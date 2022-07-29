Your Guide to August 2022 Events in Seattle

FESTIVALS

South Lake Union Block Party

Every year, South Lake Union throws itself a party featuring diverse musical pleasures from local bands (this year's lineup includes The Moondoggies, Smokey Brights, Cytrus, and I///U). There will also be food trucks, a beer garden, a "letterpress salon," and booths from local community businesses and organizations.

South Lake Union Discovery Center (Fri Aug 5)

KEXP50

Beloved Seattle institution KEXP will celebrate half a century on-air with musical performances, live broadcasting, food trucks, and more. The lineup will include !!!, Sons of Kemet, Thao, Tomo Nakayama, LIVt, and "a special surprise guest." Best of all, it's free!

Seattle Center, Uptown (Sat Aug 6)

Seafair Weekend 2022

The summer-long Seafair Festival culminates in a three-day extravaganza of signature outdoor activities like the Blue Angels' air shows and hydroplane racing along the shores of Lake Washington.

Genesee Park, Rainier Valley (Aug 5–7)

Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire 2022

The Washington Midsummer Renaissance Faire is perfect for cosplayers—attendees are invited to strut their costumed stuff across three weekends with themes like "masked marauders," "fairytale adventures," and "across the multiverse" (whoa). Just in it for the people-watching? That's fine, too—head to Bonney Lake's Kelley Farm (aka the village of Merriwick) and chow down on a turkey leg while you peep jousting duels and shop for trinkets from ye olde merchants.

The Kelley Farm (Aug 6–21)

Day Trip Festival

This outdoor music fest will turn Seattle Center into a nightclub with house music bangers supplied by renowned producer Kaytranada, deep house wiz Duke Dumont, German DJ Purple Disco Machine, and more.

Fisher Pavilion, Uptown (Sun Aug 7)

2022 Gigantic Bicycle Festival

Every summer, the Gigantic Bicycle Festival prompts us to rethink how we access our activities. First you ride your bike (for 50 miles), and then you're done (hopefully) and you get to hang out, listen to music, check out art installations and food trucks, watch outdoor movies, and camp out. You also can just drive. This year, the likes of Superchunk and Black Belt Eagle Scout will perform in celebration of the Northwest's favorite populist transit option: the bicycle.

Centennial Fields Park (Aug 12–13)

Sponsored

Day In Day Out

DIDO's lineup looks like it was specifically engineered to capture a particular kind of millennial indie nostalgia. Headlining the fest are The National and Mitski, fresh off the release of her sixth album Laurel Hell and requesting people to get off their damn phones at her shows. Pepperoni Playboy and headliner Mac DeMarco will celebrate the TENTH anniversary of his albums Rock and Roll Nightclub and 2 during his set, which makes me feel old. Salad days no more, amirite? JAS KEIMIG

Seattle Center, Uptown (Aug 12–14)

Washington State International Kite Festival

Sometimes the best part of living in the city is leaving it, and there’s no better time to explore the Pacific Northwest than the summer. One excellent excuse to get out of town is the annual International Kite Festival in Long Beach. Called "the greatest, grandest kite festival on the North American continent" by KiteLife.com, you’ll see kites here you’ve never imagined. There are competitions for speed, for beauty, and for the best photos. Tens of thousands of kite lovers come from all over the world to commune together, kite, and look toward the skies.

Long Beach (Aug 15–21)

Emerald City Comic Con 2022

Geeks across fandoms save their most inventive cosplay for Emerald City Comic Con, the biggest local comic event of the year. The four-day festival is filled to the brim with panels, meetups, special events, fun parties, and tons and tons of guests hanging out in the artist alley.

Seattle Convention Center (Aug 18–21)

Bass Canyon

Link up with your fellow celestial headbangers for three days of bass-heavy beats echoing through the scenic Columbia River Gorge, featuring artists like Excision, Boogie T, Ace Aura, Barely Alive, and many more. The weekend promises booming beats, trippy stage lights, mind-blowing pyrotechnics, and stunning sunsets.

