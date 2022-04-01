Your Guide to April 2022 Events in Seattle

Jump to: Music | Performance | Readings & Talks | Comedy | Film | Food & Drink | Festivals | Exhibits

MUSIC

Freakout Records And The Crocodile Present: The Freakout Weekender

Freakout Records and The Crocodile bring you a spectacular weekend mini-fest full of indie royalty and local favorites. Some highlights out of the more than 40 artists include dreamy singer-songwriter Molly Burch, guitar-driven rockers Smokey Brights, hip-hop duo Armand Hammer, Afrobeat ensemble Antibalas, and soul-grunge star Shaina Shepherd.

The Crocodile, Belltown (Apr 1–2)

Beach House - Once Twice Melody Tour

Dream-pop duo Beach House stops by to support their eighth studio album, Once Twice Melody, which creates a magical overgrowth of blooming melodies, glittering strings, and hypnotic drum machines. Singer Victoria Legrand's breathy vocals come to the forefront, cooing lyrics about dreams, memories, and fairy tales.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sun Apr 3)

Denzel Curry

Fresh off the heels of his fifth studio album, Melt My Eyez See Your Future, Florida rapper Denzel Curry will take the spotlight playing the new rock-infused tracks that contrast his classic trap beats with the occasional swirling pianos and fuzzed-out guitars from a live band.

Showbox SoDo (Mon Apr 4)

Angelique Kidjo

Catch Grammy-winning Beninese vocalist Angelique Kidjos as she stops by on tour supporting her album, Celia, a homage to “Queen of Salsa” Celia Cruz. Expect a lively performance of classic songs reimagined with African guitars and contemporary dance beats.

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Tues Apr 5)

Olivia Rodrigo: SOUR Tour

Pop-star-of-the-moment Olivia Rodrigo rose to fame over the pandemic with the release of her breakup anthem "Driver’s License" and subsequent debut album, Sour. Her powerful vocals, relatable vulnerability, and effortless cool-girl style turned the albuminto a vibe that defied age or demographic. Rodrigo’s influences are very clear, ranging from her Taylor Swift obsession to her parents' favorite alt-rock bands like The White Stripes and Green Day, which, depending on your age, might make you feel very old. But this much is certain: Rodrigo hasn’t even hit age 20, yet she offers a promising glimpse into the future of pop.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Wed Apr 6)

Sponsored

Aly & AJ

Sisterly duo Aly and AJ Michalka found early success on Disney Channel, making appearances in a wide variety of made-for-TV movies and tween sitcoms. It was easy to be cynical when they began pursuing a music career, but now, 15 years after the release of their album Insomniatic, you can still hear "Potential Breakup Song" blasting at any karaoke night or throwback dance party. The pair are back on the scene under their original "Aly & AJ" moniker to celebrate the release of A Touch of the Beat Gets You Up on Your Feet Gets You Out and Then Into the Sun.

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Apr 7)

Tyler, The Creator: Call Me If You Get Lost Tour

California rapper and pop culture polymath Tyler, The Creator needs no introduction at this point in his career. His musical output, which began in his teen years, started out with dark themes and controversy before it began exploring the softer parts of himself. On Tyler's latest album, Call Me When If You Get Lost, thistrajectory continues with heavy raps woven together with vibrant pop hooks. And with the visually appealing Wes Anderson-esque music videos he’s been releasing lately, the live show is bound to follow suit.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Fri Apr 8)

Lindsey Buckingham

Certified guitar god Lindsey Buckingham is back on the scene as a solo artist after a messy breakup with Fleetwood Mac. His new self-titled solo album, his first in 10-years, stands as a reintroduction to the legend’s gift of masterful pop-rock melodies and inventive fingerpicking guitar style. Anticipate hearing tunes from across his seven studio albums filled with addictive hooks and guitar solos galore.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sun Apr 10)

Black Midi

Black Midi made headlines with their electric live performances before their debut album even hit the stands. Now just after the release of their sophomore album, Cavalcade, they’ve managed to keep the intrigue afloat with their unique genre contesting jumble of post-punk/reggae/hip-hop/free-jazz/avant-rock.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Mon Apr 11)

Baby Keem Presents the Melodic Blue Tour

At just 21-years young, Las Vegas-based rapper Baby Keem has already made a splash in the mainstream music world with collaborations with megastars like Kanye West, Travis Scott, and Kendrick Lamar (who happens to be his cousin). Baby Keem will take the stage in support of his debut album, Melodic Blue, a bold introduction to his lyrical capabilities and infectious trap production.

