Your Beer-Centric Guide to Black Friday 2022 in Seattle

The Beer Junction Like Add to a List
What could be more quintessentially Seattle than a drink that combines craft beer and coffee? The Beer Junction will have nine such brews on tap at their annual Coffee Beer Week Like Add to a List , which kicks off on Black Friday and includes offerings from Aslan, Bale Breaker, Fremont Like Add to a List , Georgetown Like Add to a List , Holy Mountain Like Add to a List , and more. We're particularly intrigued by the "Stove-altine Maple and Coffee Milk Stout," a collaboration between Old Stove Brewing and Urban Family Brewing.
West Seattle
Pickup, delivery, in-person
Fremont Brewing Like Add to a List
It's an annual tradition for Fremont Brewing to debut their extremely sought-after "B-Bomb" (a bourbon barrel-aged imperial winter ale) on Black Friday each year. This year, magnums and 22-ounce bottles of the perennial favorite are now available for pre-sale, with pickup at the taproom beginning on Friday.
Fremont
Pickup
Postdoc Brewing Like Add to a List
Get your hands on a bottle of Postdoc's Irish Cream Demon Star, which features "a rich blend of cacao nibs, vanilla beans, Sumatra Single Origin coffee, and lactose" with "distinct notes of milk chocolate, warm coffee, fragrant vanilla, and a kick of whiskey" and will be released at the brewery on Black Friday.
Redmond
Pickup
Reuben's Brews Like Add to a List
At Reuben's Coffee Beer & Donuts Like Add to a List event, you can enjoy the Homer Simpson-approved combination of coffee beers made in collaboration with Kuma Coffee Like Add to a List paired with four doughnuts with complementary flavors from Mighty-O. If you need a little extra caffeine to shake off your Thanksgiving hangover, Kuma will also be serving coffee onsite from 11 am-2 pm.
Ballard
In-person
TeKu Tavern Like Add to a List
As they do each year for their annual Black Friday cellar sale, TeKu Tavern will pick out some special bottles from their cellars for sale to go.
Belltown
Pickup, in-person
Total Wine & More
Show up early to get in line for Goose Island's highly anticipated once-a-year release of its Bourbon County Stout on Black Friday, both online and in stores in limited quantities.
Various locations
Pickup