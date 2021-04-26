Your Complete Guide to Mother's Day 2021 in Seattle

Your mother figure deserves only the best, so we've compiled this handy guide to Mother's Day food specials, gifts, and events around town. Whether you want to lavish your mom with bottomless mimosas from Mioposto or armfuls of fresh blooms from The London Plane, you'll find something here to suit her tastes. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Jump to: Food Specials | Other Gifts | Events

FOOD SPECIALS

Ba Sa

Take your mom on a ferry ride to enjoy a Vietnamese-inspired brunch menu, with specials such as pork belly eggs Benedict, curry pork crisp, pho rolls, crab fried rice, and scallops with shishito peppers from May 8-9.

Bainbridge Island

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Bruciato

Another Bainbridge Island destination, chef Brendan McGill's wood-fired pizzeria Bruciato, will have some spring-forward specials for the occasion, including burrata with roasted asparagus, pinsa di salmone (an open-faced sandwich with smoked lox, orange zest ricotta, shaved fennel, fried capers, dill, and olive oil), and budino di nocciolo (chocolate hazelnut pudding) with edible flowers. Spritzes and Bellini cocktails will also be available for dine-in or takeout.

Bainbridge Island

Pickup or limited indoor seating



Cafe Besalu

The Ballard mainstay is offering special orders for quiche (spinach or Lorraine), lemon meringue or passionfruit meringue tarts, passionfruit meringue or chocolate strawberry mini tarts, Danish butter cookies with strawberry jam, and lemon pound cake.

Ballard

Pickup



Cafe Campagne

Chef Daisley Gordon's classic French bistro will serve an elegant Mother's Day brunch box for four, with housemade chicken and pork breakfast sausage, salmon rillettes, four slices of quiche (crab, Lorraine, or vegetable), a marinated yellow potato salad, carrot salad, house granola, and house-made breads (rosemary raisin brioche, pain de mie and semolina baguette) accompanied by honey butter, fruit confiture, and prawn butter mayonnaise. Preorder by midnight on Sunday, May 2, for pickup from 11 am-5 pm, May 7-9. Add on a "Belle En Rosé" cocktail (sparkling wine, Uncle Val’s Botanical Gin, pamplemousse liqueur, Campari, lemon juice, and candied grapefruit garnish).

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Cafe Flora

The vegetarian standby's takeout prix-fixe brunch menu includes rhubarb ginger scones with strawberry jam and fresh fruit, Moroccan roasted carrot and arugula salad, spring mushroom and asparagus quiche, and dark chocolate mousse topped with fresh raspberries and cookie crumbles. Vegan and gluten-free options are also available, as well as a kids' menu. Add on mimosas or bloody Marys. Pick up from 3:30-7:30 pm on Saturday, May 8.

Madison Valley

Pickup



Elliott's Oyster House

The waterfront seafood restaurant will offer a Mother's Day menu with a Dungeness crab and shrimp omelette, sweet cream French toast, an alder-smoked Alaskan salmon scramble, and buttermilk biscuits and king crab Benedict.

Pier 58

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Fogrose Ice Cream

Treat your mom to a pastel daydream with this Bellevue nitrogen ice cream boutique's high tea box for two or four. Each box includes an assortment of tea sandwiches (egg salad, salmon cucumber, and chicken and cranberries), scones and accoutrements, loose-leaf tea, an assortment of macarons (lychee rose, blueberry lavender, Earl Grey lemon, and matcha raspberry), caramelized pineapple and lime curd eclairs, fruit tarts with lemon cream, mini vanilla sponge cakes with strawberries, and chocolate and coffee bavarois. The boxes even come with a color-coordinated bouquet of fresh flowers from Myrtle and Poppy. Orders must be placed by May 2 for pickup or delivery from 10 am-1 pm on May 8-9.

Bellevue

Pickup or delivery



Frelard Tamales

Go all out with a gift set from Frelard Tamales that includes a dozen tamales, a fresh flower bouquet from Woodinville Valley Farms, a four-pack of desserts from Sweet Nothings and More, two candles from Malicious Women Co., and two Mexican clay mugs. The set is available through May 12 for pickup or delivery.

