard FB to host watch parties for all three USA group stage games: USA vs. Wales (November 21), USA vs. England (November 25), and USA vs. Iran (November 29). Doors for each party will open at 10 am, and each match will have a halftime raffle with special prizes from Ballard FC and Reuben's Brews—you'll get an extra free raffle ticket for each piece of Ballard FC merch you wear. Space is limited, so be sure to show up early.
Ballard
The biergarten chain will open early for select games and will offer a brunch buffet and a full bar. The spot boasts 25 TVs and has a newly enclosed and fully heated outdoor patio.
Capitol Hill
Join the Seattle Sounders for a free watch party at Seattle Center's Armory. The event will feature food and drink available for purchase, plus giveaways, music, photo booths, games, prizes, and more. Seating is first-come, first-served, and demand is high, so get there ahead of time to secure your spot.
Queen Anne
This neighborhood brewpub invites you to "come yell at the TV with us" during the World Cup.
Central District
The dog-friendly neighborhood craft brewery will be open for all USA matches, with doors opening at 10:30 am and kickoff at 11 am. Attend all three and you'll be entered into a raffle for a prize.
West Seattle
Soccer (or, if you prefer, football) fanatics all over the world are gearing up for this year's FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted in Qatar and will run from November 20-December 18. If you're eager to get out and go scream at a TV screen with strangers in public, we've got a list of places around town showing matches, from Atlantic Crossing Pub to Reuben's Brews.