Your Complete Guide to Women-Owned Restaurants In Seattle: 2022 Edition

Please note: While we've done our best to make this as comprehensive as possible, there may be women-owned restaurants in Seattle that we don't know about or otherwise unintentionally left off this list. If we're missing something, please email us and let us know, and we'll fix it as soon as we can. Thanks!
Ballard
Bale Breaker & Yonder Taproom
(Meghann Quinn and Caitlin Braam)
Brimmer and Heeltap (Jen Doak)
The Fat Hen (Sammie Meyers)
King's Hardware (Linda Derschang)
Moshi Moshi Sushi & Izakaya (Rumi Ohnui)
Rosellini's (Suzanne Rosellini)
Sip and Ship (Diana Naramore)
Stoup Brewing (Lara Zahaba and Robyn Schumacher)
The Walrus and the Carpenter (Renee Erickson)
Wild Mountain Cafe (Connie Stone)
Belltown
Artisan Cafe
(Lilly Tran-Nguyen)
Cyclops Cafe (Gina Kaukola)
La Parisienne French Bakery (Christine Morin)
Lupe's Situ Tacos (Lupe Flores)
Navy Strength (Anu Apte-Elford)
Tilikum Place Café (Ba Culbert)
Trade Winds Tavern (Anu Apte-Elford)
Vinnie's Wine Shop (Anu Apte-Elford)
Beacon Hill
Bar del Corso
(Angelina Tolentino)
Clock-Out Lounge (Jodi Ecklund and Denise Burnside)
Homer (Sara Knowles)
Milk Drunk (Sara Knowles)
Musang (Melissa Miranda)
Perihelion Brewery (Karin Paulsen)
Petite Soif (Lauren Feldman and Shawn Mead)
The Station Coffeehouse (Leona Rodriguez)
Tippe and Drague (Melissa Cabal)
Capitol Hill
Ada's Technical Books & Cafe
(Danielle Hulton)
Al Bacha (Nadia Belmounaz)
Annapurna Cafe and Yeti Bar (Roshita Shrestha)
Atulea (Kathy Wang)
Bateau and Boat Bar (Renee Erickson)
The Belmont (Carmen Brown)
Capitol Cider (Julie Tall)
Dacha Diner (Tora Hennessey)
Dumpling Tzar (Jesse Barrabee Parry)
Glo's (Julie Reisman)
Hello Robin Cookies (Robin Wehl Martin)
Hot Mama's Pizza (Krista Nelson)
KJ's Bar (KJ Dykema)
Knee High Stocking Co. (Michelle Valko and Pamela Carpio)
La Rue (Danae Alexander)
Lark, Slab Sandwiches and Pie, and Southpaw (JM Enos and Kelly Ronan)
Linda's Tavern (Linda Derschang)
Mamnoon (Racha Haroun)
Manao (Montida Lertkiasakul and Teeraya Cezaux)
Marjorie (Donna Moodie)
Marmite (Sara Naftaly)
Monsoon (Sophie Banh, pickup or delivery)
Montana (Kate Opatz and Rachel Marshall)
Nacho Borracho (Kate Opatz and Rachel Marshall)
NEKO Cafe (Caitlin Unsell)
Nue (Uyen Nguyen)
Nuflours (Phebe Rossi)
Oddfellows Cafe + Bar (Linda Derschang)
Omega Ouzeri (Tana Mielke)
Ooink (Jiaxin Wang)
Optimism Brewing (Gay Gilmore)
Osteria La Spiga (Sabrina Tinsley)
Plum Bistro (Makini Howell)
Plum Chopped (Makini Howell)
Poquitos (Courtney Fox)
Ristorante Machiavelli (Suzette Jarding)
Rock Box (Mindy Dodobara)
Sankaku (Rie Otsuka)
Smith (Linda Derschang)
SOI (Yuie Helseth)
Sugar Hill (Anh Nguyen and Guitar Srisuthiamorn)
Terra Plata (Tamara Murphy)
Tin Table (Hallie Kuperman)
Vermillion (Diana Adams)
Volunteer Park Cafe and Pantry (Andria Millie and Alisha Chou)
Westman's Bagel and Coffee (Monica Dimas)
Wildrose (Shelley Brothers and Martha Manning)
