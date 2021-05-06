Your Guide to a Socially Distanced Weekend in Seattle: The Pike Place Flower Festival, Vaccine Perks, and More

If you're scrambling for Mother's Day plans, you want to get a COVID shot at a sports game, and/or you're jonesing for some fried chicken, you've come to the right place. Our roundup of those and other weekend suggestions are below, from the Pike Place Flower Festival to a new collection of Finnish landscapes at the National Nordic Museum, and from an On the Boards Drive-In with the Henry Art Gallery to places offering deals and freebies to those with vaccine cards (like Bar Harbor). For even more options, read our guides to the best online events this week, the best movies to watch this week, and our complete guide to in-person things to do in Seattle.

HOLIDAYS

Grab some last-minute specials for Mother's Day. Procrastinated on securing treats to bestow upon your mother figure this Sunday? No sweat: Several eateries still have specials available. Elegant cupcakes in flavors like luxe raspberry lemon rose and other treats are still on deck at Trophy Cupcakes with 24-hour notice, while Sugar Bakery still has themed cupcakes and cookies. And Serious TakeOut also has pies and "Celebrate Mom" boxes available for pickup on Saturday or Sunday. For non-edible gifts, check out the annual Pike Place Market Flower Festival for bouquets of tulips, daffodils, irises, and peonies, or pick out a last-minute gift at the Camp Opal pop-up vintage market, the Volunteer Park Conservatory's FleetFoot & Foulweather pop-up, or the Tilth Edible Plant Sale.

SPORTS & OUTDOORS

Get vaxxed at a sports game and reap the delicious benefits. Other than the obvious incentive of getting a COVID vaccine (lowering your chances of getting the virus), those with two shots in the arm are also looking at perks from local businesses. If you're a sports fan, you may have heard that the minor-league baseball team the Tacoma Rainiers is the first to offer special sections to fans who have received both of their shots. If you're not yet vaxxed, you don't need an appointment to head to Cheney Stadium's "R Bar" seating area at this Saturday's game against El Paso for your first Johnson & Johnson shot (free cold drinks and snacks included). Here in town, the Mariners and the Sounders also have "vaccination stations" set up at their home turfs at T-Mobile Park (details here) and Lumen Field (details here), respectively, during home games. If you're not into sports but you're looking for some freebies to enjoy with your new status as a vaccinated citizen, you can flaunt your vaccine card for one free doughnut every day at Krispy Kreme through the end of the year, and you can also flash it at Bar Harbor to receive 10% off your bill throughout the month of May with their "Taxes for Vaxes" program—lobster rolls, anyone?

Gear up for Bike Everywhere Month. Whether you're a longtime cycler or a relative newbie, Bike Everywhere Month invites you to ditch all other modes of transportation for your faithful two-wheeler for the entire month of May. If you don't have a bike or your ride is busted, hit up local shops like the downtown mainstay Velo (who recommend calling or emailing with you inventory needs before visiting), Bike Works in Columbia City (open by appointment), Métier on Capitol Hill (this one's for the serious bike heads), and Recycled Cycles in the U-District for pre-owned bikes. Once you're all set up, take a leisurely ride from the Ballard Locks to Golden Gardens or from Gas Works to Magnuson Park via the Burke-Gilman Trail, or try out the Washington Park Arboretum Loop with an optional extension on the 520 trail (which boasts clear views of Lake Washington), the Seward Park Loop, or the Chief Sealth Trail, which follows the greenbelt from Beacon Hill Station to Othello Station. Apple Maps also conveniently expanded its bike routes to Seattle last week, so you can choose any destination and queue up a safe trajectory.

Other notable weekend events:

Baby Animals and Blooms Days

Knock out a bundle of springtime activities in one weekend by visiting Maris Farms for its tulip field, its close-up animal encounters with fluffy farm babies, and its farmers market and beer garden.

Maris Farms, Buckley (Saturday-Sunday)

City Nature Challenge

Feeling cooped up? Residents of King, Snohomish, and Pierce counties are invited to safely explore the biodiverse areas of the Woodland Park Zoo, Tacoma's Point Defiance Zoo, and the Northwest Trek Wildlife Park on a nature-observation hunt using the iNaturalist app. You'll learn a lot about local species of plants and animals along the way.

Various locations (Friday-Sunday)

Explore & Color Lake Union's History by Bike

Bring your electric bike or rent a Lime Bike for this group ride starting at Gas Works Park.