Gorge Amphitheatre (Aug 19–21)

Seattle Tattoo Expo 2022

Hidden Hand Tattoo hosts this three-day expo of permanently decorated flesh, where you can see displays, attend seminars, and even get yourself inked up by the right artist for you. There's also live music and a burlesque revue.

Seattle Center Exhibition Hall, Uptown (Aug 19–21)

CHOMP! 2022

Settle in for a celebration of local food at this free festival featuring a farmers market, educational classes about sustainability and the environment, a market of upcycled goods from local makers, zucchini races, a petting zoo, and more. Oh, and did we mention the Drive-By Truckers will be there?

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 20)

Reggae on the Way

This Tacoma tradition will fill two blocks and two days with feel-good jams from reggae-rock group Iration, hip-hop duo Atmosphere, Hawaiian reggae-pop ensemble Kolohe Kai, Jamaican singer-songwriter Protoje, and others.

Airport Tavern, South Tacoma (Aug 20–21)

South Sound Block Party 2022

Head down the I-5 corridor for Olympia's inaugural South Sound Block Party, which will feature two days of live music, food trucks, games, and a beer garden, all along the scenic shores of the Puget Sound. Don't miss performances from PNW indie-folk outfit The Cave Singers, Pennsylvania-based rock trio The Districts, punk trio Lemon Boy, one-woman pop-punk band Lisa Prank, and more.

Port Of Olympia (Aug 26–27)

THING 2022

THING comes to us from the brains of the nonprofit Seattle Theatre Group (STG) and producer Adam Zacks, who also happens to be the founder of Sasquatch! (R.I.P.) as well as chief programming officer at STG. And the lineup is pretty sick. The headliners include angsty Sub Pop crooner Father John Misty, the Issaquah-formed Modest Mouse, and UK band Jungle. The bench is also stacked with Atlanta sensation Faye Webster, modern rock star Yves Tumor, London post punks Dry Cleaning, KEXP-fave L'Rain, Tuareg guitars Mdou Moctar, as well as local acts like Enumclaw, Shaina Shepherd, Jarv Dee, and Terror/Cactus. Oh yeah and how could I forget Triumph the Insult Comic Dog or The Future Is 0 (a game show I WON!)!! JAS KEIMIG

Fort Worden State Park (Aug 26–28)

LIVE MUSIC

Rostam

The acclaimed musician, producer, and Vampire Weekend founding member will stop by on a tour supporting his latest solo album, Changephobia, which seamlessly brings together elements of baroque music, jazz, pop, and psychedelic folk. Special guests have not yet been announced, but given his past work with big names like HAIM, Clairo, and Maggie Rogers, you're in for a good time.

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Tues Aug 2)

Train: Gold AM Tour

Post-grunge rockers turned top-40 pop mainstays Train will play hits such as "Hey, Soul Sister" and "Drops of Jupiter" alongside new material from their album, AM Gold. Don't miss supporting sets from literal folk-pop gem Jewel and roots rock outfit Blues Traveler.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Tues Aug 2)

Red Hot Chili Peppers

Founding fathers of funk-rock The Red Hot Chili Peppers will stop by the stadium in support of Unlimited Love. The album is their first with guitarist John Frusciante in over a decade, and calls back to the band's roots with organically crafted jams, funky basslines, and rap-infused vocal stylings from Anthony Kiedis. As if that's not enough, NYC indie-rock legends The Strokes and electro-funk mastermind Thundercat will join the party.

T-Mobile Park, SoDo (Wed Aug 3)

The Wild Hearts Tour: Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker

The Wild Hearts tour is bringing together a stellar lineup of some of the most influential voices in indie rock at the moment—Sharon Van Etten, Angel Olsen, and Julien Baker will all perform individual sets of songs from their latest albums. Get ready to swoon, dance, and cry a little bit.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Wed Aug 3)

Daddy Yankee: La Última Vuelta World Tour

Puerto Rican rapper and "king of reggaeton" Daddy Yankee is hitting the road for one last world tour before retiring from the music industry for good. Celebrate (or mourn) his three-decade-long career with bangers from his conclusive album, Legendaddy, which he describes as encapsulating "all the styles that have defined me."

