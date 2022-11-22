Your Beer-Centric Guide to Black Friday 2022 in Seattle



The Beer Junction

What could be more quintessentially Seattle than a drink that combines craft beer and coffee? The Beer Junction will have nine such brews on tap at their annual Coffee Beer Week , which kicks off on Black Friday and includes offerings from Aslan, Bale Breaker, Fremont , Georgetown , Holy Mountain , and more. We're particularly intrigued by the "Stove-altine Maple and Coffee Milk Stout," a collaboration between Old Stove Brewing and Urban Family Brewing.

West Seattle

Pickup, delivery, in-person



Fremont Brewing

It's an annual tradition for Fremont Brewing to debut their extremely sought-after "B-Bomb" (a bourbon barrel-aged imperial winter ale) on Black Friday each year. This year, magnums and 22-ounce bottles of the perennial favorite are now available for pre-sale, with pickup at the taproom beginning on Friday.

Fremont

Pickup



Postdoc Brewing

Get your hands on a bottle of Postdoc's Irish Cream Demon Star, which features "a rich blend of cacao nibs, vanilla beans, Sumatra Single Origin coffee, and lactose" with "distinct notes of milk chocolate, warm coffee, fragrant vanilla, and a kick of whiskey" and will be released at the brewery on Black Friday.

Redmond

Pickup



Reuben's Brews

At Reuben's Coffee Beer & Donuts event, you can enjoy the Homer Simpson-approved combination of coffee beers made in collaboration with Kuma Coffee paired with four doughnuts with complementary flavors from Mighty-O. If you need a little extra caffeine to shake off your Thanksgiving hangover, Kuma will also be serving coffee onsite from 11 am-2 pm.

Ballard

In-person



TeKu Tavern

As they do each year for their annual Black Friday cellar sale, TeKu Tavern will pick out some special bottles from their cellars for sale to go.

Belltown

Pickup, in-person

Total Wine & More

Show up early to get in line for Goose Island's highly anticipated once-a-year release of its Bourbon County Stout on Black Friday, both online and in stores in limited quantities.

Various locations

Pickup