The Showbox, Downtown (Tues Apr 12)

Sampa The Great

After two rounds of show cancellations, the rising Australia-based Zambian Sampa The Great is finally able to make her way across the Pacific for a North American tour supporting her critically acclaimed 2019 album, The Return, a meditation on the concept of “home” propelled by ‘90s soul-inspired production and jazz flourishes.

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Tues Apr 12)

H.E.R.: Back of My Mind Tour

Since the immensely talented Grammy award-winning singer-songwriter H.E.R. first landed in the public eye, she has cemented herself as the “anti-star” of the future, never allowing her personal life to overshadow her artistry and expertly crafted R&B gems. H.E.R. makes relaxed songs that could soundtrack just about any mood, with a voice that puts anyone at ease.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Thurs Apr 14)

The Brian Jonestown Massacre with Mercury Rev

San Fransisco-based psych-rockers The Brian Jonestown Massacre are to thank for the booming wave of neo-psychedelia to follow their shoegaze-tinged 1995 debut, Methodrone. Though the band has gone through over 40 members and released almost two dozen albums since its start, their singular vision of keeping psych-rock alive lives on. Longtime New York-based indie rockers Mercury Rev will get the ball rolling.

The Showbox, Downtown (Sun Apr 17)

Bob Mould: Distortion and Blue Hearts

Former Hüsker Dü frontman Bob Mould will play a solo electric set of songs from his 40+ year career in support of his retrospective boxset Distortion and latest album Blue Hearts.

Triple Door, Downtown (Mon Apr 18)

Rina Sawayama: The Dynasty Tour

Fresh off the release of her Dirty Hit-issued debut album, Sawayama, and Charli XCX collab “Beg for You,” the Japanese-born, London-based singer-songwriter Rina Sawayama brings her eclectic blend of mainstream pop, R&B, and nu-metal to town as part of her Dynasty Tour.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Tues Apr 19)

Rise Against

Hardcore heavies Rise Against have amassed a very devoted fanbase ever since their start in the early 2000s, with a blazing blend of political punk and post-grunge. The quartet will play just after the release of their 10th studio album, Nowhere Generation.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Tues Apr 19)

Snail Mail with Special Guest The Goon Sax

Indie-rock prodigy Snail Mail will play songs off of her 2021 album, Valentine, which pushes beyond the tropes of the consumerist holiday and into an honest account of the different stages of disarray found in romance through her unmatched wit and pop sensibilities. The night of indie magic will start off with a set from Australian pop trio The Goon Sax.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Apr 20)

ACME Performs the Music of Jóhann Jóhannsson

The American Contemporary Music Ensemble (ACME), known for their extraordinary performances of contemporary masterworks, will play the music of Icelandic composer Jóhann Jóhannsson, whose scores you may have heard in epic blockbusters Arrival, Blade Runner 2049, and Mandy.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Thurs Apr 21)

Car Seat Headrest

Seattle indie-rockers Car Seat Headrest began as a solitary project of frontman Will Toledo in 2010, who self-released a whopping 10 albums throughout his time in college. Now on Making A Door Less Open, their second album as a full four-piece band, the quartet continues to experiment with their sound by incorporating buzzing electronics and taking on alternate personas.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Fri Apr 22)

Parquet Courts

Like most contemporary indie rock bands eventually do, NYC quartet Parquet Courts has moved away from their Americana post-punk sound and into experimentation with electronic instruments. Their seventh album, Sympathy For Life, is a surprisingly danceable collection of Depeche Mode-esque jams fueled by tense drum machines and vocal layering goodness that will have you moving and grooving through the night.

