Food & Drink

Your Complete Guide to Women-Owned Restaurants In Seattle: 2022 Edition

For Women's History Month 2022 and All Year
March 8, 2022
Like
Share
Chef Kristi Brown of That Brown Girl Cooks is a current James Beard Award semifinalist for her acclaimed "Seattle soul food" restaurant Communion, which she runs with her son Damon Bomar. (Communion via Facebook)
While you can, and should, support women-owned restaurants every day of the year, there are a couple of especially good times to do it, including the entirety of March (Women's History Month), March 8 in particular (International Women's Day), and August 26 (Women's Equality Day). To help you celebrate any and all of those things, we've compiled this list of restaurants, cafes, and bars in Seattle that are owned by women (at least partially—some of these are co-owned by men), from longtime staples like The Walrus and the Carpenter and Linda's Tavern to newer spots like Sankaku, Kricket Club, and Drink Books. Excitingly, several of these women, including Kristi Brown of Communion, Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi, Melissa Miranda of Musang, Pamela Vuong of The Flour Box, Rachel Yang of Joule, and Renee Erickson of The The Walrus and the Carpenter are semi-finalists for the James Beard Awards this year—read our post for more details.


Please note: While we've done our best to make this as comprehensive as possible, there may be women-owned restaurants in Seattle that we don't know about or otherwise unintentionally left off this list. If we're missing something, please email us and let us know, and we'll fix it as soon as we can. Thanks!

Ballard

Bale Breaker & Yonder Taproom Add to a List (Meghann Quinn and Caitlin Braam)
Brimmer and Heeltap Add to a List (Jen Doak)
The Fat Hen Add to a List (Sammie Meyers)
King's Hardware Add to a List (Linda Derschang)
Moshi Moshi Sushi & Izakaya Add to a List (Rumi Ohnui)
Rosellini's Add to a List (Suzanne Rosellini)
Sip and Ship Add to a List (Diana Naramore)
Stoup Brewing Add to a List (Lara Zahaba and Robyn Schumacher)
The Walrus and the Carpenter Add to a List (Renee Erickson)
Wild Mountain Cafe Add to a List (Connie Stone)

Belltown

Artisan Cafe Add to a List (Lilly Tran-Nguyen)
Cyclops Cafe Add to a List (Gina Kaukola)
La Parisienne French Bakery Add to a List (Christine Morin)
Lupe's Situ Tacos Add to a List (Lupe Flores)
Navy Strength Add to a List (Anu Apte-Elford)
Tilikum Place Café Add to a List (Ba Culbert)
Trade Winds Tavern Add to a List (Anu Apte-Elford)
Vinnie's Wine Shop Add to a List (Anu Apte-Elford)

Beacon Hill

Bar del Corso Add to a List (Angelina Tolentino)
Clock-Out Lounge Add to a List (Jodi Ecklund and Denise Burnside)
Homer Add to a List (Sara Knowles)
Milk Drunk Add to a List (Sara Knowles)
Musang (Melissa Miranda)
Perihelion Brewery Add to a List (Karin Paulsen)
Petite Soif Add to a List (Lauren Feldman and Shawn Mead)
The Station Coffeehouse Add to a List (Leona Rodriguez)
Tippe and Drague Add to a List (Melissa Cabal)