Wunderground Cafe (Jody Hall)
Yalla (Taylor Cheney)
Central District
Bottleneck Lounge
(Erin Nestor and Rebecca Denk)
Cafe Selam (Abebu Wondem)
Central Cafe and Juice Bar (Bridgette Johnson)
Communion (Kristi Brown)
Cortona Cafe (Isolynn Dean)
Lowrider Baking Company (Emily Allport)
Squirrel Chops Coffee & Cuts (Shirley Henderson and Sharon Blyth-Moss)
Taste of the Caribbean (Carlene Comrie)
Two Doors Down (Erin Nestor and Rebecca Denk)
Columbia City
The Comfort Zone
(Talya Miller)
Geraldine's Counter (Stacey Hettinger)
La Medusa (Meredith Molli)
Super Six (Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton)
Taproot Cafe & Bar (Tiana Garret)
Downtown
Atrium Kitchen
(Traci Calderon)
Blarney Stone (Martha Fletcher)
Deep Dive (Renee Erickson)
Gelatiamo (Maria Coassin)
Kells Irish Restaurant & Pub (Lucille McAleese)
Pasta Casalinga (Michela Tartaglia)
The Pink Door (Jackie Roberts)
Piroshki on Third (Alyssa Anderson)
Shug's Soda Fountain and Ice Cream (Colleen Wilkie)
Willmott's Ghost (Renee Erickson)
Fremont
Cafe Turko
(Süreyya Gökeri)
Eve Fremont (Debra Russell and Jill Buchanan)
Kamonegi (Hiroko Asakura and Mutsuko Soma)
Kin Len Thai Night Bites (Jennifer Politanont)
Made In House (Jeanny Rhee)
Meesha (Preeti Agarwal)
Revel (Rachel Yang)
Georgetown
BOPBOX
(Jeanny Rhee)
Deep Sea Sugar and Salt (Charlie Dunmire)
Lowrider Cookie Company (Emily Allport)
Greenwood
Coyle's Bakeshop
(Rachael Coyle)
Makeda & Mingus (Prashanthi Reddy)
North Star Diner & Shanghai Room (Caitlin Lombardi)
Preserve & Gather (Kayla Blincow and Tess Smedley)
Hillman City
Archipelago
(Amber Manuguid)
Emma's BBQ (Tess Thomas)
The Flour Box (Pamela Vuong)
International District
Dim Sum King
(Amy Eng)
Fort St. George (Ikuko Maekawa)
Hood Famous Cafe and Bar (Chera Amlag)
Kau Kau (Lynn Eng Chang)
Hello Em (Yenvy Pham)
Maneki (Fusae Yokoyama)
Noodle Zen (Yao Tip)
Panama Hotel and Tea House (Jan Johnson)
Phnom Penh Noodle House (Dawn Ung, Diane Le, and Darlene Ung)
Pho Bac, Pho Bac Súp Shop, and Phocific Standard Time (Yenvy Pham and Quynh Pham)
Ping's Dumpling (Ping Liu)
Seattle Best Tea (Lydia Lin)
Thai Place Restaurant (Yao Tip)
Tsukushinbo (Marin Caccam)
Young Tea (Caroline Lee)
Yummy House Bakery (Karen Poon)
Issaquah
Flying Pie Pizzeria
(Katheryn Parker)
Macky's Dim Sum (Macky Wong)
Kirkland
Bottle & Bull
(Jessi Waldher)
Volterra (Michelle Quisenberry)
Vovina (Katy Ballard)
Madison Park
The Independent Pizzeria
(Tora Hennessey)
Simply Soulful (Barbara Collins and Lillian Rambus)
Madison Valley
Belle Epicurean
(Carolyn Ferguson)
The Harvest Vine (Carolin Messier)
Madrona
Bistro Turkuaz
(Ugur Oskay)
Bottlehouse (Soni Davé-Schock)
Cafe Soleil (Kuri Teshome)
Cookies with Tiffany (Tiffany Lewis)
Joyce's Market and Cafe (Joyce Hosea)
Maple Leaf
Judy Fu's Snappy Dragon (Judy Fu)
Montlake
Cafe Lago (Carla Leonardi)
Mount Baker
Little Chengdu (Sia Zhang)
Phinney Ridge
Drink Books (Kim Kent and Emily Schikura)
Pioneer Square
