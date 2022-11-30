Your Complete Guide to December 2022 Events in Seattle

HOLIDAYS, FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY

36th Annual Figgy Pudding Caroling Competition

Dozens of caroling teams will once again gather downtown to sing holiday ditties in support of the Pike Market Senior Center & Food Bank, which offers free meals, free groceries, one-on-one counseling, and other services to low-income and houseless people in Seattle. The top caroling teams will compete in a very festive "sing-off" on the Figgy Pudding main stage at the end of the night.

Pike Place Market (Fri Dec 2)

Urban Craft Uprising Winter Show

Urban Craft Uprising has blossomed from its humble, 50-booth beginnings in 2005 to become the largest indie craft event in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. Offering a thoughtful alternative to mass-marketed holiday gifts and big box stores, the winter show will include all the resin earrings and chunky ceramics your heart desires, with artsy offerings from independent businesses like Salad Days, Crunch Supply, Fatfluff, and Snowmade.

Seattle Center (Dec 2–4)

Lusio Lights Renton

Don't miss historic downtown Renton's glow-up this holiday season—Lusio Lights always delivers a unique light art experience, complete with projections, interactive light exhibits, and uplifting DJ sets. (Bring your glowsticks!)

Gateway Park (Dec 3–4)

7th Annual Parade of Boats Onshore Viewing Party

Watch the cheerful Christmas Ship lead a procession of twinkly sea vessels through the Fremont Cut at this parade, where attendees can enjoy warm sips and bites from Chayen Coffee Trailer and Born-n-Braised and vote for their favorite boat.

Evanston Plaza (Fri Dec 9)

Seattle SantaCon 2022

In the words of Stranger staff writer Matt Baume, "I do not necessarily endorse this event, but I feel that you should be warned that it is happening again." Claiming to be "much more than a pub crawl," an alcohol-infused flash mob of folks clad in Santa Claus costumes will hit the streets of downtown Seattle again this year to enjoy drink specials, contests, and live entertainment.

Various locations (Sat Dec 10 & Sat Dec 17)

Green Lake Pathway of Lights 2022

Every year, the Green Lake Park circuit illuminates its pathway with thousands of candles. You can walk through it, hear holiday music, and warm up with treats. Weather permitting, there will also be a Hot Air Balloon Glow to get things started.

Green Lake Park (Sat Dec 10)

Renegade Craft Fair: Winter 2022

Shop small and stay cozy this year at Renegade Craft Fair, where stylish visitors will find carefully curated handmade goods from over 180 artists.

Magnuson Park (Dec 10–11)

Shrek Rave: Shrek The Halls

If you've ever wanted to get down at a swamp-style holiday rave inspired by the 2007 television special Shrek the Halls, here's your chance. You may be asking "Why?" and we guess the only answer would be "Why not?" It's a thing, and a thing whose NYC event was attended by Rico Nasty and Jaboukie Young-White, no less. So what're you waiting for? Get your game on, go playyyy!

Showbox SoDo (Fri Dec 16)

26th Annual Model Train Festival

In our opinion, trains represent all things wintry and magical–maybe it's their soothing chugga-chugga sounds, their plumes of smoke, or the romantic notion of snuggling up in a vintage train car à la Hercule Poirot. (Just us?) Indulge in some train magic at this model train festival, where regional railroad clubs will share their intricate room-sized layouts throughout Washington State History Museum.

Washington State History Museum (Dec 16–Jan 1)

United Indians Native Art Market

Support local Native artists and score unique holiday gifts at this weekend market, where visitors will find handcrafted jewelry, woodworking, clothing, drums, and more.

Daybreak Star Indian Cultural Center (Dec 17–18)

FIFA World Cup 2022 Watch Parties

Join the Seattle Sounders for a free watch party at Seattle Center's Armory. The event will feature food and drink available for purchase, plus giveaways, music, photo booths, games, prizes, and more. Seating is first-come, first-served, and demand is high, so get there ahead of time to secure your spot.

Seattle Center Armory (Sun Dec 18)

Christmas Ship Festival

Because nothing says Christmas like a big-ass ship covered in twinkle lights, the Puget Sound will get a little more sparkly as Argosy Cruises' Christmas Ship docks in waterfront communities along the Seattle shoreline. Those who pay to hop aboard can meet Santa and hear a community choir performance, or tag along behind the ship in a 21+ boat with rotating party themes.

Various locations (through Dec 23)

Snowflake Lane 2022

Celebrate the holidays over and over again at this very festive parade, with floats cruising through downtown Bellevue every night for a month. (Fake) snow will fall, Yuletide tunes will echo in the air, and lights will flicker each night until Christmas Eve.

Bellevue Collection (through Dec 24)

Village of Lights: Christmastown 2022

Holiday cheer abounds in Washington's own Bavarian-style village of Leavenworth, which celebrates the season with live caroling and holiday music, photos with Santa, sledding, and half a million Christmas lights.

