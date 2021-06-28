Show Me
Your Guide to Air-Conditioned Activities in Seattle

Libraries, Museums, Bookstores, and More Places to Cool Off
by Elaina Friedman
June 28, 2021
Take refuge from the heat in the cool-yet-cozy aisles of Elliott Bay Book Company. (Elliott Bay Book Company via Facebook)

Unless you're lucky enough to have air conditioning, there's a good chance you spent the better part of this historically sticky Seattle weekend splayed in front of a box fan with all your shades drawn, gazing incredulously at your phone's weather app while feeling a particular reverence for your freezer and its icy contents. If you don't want to repeat that process today (which is supposed to reach record-breaking highs of 110°) or on future hot summer days, bookmark this page to refer to some of our favorite air-conditioned spaces in town. Plus, check out our roundup of boozy frozen drinks to try this summer. 

See also: the city's complete list of cooling centers.

* = Advance tickets encouraged.

Jump to: Libraries | Museums | Movie Theaters | Art Galleries | Bookstores

LIBRARIES

Ballard
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Beacon Hill
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Broadview
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Central
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Delridge
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Douglass-Truth
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Greenwood
(Wed-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

High Point
(Wed-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

Chinatown-International District
(Sun, 10 am-6 pm & Mon, 12-6 pm)

Lake City
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

Magnolia
(Wed & Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

Rainier Beach
(Wed & Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

South Park
(Mon, Thurs & Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

MUSEUMS

*Bellevue Arts Museum
Bellevue (Fri-Sat, 11 am-5 pm)

*Burke Museum
University District (Tues-Sat, 10 am-5 pm)

*Chihuly Garden & Glass
Seattle Center (Tues-Sat, 10 am-5 pm)

*Frye Art Museum
First Hill (Tues-Sun, 11 am-5 pm)

*Henry Art Gallery
University District (Sat-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)

*Museum of Flight
Tukwila (Daily, 10 am-5 pm)

*Museum of History & Industry
South Lake Union (Thurs-Mon, 10 am-5 pm)

*Museum of Museums
First Hill (Thurs-Fri, 5-10 pm & Sat, 12-10 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

*Museum of Pop Culture
Seattle Center (Mon-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sat-Sun, 9 am-6 pm)

*National Nordic Museum
Ballard (Thurs-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)

*Seattle Art Museum
Downtown (Thurs-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)

*Seattle Asian Art Museum
Capitol Hill (Fri-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)

*Wing Luke Museum
Chinatown-International District (Fri-Sat, 10 am-5 pm)

MOVIE THEATERS

See our picks for new in-person showtimes every Thursday.

*Admiral Theater
(West Seattle)

*AMC Pacific Place 11
(Downtown)

*AMC 10
(University District)

*Ark Lodge
(Columbia City)

*Cinemark Lincoln Square
(Bellevue)

*Crest Cinema Center
(Shoreline)

*Grand Cinema
(Tacoma)

*Regal Meridian
(Downtown)

*Varsity Theatre
(University District)

ArtXChange
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 11 am-5:30 pm)

Columbia City Gallery
Columbia City (Wed-Sat, 11 am-6 pm)

CORE
Pioneer Square (Wed-Sat, 12-6 pm)

*Davidson Galleries
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 11 am-5:30 pm)

Gallery 110
Pioneer Square (Thurs-Sat, 12-5 pm)

Ghost Gallery
Capitol Hill (Wed-Sat, 12-6 pm)

Greg Kucera Gallery
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5:30 pm)

J. Rinehart Gallery
Pioneer Square (Wed-Sat, 11 am-5 pm)

Linda Hodges Gallery
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5 pm)

*METHOD
Pioneer Square (Fri-Sat, 12-5 pm)

Patricia Rovzar Gallery
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm)

*Photographic Center Northwest
First Hill (Mon-Thurs, 12:30 pm-9 pm)

Push/Pull
Pioneer Square (Wed-Sun, 1-6 pm)

Roq La Rue
Capitol Hill & Madison Valley (Fri-Sat, 12-4 pm)

SOIL
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sun, 12-5 pm)

Stonington Gallery
Pioneer Square (Wed-Sat, 11 am-3 pm)

Traver Gallery
Pioneer Square (Tues-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sat, 10 am-5 pm)

*Winston Wächter Fine Art
Pioneer Square (Mon-Sat, 11 am-4 pm)

BOOKSTORES

See more of our favorite bookstores here.

Arundel Books
Pioneer Square (Mon-Sat, 11 am-7 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)

Elliott Bay Book Company
Capitol Hill (Daily, 10 am-8 pm)

Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery
Georgetown (Mon-Sat, 11:30 am-8 pm & Sun, 11:30 am-5 pm)

Open Books
Wallingford (Tues-Sat, 10 am-2 pm & 3-6 pm)

University Book Store
University District (Mon-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)

