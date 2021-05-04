Your Guide to 2021 Concerts at Major Live Music Venues in Seattle

Japanese Breakfast, Brandi Carlile, and More IRL Shows on the Horizon

It's still too early to lace up your standing-room trainers, but several live music venues have booked up their calendars through the end of the year (and beyond) to help you prepare for when it is safe to dance, sweat, and spill your beer in the company of fully vaxxed strangers. We've rounded up every IRL concert (several of which were originally scheduled for last year) through December—from Brandi Carlile to Tame Impala and Perfume Genius to Soccer Mommy—at the Showbox, Neumos, the Paramount, and other major venues hawking advance tickets (which, keep in mind, may be subject to cancelation if COVID cases continue to spike). In the meantime, stay entertained with virtual concerts and COVID-safe in-person things to do.

On sale now unless otherwise noted.

Jump to: June | July | August | September | October | November | December

JUNE

Built to Spill

The Showbox, Downtown (June 18-19)

Shallou

The Showbox, Downtown (Wed June 23)

JULY

Brit Floyd

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat July 3)

Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Tues July 20)

Luttrell

The Showbox, Downtown (Fri July 30)

Slightly Stoopid

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sun July 25)

AUGUST

Apocalyptica - Cell-0 Tour

Showbox Sodo (Sat Aug 28)

Beartooth

Showbox Sodo (Fri Aug 20)

On sale Fri May 7 at 10 am

Brandi Carlile with Sheryl Crow and Yola

Gorge Amphitheater, George (Sat Aug 14)

Celine Dion

Tacoma Dome (Thurs Aug 26)

Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sun Aug 8)

The Dead South

The Showbox, Downtown (Tues Aug 3)

On sale TBD

Fu Manchu

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Fri Aug 13)

Mt. Joy

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Aug 28)

Palaye Royale

Neptune Theatre, University District (Wed Aug 4)

Primus - A Tribute to Kings

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 14)

Rebelution

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Fri Aug 27)

Summer Meltdown Festival 2021

Darrington Bluegrass Music Park (Aug 5-8)

Tame Impala with Perfume Genius

Gorge Amphitheater, George (Fri Aug 6)

SEPTEMBER

Alec Benjamin

Showbox Sodo (Sat Sept 18)

Bully

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sat Sept 4)

Dance Gavin Dance

Showbox Sodo (Wed Sept 8)

Elvis Crespo

Showbox Sodo (Sat Sept 25)

Gorgon City

Showbox Sodo (Fri Sept 17)

On sale Fri May 7 at 10 am

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sept 25-26)

The Jayhawks

Neptune Theatre, University District (Thurs Oct 21)

John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Tues Oct 19)

Jukebox the Ghost

Neptune Theatre, University District (Tues Sept 21)

Jungle

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Oct 22)

Louis the Child

WaMu Theater, Pioneer Square (Sat Sept 11)

Lord Huron

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Sept 25)

On sale May 7 at 10 am

Marc Rebillet

Showbox Sodo (Tues Sept 21)

The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Sept 11)

Monophonics

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sun Sept 26)

Osees

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sept 11-12)

Too Many Zooz & Big Freedia

Showbox Sodo (Fri Sept 10)

Wardruna

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Oct 8)

Waxahatchee with Katy Kirby

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Tues Sept 16)

OCTOBER

Dan + Shay

Tacoma Dome (Fri Oct 29)

Deadbeats 2021 the Revival: Zeds Dead

WaMu Theater, Pioneer Square (Sat Oct 9)

Dead Can Dance

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Mon Oct 25)

Elderbrook X Ford

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Fri Oct 1)

Eric Church

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Center (Sat Oct 30)

Front 242

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Tues Oct 5)

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Thurs Oct 7)

Lucy Dacus with Bartees Strange

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat Oct 2)

Purity Ring

Neptune Theatre, University District (Oct 24-25)

Slander

Tacoma Dome (Fri Oct 15)

Soccer Mommy with Emily Reo

Neptune Theater, University District (Sun Oct 31)

Tanya Tucker

The Showbox, Downtown (Fri Oct 8)

Tech N9ne

Showbox & Showbox Sodo (Oct 14-15)

Tennis with Molly Burch

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Oct 1)

Watsky

The Showbox, Downtown (Wed Oct 13)

NOVEMBER

Andrea Bocelli

Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Center (Wed Nov 3)

Benny the Butcher

The Showbox, Downtown (Wed Nov 3)

Coin

Showbox Sodo (Thurs Nov 11)

Dawes

The Showbox, Downtown (Thurs Nov 18)

Idles

The Showbox & Showbox Sodo (Nov 9-10)

Julien Baker

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Nov 10)

Kolohe Kai

Showbox Sodo (Tues Nov 9)

Lupe Fiasco Presents Food & Liquor

Showbox Sodo (Thurs Nov 18)

The Midnight

The Neptune, University District (Thurs Nov 11)

Ministry

Showbox Sodo (Wed Nov 3)

Neck Deep

Showbox Sodo (Wed Nov 17)

Ólafur Arnalds

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Thurs Nov 4)

Pouya

The Showbox (Mon Nov 29)

Silverstein: 20 Year Anniversary Tour

The Showbox, Downtown (Tues Nov 16)

DECEMBER

Beach Bunny

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sun Dec 5)

Clozee

Showbox Sodo (Sat Dec 11)

The Driver Era

Showbox Sodo (Tues Dec 14)

Fuzz

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sun Dec 12)

Louis Cole Big Band

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sat Dec 18)

Lovelytheband & Sir Sly

The Showbox, Downtown (Wed Dec 29)

Milky Chance North American Tour 2021

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Thurs Dec 16)