The Showbox, Downtown (Fri Apr 22)

The Airborne Toxic Event

Singer-songwriter Mikel Jollett and his long-running alt-rock band out of Los Angeles will play in support of their 2020 album Hollywood Park, the band's first new album since 2015's Songs of God and Whiskey.

The Showbox, Downtown (Sat Apr 23)

Tech N9ne: Asin9NE Tour

Legendary rapper Tech N9ne will stop by with his ASIN9NE Tour, in support of his 23rd (!) studio album after Missouri-based rapper Joey Cool, Tech N9ne collaborator X-Raided, and Miami hip-hop trio ¡Mayday!

Showbox SoDo (Sun Apr 24)

Chelsea Cutler - When I Close My Eyes Tour

Originally creating lo-fi dance tracks in her dorm room, singer and producer Chelsea Cutler now plays her infectious pop to sold-out stages. On her sophomore album, When Close My Eyes, she brings her confessional lyrics to new territory, writing about hope, joy, and coming into her own.

Showbox SoDo (Tues Apr 26)

J Balvin: José Tour 2022

Call his tour by his name... the "J" stands for José! The noted fashionista and "Prince of Reggaeton" J Balvin will ignite the Climate Pledge Arena stage on his fifth headlining tour.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Tues Apr 26)

Ravi Coltrane - Cosmic Music The music of John and Alice Coltrane

Critically acclaimed and Grammy-nominated artist Ravi Coltrane will establish his triple-threat status as a saxophonist, bandleader, and composer as he performs the music of his parents.

Jazz Alley, Belltown (Apr 26–27)

Syd with Destin Conrad

Singer-songwriter/producer Syd is known for her seemingly effortless R&B vocals both as a solo artist and head of the neo-soul group The Internet, as well as initial success in Odd Future, a music collective featuring fellow hip-hop/soul innovators Tyler The Creator, Frank Ocean, and Earl Sweatshirt. Syd will hit perform just ahead of her newly announced sophomore album, Broken Hearts Club, after fellow R&B singer and YouTube star Destin Conrad.

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Apr 28)

Chicano Batman

If there were an award for music that’s “the best reminder to give your Mexican dad a phone call,” or one that makes you “most nostalgic for a time you never knew,” Chicano Batman would definitely win both. The Los Angeles-based quartet smoothly integrates two wistful genres: the romantic ’60s psychedelia so many brown kids grew up listening to on Saturday mornings, and the inescapably sun-soaked sound of Southern Californian indie. And nobody rocks the soulfulness of the organ like Chicano Batman. With appearances at big festivals like SXSW and Coachella under their belt, the band has amassed a fanbase that extends far beyond its Latino cult-following. GUADALUPE TRIANA

The Showbox, Downtown (Fri Apr 29)

Rufus Wainwright

Rufus Wainwright—the belting vocal pop composer and songwriter with baroque and operatic persuasions and finely honed piano chops—has an eclectic resume that includes seven original albums in the pop-rock genre, nine Shakespeare sonnets set to music, and a song on the Shrek soundtrack. He will serenade you with pieces off of his latest album, Unfollow The Rules, which Pitchfork writer Zach Schonfeld described as “an opulently crafted highlight reel, a career-spanning sampler of the singer’s many styles and guises.”

Edmonds Center for the Arts (Fri Apr 29)

Thao with Black Belt Eagle Scout & Quinn Christopherson

Singer-songwriter Thao Nguyen of indie-folk project Thao & the Get Down Stay Down’s live shows are always an energetic delight with vibrant renditions of her angular post-punk infused avant-pop. Expect to hear songs off of the band’s latest release, Temple, alongside folk-rock luminaryBlack Belt Eagle Scout and Alaska-based songmaker Quinn Christopherson.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Fri Apr 29)

Feist

Universally beloved singer-songwriter Feist will perform a set of all-new material at this intimate and “radically communal” backstage show accompanied by multi-instrumentalists Todd Dahlhoff and Amir Yaghmai. This won't be your average audience experience of sitting in the shadows, as press materials promise to “muddy the roles between audience and performer."

