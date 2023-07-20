Where to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Seattle

In our opinion, the Women's World Cup deserves more attention and enthusiasm than the controversial men's version we kept hearing about last winter. This year, the top women's teams from around the world face off in Australia and New Zealand over the course of a month (July 20–Aug 20). Women's soccer deserves some extra fanfare, so join your fellow football enthusiasts at these places around town that will be showing matches. Plus, check out our World Cup calendar for a full list of watch parties.
OFFICIAL WATCH PARTIES
The following free watch parties will be hosted by Seattle's own professional women's soccer team, the OL Reign, featuring food and drinks, player appearances, and a chance to win tickets to Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe in October.
Rough & Tumble Pub
(July 20, 21 & 26)
Seattle Center Armory (Fri July 21)
Westlake Park (Wed July 26)
OTHER PLACES TO WATCH
Admiral Pub West Seattle
(Fri July 21)
The Atlantic Crossing (multiple matches)
Ballard FC at Interbay Stadium (July 21 & 23)
George & Dragon Pub (multiple matches)
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub (multiple matches)
Outer Space Seattle (Thurs July 20)
Rhein Haus (July 21, 26 & Aug 1)
Two Doors Down (Fri July 21)