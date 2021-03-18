Your Guide to a Socially Distanced Weekend in Seattle: Spring Flowers and Cocktails, March Madness, and More

Wear some bright colors underneath your anorak and galoshes, because winter officially gives way to spring this rainy weekend. As per Friday tradition, we've rounded up our picks for COVID-safe things to do that don't involve your computer, from scooping up spring plants (including free daffodils at Pike Place this Saturday) to supporting AAPI communities and businesses in Seattle, and from the drive-in concert A Night at the Opera: Celebrating Black Voices to watching March Madness games at socially distanced bars like Art Marble 21. For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

SPRING

Put your dying Thanksgiving cactus out to pasture and get some new spring flowers and plants. Save for tulips, which don't bloom until next month, March brings some lovely Washington blooms back into sight, just in time for the equinox on Saturday. The most quintessentially spring-like among them are the pink blossoms steadily filling out cherry and dogwood branches around town, which you can track the progress of via UW's cherry blossom live cam the Department of Transportation's interactive tree map. A little to the right of the cherry blossom color spectrum, bright yellow daffodils have also made their return, and so has Daffodil Day (this Saturday), where volunteers hand out bundles of the stuff from Pike Place farmers to anyone who visits the market. (To see more of the flower, keep an eye out for next month's stationary Daffodil Parades in Puyallup, or visit La Conner Daffodil Festival any time in March.) You could also check out the first of many plant pop-ups at Federal Way's Rhododendron Species Botanical Garden for rare plants, perennials, succulents, and more from Southend nurseries, or the Spring Plant Sale at Green Lake's Freeway Estates Community Orchard. Alternatively, if you don't feel like leaving home, Glasswing is hosting virtual kokedama and terrarium workshops this Sunday, and the Volunteer Park Conservatory is hosting a virtual orchid rescue class on Saturday.

Cancel your spring break travel plans and take an imaginary trip to France. As The Stranger's Matt Baume reported this week, while certain types of travel are technically allowed for spring break—which, for UW, starts this weekend—Governor Inslee advises that you stay put until you're fully vaccinated. That said, you don't have to spend your well-earned days off like any other weekend. Instead, why not use Seattle Center's virtual French Fest—which celebrates the cultures of Francophone countries around the world, from Senegal to Belgium to Canada to France—as an excuse to have an international staycation? After tuning in to the festival's live music performances and food demos, stream a French film like Filippo Meneghetti's romance Two of Us (available via SIFF and Grand Cinema), or choose from Criterion Channel's collection of Agnès Varda films. To stay true to your rainy-day Parisian fantasy, pick up a collection of Arthur Rambaud poems from Elliott Bay, or jump to contemporary times with Muriel Barbery's The Elegance of the Hedgehog, or get real heavy with some Proust. Of course, no imaginary trip to France is complete without doing as its bon vivant citizens do and reveling in some delicious food and drink: Try Cafe Campagne, Place Pigalle, Luc, Marmite, Bateau, or the recently reopened classics Cafe Presse and Le Pichet. If you really want to go all out, you could splurge and book a private patio reservation for two for the charming French bistro L'Oursin's new "plateau royale" seafood tower, inspired by the tiered seafood feasts frequently found in Brittany and Normandy and in the brasseries of Paris. Their rendition will involve three full tiers of the finest ice-cold Pacific Northwest shellfish, plus some boissons (drinks) à la carte, including Muscadet, kir bretagnes, Calvados and tonic, and more.

Greet spring with spring cocktails. At long last, Seattle is thawing and crocuses and daffodils are poking their heads out of the soil. Saturday, March 20, is the first day of spring, an occasion that certainly warrants raising a glass. You can do so in the most vernal way possible with some spring-worthy cocktails featuring fruity and floral ingredients. Try the "Miss Nancy" (gin, house rhubarb-tarragon syrup, lemon, orange bitters, and sparkling wine) from Oliver's Twist, rosé martinis and passionfruit whiskey sours from Dreamland Bar and Diner, the Zoolander-inspired "Ambi-Turner" (Iichiko Saiten shochu, Wheatley vodka, Chareau aloe liqueur, spring pea syrup, grapefruit, and lemon) from Baker's, or the "Homecoming" (mezcal, jalapeño, cucumber, orgeat, and lime) from Bad Bishop.

FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate March Madness. March Madness began this Thursday, and the 2021 men's basketball tournament—which is back from its hiatus after being canceled last year due to COVID—is unlike any that have come before it, as it's the first time all of the games have been played in a single location. All games this year will take place in Indiana, with most of them in Indianapolis. If you'd like to celebrate this singular occurrence by watching basketball over socially distanced drinks at a local bar, head to Art Marble 21, Ballard Station Public House, The Dock Sports Bar & Grill, Über Tavern, Rookies Sports Bar, the Lodge Sports Grille, or Ozzie's.

Celebrate Orval Day, a holiday created by Seattle-based specialty beer importer Merchant du Vin in honor of the famed 1000-plus-year-old Orval Trappist Ale brewed within the walls of Notre Dame d'Orval Monastery. This Saturday, beer geek destination Teku Tavern is celebrating at 25% capacity, with the Orval beer and special glasses available, and no corkage on Orval beer in house all day. For those who'd like to celebrate at home, there's also a 10% discount on cases. The U-District's Watershed Pub & Kitchen is also hosting an event on Saturday with the cult-favorite Trappist ale Orval, and will match its Seattle-based distributor's pledge to donate 50 cents per bottle sold to Northwest Harvest.

Other notable weekend events:

Everett Restaurant Month

Restaurants across Everett, like Anthony's and Jetty Bar & Grille, will be offering bargain three-course prix-fixe meals for $30, exclusive "unicorn" specials, and affordable value menus with $1, $5, and $10 options.

Various locations, Everett (Friday-Sunday)

Ghostfish 6th Anniversary Celebration

The gluten-free craft brewery Ghostfish will mark the occasion of its sixth trip around the sun with a live online tasting of its 6th Anniversary Triple Layer Chocolate Fudge Cake Pastry Stout and other interactive virtual festivities. The beer is available on draft, in pints, crowlers, growlers, and kegs, or as a four-pack of 16 oz cans.

Ghostfish Brewing Company, Sodo (Friday)

Little Neon Taco @ La Dive

Chef Monica Dimas's recently closed First Hill restaurant Little Neon Taco will migrate to the trendy wine bar La Dive for a temporary pop-up residency.

La Dive, Capitol Hill (Friday-Sunday)

Paragon Supper Club: First Day of Spring

The Queen Anne restaurant's dinner-and-a-show package is getting the spring equinox treatment with a three-course meal starring Alaskan spot prawns, Chinook salmon, lemon meringue pavlova, and more seasonal treats, accompanied by a pre-recorded performance by local singer-songwriter Shaina Shepherd.

Puffy Jacket Pop-Up Dining Series

This new pop-up series from Columbia Hospitality is making the best of winter al fresco dining by encouraging local diners to bundle up in their most voluminous outerwear for outdoor meals with cozy cocktails at 12 different venues in Washington and Oregon. The menus are inspired by the Pacific Northwest—for example, Copperleaf will serve a seafood beach boil alongside a 2bar Spirits whiskey flight, while Hearth will feature foraged ingredients like mushrooms, oysters, and lamb and a pine whiskey sour playfully named the "Socks and Sandals."

Various locations (Friday-Saturday)

Spring Fling

Greet the arrival of spring with six new Pacific Northwest spring ciders, available in flights or to-go crowlers or on their own.

Incline Cider House Tacoma (Saturday-Sunday)

ARTS

Merge your love of books and wild animals. As part of the Woodland Park Zoo's Wild at Heart series celebrating local culture organizations, they've teamed up with the Seattle Public Library to bring two of their resident wild animals, Buddy the owl and Clyde the opossum, into the Central Library stacks. Take a look at this positively majestic photo series snapped by the zoo's resident photographer, Jeremy Dwyer-Lindgren, and then buy advance timed tickets to visit the zoo's other creatures (which at some point in the near future will include Zuna, the zoo's new baby gorilla) in person.

Celebrate Norwegian Heritage Day. The Leif Erikson Lodge is having a scaled-down version of their annual Norwegian Heritage Day event (which, despite the name, you can totally still partake in even if you don't descend from Vikings). Check out their 2.5-mile scavenger hunt through Ballard, which must be completed by 7 pm this Friday. Their food specials are sold out, but you can forage your own Nordic feast with Skål Beer Hall's Fårikål sandwich (a riff on the national dish of Norway, made with braised lamb leg, cabbage, and pickled carrots on a sesame kaiser roll from Kaffeeklatsch) and pastries from Byen Bakeri. The National Nordic Museum, where you can see The Experimental Self: Edvard Munch's Photography and La Vaughn Belle: A History of Unruly Returns, is also open for in-person visits.