Leavenworth (through Dec 24)

Garden d’Lights 2022

Whimsical flora and fauna, birds, animals, and cascading waterfalls get the holiday light treatment at Bellevue Botanical Garden's annual display. (To be clear, actual birds and animals will not be strung with lights.) Wander the grounds and take photos among all the bulbs.

Bellevue Botanical Garden (through Dec 31)

28th Annual Sheraton Grand Seattle Gingerbread Village

Resuming a pre-pandemic tradition, diabetes research center JDRF Northwest has invited local architecture firms to use their skills to craft an elaborate gingerbread village. This year's theme is "Buzzing Back," so expect lots of impressive space-themed displays.

Sheraton Hotel (through Jan 1)

Kringle's Filling Station Holiday Experience

The jolly Kringle brothers, Otis and Sparky (of the Kris Kringle lineage), will open up their magical garage for the holidays, which will be decidedly merrier than your average gas station. Stop by for Christmas karaoke and holiday ski-ball, photo ops in front of the Kringles' sleigh, and cups of hot cocoa poured from a gas pump. This year will also include the addition of "Kringle's Speedway Slot Cars."

Kringles Filling Station (through Jan 1)

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

Woodland Park Zoo (through Jan 22)

LIVE MUSIC

Pink Martini ft. China Forbes

The Northwest's own "little orchestra" Pink Martini features over a dozen musicians who perform a multilingual repertoire that's exotic yet familiar, seamlessly switching between jazz, classical, pop, and global music sounds. The Portland band has a certain je ne sais quoi that puts everyone in a good mood—they don't just perform a show, they know how to throw a party. This performance will feature lead vocals from Massachusetts-born powerhouse China Forbes.

Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 2)

The 1975: At Their Very Best Tour

British synth-pop wizards The 1975, whom Portland Mercury writer Ned Lannamann described as "drippy, slightly peppy, radio-designed porridge," will stop by on their At Their Very Best tour, supporting their experimental 2020 album, Notes on a Conditional Form, which featured collaborations with notable names like Phoebe Bridgers, FKA Twigs, and activist Greta Thunberg.

WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 2)

SMooCH 2022

The charity circuit will get an indie-rock soundtrack as a pitch-perfect lineup gathers to help raise funds for Seattle Children's Hospital. Attendees will get the unique treat of pairing their five-star meals (courtesy of renowned chef Ethan Stowell) with live sets from artists including beloved alt-rock band Grouplove and longtime power-pop outfit Visqueen. VIP ticket holders will be treated to an additional intimate performance by singer-songwriter Sera Cahoone.

The Showbox (Sat Dec 3)

Jim Brickman: A Very Merry Christmas

Let Grammy-nominated songwriter and pianist Jim Brickman, who has collaborated with legends like Kenny Rogers, Olivia Newton-John, Carly Simon, and John Oates, take you on a sugarplum journey through the sights and sounds of this snowy season as he performs carols, classics, and original songs on his 24th annual holiday tour.

Benaroya Hall (Sun Dec 4)

Soccer Mommy: Touring, Forever

Nashville-raised singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Sophia Allison—the stand-out indie rocker who performs as Soccer Mommy—is coming to Seattle this month! The immensely talented Allison built Soccer Mommy's name on pop-inspired, guitar-based bedroom recordings, which she posted to her Bandcamp page. Then in 2018, she released her studio debut, Clean to critical acclaim. When it comes to Allison’s most recent LP, Sometimes Forever, she understood the assignment; it matches Clean’s excellent use of crisp melodies, ’90s-informed vibe, and satisfying melodrama, this time with cinematic production by Daniel Lopatin. Smooth pairing alert: Montreal indie crooners Tops will open the show. JENNI MOORE

Moore Theatre (Tues Dec 6)

Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith

Experimental composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith initially made waves with her 2017 album, The Kid, which received critical acclaim for its accessible new-age pop structure, compelling storytelling, and distinct use of the Buchla Music Easel. She will stop by with songs from her new album, Let's Turn It Into Sound, alongside French electronic artist Ouri.

Neumos (Wed Dec 7)

X

They were contemporaries of SoCal punk bands like the Germs and Black Flag, but X’s relevance and influence can still be heard draped across the sounds of the rock underground. I reckon you could say, even as their music is deeply rooted in, well, roots rock, at this point, they MIGHT be considered roots rock themselves. And don’t forget they were/are universally loved by the nerdy college kids, punks, AND the goths. I bet it’s safe to say 1970s Exene is prolly still an archetype. MIKE NIPPER

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 8)

100.7 The Wolf's Hometown Holiday 2022

Seattle country music station 100.7 The Wolf will present a down-home holiday evening with live music from Americana-pop darling Elle King, country music heavy Chris Young, Nashville-based troubadour Nate Smith, Southern-rock star Bailey Zimmerman, singer-songwriter Ashley Cooke, Oklahoma-born vocalist Corey Kent, and country artist Michael Ray.

Accesso ShoWare Center (Fri Dec 9)

Caifanes

Caifanes, the long-running quartet out of Mexico City, will reunite once again for an evening of progressive rock and post-punk classics from their definitive albums Caifanes, El Diablito, El Silencio, and El Nervio Del Volcán.