Gas Works Park, Wallingford (Saturday)

Mother's Day 5K

Run your mom's favorite trail and submit your results virtually, or opt for a socially distanced 5K at Juanita Beach Park (Sunday only).

Juanita Park Beach, Kirkland, or wherever you are (Friday-Sunday)

Seattle Bike 'n' Brews

Pedal along the Duwamish and Green River trails from Georgetown to Tukwila, knowing that cold microbrews are waiting for you at various brewery pit stops along the way.

Two Beers Brewing, Georgetown (Friday-Sunday)

FOOD & DRINK

Celebrate Coconut Cream Pie Day. This Saturday is National Coconut Cream Pie Day, the perfect time to plunge your fork into a fluffy, custardy slice of the classic diner dessert with a strong cup of coffee on the side. As denizens of Seattle, we're lucky to live in a city that's home to a world-famous coconut cream pie: namely, the dreamy triple coconut cream variety from Tom Douglas's Dahlia Bakery, which is churning out lots of them for pickup from Serious TakeOut in anticipation of the holiday. To further satisfy the coconut craze, they'll even have cones of crispy coconut shrimp and piña coladas available for takeout on Saturday. If you're looking for a daintier alternative, try the coconut cream tartlet from Macrina Bakery.

Sample some fried chicken around town. Seattle chef and current Top Chef: Portland competitor Shota Nakajima reopened his Japanese street food restaurant Taku with a new karaage chicken (Japanese fried chicken) focus this week, and the lines are stretching around the block. It's no secret that fried chicken has been enjoying the limelight quite a bit this year: it's (virtually) universally beloved, comforting, and holds up well for takeout (there's a case to be made that cold fried chicken is delicious in its own right). If you're hungry for more battered poultry, try Bok a Bok, Ma'ono, Karaage Setsuna, Sisters and Brothers, Cookie's Country Chicken, Fat's Chicken and Waffles, JuneBaby, Chi Mac, and (of course!) Ezell's.

Other notable weekend events:

Seattle Beer Week 2021

Seattle’s craft beer scene is always alive and bubbling with activity, but during Beer Week, that geeky enthusiasm gets kicked into high gear, with a stacked lineup of beer dinners, festivals, socials, pub crawls, and releases galore. This year, the festivities will get adapted into a 2021-friendly format. Instead of in-person events, expect collaboration beers on draft and in cans from Burke-Gilman Brewing Company, Future Primitive Brewing, Hellbent Brewing Company, Holy Mountain Brewing, and Stoup Brewing, and possibly some virtual programming and other safe alternatives.

Various locations (Friday-Sunday)

VISUAL ART

Always On: Art and Motherhood

Artists who are mothers and work additional jobs outside the home get center stage in this group show, which opens just in time for Mother's Day. "Ideas conceived and made while nursing, during a lunch break from work, or a walk to the park with kids in tow," explains public materials.

SOIL, Pioneer Square (Friday-Sunday)

Among Forests and Lakes: Landscape Masterpieces from the Finnish National Gallery

Learn how Finnish artists have depicted the landscape of their native country from the 1850s to the present day through 50 paintings and prints borrowed from the Ateneum Art Museum.

National Nordic Museum, Ballard (Friday-Sunday)

Community Spread: How We Faced a Pandemic

This community-fueled group show harks back to the early days of the pandemic to show how uncertainty, fear, anti-Asian racism, and existing inequalities shaped the way COVID-19 has affected different AAPI communities.

Wing Luke Museum, Chinatown-International District (Friday-Sunday)

Drive-In with Henry Art Gallery

On the Boards will once again invite car-havers to turn off their engines, stay in their vehicles, and enjoy a series of films on the big screen, this time dedicated to Henry Art Gallery-curated artists who use moving image as a means of exploring "colonial mentalities and tactics," from surveillance to late capitalism.

On the Boards, Queen Anne (Saturday)

Plural Possibilities & the Female Body

A wide-ranging collection of paintings, photographs, and sculptures confront reductive ideas about femininity and gender norms.

Henry Art Gallery, University District (Saturday-Sunday; closing Sunday)

Scenes from the Middle Class

The Brooklyn-based multimedia artist Dana Robinson "questions the idealized vision of American upward mobility" through collage work and paintings that "playfully [reproduce and recombine]" vintage Black media.

Specialist, Pioneer Square (Saturday)