Other notable weekend events:

Andy Haynes

"Back in the '00s, Andy Haynes was one of the funniest people in Seattle, the proverbial big fish in a medium-sized pond full of discarded Amazon boxes," wrote former Stranger staffer Dave Segal. "So, he did what any sensible stand-up comic would do—he moved to NYC to become a small fish in a Big Apple. The risky move has paid off with appearances on Conan, Late Night with Jimmy Fallon, Montreal's Just for Laughs Festival, and a Comedy Central Half Hour Special. Haynes parlays a smooth, non-histrionic delivery into logically flowing sets that touch intelligently and mordantly on race, relationships, sexuality, depression, public transportation, substance abuse, and his own WASP-y looks (e.g., 'I suffer from what some people call president face; I look like a senator's nephew.')."

Laughs Comedy Club, University District (Friday-Saturday)

Minecraft: The Exhibition

This immersive exhibition, created in collaboration with Minecraft maker Mojang, celebrates the addictive virtual building game's 10th birthday. Publicity materials tease "life-size Minecraft monsters" and a soundscape and score combined with backdrops and a day-night lighting cycle. Find out about Minecraft's creativity, community, and influence.

Museum of Pop Culture, Seattle Center (Friday-Sunday)

A Night at the Opera: Celebrating Black Voices

Together with Seattle Opera, the Northwest African American Museum presents a live drive-in event (rescheduled to this weekend due to February's snow storm) boasting a range of stylings from contemporary Black singers, including tenor Frederick Ballentine (who took on the role of Charlie Parker in the Seattle Opera production of Charlie Parker's Yardbird), bass-baritone Damien Geter, soprano Jasmine Habersham, and baritone Jorell Williams.

Museum of Flight, Tukwila (Saturday)

Peace Peloton Makers Market

Instead of a collective bike ride punctuated by shopping breaks at Black-owned businesses, the organizers at Peace Peloton will host a bi-monthly market featuring Black crafters in First Hill every third Wednesday and Columbia City every third Saturday.

Tougo Coffee, South Lake Union (Saturday)

South Tacoma Way Art Market

Support your local Tacoma indie makers at this outdoor pop-up.

South Tacoma Way between 56th and 54th St. (Saturday)

Urban Unglued Spring Unsprung Market

Urban Unglued Freaks and Fae will host a spring handmade craft pop-up to make your ren fair dreams come true. Cosplay is encouraged.

The Outlet Collection, Auburn (Saturday-Sunday)

OTHER PICKS & HAPPENINGS

Support Asian communities and causes in Seattle. Even before Tuesday's shooting in Atlanta, which left eight people dead—six of whom were women of Asian descent—a study compiled by California State University's Center for the Study of Hate and Extremism showed that racist violence against Asian Americans has increased by nearly 150% in major cities across the US in recent weeks. In light of that injustice, there are many things you can do to support the local AAPI community here in Seattle, from donating to local causes to shopping from AAPI-owned businesses to visiting arts and culture institutions. Check out our roundup of links, and keep an eye on our activism & social justice calendar for related events.

In anticipation of Passover next weekend, Chabad of Capitol Hill & the Central District is hosting a very cute event in Volunteer Park this Sunday wherein they'll leave a trail of excerpts comprising the story of the holiday along the park's pathways, coupled with treats that you can pick up along the way. Afterward, you'll be such a pro that you won't even need to pick up the Haggadah during your actual feast.

Other notable weekend events:

Support Alabama Amazon Workers: International Day of Action

Show your solidarity with Alabama's Amazon workers, whose labor union election, which ends on March 29, has made national headlines and could have a lot of influence over the treatment of workers at Amazon branches across the country.

The Sphere, South Lake Union (Saturday)

Will Run for Beer 5K

Run or walk a 5K at your own pace with the incentive of a nice cold beer from SnoTown (plus post-race snacks) at the finish line.

SnoTown Brewery, Snohomish (Saturday)