Paramount Theatre (Sat Dec 10)

Seattle Men's Chorus Holiday Falala-liday

At this landmark holiday event, the Seattle Men's Chorus will perform dazzling carols of the season, like their own revamped takes on "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree," "Festival Gloria," "Here We Come A-Caroling," and many more. Look forward to plenty of nostalgia, laughter, singing, and holiday cheer.

Benaroya Hall (Sat Dec 10)

METZ: 10 Year Anniversary Tour

Toronto noise-punks METZ play sludgy post-hardcore that’ll ooze out of your pores and stay under your fingernails long after they’re done. Live, the three-piece unflinchingly drenches you with sonic gasoline and then forces you to endure a pyrotechnics show. It’s both overwhelming and abrasive—but don’t worry, you’ll love every second of it. CIARA DOLAN

Neumos (Sun Dec 11)

Yung Gravy & bbno$: Baby Gravy Tour

Minnesota-born rapper Yung Gravy will bring his unique blend of modern trap, classic soul, retro samples, satirical raps, and colorful fashions back to Seattle in support of his new album Marvelous. Don't miss an opening set from like-minded Canadian rapper and frequent collaborator bbno$.

WaMu Theater (Wed Dec 14)

Johnnyswim

Nashville-hailing folk, soul, blues, and pop music duo, consisting of husband-and-wife singer-songwriters Amanda Sudano and Abner Ramirez, will support their latest self-titled album which preserves the pop melodies of hyped acts like the Lumineers while never losing sight of the confessional songwriting of the Americana tradition. Plus, anticipate hearing some of their holiday-centric jams from their 2014 album, A Johnnyswim Christmas.

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Dec 15)

Deep Sea Diver - A Very Special Christmas Show

Local singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Jessica Dobson (AKA Deep Sea Diver) will harness your holiday cheer with a two-night "Christmas extravaganza," putting her signature doo-wop and pop-infused indie rock stamp on classic holiday carols. Fellow Seattle artists BYLAND and Racoma will join the festivities.

The Crocodile (Fri Dec 16)

Holidaze of Blaze: Snoop Dogg, T-Pain, Warren G, and More

Cherished West Coast rapper Snoop Dogg, whom Mercury writer Lelani Polk once called "the smoke-hazed king of ganja love himself," will light up the Tacoma Dome with his Holidaze of Blaze tour featuring a star-studded lineup of hip-hop royalty including auto-tune genius T-Pain, Long Beach legend Warren G, Southern rap duo Ying Yang Twins, and rising country singer Justin Champagne (this one is a real wild card).

Tacoma Dome (Fri Dec 16)

The Smile

On their side project The Smile, Radiohead members Thom Yorke and Johnny Greenwood joined forces with drummer Tom Skinner (of jazz outfit Sons of Kemet) for a unique potion of post-punk, progressive rock, Afrobeat, and electronic music. They will support their debut album, A Light for Attracting Attention, which Pitchfork called a "raw-boned rock number," reminiscent of Radiohead's sophomore album The Bends. British composer Robert Stillman will open.

WaMu Theater (Fri Dec 16)

Harry Connick Jr. - A Holiday Celebration

Trad-pop crooner Harry Connick Jr.'s album, When My Heart Finds Christmas, has remained the 12th best-selling holiday album in the U.S. since its release in 1993, and your parents probably have the CD floating around the house somewhere. He will perform a mix of Christmas classics and originals with his signature jazzy Sinatra-style and suave star power.

Benaroya Hall (Mon Dec 19)

Rod Wave: Beautiful Mind Tour

Atlanta-born soul-trap sensation Rod Wave, known for his viral hit "Heart On Ice," will return to Seattle on his Beautiful Time tour, supporting his fourth album of the same name, which features appearances from hip-hop heavy Jack Harlow and R&B artist December Joy. Don't miss opening sets from New York-based rapper Toosii and singer-songwriter Mariah The Scientist.

Climate Pledge Arena (Wed Dec 21)

Digable Planets

There’s a Libra in my life that listens to “Rebirth of Slick (Cool Like Dat)” to calm down, requesting it at kickbacks and hangouts. I guess it makes sense—there’s a sense of balance within Digable Planets’ mellow, jazz-rap catalog that could appeal to Libras and non-Libras alike. The hip-hop trio, along with groups like A Tribe Called Quest and De La Soul, laid the foundation for alternative hip-hop, combing steady flows over funky, jazzy tracks. Even though the trio—Craig “Doodlebug” Irving, Mariana “Ladybug Mecca” Vieira, and Seattle’s Ishmael “Butterfly” Butler—initially split in 1995, they’ve been intermittently reuniting ever since. JAS KEIMIG

Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 30)

Artist Home's 9th Annual New Year's Eve Celebration

For the ninth year running, Artist Home, the Seattle-based talent-buying, event-promoting, and artist-consulting collective, will host a New Year's Eve bash featuring artists with whom they've worked. Dance your way into 2023 with holiday-appropriate covers from members of Seattle bands of the rock, soul, folk, and pop variety, including Smokey Brights, Tomo Nakayama, Thunderpussy, Lisa Prank, Warren Dunes, King Youngblood, and plenty more.