Capitol Hill

Ada's Technical Books & Cafe Add to a List (Danielle Hulton)
Al Bacha Add to a List (Nadia Belmounaz)
Annapurna Cafe Add to a List and Yeti Bar Add to a List (Roshita Shrestha)
Atulea Add to a List (Kathy Wang)
Bateau Add to a List and Boat Bar Add to a List (Renee Erickson)
The Belmont Add to a List (Carmen Brown)
Capitol Cider Add to a List (Julie Tall)
Dacha Diner Add to a List (Tora Hennessey)
Dumpling Tzar Add to a List (Jesse Barrabee Parry)
Glo's Add to a List (Julie Reisman)
Hello Robin Cookies Add to a List (Robin Wehl Martin)
Hot Mama's Pizza Add to a List (Krista Nelson)
KJ's Bar Add to a List (KJ Dykema)
Knee High Stocking Co. Add to a List (Michelle Valko and Pamela Carpio)
La Rue Add to a List (Danae Alexander)
Lark Add to a List , Slab Sandwiches and Pie Add to a List , and Southpaw Add to a List (JM Enos and Kelly Ronan)
Linda's Tavern Add to a List (Linda Derschang)
Mamnoon Add to a List (Racha Haroun)
Manao Add to a List (Montida Lertkiasakul and Teeraya Cezaux)
Marjorie Add to a List (Donna Moodie)
Marmite Add to a List (Sara Naftaly)
Monsoon Add to a List (Sophie Banh, pickup or delivery)
Montana Add to a List (Kate Opatz and Rachel Marshall)
Nacho Borracho Add to a List (Kate Opatz and Rachel Marshall)
NEKO Cafe Add to a List (Caitlin Unsell)
Nue Add to a List (Uyen Nguyen)
Nuflours Add to a List (Phebe Rossi)
Oddfellows Cafe + Bar Add to a List (Linda Derschang)
Omega Ouzeri Add to a List (Tana Mielke)
Ooink Add to a List (Jiaxin Wang)
Optimism Brewing Add to a List (Gay Gilmore)
Osteria La Spiga Add to a List (Sabrina Tinsley)
Plum Bistro Add to a List (Makini Howell)
Plum Chopped Add to a List (Makini Howell)
Poquitos Add to a List (Courtney Fox)
Ristorante Machiavelli Add to a List (Suzette Jarding)
Rock Box Add to a List (Mindy Dodobara)
Sankaku Add to a List (Rie Otsuka)
Smith Add to a List (Linda Derschang)
SOI Add to a List (Yuie Helseth)
Sugar Hill Add to a List (Anh Nguyen and Guitar Srisuthiamorn)
Terra Plata Add to a List (Tamara Murphy)
Tin Table Add to a List (Hallie Kuperman)
Vermillion Add to a List (Diana Adams)
Volunteer Park Cafe and Pantry Add to a List (Andria Millie and Alisha Chou)
Westman's Bagel and Coffee Add to a List (Monica Dimas)
Wildrose Add to a List (Shelley Brothers and Martha Manning)
Wunderground Cafe Add to a List (Jody Hall)
Yalla Add to a List (Taylor Cheney)

Central District

Bottleneck Lounge Add to a List (Erin Nestor and Rebecca Denk)
Cafe Selam Add to a List (Abebu Wondem)
Central Cafe and Juice Bar Add to a List (Bridgette Johnson)
Communion Add to a List (Kristi Brown)
Cortona Cafe Add to a List (Isolynn Dean)
Lowrider Baking Company Add to a List (Emily Allport)
Squirrel Chops Coffee & Cuts Add to a List (Shirley Henderson and Sharon Blyth-Moss)
Taste of the Caribbean Add to a List (Carlene Comrie)
Two Doors Down Add to a List (Erin Nestor and Rebecca Denk)

Columbia City

The Comfort Zone Add to a List (Talya Miller)
Geraldine's Counter Add to a List (Stacey Hettinger)
La Medusa Add to a List (Meredith Molli)
Super Six Add to a List (Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton)
Taproot Cafe & Bar Add to a List (Tiana Garret)

Downtown

Atrium Kitchen Add to a List (Traci Calderon)
Blarney Stone Add to a List (Martha Fletcher)
Deep Dive Add to a List (Renee Erickson)
Gelatiamo Add to a List (Maria Coassin)
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub Add to a List (Lucille McAleese)
Pasta Casalinga Add to a List (Michela Tartaglia)
The Pink Door Add to a List (Jackie Roberts)
Piroshki on Third Add to a List (Alyssa Anderson)
Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream Add to a List (Colleen Wilkie)
Willmott's Ghost Add to a List (Renee Erickson)