Altstadt
(Megan Coombes)
Salumi (Martinique Grigg and Clara Veniard)
Señor Carbon (Imelda Diez-Tipa)
Queen Anne
Bake Shop
(Krista Nelson and Madeline McDonald)
Betty (Angie Nelson)
Big Max Burger Co. and Eden Hill (Jennifer Petty)
Citizen (Suzana Olmos)
Paragon (Kimberly Rogozienski)
Queen Anne Coffee (Bri Ryan)
Rainier Beach
Beach Bakery
(Amy O'Connell)
Creamy Cone Cafe (Ashanti Mayfield)
Rainier Valley
Bang Bang Kitchen (Miki and Yuki Sodos)
Ravenna
Calluna
(Heather Bourne)
Kricket Club (Ravenna)
Frank's Oyster House (Sarah Penn)
Isarn Thai Soul Kitchen (Jennifer Politanont)
Redmond
Pomegranate Bistro
(Lisa Dupar)
Woodblock (Carolyn Scott)
South Park
Uncle Eddie's (Keasa Jones)
University District
Off the Rez Cafe (Cecilia Rikard)
Wallingford
Friday Afternoon
(Friday Elliott)
Joule (Rachel Yang)
Kate's Pub (Kate Barrett)
Pam's Kitchen (Pam Jacob)
The Salty Shack (Liza Danger)
Union Saloon (Michelle Magidow)
The Whale Wins (Renee Erickson)
West Seattle
Beveridge Place Pub
(Terri Griffith)
Freshy's (Amber Bennett)
Greenbridge Cafe (Blanca Rodriguez)
Indulge Desserts LLC (Michele Auld)
In the Heart Speakeasy Bar (Malika Sidd
Lula Coffee Co. Like Add to a List (Taylor Platt)
Little Neon Taco Like Add to a List (Monica Dimas)
Natalie's on Alki Like Add to a List (Natalie Vinh)
New Leaf Bistro Like Add to a List (Shi Chen)
Ounces Like Add to a List (Laurel Trujillo)
Phoenecia at Alki Like Add to a List (Inaam Khazaal)
White Center
Dubsea Coffee Like Add to a List (Sibelle Nguyen)
Multiple locations
Ba Bar
(Sophie Banh)
Bakery Nouveau (Heather Leaman)
Biscuit Bitch (Kimmie Spice)
Bizzarro Italian Cafe (Jaedra James)
Bounty Kitchen (Meg Trainer)
Buddha Bruddah (Andrea Mizer)
Byrek & Baguette (Lily Gjekmarkaj)
Cone & Steiner (Dani Cone)
Cupcake Royale (Jody Hall)
El Borracho (Kittie Davidovich)
Fran's Chocolates (Fran Bigelow)
Frankie & Jo's (Autumn Martin and Kari Brunson)
Fresh Flours (Etsuko Minematsu)
Fuel Coffee (Dani Cone)
Full Tilt Ice Cream (Ann Magyar)
General Porpoise Doughnuts (Renee Erickson)
Heartbeet Organic Superfoods Cafe (Monika Kinsman)
HoneyHole (Kristin Rye)
Hot Cakes Molten Chocolate Cakery (CaraMia Murry)
Hurry Curry of Tokyo Like Add to a List (Rebecca Yoshitani)
Katsu Burger (Stephanie Kang)
Kukree Food Truck Like Add to a List (Aarthi Sampath and Shilpi Gupta)
Lady Yum (Megan Wagstaff)
Layers Sandwich Co. Food Truck Like Add to a List (Ashley Hardin)
Macrina Cafe and Bakery (Leslie Mackie)
Marination (Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton)
Molly Moon's Ice Cream (Molly Moon Neitzel)
Mr. West (Soni Davé-Schock)
Mioposto (Tiah Holt)
Nutty Squirrel Gelato (Alev Seymen)
Rachel's Ginger Beer (Rachel Marshall)
Seattle Chocolates Like Add to a List (Jean Thompson)
Spice Waala (Aakanksha Sinha)
Sunny Up Food Truck Like Add to a List (Ande Janousek and Tara Zumpano)
Sweet Alchemy (Lois Ko)
Xi'an Noodles (Lily Wu)
Eastside
Cafe Juanita Like Add to a List (Holly Smith)