Tractor Tavern (Sat Dec 31)

Kalimba: The Spirit of Earth, Wind, & Fire - A New Year's Eve Party!

Nine-piece Earth, Wind, and Fire tribute group Kalimba will help you boogie into the new year with the potent grooves, big-band funk, celestial soul, and smooth harmonies from the iconic group.

Triple Door (Sat Dec 31)

New Year's Eve with Kenny G

Seattle's curly-haired son (and Franklin High graduate) Kenny G will return for a New Year's Eve celebration, ringing in 2023 with his sexy smooth sax jazz that has managed to stay consistently popular since 1986. Brush up on your knowledge of hometown hero by watching Penny Lane’s critically acclaimed HBO documentary, Listening to Kenny G, which takes a look at the backlash he's faced from the jazz world.

Jazz Alley (Sat Dec 31)

FOOD & DRINK

Winter Beer Festival

The Washington Beer Commission's annual Winter Beer Festival returns with up to 30 regional breweries pouring dark malty stouts, robust winter warmers, barrel-aged gems, piney IPAs, and many more unique beers to warm your bones.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30 (Dec 2–3)

The Stranger & EverOut's Holiday Drink Week

Ready to get your nog on? 'Tis the season for wintry libations, and we've got you covered with our inaugural Holiday Drink Week, presented in conjunction with our sister site, The Stranger. For one week only, you'll find a variety of holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town. One thing's for sure: these won't be your ordinary cups of cheer.

Various locations (Dec 5–11)

9th Annual Dark Beer Fest at Flying Lion Brewing

Dark winter days call for similarly dark beers. At this three-day event, Flying Lion will offer over 30 such brews, including "cellared favorites, special releases, and plenty of limited availability brews." Plus, in case you need another reason to drag yourself out of bed, a limited supply of free donuts will be available each morning.

Flying Lion Brewing (Dec 15–18)

Miracle on Second

In 2014, New York bar owner Greg Boehm temporarily transformed his space into a kitschy Christmas wonderland replete with gewgaws and tchotchkes galore. Now the pop-up has expanded to more than 100 locations all over the world and will be returning to Belltown’s Rob Roy this year. Beverages are housed in tacky-tastic vessels (a drinking mug resembling Santa’s mug, for example), bedecked with fanciful garnishes like peppers and dried pineapple, and christened with irreverent, pop-culture-referencing names like the “Bad Santa,” the “Yippie Ki Yay Mother F**r,” and the “You’ll Shoot Your Rye Out.”

Rob Roy (through Dec 25)

Sippin' Santa

This holiday-tiki-themed cocktail bar pop-up (a spinoff of Miracle on Second at nearby Rob Roy) invites you to "imagine Santa on a surfboard instead of a sleigh and palm trees instead of pine." Drinks include the "Kris Kringle Colada" (dark Jamaican rum, Cynar, allspice, lime and pineapple juice, and cream of coconut) and the "Christmas Eve of Destruction" (dark overproof rum, herbal liqueur, nutmeg syrup, lime juice and Angostura bitters).

Navy Strength (through Dec 25)

Canlis Space Prom: A New Year's Dance Party

Canlis knows how to throw a party. Seattle’s illustrious fine-dining institution is notorious for its extravagant New Year's Eve blowouts, and this year—a galactic-themed prom—is sure to be no exception. Channel Zenon: Girl of the 21st Century as you dance the night away, and expect plenty of lavish surprises.

Canlis (Sat Dec 31)

PERFORMANCE

Christmastown

If your ideal holiday season includes smoky lounges and sultry dames, you won't wanna miss this mistletoe noir, which follows hard-hitting sleuth Nick Holiday on a curious case involving Christmas trees and a "glamorous elf." Christmastown, a beloved recurring production, will take its final bow this year.

Seattle Public Theater (Dec 1–24)

Wonderland: Seattle's World Class Dinner Theatre

At this swanky holiday soirée, sparkly performers will swing from chandeliers in celebration of the winter season. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

Can Can (Dec 1–Jan 8)

Scott Shoemaker's War on Christmas

Scott Shoemaker (AKA Ms. Pak-Man) will lead a gaggle of Seattle's most Yuletide-lovin' burlesque, music, and comedy stars in this subversive celebration of Christmas. Expect song and dance, utter hilarity, and partial nudity from this cast of cheery queerdos.

Theatre Off Jackson (Fri Dec 2)

Jingle All the Gay

You better not pout at this luminous jubilee featuring "fabulous fruitcakes" like Kylie Mooncakes, Tito Bonito, Woody Shticks, Cherdonna Shinatra, and others. Jingle All the Gay promises to stuff your stockings with burlesque, cabaret, dance, drag, and musical performances in one hilarious celebration of chosen family.