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat Apr 30)

Lorde

New Zealand pop wunderkind Lorde is back in town in support of her latest album, Solar Power. The Jack Antonoff-produced album embraces an ethereal laurel canyon singer-songwriter vibe full of breezy vocals and soft guitars with song titles like “Stoned at the Nail Salon," as well as backing vocals by indie-folk stars Phoebe Bridgers and Clairo.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Sat Apr 30)

PERFORMANCE

Ghosts

This contemporary interpretation of Henrik Ibsen’s polemic drama follows Mrs. Alving, who welcomes the return of her son, Oswald, after a prolonged absence. While she hides her husband's indiscretions from Oswald, the young man begins a new relationship, uncovering secrets that challenge her sense of self.

Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown (Apr 1–May 1)

Down the Rabbit Hole: a Wonderland Cabaret

This Alice in Wonderland-themed event is a mesmerizing feast for the senses, including favorite fantasy tales set to original music and Instagrammable immersive art installations. Indulge in themed cocktails and Eat Me's pop-up tasting menu while the White Rabbit MCs. The Mad Hatter, March Hare, and Queen of Hearts might appear at your table, too.

Cafe Nordo, Pioneer Square (Apr 1–May 28)

Shen Yun

Shen Yun is, by all accounts, a stunning, classical Chinese dance revival produced by the Falun Gong movement, a religious group persecuted by the Chinese government. It advertises "spectacular scenes of magical realms" and promises "breathtaking dance and music." But here's where it gets iffy: the performance features songs that promote Falun Gong's conservative "values." They're reportedly homophobic, and the show has previously included a tsunami with the face of Karl Marx. Shen Yun might make for an interesting evening, if you're prepared for that. But if their ideologies are a threat to your well-being, maybe just don't go at all.

McCaw Hall, Uptown (Apr 2–10)

The Best Summer Ever!

When nine-year-old Maurice experiences a profound loss, one small lie leads to one big, complicated summer. Will he still get to relax by the pool or gaze at the stars? This lively sing-along play, written and performed by lauded storyteller Kevin Kling, explores the sensory experience of childhood.

Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown (Apr 2–17)

Pipeline

When an inner-city school teacher sends her son, Omari, to an upstate private school, his expulsion leads to anger, confusion, and resentment between them both. Pipeline, written by Dominique Morriseau and directed by Faith Bennett Russell, creates a powerful, lyrical conversation of compassion.

Seattle Public Theater (Through Apr 3)

Don't Let the Pigeon Drive the Bus: The Musical

Listen, Pigeon really wants to drive the bus. It's the feathered fellow's dream. But when a small emergency unexpectedly lands Pigeon in his dream bus-driving role, everyone's in for the thrill ride of their lives. Puppets, songs, and flying feathers make this kids' show a madcap romp to remember.

Seattle Children's Theatre, Uptown (Apr 5–May 22)

Teenage Dick

Shakespeare’s Richard III introduces one of the literary canon's most famous characters with a disability. This reinterpretation of the story imagines Richard as a modern-day teen with cerebral palsy. Richard schemes for revenge against his high school bullies while developing a master plan to become senior class president, but along the way, he's confronted with unforeseen challenges.

Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown (Through Apr 6)

Seattle Boylesque Festival

The seventh annual Seattle Boylesque Festival brings gender-bending boylesque, variety, and circus performances to the big stage with hilarious hosts Ernie Von Schmaltz and Shelly Watson. The wide range of local and national performers includes Mod Carousel, Mr. Gorgeous, and Samson Night.

Triple Door, Pike Pine Retail Core (Apr 8–9)

Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

The Broadway hit comes to Seattle, sharing the surprisingly dramatic story of Carol Klein's rise to prominence as one of the country's foremost singer-songwriters.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown Seattle (Apr 8–10)

Dice: Romeo & Juliet

Romeo & Juliet is the next iteration of Dacha Theatre's audacious, imaginative DICE series. Each participating actor memorizes the script of an entire classic play, and in an impromptu twist, the audience will roll dice to determine who plays each part. Fast-paced choreography and a live band help bring Shakespeare to life.