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Thurs Aug 4)

Santa Fe Klan

Latin trap rap superstar Santa Fe Klan will stop by on his Mar Y Tierra tour supporting his latest album, Santa Cumbia, alongside kindred rapper Tornillo.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Thurs Aug 4)

The Decemberists: Arise From The Bunkers Tour 2022

Portland-grown indie folk band The Decemberists will dust off the cobwebs for their Arise From The Bunkers tour, which frontman Colin Meloy described in a note to his fans as "applying our rusty fingers, feet, and vocal cords to songs from all across the width and breadth of our catalogue — and, should the muses oblige, we might try a few new ones out as well.”

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Thurs Aug 4)

Amos Lee

Perennial Starbucks-soundtracker Amos Lee will take his night of singer-songwriter vibes to the next level with an outdoor show surrounded by the enchanting groves of Woodinville. Anticipate hearing tracks off his pandemic-inspired album, Dreamland, in which he opens up about his own struggles with isolation, anxiety, and past trauma through hopeful mantras and soulful hooks.

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (Sat Aug 6)

Rick Beato

Musician and record producer extraordinaire Rick Beato has worked with countless industry mainstays—think Brian May, Joni Mitchell, Seal, and Sting—and he's now a hit YouTuber. With three million subscribers to his "Everything Music" channel, Beato chats about, well, everything music (and kicks ass on guitar, too). Catch up with the certified cool guy at Neptune Theatre, where he'll share his musical enthusiasm on stage.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat Aug 6)

Banks: Serpentina Tour

The cover of her 2016 album The Altar presents Banks unadorned by the trappings of the typical pop diva. It’s this starkness that permeates her complex, emotional songcraft, with startlingly raw concepts that push and embrace the incredibly intelligent production into a genius elixir of technology and human drama. Her mastery of poetic openness draws the listener inside modernist beats by sprinkling trembling ribbons of libido over every emboldened chorus. The resulting magic is both addictively accessible and introspectively enlightening. Some critics may try to tag her sound as "alternative R&B" because of her white skin, but this label is just an extremely glib interpretation of what Banks' music represents—it’s an exciting expression of electronic soul injected with a warrior’s wisdom that breathes with an essential quality that is achingly absent from most mainstream avenues. CHRIS SUTTON

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sun Aug 7)

The Psychedelic Furs: Made of Rain 2022 Tour

We could all use a little escapism right about now. Your best bet is to sink into the soft, forgiving nostalgia of the Psychedelic Furs—“Love My Way” and “Pretty in Pink” remain evergreen post-punk gems of the ’80s—and see if you can forget the past three years ever happened. NED LANNAMANN

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Sun Aug 7)

Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats

Denver-based singer-songwriter Nathaniel Rateliff and his band will bring their signature blend of whisky-soaked rock, soul, and roots music back through town supporting their album, The Future, which Rateliff wrote " from a place of hope" in the midst of the pandemic. Indie-folk singer-songwriter Bahamas will start the show with tracks off of his latest album, Sad Hunk.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Wed Aug 10)

Mt. Joy

Fresh off the release of their new album, Orange Blood, the Los Angeles-via-Philadelphia indie quintet will return to town with their glistening psych-folk that is perfectly summed up by the title track's lyrics, "acid took us on a date, orange blood dripping from the sun."

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Thurs Aug 11)

My Morning Jacket

Indie-rock five-piece My Morning Jacket crafts tunes that are just as pleasant as their name implies, suited with soulful vocals, blissful psychedelic jams, and cathartic lyricism. They will support their self-titled ninth studio album alongside singer-songwriter Joy Oladokun, who will play tunes from her acclaimed release, In Defense of My Own Happiness.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Thurs Aug 11)

Rod Stewart with Cheap Trick

Do you think Rod Stewart is sexy? Here's your opportunity to finally let him know. The British rock icon will play tracks from throughout his prolific career such as "Maggie May" and "Sailing" alongside power-pop relics Cheap Trick.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Thurs Aug 11)

Backstreet Boys

After a round of COVID-19-related tour cancelations, the well-coiffed, nostalgia-pop-belting blood brothers of the Backstreet Boys will finally grace Auburn with their irresistible hits and iconic dance moves on their DNA World Tour. Backstreet's back, alright?