Oddfellows West Hall (Dec 2–18)

Homicide for the Holidays

Cafe Nordo's spirited seasonal "slumber party" blends an interactive performance led by Scot “Dragatha Christie” Augustson with a festive feast that will give attendees much to be merry about. Expect Christmassy crime, bawdy humor, and '80s nostalgia wrapped in a bow.

Cafe Nordo (Dec 3–24)

Land of the Sweets: The Burlesque Nutcracker

Journey to the lascivious Land of the Sweets at this showy burlesque spectacle, which will return for its 16th season with more sugar plum sexiness and swinging tunes by The Nutcracker Nonette.

Triple Door (Dec 7–30)

Kiki & Herb: Do You Hear What We Hear?

"Octogenarian" drag cabaret duo Kiki & Herb will head to Seattle for some holiday sleighing this year. Creative duo Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman will present this festive spectacular as part of the duo's first tour outside of NYC since 2007, so don't miss your chance to witness their boozy cocktail of pop culture critique and seasonal songs.

Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 8)

Harlem Nutcracker Teaser

This adaptation of the beloved holiday ballet uses Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn's "Nutcracker Suite" as a "musical starting point" to share the tale of an African American family's Christmas Eve in Harlem. This surprising teaser performance, which includes the entirety of Harlem Nutcracker minus the last 20 minutes, will preview the final production, which is slated to premiere next year.

On the Boards (Dec 8–18)

The Dina Martina Christmas Show

Seattle's own "Second Lady of Entertainment" will return to the stage with some Christmassy razzle-dazzle this month. Alongside Stranger Genius award-winning composer and musician Chris Jeffries, Dina Martina will deliver the surreal comedy and festive tunes for which she's been known and loved for 25 years. (Her show was described by Stranger former editor Chase Burns as "cozy but disorienting," and John Waters calls her act "some new kind of twisted art,” so buckle in for a holiday fever dream.)

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Dec 8–24)

NEW Rory & MAL Live

Rory Farrell and Jamil ‘MAL’ Clay will bring their hit podcast to the stage for this performance, so prepare for all-new hot takes from the dudes and their secret special guests.

Neptune Theatre (Fri Dec 9)

A Very Drunken Christmas Carol

The Drunken Tenor returns for this comedy opera, which gets a little topsy-turvy after he's knocked out and sent to an alternate realm of Christmas ghosts with lessons to share. Sound familiar? The wobbly retelling of a classic Dickens tale includes an ugly sweater contest, so show 'em your worst for a chance to win a prize.

Opera Center (Dec 9–18)

Moulin Rouge! The Musical

Baz Luhrmann's sparkly world hits the theatrical stage in this musical directed by Tony Award nominee Alex Timbers. You probably already know the plot of the romantic drama set in turn-of-the-century Paris, so just sit back and thrill your eyeballs with the glamour of the show—Moulin Rouge! brings new meaning to the word "extra."

Paramount Theatre (Dec 14–Jan 1)

Sugar Plum Gary

Blending holiday cheer with a touch of Lovecraftian horror, Sugar Plum Gary returns with a "heil Santa." The production follows Gary, a bushy-bearded fellow who is possessed by the ancient, mystical force that is Santa Claus. He'll lead an improv convo with audiences, answering their pressing holiday questions with twisted Christmas glee and a little cosmic fright.

18th & Union: An Arts Space (Dec 16–24)

Seasons: Willow Pill

She might hate people, but everyone's favorite twisted doll will bless us with her presence at this drag performance anyway. The "reigning Drag Queen mommy" (spoiler alert: she won season 14) will come to slay with weirdo pin-up style and wicked humor.

Queer Bar (Sat Dec 17)

Rich Gray's Forbidden Xmas

A bygone holiday tradition returns! Written by beloved local theater director and artist Rich Gray, Forbidden Xmas first hit Seattle stages in the '90s with musical parodies and sketch comedy to remember. The production will twinkle back to life at Cornish Playhouse with fresh songs and past favorites.

Seattle Center (Dec 17–18)

Austen Unbound

Jane Austen lovers, we know you're out there—this imaginative improvised performance will transport you back to the Regency era where you belong. (Bridgerton fans, this one's for you, too.) Informed by audience suggestions, each performance of Austen Unbound shirks order and structure to celebrate the writer's signature wit with a loosened-up visit to the drawing rooms and manor houses of yore.

Book-It Repertory Theatre (through Dec 18)

A Very Die Hard Christmas

"Come out to the coast, we'll get together, have a few laughs." Or you could head to this Die Hard musical parody, which blends the action classic with pure comedy (plus smooth jams and '80s style) for a snarky twist on Christmas spirit.

Seattle Public Theater (through Dec 20)

The Jinkx & DeLa Holiday Show

RuPaul's Drag Race icons BenDeLaCreme and Jinkx Monsoon will bring their unique blend of bubbly effervescence and quirky realness to the stage for this holiday dragstravaganza, where they'll show off their sleigh and share why they're the true queens of Christmas cheer.