Fremont

Cafe Turko Add to a List (Süreyya Gökeri)
Eve Fremont Add to a List (Debra Russell and Jill Buchanan)
Kamonegi Add to a List (Hiroko Asakura and Mutsuko Soma)
Kin Len Thai Night Bites Add to a List (Jennifer Politanont)
Made In House Add to a List (Jeanny Rhee)
Meesha Add to a List (Preeti Agarwal)
Revel Add to a List (Rachel Yang)

Georgetown

BOPBOX Add to a List (Jeanny Rhee)
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt Add to a List (Charlie Dunmire)
Lowrider Cookie Company Add to a List (Emily Allport)

Greenwood

Coyle's Bakeshop Add to a List (Rachael Coyle)
Makeda & Mingus Add to a List (Prashanthi Reddy)
North Star Diner & Shanghai Room Add to a List (Caitlin Lombardi)
Preserve & Gather Add to a List (Kayla Blincow and Tess Smedley)

Hillman City

Archipelago Add to a List (Amber Manuguid)
Emma's BBQ Add to a List (Tess Thomas)
The Flour Box Add to a List (Pamela Vuong)

International District

Dim Sum King Add to a List (Amy Eng)
Fort St. George Add to a List (Ikuko Maekawa)
Hood Famous Cafe and Bar Add to a List (Chera Amlag)
Kau Kau Add to a List (Lynn Eng Chang)
Hello Em Add to a List (Yenvy Pham)
Maneki Add to a List (Fusae Yokoyama)
Noodle Zen Add to a List (Yao Tip)
Panama Hotel and Tea House Add to a List (Jan Johnson) 
Phnom Penh Noodle House Add to a List (Dawn Ung, Diane Le, and Darlene Ung)
Pho Bac, Pho Bac Súp Shop Add to a List , and Phocific Standard Time Add to a List (Yenvy Pham and Quynh Pham)
Ping's Dumpling Add to a List (Ping Liu)
Seattle Best Tea Add to a List (Lydia Lin)
Thai Place Restaurant Add to a List (Yao Tip)
Tsukushinbo Add to a List (Marin Caccam)
Young Tea Add to a List (Caroline Lee)
Yummy House Bakery Add to a List (Karen Poon)

Issaquah

Flying Pie Pizzeria Add to a List (Katheryn Parker)
Macky's Dim Sum Add to a List (Macky Wong)

Kirkland

Bottle & Bull Add to a List (Jessi Waldher)
Volterra Add to a List (Michelle Quisenberry)
Vovina Add to a List (Katy Ballard)

Madison Park

The Independent Pizzeria Add to a List (Tora Hennessey)
Simply Soulful Add to a List (Barbara Collins and Lillian Rambus)

Madison Valley

Belle Epicurean Add to a List (Carolyn Ferguson)
The Harvest Vine Add to a List (Carolin Messier)

Madrona

Bistro Turkuaz Add to a List (Ugur Oskay)
Bottlehouse Add to a List (Soni Davé-Schock)
Cafe Soleil Add to a List (Kuri Teshome)
Cookies with Tiffany Add to a List (Tiffany Lewis)
Joyce's Market and Cafe Add to a List (Joyce Hosea)

Maple Leaf

Judy Fu's Snappy Dragon Add to a List (Judy Fu)

Montlake

Cafe Lago Add to a List (Carla Leonardi)

Mount Baker

Little Chengdu Add to a List (Sia Zhang)

Phinney Ridge

Drink Add to a List Books Add to a List (Kim Kent and Emily Schikura)

Pioneer Square

Altstadt Add to a List (Megan Coombes)
Salumi Add to a List (Martinique Grigg and Clara Veniard)
Señor Carbon Add to a List (Imelda Diez-Tipa)

Queen Anne

Bake Shop Add to a List (Krista Nelson and Madeline McDonald)
Betty Add to a List (Angie Nelson)
Big Max Burger Co. Add to a List and Eden Hill Add to a List (Jennifer Petty)
Citizen Add to a List (Suzana Olmos)
Paragon Add to a List (Kimberly Rogozienski)
Queen Anne Coffee Add to a List (Bri Ryan)

