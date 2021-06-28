Your Guide to Air-Conditioned Activities in Seattle

Unless you're lucky enough to have air conditioning, there's a good chance you spent the better part of this historically sticky Seattle weekend splayed in front of a box fan with all your shades drawn, gazing incredulously at your phone's weather app while feeling a particular reverence for your freezer and its icy contents. If you don't want to repeat that process today (which is supposed to reach record-breaking highs of 110°) or on future hot summer days, bookmark this page to refer to some of our favorite air-conditioned spaces in town. Plus, check out our roundup of boozy frozen drinks to try this summer.

See also: the city's complete list of cooling centers.

* = Advance tickets encouraged.

Jump to: Libraries | Museums | Movie Theaters | Art Galleries | Bookstores

LIBRARIES

Ballard

(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Beacon Hill

(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Broadview

(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Central

(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Delridge

(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Douglass-Truth

(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Greenwood

(Wed-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

High Point

(Wed-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

Chinatown-International District

(Sun, 10 am-6 pm & Mon, 12-6 pm)

Lake City

(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Magnolia

(Wed & Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

Rainier Beach

(Wed & Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

South Park

(Mon, Thurs & Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

MUSEUMS

*Bellevue Arts Museum

Bellevue (Fri-Sat, 11 am-5 pm)

*Burke Museum

University District (Tues-Sat, 10 am-5 pm)

*Chihuly Garden & Glass

Seattle Center (Tues-Sat, 10 am-5 pm)

*Frye Art Museum

First Hill (Tues-Sun, 11 am-5 pm)

*Henry Art Gallery

University District (Sat-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)

*Museum of Flight

Tukwila (Daily, 10 am-5 pm)

*Museum of History & Industry

South Lake Union (Thurs-Mon, 10 am-5 pm)

*Museum of Museums

First Hill (Thurs-Fri, 5-10 pm & Sat, 12-10 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

*Museum of Pop Culture

Seattle Center (Mon-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sat-Sun, 9 am-6 pm)

*National Nordic Museum

Ballard (Thurs-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)

*Seattle Art Museum

Downtown (Thurs-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)

*Seattle Asian Art Museum

Capitol Hill (Fri-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)

*Wing Luke Museum

Chinatown-International District (Fri-Sat, 10 am-5 pm)

MOVIE THEATERS

See our picks for new in-person showtimes every Thursday.

*Admiral Theater

(West Seattle)

*AMC Pacific Place 11

(Downtown)

*AMC 10

(University District)

*Ark Lodge

(Columbia City)

*Cinemark Lincoln Square

(Bellevue)

*Crest Cinema Center

(Shoreline)

*Grand Cinema

(Tacoma)

*Regal Meridian

(Downtown)

*Varsity Theatre

(University District)

ART GALLERIES

ArtXChange

Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 11 am-5:30 pm)

Columbia City Gallery

Columbia City (Wed-Sat, 11 am-6 pm)

CORE

Pioneer Square (Wed-Sat, 12-6 pm)

*Davidson Galleries

Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 11 am-5:30 pm)

Gallery 110

Pioneer Square (Thurs-Sat, 12-5 pm)

Ghost Gallery

Capitol Hill (Wed-Sat, 12-6 pm)

Greg Kucera Gallery

Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5:30 pm)

J. Rinehart Gallery

Pioneer Square (Wed-Sat, 11 am-5 pm)

Linda Hodges Gallery

Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5 pm)

*METHOD

Pioneer Square (Fri-Sat, 12-5 pm)

Patricia Rovzar Gallery

Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm)

*Photographic Center Northwest

First Hill (Mon-Thurs, 12:30 pm-9 pm)

Push/Pull

Pioneer Square (Wed-Sun, 1-6 pm)

Roq La Rue

Capitol Hill & Madison Valley (Fri-Sat, 12-4 pm)

SOIL

Pioneer Square (Tues-Sun, 12-5 pm)

Stonington Gallery

Pioneer Square (Wed-Sat, 11 am-3 pm)

Traver Gallery

Pioneer Square (Tues-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sat, 10 am-5 pm)

*Winston Wächter Fine Art

Pioneer Square (Mon-Sat, 11 am-4 pm)

BOOKSTORES

See more of our favorite bookstores here.

Arundel Books

Pioneer Square (Mon-Sat, 11 am-7 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

Elliott Bay Book Company

Capitol Hill (Daily, 10 am-8 pm)

Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery

Georgetown (Mon-Sat, 11:30 am-8 pm & Sun, 11:30 am-5 pm)

Open Books

Wallingford (Tues-Sat, 10 am-2 pm & 3-6 pm)

University Book Store

University District (Mon-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)