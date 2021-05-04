Your Guide to 2021 Concerts at Major Live Music Venues in Seattle

It's still too early to lace up your standing-room trainers, but several live music venues have booked up their calendars through the end of the year (and beyond) to help you prepare for when it is safe to dance, sweat, and spill your beer in the company of fully vaxxed strangers. We've rounded up every IRL concert (several of which were originally scheduled for last year) through December—from Brandi Carlile to Tame Impala and Perfume Genius to Soccer Mommy—at the Showbox, Neumos, the Paramount, and other major venues hawking advance tickets (which, keep in mind, may be subject to cancelation if COVID cases continue to spike). In the meantime, stay entertained with virtual concerts and COVID-safe in-person things to do.
On sale now unless otherwise noted.
Jump to: June | July | August | September | October | November | December
JUNE
Built to Spill
The Showbox, Downtown (June 18-19)
Shallou
The Showbox, Downtown (Wed June 23)
JULY
Brit Floyd
Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat July 3)
Jason Isbell and The 400 Unit with Lucinda Williams
Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Tues July 20)
Luttrell
The Showbox, Downtown (Fri July 30)
Slightly Stoopid
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sun July 25)
AUGUST
Apocalyptica - Cell-0 Tour
Showbox Sodo (Sat Aug 28)
Beartooth
Showbox Sodo (Fri Aug 20)
On sale Fri May 7 at 10 am
Brandi Carlile with Sheryl Crow and Yola
Gorge Amphitheater, George (Sat Aug 14)
Celine Dion
Tacoma Dome (Thurs Aug 26)
Cody Ko & Noel Miller: Tiny Meat Gang
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sun Aug 8)
The Dead South
The Showbox, Downtown (Tues Aug 3)
On sale TBD
Fu Manchu
Neumos, Capitol Hill (Fri Aug 13)
Mt. Joy
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Aug 28)
Palaye Royale
Neptune Theatre, University District (Wed Aug 4)
Primus - A Tribute to Kings
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 14)
Rebelution
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Fri Aug 27)
Summer Meltdown Festival 2021
Darrington Bluegrass Music Park (Aug 5-8)
Tame Impala with Perfume Genius
Gorge Amphitheater, George (Fri Aug 6)
SEPTEMBER
Alec Benjamin
Showbox Sodo (Sat Sept 18)
Bully
Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sat Sept 4)
Dance Gavin Dance
Showbox Sodo (Wed Sept 8)
Elvis Crespo
Showbox Sodo (Sat Sept 25)
Gorgon City
Showbox Sodo (Fri Sept 17)
On sale Fri May 7 at 10 am
Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li
Neptune Theatre, University District (Sept 25-26)
The Jayhawks
Neptune Theatre, University District (Thurs Oct 21)
John Hiatt & The Jerry Douglas Band
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Tues Oct 19)
Jukebox the Ghost
Neptune Theatre, University District (Tues Sept 21)
Jungle
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Oct 22)
Louis the Child
WaMu Theater, Pioneer Square (Sat Sept 11)
Lord Huron
Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Sept 25)
On sale May 7 at 10 am
Marc Rebillet
Showbox Sodo (Tues Sept 21)
The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Sept 11)
Monophonics
Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sun Sept 26)
Osees
Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sept 11-12)
Too Many Zooz & Big Freedia
Showbox Sodo (Fri Sept 10)
Wardruna
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Oct 8)
Waxahatchee with Katy Kirby
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Tues Sept 16)
OCTOBER
Dan + Shay
Tacoma Dome (Fri Oct 29)
Deadbeats 2021 the Revival: Zeds Dead
WaMu Theater, Pioneer Square (Sat Oct 9)
Dead Can Dance
Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Mon Oct 25)
Elderbrook X Ford
Neumos, Capitol Hill (Fri Oct 1)
Eric Church
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Center (Sat Oct 30)
Front 242
Neumos, Capitol Hill (Tues Oct 5)
King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard with Leah Senior
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Thurs Oct 7)
Lucy Dacus with Bartees Strange
Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat Oct 2)
Purity Ring
Neptune Theatre, University District (Oct 24-25)
Slander
Tacoma Dome (Fri Oct 15)
Soccer Mommy with Emily Reo
Neptune Theater, University District (Sun Oct 31)
Tanya Tucker
The Showbox, Downtown (Fri Oct 8)
Tech N9ne
Showbox & Showbox Sodo (Oct 14-15)
Tennis with Molly Burch
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Oct 1)
Watsky
The Showbox, Downtown (Wed Oct 13)
NOVEMBER
Andrea Bocelli
Climate Pledge Arena, Seattle Center (Wed Nov 3)
Benny the Butcher
The Showbox, Downtown (Wed Nov 3)
Coin
Showbox Sodo (Thurs Nov 11)
Dawes
The Showbox, Downtown (Thurs Nov 18)
Idles
The Showbox & Showbox Sodo (Nov 9-10)
Julien Baker
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Nov 10)
Kolohe Kai
Showbox Sodo (Tues Nov 9)
Lupe Fiasco Presents Food & Liquor
Showbox Sodo (Thurs Nov 18)
The Midnight
The Neptune, University District (Thurs Nov 11)
Ministry
Showbox Sodo (Wed Nov 3)
Neck Deep
Showbox Sodo (Wed Nov 17)
Ólafur Arnalds
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Thurs Nov 4)
Pouya
The Showbox (Mon Nov 29)
Silverstein: 20 Year Anniversary Tour
The Showbox, Downtown (Tues Nov 16)
DECEMBER
Beach Bunny
Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sun Dec 5)
Clozee
Showbox Sodo (Sat Dec 11)
The Driver Era
Showbox Sodo (Tues Dec 14)
Fuzz
Neptune Theatre, University District (Sun Dec 12)
Louis Cole Big Band
Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sat Dec 18)
Lovelytheband & Sir Sly
The Showbox, Downtown (Wed Dec 29)
Milky Chance North American Tour 2021
Moore Theatre, Belltown (Thurs Dec 16)