White River Amphitheatre (Fri Aug 12)

Seventeen

South Korean superstar crew Seventeen (who, despite their name, only have 13 members) will arrive in Seattle for a stop on their Be The Sun tour, just after the release of their new album, Face the Sun.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Fri Aug 12)

The Head And The Heart: Every Shade of Blue Tour

Indie folk band The Head And The Heart, who got their start performing on Seattle street corners for dollar bills, will play a hometown show supporting their new album, Every Shade of Blue. Folk-rock outfit Dawes will support.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Aug 12–13)

Sum 41 & Simple Plan: The Blame Canada Tour

This lineup is what Hot Topic circa 2009 dreams are made of. Canadian pop-punk hold-outs Sum 41 and Simple Plan will join forces for an evening of skater boy anthems like "In Too Deep" and "Perfect."

Showbox SoDo (Sat Aug 13)

The Chicks

Adored country trio The Chicks (formerly The Dixie Chicks) will ignite the Gorge with the empowering feminist anthems from their 2020 album, Gaslighter, which is the group's first album in 14 years. The night will get started with a performance from the legendary country-folk singer-songwriter, Nanci Griffith.

Gorge Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 13)

Coheed and Cambria

Move over Rush—Coheed and Cambria could very well be the nerdiest band on the planet. How else would you describe a progressive-rock band that writes concept albums based on a science-fiction story line? The albums are but a gateway to the "Amory Wars," tales that lead vocalist/guitarist Claudio Sanchez portrays in both comic- and full-length book form. Sanchez's distinctive high-pitched voice is a unique characteristic of Coheed and Cambria, especially when partnered with their often huge, Zeppelin-like riffs. Regardless of how much commercial success C&C attain, their die-hard fans will keep this wonderfully quirky band going as long as the story line permits. KEVIN DIERS

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Tues Aug 16)

$uicideboy$: Grey Day Tour

Think critically about your existence to the tune of Southern rap, courtesy of New Orleans-based hip-hop duo $uicideboy$. They'll be joined on their Grey Day tour stop by Ski Mask the Slump God, $NOT, Knocked Loose, Maxo Kream, and DJ Scheme.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Wed Aug 17)

Bonnie Raitt: Just Like That...Tour 2022

Back in 2016, Mercury writer Mark Lore wrote: "Bonnie Raitt didn't make herself really known until she was in her 40s, finally letting the rest of us in on her bottleneck guitar prowess. While some of her recorded output leans toward the adult contemporary stratum, she's one of the best—if not the best blues player alive." The veteran singer-songwriter will return to town with a pair of sold-out shows in support of her 18th studio album, Just Like That...

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (Fri Aug 19)

Kid Cudi: To The Moon Tour

3...2...1…Blast off! Celestial rapper, producer, actor, and noted fashionista Kid Cudi will stop by Seattle on his way to the moon in support of his 2020 album, Man On The Moon III, and upcoming album, Entergalactic, due this fall. Fellow rappers (and frequent collaborators) Don Toliver, Denzel Curry, and Strick will come along for the ride.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Fri Aug 19)

Pat Benatar with Neil Giraldo

Feminist rock icon Pat Benatar and her husband, guitarist Neil Giraldo, will once again grace the Northwest with their dual presence for an evening of '80s classics such as "Love is a Battlefield" and "Heartbreaker." Just don't expect "Hit Me with Your Best Shot," which she (understandably) refuses to sing in protest of gun violence.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Aug 19)

The Killers

If you've been experiencing a resurgence of middle-school angst and/or nostalgia in recent years, come out of your cage to catch alt-rock heroes The Killers on the local stop of their Mirage Tour. Expect to hear tracks from their last two albums, Imploding the Mirage and Pressure Machine, as well as some old favorites like "Mr. Brightside" and "Somebody Told Me."

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Sat Aug 20)

Cake

Cherished '90s rockers Cake will bring their buoyant basslines, deadpan vocals, and unique trumpet flourishes to a sold-out crowd as a part of Woodland Park Zoo's summer music series. Considering that they haven't released new music in over a decade, expect to hear classics such as "Short Skirt Long Jacket," "Rock 'n' Roll Lifestyle," and “The Distance."