Moore Theatre (Dec 21–24)

A(n Improvised) Christmas Carol 2022

Dickens' holiday tale may feel familiar to you, but as it turns out, A Christmas Carol can transform into something totally unexpected (and hilarious). Based on audience suggestions, a team of improvisers will reimagine Ebenezer Scrooge's world in this Yuletide rollercoaster ride.

Unexpected Productions' Market Theater (through Dec 23)

Mr. Dickens and his Carol

Adapted from Samantha Silva's charmingly Christmassy novel, Mr. Dickens and his Carol follows the man himself in the aftermath of a publication flop. When Dickens is tasked with writing a holiday-themed tome within a month, comedy ensues.

Seattle Repertory Theatre (through Dec 23)

The Wiz

This glittery interpretation of The Wizard of Oz brings extra pizzazz with a slightly different tale set to a soul, R&B, and gospel score. The Wiz was a Broadway hit upon its 1975 release, winning seven Tony Awards and epitomizing the civil rights progress of the era. This version was directed and choreographed by Twin Cities theater mainstay Kelli Foster Warder.

The 5th Avenue Theatre (through Dec 23)

A Christmas Carol

If the impending holiday season elicits a "Bah, humbug," try this dependable Yuletide delight. ACT's A Christmas Carol, returning for its 47th year(!!!), will offer up a little Dickensian magic with ghosts and a grumpy old dude. What's more Christmassy than that?

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (through Dec 24)

George Balanchine’s The Nutcracker

Tchaikovsky’s magical score springs to life in this Sugarplum-packed rendition of a longstanding holiday tradition, complete with mice, tin soldiers, and a timeless trip to the Land of Sweets.

McCaw Hall (through Dec 27)

The Wickhams: Christmas at Pemberley

It's all Darcys and Bennets in this clever, Christmassy take on Jane Austen's elaborate Regency world. (Can't get enough of charming, Austen-inspired theater? Check out the improvised performance Austen Unbound after this!)

Taproot Theatre (through Dec 30)

Paddington Saves Christmas

Paddington Bear will once again don his blue duffle coat and bright-red hat for this holiday comedy, which sees the beloved, accident-prone bear on a chaotic journey to make marmalade jam.

Seattle Children's Theatre (through Dec 31)

Teatro ZinZanni: Coming Home

Because nothing says fine dining like acrobatic flips and spins, Teatro ZinZanni will bring their astonishing blend of international cirque, comedy, and cabaret to Sodo Park, complete with a curated menu by seasonal cuisine experts Herban Feast.

Sodo Park (through Feb 19)

COMEDY

Miranda Sings

Multipassionate comic Colleen Ballinger can't be pinned down—she's also a vocalist, actor, writer, and magician—but you might recognize her from the viral videos that have amassed the idiosyncratic jokester over 50 million followers on social media. She'll head to the stage as her wacky internet alter-ego, Miranda Sings, for this performance.

Moore Theatre (Fri Dec 2)

Esther Povitsky

Alone Together co-creator/star, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend actress, and fantasy nurse Esther Povitsky will bring her frank, trauma-informed comedy (with a side of millennial quirk) to the stage for this performance.

Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 3)

Randy of Trailer Park Boys: Randy's Christmas Tour in Seattle

Randy, everyone's fave cheeseburger muncher from Canadian comedy Trailer Park Boys, will hit Seattle just in time for the holidays, sharing a few adult-oriented jokes that he's been keeping up his (lack of) sleeves. (Not a fan? Frig off!)

El Corazón (Sat Dec 3)

Kevin Hart: Reality Check

If, for whatever reason, you're into the corny comedy of known homophobe Kevin Hart, you're in luck! The stand-up will head to Seattle with more dad jokes.

Climate Pledge Arena (Sun Dec 4)

Kiki & Herb: Do You Hear What We Hear?

"Octogenarian" drag cabaret duo Kiki & Herb will head to Seattle for some holiday sleighing this year. Creative duo Justin Vivian Bond and Kenny Mellman will present this festive spectacular as part of the duo's first tour outside of NYC since 2007, so don't miss your chance to witness their boozy cocktail of pop culture critique and seasonal songs.

Moore Theatre (Thurs Dec 8)

Jonathan Van Ness: Imaginary Living Room Olympian

Can you believe? Beloved hair stylist, noted Michelle Kwan stan, and Queer Eye's resident Aries Jonathan Van Ness will head to Seattle, probably to make us laugh, spin some uplifting yarns, and show off their perfectly coiffed locks.

Paramount Theatre (Fri Dec 9)

Chris Rock and Dave Chappelle

For this co-headlined tour, noted transphobe Dave Chappelle will return with another round of "cultural observations" alongside recently slapped funnyman Chris Rock.

Climate Pledge Arena (Fri Dec 16)

Christopher Titus: Carrying Monsters

Stranger writer Dave Segal once described the modus operandi of Christopher Titus's comedy as “you gotta laugh to keep from crying.” Challenge accepted. Titus will head to Seattle with more of his wincingly hilarious style, so brace yourself for harrowing humor and unexpected barbs.