Green Lake

Pickup or delivery



Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails

The Motif Seattle's rooftop bar will have a Mother's Day brunch pop-up with an à la carte menu from 8 am-3 pm on May 9. Reservations are highly encouraged.

Downtown

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Fuji Bakery

The French-meets-Japanese bakery will have some gorgeous macaron cakes and other Mother's Day specials.

Chinatown-International District, Bellevue, Interbay

Pickup or delivery



Grayseas Pies

The quarantine-born baking business will pop up at the Detroit-style pizzeria Moto on Mother's Day. Pre-orders go live on April 30.

West Seattle

Pickup



Hannyatou

Chef Mutsuko Soma's innovative sake bar is offering two kits for Mother's Day: a Japanese pantry collection kit with smoked shoyu, house citrus ponzu, spring shichimi togarashi, mikan kosho, and a bottle of Joto Junmai Ginjo (a "juicy, fresh and fruity style perfect for wine drinkers"), and a sake cocktail kit with sake, instructions for making sparkling cocktails, 300ml Junmai Daiginjo, smoked Japanese bar nuts, and mystery flavor Kit Kat bars. Pickup from May 5-8.

Fremont

Pickup



JuneBaby

Edouardo Jordan's lauded Southern restaurant will have a special Mother's Day brunch kit with Louisiana gulf shrimp and Geechie Boy grits, smoked hot link sausage and house-cured bacon gravy, farm eggs from Stokesberry Farm, four ready-to-bake buttermilk biscuits, a 4 oz jar of lemon marmalade, granola with homemade yogurt, Yukon Gold potato hash with peppers, onions, and Cajun seasoning, and pink peppercorn and cardamom-spiced strawberry pie with ginger whipped cream. Round it out with a bloody Mary kit add-on. Pickup and delivery is available on May 8.

Ravenna

Pickup or delivery



Kiki Bakery

This Taiwanese bakery has plenty of picturesque Mother's Day cake designs, including a chiffon cake frosted with pink roses and a fresh vanilla taro cake.

Haller Lake

Pickup or delivery



The London Plane

The restaurant and bakery will host its first Mother's Day brunch outside on its new covered patio. Local trio Ladies will perform a live musical set outside.

Pioneer Square

Outdoor seating



Mioposto

The neighborhood pizzeria chain will bring back its popular $18 bottomless mimosas just for Mother's Day brunch.

Admiral, Mercer Island, Mount Baker, Ravenna

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Monsoon

The Vietnamese restaurant will be featuring some special dishes for Mother's Day, including Muscovy duck potstickers and Alaskan king crab pork and noodle soup.

Bellevue, Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Olympic Bar

The swanky Fairmont Olympic Hotel bar, which just reopened after a $25 million renovation, will begin serving afternoon tea on Mother's Day weekend.

Downtown

Limited indoor seating



Osteria La Spiga

The northern Italian-inspired spot will be packing up picnic baskets for an al fresco Mother's Day feast.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Paragon

The Queen Anne neighborhood bistro presents a few different options for Mother's Day. The "Croques & Mimosas" kit for two comes with two assembled croque monsieurs with house-smoked applewood bacon, a bottle of natural sparkling wine, and fresh-squeezed orange juice, while the "Quiche du Jour + QA Market Salad" includes a quiche (Lorraine or spinach, herb, and cheddar) and a fresh, seasonal salad. You can also pick up a "Le Petit Dejeuner" kit to serve six, with all of the items from the other two options.

Queen Anne

Pickup



Sod House Bakery

This Ravenna bakery is offering a Mother's Day menu with cinnamon buns, scones, croissants, kouignoù amann, and other baked goods. Order by Thursday, May 6 for pic up from 7 am-3 pm on Sunday, May 9.

Ravenna

Pickup



Stonehouse Cafe

The Rainier Beach cafe is accepting reservations for Mother's Day brunch. Add on a bunch of hand-picked flowers from local Xai C. Farm.