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Sun Aug 21)

Here And There Festival featuring Courtney Barnett

Australian indie-rock sensation Courtney Barnett will host this one-day, one-stage, "boutique touring festival" with a rotating cast of indie royalty. For this date, Barnett will be joined by legendary PNW rockers Sleater-Kinney, folk-rock maestro Waxahatchee, former SNL and Portlandia funnyman Fred Armisen, and Canadian singer-songwriter Leith Ross.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sun Aug 21)

The B-52s: Farewell Tour

After nearly half a century as a band, party-centric new wave icons The B-52s heading out on one last tour. Don't miss your final chance to see their colorful stage garb, hypnotizing stage presence, and to dance along to party hits like "Rock Lobster," "Love Shack," and "Roam."

McCaw Hall, Uptown (Mon Aug 22)

Phoebe Bridgers: Reunion Tour

Indie-folk phenom Phoebe Bridgers will bring her somber tunes and skeleton suit to town performing songs off her timely 2020 album, Punisher, which NPR noted as tackling themes of "missed connections, the tension between the inner and outer self, the lonely ache of watching things end." LA-based singer-songwriter (and frequent collaborator) Christian Lee Hutson will get things started.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Tues Aug 23)

The Weeknd: After Hours Til Dawn with Doja Cat

After two rounds of cancelations, Canadian singer-songwriter, actor, and producer The Weeknd—AKA Abel Tesfaye—will finally ignite the arena with his alternative R&B stylings, supporting his latest album, Dawn FM. Superstar rapper and all-around woman-of-the-moment Doja Cat will join with bangers from her massively successful new album, Planet Her.

Lumen Field, SoDo (Thurs Aug 25)

Los Bukis - Una Historia Cantada

After a 25-year long hiatus, Mexican Grupera band Los Bukis are reuniting with a handful of tour dates in celebration of their three-decade-long career that spans dozens of albums that have covered both traditional tunes to Latin pop ballads.

Gorge Amphitheatre (Fri Aug 26)

Sabrina Claudio: Based on a Feeling Tour

Soundcloud-bred R&B singer-songwriter Sabrina Claudio will bring her vocal prowess to Seattle on her Based on a Feeling tour, named after her jazz-infused new album of the same name.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Aug 26)

Tedeschi Trucks Band: Wheels of Soul Tour

Twelve-piece electric blues ensemble Tedeschi Trucks Band, led by husband and wife duo Susan Tedeschi and Derek Trucks, will bring their skilled musicianship and rich songwriting to the stage just ahead of their forthcoming album, I Am The Moon, which has an impressive running length of two hours.

White River Amphitheatre (Fri Aug 26)

Hanson

Prominent brother trio Hanson have weathered 25 years in the music biz since their certified pop banger "MMMbop" dropped (you know it, you love it). Now on their eighth studio album, Red Green Blue, the brothers have flipped the script with a cohesive release made up of five solo tracks from each member, with genres spanning Americana, classic rock, blues, and soul.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Aug 27)

Kendrick Lamar: The Big Steppers Tour

Influential rapper and Pulitzer Prize winner Kendrick Lamar will stop by on tour supporting his highly anticipated fifth studio album, Mr. Morale & The Big Steppers, which is widely recognized as his most ambitious album yet, with appearances from Beth Gibbons (of Portishead), Sampha, Summer Walker, Ghostface Killah, and more. Grammy-winning artist (and cousin of Kendrick) Baby Keem will support along with rising rapper Tanna Leone, who was recently signed to Lamar's label pgLang.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Sat Aug 27)

Maren Morris: Humble Quest Tour

In 2019, Stranger editor Sean Nelson wrote of country queen Maren Morris: "Listen, not everyone has a soft spot for massively overproduced basically, technically country pop around these here parts, and I don't know if I do either. But I do know that ''80s Mercedes' is the kind of hit you'll claim to hate for a year before realizing that, in fact, you secretly loved it all along." She will support her new album, Humble Quest, alongside rising country gem Brittney Spencer.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Aug 27)