Neptune Theatre (Sat Dec 17)

Christmas With Creed Bratton

"Do you want to see a foot with four toes?" Legendary weirdo and Renaissance man Creed Bratton will stop by Seattle to share a few Christmassy chuckles, and hopefully a song or two from his 2020 album Slightly Altered.

Neptune Theatre (Sun Dec 18)

Potted Potter: The Unauthorized Harry Experience

Olivier Award-nominated actors Daniel Clarkson and Jefferson Turner present this "unauthorized Harry experience," which crams all seven Harry Potter books into a rapid-fire, uproarious 70-minute production. J. K. Rowling be damned—Potted Potter focuses on horcruxes, Hufflepuffs, and all of the things that still make the fantasy series great.

Moore Theatre (Dec 27–Jan 1)

FILM

Day With(out) Art 2022: Being & Belonging

For its sixth consecutive year of Day With(out) Art, Frye will partner with Visual AIDS, an AIDS awareness arts organization, to screen seven short videos spotlighting artists living with HIV. The program, titled Being & Belonging, centers the artists' lived experiences of isolation and intimacy, and will include newly commissioned videos by national and international artists Camila Arce, Davina “Dee” Conner, Karin Hayes, Jaewon Kim, Clifford Prince King, Santiago Lemus, and others.

Frye Art Museum (Thurs Dec 1)

Disney in Concert: Tim Burton's The Nightmare Before Christmas

The Seattle Symphony will perform Danny Elfman's iconic film score from Tim Burton's spooktacular holiday film The Nightmare Before Christmas, bringing Jack Skellington, Sally, and the whole crew to life on the big screen.

Benaroya Hall (Dec 1–4)

Seattle Turkish Film Festival: 10th Year Anniversary!

Celebrating its 10th anniversary this year, the Turkish American Cultural Association of Washington's annual juried film festival will offer up a fresh collection of sought-after Turkish flicks. This year's program includes standouts like political thriller Burning Days and Emre Erdoğdu's class-conscious The List of Those Who Love Me.

SIFF Cinema Uptown (Dec 3–4)

The Banff Mountain Film Festival World Tour

The scenic Canadian film festival held every fall in Banff, Alberta will head to Seattle, sharing the best of the best in exhilarating outdoor filmmaking, environmental storytelling, mountain sportsmanship, and much more.

Benaroya Hall (Dec 7–8)

Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky - a Fundraiser for The Starbucks Union Relief Fund

This screening of '91 kung fu bloodbath Riki-Oh: The Story of Ricky plays out like a bizarre video game–you'll have to witness the wacky special effects and impressive ass-kicking choreo to believe it. Even better, 100% of proceeds from the fight flick will be donated to the Pacific Northwest Starbucks Workers United labor union relief fund.

The Beacon (Thurs Dec 8)

The 2022 NWFF Holiday Snow-Ball

Northwest Film Forum's cozy holiday shindig celebrates all things cinema again this year with karaoke, crafts, slow jams, and signature cider recipes handmade by the theater's staff.

Northwest Film Forum (Fri Dec 9)

Unstreamable: Cowboy Bebop: The Movie

Your favorite internet personalities magically jump off the computer screen and into real life this weekend as Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns present this series of films that you can’t find anywhere online (legally, at least). Burns and Keimig have an encyclopedic knowledge of lost media. Through their Unstreamable column—now published on Scarecrow Video's blog—they've written more than 350 (!) blurbs and reviews about offbeat, forgotten, and otherwise unobtainable pieces of cinematic history. Now they’ll share some of their favorite unstreamable films on the big screen. MATT BAUME

Northwest Film Forum (Dec 10–11)

Seattle Soccer Film Festival

Gooooal! Catch soccer (or is it football?) flicks from the US, Germany, Sweden, and beyond at The Seattle Soccer Film Festival, which showcases the best soccer culture flicks from the last 30 years and includes a secret screening on opening night.

SIFF Film Center (Dec 9–11)

Moulin Rouge! New Year’s Eve Sing-along

"Rooooooxannnne!" Belt it out to Baz Luhrmann's feverish, theatrical love story Moulin Rouge! at this New Year's Eye screening and sing-along, which promises free "bling rings" and a music video countdown.

SIFF Cinema Uptown (Sat Dec 31)

READINGS & TALKS

Hugo Lit Series—Unearthing: Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Matthew Olzmann, Arianne True, Zoser Dunbar

After the last few years, the idea of "rebirth" sounds pretty appealing. This season's Hugo Literary Series draws on rebirth as a conceptual theme, inviting writers of all stripes to reflect on revival and resurgence through prose, poetry, and songs. This session will feature writers Ingrid Rojas Contreras, Matthew Olzmann, Arianne True, and Zoser Dunbar presenting new works based on the juicy sub-theme of "unearthing."

Hugo House (Fri Dec 2)

Patti Smith

Renaissance woman Patti Smith has lent an unparalleled punk rock edge to her writing, visual art, and performances for decades. Next up: selfies. In 2018, Smith posted her first Instagram photo, and the practice spiraled from there with years of personal photos that served as vignettes of a deeply creative life. Smith’s new book, A Book of Days, takes a similar approach, compiling vintage photographs and travel writings to archive her journey as a poet and artist.