Inscape, Industrial District (Apr 8–May 1)

Mommie Queerest starring Peaches Christ and Heklina

In Mommie Queerest, drag superstars Heklina and Peaches Christ reimagine Faye Dunaway's cult classic through creepy camp. The play follows one girl's struggle with an abusive drag mother, and costars Adé Connere, Abbey Roads, Mario Diaz, and Nancy French.

Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill (Sat Apr 9)

Seattle Moisture Festival

Moisture Festival is devoted to the diverse variety of performers Seattle has fostered over the years, from circus acts to comedians, burlesque dancers to musicians, and jugglers to tap dancers. Claiming to be the world’s largest comedy/variety show festival in the world, the nearly month-long extravaganza features flagship event Variété (with matinée and rather racier late-night versions), the bawdy, adults-only Libertease Cabaret, featuring burlesque dancers and scantily-clothed aerial performers, plus workshops, talks, and special opening and closing nights.

Hale's Palladium, Fremont (Through Apr 10)

The Thin Place

The Thin Place, a bewitching new play by Obie Award-winner Lucas Hnath, contemplates whether we can talk with the dead. This chilling ghost story about a psychic and her client, full of illusions, twists, and turns, just might convince you that it’s possible.

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown (Through Apr 10)

Swan Lake

Kent Stowell’s Swan Lake tells a familiar, ethereal story of love, agency, and good versus evil. Crafted with precision, the production's costuming and set design envelop viewers in the tale of Prince Siegfried and Odette, Queen of the Swans.

McCaw Hall, Uptown (Apr 15–24)

Mrs. Caliban

Based on the bizarre 1982 novella by Rachel Ingalls, Mrs. Caliban merges magical realism and social satire with wit and emotional depth. When a bored housewife meets Aquarius the Monsterman, a giant frog-like creature, their great companionship begins to deconstruct the careful domesticity of her life.

Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown (Through Apr 17)

Mark Morris Dance Group & Music Ensemble

Mark Morris, deemed the "most artfully musical choreographer alive” by The New York Times, blends music, modern dance, and a dash of wit in this season's offerings. Morris's Dance Group will present three performances over three days, each accompanied by the company’s music ensemble.

Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Apr 21–23)

Selling Kabul

Director Valerie Curtis-Newton brings playwright Sylvia Khoury's tense wartime story to life in Selling Kabul. The Americans have withdrawn from Afghanistan, and former U.S. military interpreter Taroon is left in the lurch, struggling with a lack of protection from Taliban forces. When his first child is about to be born, Taroon's anxieties reach a fever pitch.

Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown (Apr 22–May 22)

Much Ado About Nothing

Shakespeare's quintessential feisty comedy revolves around two couples who fall in and out of love (and then back in love again), with plenty of tricks, twists, and fake death along the bumpy road. This production of screwball antics and zingy banter is directed by Allison Narver, who previously staged The Government Inspector.

Seattle Center, Uptown (Apr 26–May 22)

Two Mile Hollow

Two Mile Hollow, written by Leah Nanako Winkler, follows a wealthy white family gathering to dish and dine in the Hamptons, but director Jesse Jou's cast of Asian American Pacific Islanders turns the "rich white family" trope upside down with sly wit and insight.

Broadway Performance Hall, Capitol Hill (Apr 26–May 15)

Afterwords

Afterwords's emotive, soulful score merges pop, rock, and indie-folk. This world premiere follows journalist Jo and grieving sisters Kali and Simone in an innovative story of healing.

The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown (Apr 29–May 21)

Bishop Blanchet High School's The Drowsy Chaperone

This Tony Award-winning performance, once called "the perfect Broadway musical" by New York Magazine, transports viewers to the Jazz Age. Parodying the song-and-dance stylings of the 1920s musical, The Drowsy Chaperone's meta approach hits all the tropes of the era with a nudge and a wink.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Apr 29–May 1)

Seattle Cabaret Festival

The Seattle Cabaret Festival believes that the musical cabaret medium is, first and foremost, versatile—past festival artists have pulled inspiration from rock, blues, opera, satire, French chansons, and more. This year's festival promises to continue showcasing the unexpected.

