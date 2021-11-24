Your Beer-Centric Guide to Black Friday 2021 in Seattle: Special Releases, New Porters and Stouts, Bargains, and More

You're probably already aware that the day after Thanksgiving is full of precipitous discounts on in-demand Christmas gifts like Instant Pots and Theraguns, but what you may not know is that it's also become a popular day in the craft beer community for special releases and sales, especially dark, wintry beers like porters and stouts (Black Friday, get it?). Whether you're hoping to win brownie points with the craft beer geek on your Christmas list or just want to treat yourself after the hubbub of Thanksgiving, we've rounded up some events and new special releases around town for this weekend, from Goose Island's Bourbon County Stout at A1 Hop Shop and Total Wine & More to the award-winning Three Ryes Men at Reuben's Brews. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

RELEASES AND SPECIALS

A1 Hop Shop and Total Wine & More

Show up early to get in line for Goose Island's highly anticipated once-a-year release of its Bourbon County Stout at A1 Hop Shop on Black Friday, both online and in stores in limited quantities. The coveted release will also be available at all Total Wine & More locations in Seattle.

Greenwood, various locations

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



Postdoc Brewing

Get your hands on a bottle of Postdoc's 8 Year Bourbon-Barrel-Aged Demon Star Imperial Stout, the third in its Demon Star series, which will be released at the brewery from 4:30-8 pm on Black Friday. Panda Dim Sum will be onsite to provide sustenance as you shop.

Redmond

Pickup



Reuben's Brews

For Small Business Saturday this weekend, the popular Ballard brewery is releasing the 2021 bottles of Three Ryes Men, a barrel-aged barleywine that has also been named a US Beer Tasting Championship Grand National Champion, listed in Craft Beer & Brewing magazine's Top 20 of 2020, and awarded a silver medal at the Festival of Wood and Barrel-Aged Beer and a bronze medal at the Great American Beer Festival, so you can rest assured it comes with some serious beer world bona fides. They'll also be releasing a special Pecan Pie variant for 2021, brewed with three kinds of rye malt with additions of roasted pecans and vanilla bean and available exclusively at their taproom.

Ballard

Pickup, delivery, dine-in



West Seattle Brewing Company

This brewery hasn't yet revealed what it will be offering for Black Friday but hinted on Instagram that it will be featuring some beer specials on the day.

West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in

Sponsored

SALES

The Beer Junction

On Black Friday, the West Seattle bottle shop and beer bar will pluck a selection of dark barrel-aged beers from the depths of its cellars for its annual Fremont Brewing Barrel-Aged Tap Takeover, which will feature Fremont's 12th Anniversary Ale, Rusty Nail 2019, Coffee Kentucky Dark Star 2019, B-Bomb Bourbon Abominable Winter Ale 2017, and Bourbon Barrel-Aged Dark Star 2017.

West Seattle

Pickup, dine-in



TeKu Tavern

As they do each year for their annual Black Friday Cellar Sale, TeKu Tavern will pick out some special bottles from their cellars for sale to go and will have other surprises on tap for sipping on the spot.

Belltown

Pickup, dine-in



NEW DARK BEERS

Figurehead Brewing

This week, Figurehead Brewing debuted The Silence of Cottages, a new Baltic Porter brewed in collaboration with the Estonian folk metal band Metsatöll and featuring art from the band's single "Tarede Vaikuses." The beer has been cold-lagered and conditioned for almost two months and is available both in bottles and on tap.

Magnolia

Pickup, dine-in



Flying Bike Cooperative Brewery

This member-owned and -operated cooperative in Greenwood recently released Baranof, a strong, dark 9.1% ABV Baltic Porter aged for five months in bourbon whiskey barrel.

Greenwood

Pickup, dine-in



Future Primitive Brewing Company

In response to popular demand, this White Center brewery and taproom released its first dark beer, Beautiful Terror Imperial American Stout, which weighs in at 10% ABV and hit the taps last week. The beer will be available in cans starting this week.

White Center

Pickup, dine-in



Hellbent Brewing Company

The latest addition to Hellbent's lineup of beers is Merlyn and The Wort Dark British Mild, the brewery's take on the classic Dark British Mild Ale, now available at their taproom. They describe it as "soft" yet "quietly complex," with a "chestnut color," "biscuity maltiness," and a "subtle date, toffee, and nut finish."

Olympic Hills

Pickup, dine-in