Town Hall Seattle (Fri Dec 2)

S.U.B.E. Children’s Book Day: A Celebration of BIPOC Voices in Children’s Literature

In partnership with Seattle Urban Book Expo, Town Hall Seattle will spotlight the importance of representation in children's literature with the first-ever Children's Book Day. The storytelling celebration will include BIPOC author meet-and-greets, family-friendly activities, and more.

Town Hall Seattle (Sat Dec 3)

Eileen Myles with Rae Armantrout, Rebecca Brown, and Matthew Stadler

Generation-defining writer and poetry legend Eileen Myles will head to Elliott Bay in celebration of Pathetic Literature, a "global anthology of pieces from lesser-known classics" they edited that includes work by over 100 writers. Pulitzer Prize winner Rae Armantrout and prose writer/librettist Rebecca Brown, both of whom contributed work to the anthology, will join Myles in conversation for this talk alongside writer and editor Matthew Stadler.

Elliott Bay Book Company (Thurs Dec 8)

Rachel Demy with Joe Plummer

Rachel Demy, a promoter and tour manager for indie heavy hitters like St. Vincent, The Shins, The National, and Neko Case, is also a stellar portrait and documentary photographer. In Between, Everywhere, the music scene vet shares some of her best shots from life on the road. She'll be joined in conversation by drummer and composer Joe Plummer, who has performed with Modest Mouse and The Shins.

Elliott Bay Book Company (Fri Dec 9)

Word Works—Katie Kitamura: Finding First Person

Hugo House's Word Works craft talks continue with this discussion of first-person narrative forms, led by Intimacies novelist Katie Kitamura and award-winning wordsmith Lucy Tan.

Hugo House (Fri Dec 9)

VISUAL ART

On/After Boucher

As part of the ongoing Boren Banner Series, Molly Jae Vaughan's reinterpreted drawings inspired by French artist François Boucher have adorned the facade of the Frye Art Museum since October. This performance and public lecture led by Vaughan will further explore Boucher's opulent work and Vaughan's own trans and genderqueer figures positioned in lush Rococo settings. Decadent bites will be provided by Cupcake Royale.

Frye Art Museum (Fri Dec 9)

Mygration: An exhibition of works by Tomas Colbengtson and Stina Folkebrant

Tomas Colbengtson and Stina Folkebrant's immersive exhibition Mygration reflects on the historical relocation of Sámi herders to Alaska so that they could teach reindeer husbandry to the region's Native peoples. Sámi artist Colbengtson and Swedish artist Folkebrant explore themes of migration and hidden histories through archival photography, a panoramic painting installation, and a mural.

National Nordic Museum (Dec 9–March 5)

Grey Magic

Curated by gallerist Dawna Holloway, Grey Magic is a potent potion that "cast[s] a spell of contemporary sensuousness." The group exhibition of 14 artists (including local fave Emily Counts and multi-media artist Joe Feddersen, a member of the Colville Confederated Tribes) draws from the natural world in beadwork, painting, ceramics, and other media.

studio e (Dec 9–Jan 7)

Scott Fife: Cardboard Kingdom

Scott Fife's Cardboard Kingdom brings mythical beasts and folkloric creatures to life in large-scale portraiture. The artist's ultra-tactile cardboard-and-glue creations, created in his Vashon Island studio, give thought to the complicated roles of predator and prey in the animal world.

Traver Gallery (through Dec 22)

GUM BABY: Tariqa Waters

Tariqa Waters, contemporary artist and founding owner of Martyr Sauce Pop Art Museum and Gallery, presents glass sculptures and subversive imagery in GUM BABY. The immersive installation and "temporary memorial to the assured" references the distorted tall tales of Americana; Waters calls out contradictions through a larger-than-life, technicolor aesthetic.

Museum of Museums (through Dec 31)

Pathways: Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez

Washington-based artists Joe Rudko, Kandis Susol, and Brian Sanchez will present new work in this group exhibition, focusing on "hyper-specific abstraction." (Sounds paradoxical, but we're intrigued.) Rudko's found photo collages create curious networks of memory, while Susol's meditative wax-coated paper sculptures look deceivingly soft.

Winston Wächter Fine Art (through Jan 11)

Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue

Works by acclaimed American photographers Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems are displayed in conversation for this touring exhibition, emphasizing the artists' overlapping perspectives on gender, class, and power struggles that Black people experience in the United States. Both artists were born in the same year—1953—and their works feel thematically and tonally linked, yet still distinct.

Seattle Art Museum (through Jan 22)

Winter Brilliance

Originally designed for the Barney’s New York flagship store’s annual holiday window display in 2015, Winter Brilliance will adorn Chihuly Garden and Glass with 700 hand-blown glass chandeliers, icicle clusters, and more in this sparkly, light-filled installation—perfect for the holiday season.

Chihuly Garden and Glass (through Feb 28)