Rainier Beach

Beach Bakery Add to a List (Amy O'Connell)
Creamy Cone Cafe Add to a List (Ashanti Mayfield)

Rainier Valley

Bang Bang Kitchen Add to a List (Miki and Yuki Sodos)

Ravenna

Calluna Add to a List (Heather Bourne)
Kricket Club Add to a List (Ravenna)
Frank's Oyster House Add to a List (Sarah Penn)
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen Add to a List (Jennifer Politanont)

Redmond

Pomegranate Bistro Add to a List (Lisa Dupar)
Woodblock Add to a List (Carolyn Scott)

South Park

Uncle Eddie's Add to a List (Keasa Jones)

University District

Off the Rez Cafe Add to a List (Cecilia Rikard)

Wallingford

Friday Afternoon Add to a List (Friday Elliott)
Joule Add to a List (Rachel Yang)
Kate's Pub Add to a List (Kate Barrett)
Pam's Kitchen Add to a List (Pam Jacob)
The Salty Shack Add to a List (Liza Danger)
Union Saloon Add to a List (Michelle Magidow)
The Whale Wins Add to a List (Renee Erickson)

West Seattle

Beveridge Place Pub Add to a List (Terri Griffith)
Freshy's Add to a List (Amber Bennett)
Greenbridge Cafe Add to a List (Blanca Rodriguez)
Indulge Desserts LLC Add to a List (Michele Auld)
In the Heart Speakeasy Bar Add to a List (Malika Siddiq)
Lula Coffee Co. Add to a List (Taylor Platt)
Little Neon Taco Add to a List (Monica Dimas)
Natalie's on Alki Add to a List (Natalie Vinh)
New Leaf Bistro Add to a List (Shi Chen)
Ounces Add to a List (Laurel Trujillo)
Phoenecia at Alki Add to a List (Inaam Khazaal)

White Center

Dubsea Coffee Add to a List (Sibelle Nguyen)

Multiple locations

Ba Bar Add to a List (Sophie Banh)
Bakery Nouveau (Heather Leaman)
Biscuit Bitch (Kimmie Spice)
Bizzarro Italian Cafe (Jaedra James)
Bounty Kitchen (Meg Trainer)
Buddha Bruddah (Andrea Mizer)
Byrek & Baguette (Lily Gjekmarkaj)
Cone & Steiner (Dani Cone)
Cupcake Royale (Jody Hall)
El Borracho (Kittie Davidovich)
Fran's Chocolates (Fran Bigelow)
Frankie & Jo's (Autumn Martin and Kari Brunson)
Fresh Flours (Etsuko Minematsu)
Fuel Coffee (Dani Cone)
Full Tilt Ice Cream (Ann Magyar)
General Porpoise Doughnuts (Renee Erickson)
Heartbeet Organic Superfoods Cafe (Monika Kinsman)
HoneyHole (Kristin Rye)
Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery (CaraMia Murry)
Hurry Curry of Tokyo Add to a List (Rebecca Yoshitani)
Katsu Burger (Stephanie Kang)
Kukree Food Truck Add to a List (Aarthi Sampath and Shilpi Gupta)
Lady Yum (Megan Wagstaff)
Layers Sandwich Co. Food Truck Add to a List (Ashley Hardin)
Macrina Cafe and Bakery (Leslie Mackie)
Marination (Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton)
Molly Moon's Ice Cream (Molly Moon Neitzel)
Mr. West (Soni Davé-Schock)
Mioposto (Tiah Holt)
Nutty Squirrel Gelato (Alev Seymen)
Rachel's Ginger Beer (Rachel Marshall)
Seattle Chocolates Add to a List (Jean Thompson)
Spice Waala (Aakanksha Sinha)
Sunny Up Food Truck Add to a List (Ande Janousek and Tara Zumpano)
Sweet Alchemy (Lois Ko)
Xi'an Noodles (Lily Wu)

Eastside

Cafe Juanita Add to a List (Holly Smith)