Alicia Keys

The classically-trained pianist and 15-time Grammy Award-winner brings her soulful blend of R&B, hip-hop, and jazz to Seattle for a rare performance supporting her 2021 album, Keys.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Sun Aug 28)

Robert Plant & Alison Krauss: Raising The Roof Tour

Former Led Zeppelin vocalist Robert Plant is still going strong after all these years, currently touring with his frequent collaborator and bluegrass sensation Alison Krauss. The duo will perform songs from their new album, Raise the Roof, which includes eclectic covers of The Everly Brothers, Allen Toussaint, Bert Jansch, and more.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sun Aug 28)

Leon Bridges: The Boundless Tour

Grammy Award-winning artist Leon Bridges is known for bridging the gap between '60s soul and contemporary indie rock with smooth and soulful croons reminiscent of Sam Cooke and Otis Redding. He will support his latest release Gold-Diggers Sound, named after his East Hollywood "studio, hotel, and bar/speakeasy" where he lived while writing and recording the album. Swedish electronic group Little Dragon will support.

Marymoor Park, Southeast Redmond (Aug 30–31)

Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts

It's a good thing T-Mobile Park doesn't have a roof, because this lineup of rock powerhouses would surely blow it clean off. Get ready for some face-melting guitar shredding from the likes of Def Leppard, Mötley Crüe, Poison, and Joan Jett and the Blackhearts.

T-Mobile Park, SoDo (Wed Aug 31)

Kevin Gates

Baton Rouge-born rapper Kevin Gates will perform tracks from his new album, Khaza, which includes a re-release of his newly revived 2013 single "Thinking with My Dick," thanks to TikTok.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Wed Aug 31)

The Pretty Reckless

Hard rock quartet The Pretty Reckless, led by singer-songwriter and former actress Taylor Momsen (have you seen her as Cindy Lou Who in How the Grinch Stole Christmas?), are back after a five-year hiatus with a new album, Death by Rock and Roll. They will play tracks off of the new album alongside blues-grunge artist Ayron Jones. And no, they will not be playing "Where Are You Christmas."

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Aug 31)

FOOD & DRINK

Li'l Woody's Seafood Month

If you couldn't get enough of Li'l Woody's Burger Month, in which the local fast-food chain offers new burger specials created in collaboration with local chefs each week, allow us to introduce you to their Seafood Month, which runs from August 2-September 2. The business is giving the Burger Month format a fishy spin, with four exclusive seafood sandwich creations. This year's lineup includes the Seatown Rub Shack & FishFry with pan-seared Bristol Bay salmon, Rub with Love salmon rub, fennel relish, and toasted shallot remoulade from Tom Douglas (August 2-8); the Catfish Corner Signature Sandwich with fried catfish, shredded lettuce, American cheese, dill pickles, and tartar sauce from Terrell Jackson of Jackson's Catfish Corner (August 9-15); the Frank's Fried Oyster Sandwich with fried oysters, Frank's remoulade, pickled jalapeños, romaine, and a potato bun from George Hofgren of Frank's Oyster House & Champagne Parlor (August 16-22); and the Surf and Turf Burger with a petrale sole and chorizo patty, green romesco, shredded iceberg and radicchio, and sliced tomatoes from Jonathan Ragsdale of Estuary (August 23-29).

Li'l Woody's, Capitol Hill (Aug 2–Sept 2)

Bake Sale for Abortion Access

Chefs across Seattle are coming together with Bakers Against Racism to sling their delectable pastries to raise funds for charities that aid with abortion access, including Dr. Tiller Patient Assistance Fund and the Brigid Alliance. The bake sale kicks off at the Pastry Project in Pioneer Square on August 4 and will include businesses all across the city, including Temple Pastries, the London Plane, Mamnoon, Flora Bakehouse, Bake Shop, Saint Bread, Cafe Besalu, and more.

