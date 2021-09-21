Your Complete Guide to Pumpkin Patches, Corn Mazes, and Hay Rides Around Seattle: Fall 2021 Edition

Pumpkin patches are popping up all around Seattle! From now until Halloween, farms around Washington State are abundant with fall produce that you can pick yourself, with many also offering corn mazes, apple cider donuts, and other autumnal delights. Did we mention there may also be zombies? We've rounded up the best Seattle-area options below, ranging from straightforward, kid-centric spots like Carpinito Brothers and Carleton Farm to others that offer full-on fall festival experiences with plenty of adult-friendly options, like Bob's Corn and Pumpkin Farm and Craven Farm. Don't forget to bring a mask—face covering required, Jason mask optional!

* = Advance reservations required

EAST OF SEATTLE

Fall City Farms*

Book an appointment slot ahead of time to visit this pumpkin patch, which won't be doing its traditional wagon rides for 2021 but will still fry up mini doughnuts and open up the doors to its barn store.

Fall City, 27 miles east, Oct 1–31, Fri & Sat, $5 for up to 5 people (children aged 3 and under not included in count)

Fox Hollow Farm*

For their annual fall festival, Fox Hollow is putting their COVID-friendly "adventure trail" through their property back to use. It will lead you by an apple orchard, a hay maze, corn rows, and a romantic-sounding "river park with fall leaves" before depositing you at the pumpkin patch and greenhouse. Their coffee shop and bakery will also be open, if you're hankering for pumpkin pie or apple cider, or you can bring your own picnic lunch. They also will be having a Haunted Hallow at 5 pm each Saturday and a special Halloween Carnival on October 30.

Issaquah, 20 miles east, Sept 24–26, Fri–Sun, Oct 1–Oct 4, Fri-Sun, Oct 6–30, Wed–Sun, $55 per car (up to six people)

Jubilee Biodynamic Farm

"Wheelbarrows and a walk" are the attraction of note again at Jubilee this year: When you get there, you'll grab a sanitized wheelbarrow and some clippers, then head to a pumpkin patch to fill it up with all the gourds you want. Before you check out, you can also pick up pumpkin butter, strawberry jam, and other farm goodies, grab a cup of hot apple cider, or munch on a salad. There are hayrides on Saturdays and Sundays as well. Admission is free, but capacity will be limited by the number of cars that can fit in their parking lot, so plan to get there early. They've also extended their hours to include weekdays, but food vendors will only be onsite on weekends.

Carnation, 25 miles east, Oct 1-31

Sponsored

Oxbow Farm and Conservation Center

Venture east for this annual fall festival to visit a U-Pick pumpkin patch and farm stand, ride on hay rides, fire a harvest slingshot, or go on a guided audio hike to learn about the Snoqualmie Valley. There's also a kids' farm, lunch foods available for purchase, and free parking. Registration is encouraged, but not required.

Carnation, 24 miles east, Oct 2–24, Sat and Sun 10 am – 4 pm

Remlinger Farms*

This Carnation farm's Family Fun Park usually boasts over 25 kid-focused rides and attractions, and this year at least a dozen of them are still open, including a roller coaster, pony rides, and a giant slide. They've also added a corn maze and hay rides. If you purchase a ticket, you'll also get a free pumpkin from their U-pick patch, or you can head straight to the fields. If you're hungry, stop by the farm restaurant afterwards for farm-fresh pies, "farm-size sandwiches," and beer, wine, and cider, or make an advance firepit reservation, which comes with roast-your-own hot dogs.

Carnation, 32 miles east, Sept 25–Oct 31, Sat–Sun, $27 per person

Serres Farm

Pumpkins and gourds in all shapes and sizes—from Jack be Littles to White Luminas—cover the 24-acre farm for you to pick yourself. The season also brings its reimagined COVID-friendly corn maze.

Redmond, 18 miles east, Sept 25–Oct 31, Sat–Sun

Two Brothers Pumpkin Patch at Game Haven Greenery

In addition to its U-Pick pumpkin patch, this farm also has baby animals and stands with winter squash and corn for purchase.

Carnation, 45 miles east, opening Oct 2

NORTH OF SEATTLE

Bailey Farm

Pluck pumpkins, gourds, apples, and corn from a U-Pick, or buy fresh produce that's already picked. Starting in October, they'll also turn their barn into a "huge pumpkin display area."

Snohomish, 32 miles north, open now through October, Mon-Fri 10 am-5 pm, Sat-Sun noon-5 pm

Biringer's Black Crow Pumpkins and Maze

This pet-friendly pumpkin patch has moved up the road a bit, though they still have their beloved corn maze. Plus, there will still be plenty of pumpkins, priced by size!

Arlington, 47 miles north, Oct 1–31, Mon-Fri 11 am-6 pm, Sat-Sun 10 am-6 pm

*Bob's Corn and Pumpkin Farm

The Pumpkin Experience at this popular Snohomish farm is in full swing. As is customary, there are plenty of kid-friendly activities—like a cow train and a game of tag with Halloween characters—but we'd also recommend this spot if you're planning an adults-only outing. Check out the 12-acre, 10-foot-tall corn maze, which opens for nighttime exploration on October 1 (and which they note "is not a scare maze"), or reserve a private fire pit and bring your own roasting sticks. Note that a ticket to the Pumpkin Experience includes access to their 40 acres of pumpkin patches, but there's also a free, 12-acre patch outside the admission area.