Rainier Beach

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Sugar Bakery

If your mom prefers her flowers in the form of buttercream swirls, try Sugar Bakery's floral vanilla chiffon cupcakes with vanilla frosting. They'll also have buttery shortbread cookies frosted with Mother's Day messages in royal icing.

First Hill

Pickup or delivery



Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery and party supply store has you covered with cupcake flavors like luxe raspberry lemon rose (topped with a gold sprinkle and rose petal) and pink rose (a Valrhona chocolate cupcake frosted with a pink buttercream swirl and topped with a green "leaf" wafer), plus decorated dozens, macarons, cakes, DIY cupcake decorating kits, champagne, and cards. There are also Mother's Day boxes, complete with a cupcake, macarons, a candle, a bath bomb, a paper crown, a package of flower petal confetti, and a bottle of either Chateau Ste Michelle Brut Rosé Sparkling Wine or non-alcoholic TÖST Rosé Tea beverage.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery



Wild Mountain Cafe

The homey Ballard brunch spot aims to be your one-stop Mother's Day shop with house-made cinnamon rolls, mimosa kits, and flower bouquets. Orders are due by Friday, May 7, and supplies are limited, so book soon.

Ballard

Pickup

OTHER GIFTS

Big Little News

If your mother figure is partial to fine wine and paper goods, treat her to a basket from the hip Capitol Hill newsstand Big Little News, with Tenuta Guado al Tasso Scalabrone Bolgheri Rosato 2017 Rosé, chocolate-covered potato chips from Missionary Chocolates, a Blackwing Pearl pencil, an eco-friendly journal from Snerd, a potted pansy grown by one of the shopkeepers (!), an issue of Monk magazine, and a choice of Taproot, Kinfolk, or Create magazine. Pick up from May 6-9.



Glasswing

The Melrose shop's aureate floral arrangement offers a "wild and bright" assortment of spring blooms (yours might include eucalyptus, craspedia, ranunculus, dogwood, spirea, solidago, and roses) in a simple glass vase for your mom, grandma, or whoever else you're celebrating on Mother's Day. Preorders can be picked up on May 8-9 or delivered locally on May 9.

The London Plane

Leave it to the airy Pioneer Square space to arrange elegant garden-like bouquets for your mom. Choose from small ($75), medium ($125), or large ($200) for May 9 delivery. Each size comes with a vase.

Tacoma Opera

If your mom lives close by and likes being serenaded, consider a Tacoma Opera-Gram, which will send the choir to her doorstep for a personal mini-concert of arias over Mother's Day weekend if you order by noon on Wednesday, May 5.

The Works

For moms who hang their hats on DIY projects, the Works' three-part gift set (available for local pickup and delivery) comes with your choice of a craft (like a bath bomb kit, a gourmet garden kit, or a mochi kit), something cozy (like lavender body butter from Estrella or a candle from June Candle Co.), and a tin of chocolates. If you're worried the package will arrive too early, you can ask to have it sent closer to May 9 in your order notes at checkout.

EVENTS

MAY 7-10



Mother's Day 5K

Run your mom's favorite trail and submit your results virtually, or opt for a socially distanced 5K at Juanita Beach Park (Sun May 9 only).

MAY 8-10

FleetFoot & Foulweather Mothers Day Pop-up

Scoop up some adorable, easy-care, rare cactus and succulent plants for your mum.

MAY 8-9

Pike Place Market Flower Festival

Every spring, Pike Place fills with even more locally sourced flowers than usual (which is saying something) to ensure that everyone shopping for Mother's Day flowers gets the perfect bouquets of tulips, daffodils, irises, and peonies. This year, in light of social distancing, the event will take the form of a drive-through at multiple locations, where you can pick up your preordered arrangement (there are three options, ranging from small to large). When you spend $50 or more at Pike Place businesses and bring your receipt(s) to the info tent under the clock, you'll receive an as-yet-unannounced gift.