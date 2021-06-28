Your Guide to Air-Conditioned Activities in Seattle

Unless you're lucky enough to have air conditioning, there's a good chance you spent the better part of this historically sticky Seattle weekend splayed in front of a box fan with all your shades drawn, gazing incredulously at your phone's weather app while feeling a particular reverence for your freezer and its icy contents. If you don't want to repeat that process today (which is supposed to reach record-breaking highs of 110°) or on future hot summer days, bookmark this page to refer to some of our favorite air-conditioned spaces in town. Plus, check out our roundup of boozy frozen drinks to try this summer.
See also: the city's complete list of cooling centers.
* = Advance tickets encouraged.
Jump to: Libraries | Museums | Movie Theaters | Art Galleries | Bookstores
LIBRARIES
Ballard
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)
Beacon Hill
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)
Broadview
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)
Central
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)
Delridge
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)
Douglass-Truth
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)
Greenwood
(Wed-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)
High Point
(Wed-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)
Chinatown-International District
(Sun, 10 am-6 pm & Mon, 12-6 pm)
Lake City
(Tues-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)
Magnolia
(Wed & Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)
Rainier Beach
(Wed & Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)
South Park
(Mon, Thurs & Sat, 10 am-6 pm)
MUSEUMS
*Bellevue Arts Museum
Bellevue (Fri-Sat, 11 am-5 pm)
*Burke Museum
University District (Tues-Sat, 10 am-5 pm)
*Chihuly Garden & Glass
Seattle Center (Tues-Sat, 10 am-5 pm)
*Frye Art Museum
First Hill (Tues-Sun, 11 am-5 pm)
*Henry Art Gallery
University District (Sat-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)
*Museum of Flight
Tukwila (Daily, 10 am-5 pm)
*Museum of History & Industry
South Lake Union (Thurs-Mon, 10 am-5 pm)
*Museum of Museums
First Hill (Thurs-Fri, 5-10 pm & Sat, 12-10 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)
*Museum of Pop Culture
Seattle Center (Mon-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sat-Sun, 9 am-6 pm)
*National Nordic Museum
Ballard (Thurs-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)
*Seattle Art Museum
Downtown (Thurs-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)
*Seattle Asian Art Museum
Capitol Hill (Fri-Sun, 10 am-5 pm)
*Wing Luke Museum
Chinatown-International District (Fri-Sat, 10 am-5 pm)
MOVIE THEATERS
See our picks for new in-person showtimes every Thursday.
*Admiral Theater
(West Seattle)
*AMC Pacific Place 11
(Downtown)
*AMC 10
(University District)
*Ark Lodge
(Columbia City)
*Cinemark Lincoln Square
(Bellevue)
*Crest Cinema Center
(Shoreline)
*Grand Cinema
(Tacoma)
*Regal Meridian
(Downtown)
*Varsity Theatre
(University District)
ART GALLERIES
ArtXChange
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 11 am-5:30 pm)
Columbia City Gallery
Columbia City (Wed-Sat, 11 am-6 pm)
CORE
Pioneer Square (Wed-Sat, 12-6 pm)
*Davidson Galleries
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 11 am-5:30 pm)
Gallery 110
Pioneer Square (Thurs-Sat, 12-5 pm)
Ghost Gallery
Capitol Hill (Wed-Sat, 12-6 pm)
Greg Kucera Gallery
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5:30 pm)
J. Rinehart Gallery
Pioneer Square (Wed-Sat, 11 am-5 pm)
Linda Hodges Gallery
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 10:30 am-5 pm)
*METHOD
Pioneer Square (Fri-Sat, 12-5 pm)
Patricia Rovzar Gallery
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sat, 11 am-5 pm)
*Photographic Center Northwest
First Hill (Mon-Thurs, 12:30 pm-9 pm)
Push/Pull
Pioneer Square (Wed-Sun, 1-6 pm)
Roq La Rue
Capitol Hill & Madison Valley (Fri-Sat, 12-4 pm)
SOIL
Pioneer Square (Tues-Sun, 12-5 pm)
Stonington Gallery
Pioneer Square (Wed-Sat, 11 am-3 pm)
Traver Gallery
Pioneer Square (Tues-Fri, 10 am-6 pm & Sat, 10 am-5 pm)
*Winston Wächter Fine Art
Pioneer Square (Mon-Sat, 11 am-4 pm)
BOOKSTORES
See more of our favorite bookstores here.
Arundel Books
Pioneer Square (Mon-Sat, 11 am-7 pm & Sun, 12-6 pm)
Elliott Bay Book Company
Capitol Hill (Daily, 10 am-8 pm)
Fantagraphics Bookstore & Gallery
Georgetown (Mon-Sat, 11:30 am-8 pm & Sun, 11:30 am-5 pm)
Open Books
Wallingford (Tues-Sat, 10 am-2 pm & 3-6 pm)
University Book Store
University District (Mon-Sat, 10 am-6 pm)