Snohomish, 32 miles north, Sept 18–Oct 31, daily, $15 weekdays/$20 weekends

Carleton Farm

This farm's fall festivities include offers a "no-frills" pumpkin patch and corn maze, as well as kids' areas, a pumpkin cannon, apple guns, and hay rides. They're open every day, but some activities are only open on weekends.

Lake Stevens, 32 miles north, Oct 1–31, daily, $10-$20 on weekends

Craven Farm

Throughout October, the farm (which has appeared on Seattle Met's list of fall's most Instagrammable locations) transforms into a fall haven replete with a pumpkin patch, a 15-acre "Alice in Pumpkinland" corn maze, funnel cake and donuts, and more. Come after dark on Fridays and Saturdays for "Flashlight Nights," a "non-scary family-friendly" opportunity to explore the farm's 15-acre corn maze in the dark (but make sure to bring your own flashlight!)

Snohomish, 36 miles north, Sept 18–Oct 31, daily, admission varies per activity

The Farm at Swan's Trail*

At this family farm, you can check out a 50-acre pumpkin patch, pick apples, and munch on apple cider donuts. Reserve timed tickets ahead of time to walk through a Washington State corn maze, pet farm animals, ride a wagon, pick apples, see ducks racing, and enjoy Farmer Ben's Famous Four Little Pigs Show.

Snohomish, 34 miles north, Sept 25–Oct 31, daily

Stocker Farms*

In addition to its drive-through haunted festivities, the farm offers a non-scary, 10-acre pumpkin patch open daily, an Instagram-worthy pumpkin barn, as well as over 30 other family-friendly attractions, including a 10-acre corn maze, pumpkin cannon, hayrides, animal barn, crafts, rubber duck races, and more. Roasted corn, kettle corn, and burgers are also available on weekends.

Snohomish, 31 miles north, Sept 25-26 & Oct 1-31, daily, $20 weekends/$14 weekdays

Thomas Family Farm*

At this family farm, check out their pumpkin patch and two-mile corn maze, or take your little ones to Kid Land for tire climbing and duck racing. Other daytime activities include a 100-foot slide, pro karts, and an apple cannon. at night, there are a whole lot of spooky activities such as zombie paintball, haunted hayride, flashlight corn maze, and a haunted house.

Snohomish, 30 miles north, Oct 3-31, Fri–Sun, free pumpkin patch admission, $20 for day activities, $26 for night activities

SOUTH OF SEATTLE

Carpinito Brothers

Enjoy a U-Pick pumpkin patch, a corn maze, hot roasted corn, and a fun yard with a backdrop of Mount Rainier at this family farm's October transformation.

Kent, 18 miles south, Sept 24-Oct 31, daily, $5-$11

Maris Farms*

In addition to its Haunted Woods, take advantage of Maris Farms' five-acre corn maze and five-acre pumpkin patch (open daily), as well as special weekend activities like ziplines, wagon rides, and rubber duck races.

Buckley, 40 miles south, Oct 1-31, $14-$20

Mosby Farms

Find a wide variety of pumpkins, gourds, and squash at this “family oriented, simple, harvest-style” U-Pick, which also has a corn maze.

Auburn, 30 miles south, Oct 1–31, daily, $10 maze admission for ages 3-12, $12 general admission

Picha Farms

This 117-year-old farm's five-acre corn maze is bringing back all the hits this year. You'll answer eight Winter Olympics-themed trivia questions as you stroll through it, then get a free mini pumpkin for your effort. You can also bring your (leashed) dog to wander through the pumpkin patch with you, launch a gourd into the air from a slingshot for a chance to win a free pumpkin, take a hay ride, and keep warm with apple cider and kettle corn.

Puyallup, 32 miles south, Sept 25-Oct 31, daily, prices vary per attraction

Schilter Farms*

The 180-acre farm's harvest activities are divided into free and ticketed areas: You won't need admissions to access the U-pick pumpkin patch, retail farm market, or sweet shack gift shop, but you should buy tickets online if you're interested in attractions like the sunflower-themed corn maze, hay rides, or pumpkin blasters (weekends only). If you get hungry, grab a cider donut, some caramel apples, or a cider slushee (!), or make an advance reservation for a firepit to roast your own food.

Olympia, 52 miles south, Sept 24-Oct 31, daily, $7-$12

Thomasson Family Farm*

This Enumclaw dairy farm and its Heifer cows welcome families to "travel the world at Thomasson Family Farm": For 2021, they've brought back their corn maze, a six-acre U-pick pumpkin patch, laser tag, and prepackaged snacks like kettle corn and roasted corn on the cob.

Enumclaw, 43 miles south, Sept 25 & 26, Oct 1-31, $10/$15