Egan's Ballard Jam House, Ballard (Apr 29–May 28)

Sweat

Penned by MacArthur genius Lynn Nottage, this Pulitzer-winning play centers the working class in small-town Pennsylvania, where old friends and factory coworkers face job insecurity, racism, and class disparities. Peppered with humor and empathy, Sweat is a clear commentary on the devastating divisions caused by capitalism.

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown (Apr 29–May 22)

Ooh La La!

Is it hot under these petticoats, or is it just the sexy cast of Can Can's Parisian-inspired production? Guests of this burlesque affair will get to sip on sparkling libations and dine on the finest of foods while taking in sultry song-and-dance numbers that'll evoke a night out in Montmartre.

Can Can, Downtown (Through May 1)

READINGS & TALKS

Rae Armantrout & Diane Seuss

Two of the most complex, vibrant voices in American poetry, Pulitzer Prize-winner Rae Armantrout and 2020 Guggenheim Fellow Diane Suess, gather for this reading from their new and recently-published books. Suess's frank: sonnets was called "barbed and artful" by Poetry Foundation, while Armantrout's Finalists combines two of the poet's recent projects into one book.

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill (Mon Apr 4)

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Don Mee Choi

National Book Award-winning translator, poet, and essayist Don Mee Choi glides effortlessly between genres and mediums, blending poetry, prose, memoir, and visuals to convey personal and political reckonings. In her most recent book, DMZ Colony, Choi looks closely at the webs of impact formed by war and colonization.

Hugo House, Capitol Hill (Thurs Apr 7)

Emily St. John Mandel

Emily St. John Mandel's immersive, layered storytelling journeys from Vancouver Island to a future moon colony in Sea of Tranquility, her latest novel. As her characters encounter pandemics across centuries and space, St. John Mandel's imaginative, tender style tells a timely tale of human perseverance.

Central Library, Downtown (Mon Apr 18)

Seattle Arts & Lectures Presents: Richard Powers

Richard Powers's Pulitzer-winning work The Overstory takes on the weighty topic of ecological destruction through nine narratives of connection to trees. Now, the prolific author returns with Bewilderment, a New York Times bestseller told through the eyes of an astrobiologist and his troubled young son.

Town Hall, First Hill (Tues Apr 19)

Cadence Video Poetry Festival 2022

Programmed in collaboration with artist Râna San and Seattle writer Chelsea Werner-Jatzke, this experimental festival explores the boundaries of video poetry through screenings, workshops, and discussions. In celebration of National Poetry Month, the festival honors video poetry as both a literary genre and a complex visual landscape, facilitating opportunities for critical and creative growth within the medium.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Apr 21–24)

Esther Perel

Esther Perel has spent decades studying neuroscience, attachment theory, and neuro-linguistic programming. The straight-talking psychotherapist and acclaimed writer of Mating in Captivity: Unlocking Erotic Intelligence is a leading expert on modern relationships and sexuality. With TED Talks garnering over 20 million views, we're certain she'll bring profound insight to this lecture.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat Apr 23)

A Conversation with Janelle Monáe and Yohanca Delgado

Janelle Monáe's Afrofuturistic vision continues to unfold with The Memory Librarian, a short fiction collection that the tastemaking musician wrote in tandem with a group of collaborators. Alongside Alaya Dawn Johnson, Danny Lore, Eve L. Ewing, Yohanca Delgado, and Sheree Renée Thomas, Monáe brings the story behind her 2018 album Dirty Computer to the page, exploring themes of surveillance, totalitarianism, and technology. (Fans of Octavia Butler are in for a treat.) Monáe is joined in conversation by Yohanca Delgado, a lauded writer and 2021-2023 Wallace Stegner fellow at Stanford University.

