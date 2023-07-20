EverOut The Stranger Portland Mercury
Index
Savage Love Hump Bold Type Tickets
Show Me
🗓 Top Things To Do Today & This Week
💃 Taylor Swift Parties
⛱ Summer
👀 2023 at a Glance
🤑 Cheap & Easy
Seattle > Picks & Guides
Sports

Where to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Seattle

Soccer Watch Parties from July 20–August 20
by Jamie Reed and Shannon Lubetich
July 20, 2023
|
Like
The US Women's team will try to defend their World Cup title after bringing home the trophy in 2019. (US Soccer via Facebook)

In our opinion, the Women's World Cup deserves more attention and enthusiasm than the controversial men's version we kept hearing about last winter. This year, the top women's teams from around the world face off in Australia and New Zealand over the course of a month (July 20–Aug 20). Women's soccer deserves some extra fanfare, so join your fellow football enthusiasts at these places around town that will be showing matches. Plus, check out our World Cup calendar for a full list of watch parties.

OFFICIAL WATCH PARTIES

The following free watch parties will be hosted by Seattle's own professional women's soccer team, the OL Reign, featuring food and drinks, player appearances, and a chance to win tickets to Forever Reign: A Celebration of Megan Rapinoe Remind List in October.

Rough & Tumble Pub List (July 20, 21 & 26)
Seattle Center Armory Remind List (Fri July 21)
Westlake Park Remind List (Wed July 26)

OTHER PLACES TO WATCH

Admiral Pub West Seattle Remind List (Fri July 21)
The Atlantic Crossing List (multiple matches)
Ballard FC at Interbay Stadium Remind List (July 21 & 23)
George & Dragon Pub List (multiple matches)
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub List (multiple matches)
Outer Space Seattle Remind List (Thurs July 20)
Rhein Haus List (July 21, 26 & Aug 1)
Two Doors Down Remind List (Fri July 21)

You Might Also Like

The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 21–23, 2023
Bite of Seattle, West Seattle Grand Parade, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15
Where to Watch the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup in Seattle
Soccer Watch Parties from July 20&ndash;August 20
Ticket Alert: YG, Tyga, and Saweetie, John Legend, and More Seattle Events Going On Sale This Week
Plus, alt-J and More Event Updates for July 20
Where to Pick Up Food for a Picnic in Seattle
Charcuterie, Fried Chicken, and More
The Top 31 Events in Seattle This Week: July 17–23, 2023
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour, Capitol Hill Block Party, and More Top Picks
The Best Bang for Your Buck Events in Seattle This Weekend: July 14–16, 2023
West Seattle Summer Fest, Redmond Arts Festival, and More Cheap &amp; Easy Events Under $15

Report This

Please use this form to let us know about anything that violates our Terms of Use or is otherwise no good.
Thanks for helping us keep EverOut a nice place.

Please include links to specific policy violations if relevant.

optional
Say something about this item. If you add it to multiple lists, the note will be added to all lists. You can always change it later!

this event

Gotta catch 'em all?
Click below to be reminded about every instance of this event. (You can turn this off anytime of course.)
Remind Me