Town Hall, First Hill (Mon Apr 25)

COMEDY

Kathleen Madigan

Midwestern comic Kathleen Madigan returns for an evening of wisecracks, acerbic wit, and anecdotes from her Irish Catholic upbringing. We hope to hear more of her hot takes on hot takes.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Apr 2)

FILM

Seattle Deaf Film Festival

This inclusive festival centers films by Deaf, DeafBlind, DeafDisabled, and Hard of Hearing filmmakers from around the world. We're eager to see Changer: A Handtelling, a filmed performance of Deaf Native storytellers sharing the Coast Salish myth of Changer in Native and creative sign language, and What?, a black-and-white comedy following a struggling Deaf actor.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Apr 8–22)

Seattle Jewish Film Festival

This film festival is one of the longest-running in the Pacific Northwest and one of the largest Jewish film festivals in the country. This year, programming includes 18 films from nine countries, plus special events, guests, and food experiences. Viewers have the option to attend events in person or watch virtually from home.

Various locations (Through Apr 10)

Seattle International Film Festival

SIFF returns for its 48th year with the best in international and independent cinema. The hybrid festival will present screenings virtually and at SIFF venues citywide. There's significant buzz surrounding Navalny, a documentary on the Russian opposition leader and his eventual poisoning, and The Territory, a Darren Aronofsky-produced film following an Indigenous leader's struggle with the occupants of a protected area of the Amazon Rainforest.

Various locations (Apr 14–24)

National Film Festival for Talented Youth

This forward-thinking film fest spotlights fresh work by emerging filmmakers, with a focus on work by young women, BIPOC, LGBTQIA+, and others from traditionally marginalized communities. As usual, the youth are honing in on society's most critical issues—look for films that grapple with climate change, gender, Indigeneity, and more. (There's also Meow or Never, which follows a cat astronaut and a space pup on stop-motion adventures.)

Online (Apr 28–May 8)

Seattle Black Film Festival

The 19th annual Seattle Black Film Festival offers a melanated blend of boundary-pushing films from four continents. Over 40 films will be screened in-person and virtually, celebrating the best of Black local, national, and international filmmaking. The festival programming will wrap up with a guest presentation from Richard Lawson and Tina Knowles Lawson of the documentary film The Evolution of African Dance, plus a behind-the-scenes short documentary of the making of Black Terror.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute, Central District (Apr 29–May 1)

SPLIFF Film Festival

This by-stoners, for-stoners festival compiles a kaleidoscopic collection of weird, contemplative, and laugh-out-loud films. Iconic local drag queen Betty Wetter will host the one-night-only event.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Sat Apr 30)

FOOD & DRINK

2022 Oyster Slurp Grand Finale

Gulp a dozen raw bivalves as quickly as you can for a chance to be crowned the next Oyster Slurp Champion.

Anthony's Fish Bar, Waterfront (Fri Apr 1)

Seattle Restaurant Week

During Seattle Restaurant Week, a slew of participating restaurants, bars, cafes, food trucks, caterers, and pop-ups across Seattle serve up to two special menus for $20, $35, $50, and $65 for lunch and/or dinner. Businesses may participate with indoor or outdoor dining, takeout, delivery, or meal kits, and many offer a "give a meal" option so diners can donate to their in-house community meal programs or to Good Food Kitchens.

Various locations (Apr 3–16)

Taco Libre Showdown

Taco trucks from all over the city will duke it out for the title of "Best Taco in Town." Take in a luchador wrestling performance by Lucha Libre Volcanica and music performances by DJ Swervewon and DJ Semaj, and enjoy a margarita bar and beer.

Fremont Sunday Market (Fri Apr 8)

Plate of Nations

Every year, Plate of Nations presents us with a two-week-long opportunity to avail ourselves of the rich and varied cuisines of Rainier Valley, with shareable plates priced at $20 and $30. This year, 30 restaurants are participating, with Mexican, Chinese, Ethiopian, Caribbean, Vietnamese, and more represented in the mix. Among the highlights are Szechuan fare from Little Chengdu, ice cream from Creamy Cone Cafe, inimitable tacos from Tacos Chukis, and Ethiopian food from Cafe Ibex.

Various locations (through Apr 10)

Seattle Scotch and Beer Fest

This two-day event showcases authentic Scotch, tequila, and mezcal tastings, whisky seminars, craft cocktails, and a selection of 50 craft beers, ciders, and hard seltzers from West Coast brewers.

Fremont Studios (Fri Apr 15)

FESTIVALS

Seattle Cherry Blossom & Japanese Cultural Festival

The brief, beloved flowers from cherry blossom trees signal the arrival of spring, but they also have an important cultural history. The Cherry Blossom Festival celebrates Japanese culture and honors Prime Minister Takeo Miki's 1976 gift of 1,000 cherry trees to Seattle. This festival is the oldest in the Seattle Center Festál series, and includes performance, film, ikebana displays, Taiko drumming and artisan demonstrations, and more.

Seattle Center (Apr 8–10)

Washington State Spring Fair 2022

What's spring without chainsaw carving, magic shows, a pig race, and award-winning BBQ? Celebrate the arrival of the season in the most all-American way possible at the Washington State Spring Fair.

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup (Apr 14–24)

Sakura-Con 2022

For one weekend, see life through an anime lens as cosplayers gather again for the Northwest's "oldest and most well-attended" convention devoted to the art, presented by the Asia Northwest Cultural Education Association. It's a members-only festival, but once you're a member, everything else is free—contests, panels, "cosplay chess," a manga library, gaming, and even a masquerade ball.

Washington State Convention Center, Downtown (Apr 15–17)

Seattle Erotic Art Festival 2022

An expansive event brimming with sex positivity, the Seattle Erotic Art Festival curates top-notch erotic art from around the world to feast your eyes on. During regular festival hours, check out the art, festival store, and daily entertainment including poetry readings, pantomime, and acrobatic displays. After hours, there's a marked vibe change to sexy party times with more titillating performances, DJs, dancing, and a bar.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall (Apr 29–May 1)

Lunar New Year Celebration - Year of the Tiger

Though it was postponed to April due to covid, you can still celebrate the Year of the Tiger at this big C-ID event that will include dance performances and music, vendor booths, and the beloved neighborhood food walk.

Hing Hay Park, Seattle Chinatown-International District (Sat Apr 30)

Skagit Valley Tulip Festival 2022

After the long, hard winter, the best way to shock you out of seasonal depression is to stick your face in a ton of fresh flowers. You’re in luck, because Skagit Valley’s annual Tulip Festival is really something to behold as, quite literally, millions of pink, yellow, purple, orange, and red tulips shoot up from the ground and announce that winter is finally over. (Or at least, it’s over in the rest of the world. It’ll be chilly here through June.) While you could fly to Holland to get your fill of tulips, the trip up I-5 is quicker, safer, cheaper, and, with one mountain range to the east and another to your west, even more Instagrammable than Amsterdam. Highlights include the Skagit Farm to Pint Roadshow and Tulip Town . KATIE HERZOG

Various Locations (Through Apr 30)

EXHIBITS

Dinos Alive: An Immersive Experience

This immersive exhibition takes visitors back about 140 million years. Come face-to-face with life-size animatronic dinos from over 80 species (including infamously scary dudes, like velociraptors and a T-rex). VR technology envelops visitors in a naturalistic Jurassic habitat, and a mesmerizing digital aquarium reveals ancient underwater life.

SoDo (Apr 7–Jun 19)

Heroes and Villains: The Art of the Disney Costume

People in the real world are one thing, but you can tell if a Disney character is up to no good based on their outfit alone. From ball gowns to sorcerer capes to tiaras to glass slippers, this exhibition displays more than 70 original pieces you'll recognize from your favorite heroes and anti-heroes.

Museum of Pop Culture, Uptown (Through Apr 17)

BAM Biennial 2021: Architecture & Urban Design

Straying from its previous focus on materials—one year was glass, another was fiber, another was wood, etc.—the next five BAM Biennial (the Bellevue Arts Museum's juried exhibition that celebrates new work from emerging artists) will examine specific fields and areas of studies within the realm of art, craft, and design. This year's event focuses on the ever-expanding urban environment. "The upheavals of recent months have raised important questions about the way we think of architecture and urban design," writes the museum. "Should sustainability and density be continually reassessed to respond appropriately to the issues of tomorrow?"

Bellevue Arts Museum (Through Apr 24)