The Pastry Project, Pioneer Square (Aug 4–7)

Whiskey & Wildbites

Wander through the zoo after hours as you enjoy gourmet offerings from over 15 of Seattle's most in-demand chefs, including Ethan Stowell, Melissa Miranda of Musang, Kristi Brown of Communion, Trey Lamont of Jerk Shack, Stuart Lane of Spinasse, Maximillian Petty of Eden Hill, Jason Wilson of Lakehouse, Victor Steinbrueck of Local Tide, and more. You'll also get to taste "a mix of global and local expressions" from over a dozen different distilleries. Ticket sales will go towards saving wildlife in the Pacific Northwest and around the world.

Woodland Park Zoo, Phinney Ridge (Fri Aug 5)

10th Anniversary Block Party

Seattle's esteemed craft beer destination Reuben's Brews is going all out for its 10th birthday, with a block party, four bands, food trucks, kids' activities, and limited-edition merch. They'll be pouring all 10 of their 10th Anniversary Series, including fresh batches of their early releases, and will debut their last two collaboration beers, an IPA and a barrel-aged team blend.

Reuben's Brews, Ballard (Sat Aug 6)

Olympia Brew Fest

You'll be spoiled for choice at this festival with over 60 beers from over 30 different Northwest breweries, along with food vendors and live music. Proceeds will benefit the Thurston County Chamber Foundation Small Business Development (Incubator) Program.

Port Plaza, Downtown Olympia (Sat Aug 6)

2022 Snohomish Hard Cider Festival

Quaff apple-pressed libations and snack on charcuterie at this Snohomish festival. The Jelly Wine Incident will set the mood with smooth oldies.

Thomas Family Farm (Sun Aug 7)

Upper Left Beer Fest & Food Truck Festival 2022

The two-day craft beer festival Upper Left Beer Fest (formerly the Everett Craft Beer Festival) has joined forces with the Everett Food Truck Festival for Everett's ultimate food and drink extravaganza. Choose from over 25 breweries and cideries and 20 food trucks, with everything from birria to Colombian hot dogs to sushi burritos.

Downtown Everett (Fri Aug 12)

Pike Place Market’s 115th Birthday

It's officially been 115 years since a group of farmers set up at Pike Place's first farmers market, creating a legendary Seattle landmark in the process. Celebrate by making a pilgrimage to the iconic location.

Pike Place Market Atrium Kitchen (Wed Aug 17)

Sunset Supper at Pike Place Market

At this annual event commemorating Pike Place Market’s anniversary, more than 100 local restaurants, wineries, breweries, distilleries, and other vendors commune on the cobblestones during a balmy August evening, as the sun sinks low in the sky and casts a soft glow, and guests soak up food, drink, and live music. In attendance this year: swanky farm-to-table joint Aerlume; handcrafted pasta makers Pasta Casalinga; charmingly old-timey ice cream parlor Shug’s Soda Fountain; plus countless others and a litany of local beer, wine, and spirits producers. Proceeds go to the Pike Place Market Foundation, which aims to support the market’s community by providing housing, childcare, healthy food, and other services. The night will also include a "Golden Raffle."

Pike Place Market (Fri Aug 19)

Taste Edmonds 2022

Edmonds offers up its best for this family-friendly weekend festival of food, drink, and music. There will be a beer garden, a wine garden, and food vendors as far as the eye can see, plus bouncy houses, kids' activities, and performances from the Fleetwood Mac tribute band The Little Lies, the Queen tribute group Queen Mother, the Motley Crue tribute Motley 2, Eden, The Davanos, Cloud Cover, One Love Bridge, Robbie Dee’s Tribute to Elvis, School of Rock Lynnwood, and more.

Frances Anderson Center, The Bowl of Edmonds (Aug 19–21)

Scooped! Ice Cream Festival

Embrace unbridled gluttony at this ice cream festival, which promises two hours of unlimited frozen dairy treats (plus additional scoops available for purchase if you somehow still have room). The event will also include savory food vendors, DJ tunes, cornhole, and a lounge with mixologist-crafted libations.

Seattle Center, Uptown (Sun Aug 28)

COMEDY

Celeste Barber: Fine, Thanks.

You might know Celeste Barber from her frank, funny celebrity photo parodies, which have attracted over 8.1 million followers to the comic's Instagram account. The Aussie "Queen of Comedy" is currently shooting the Netflix comedy series Wellmania, based on the novel Wellmania: Misadventures in the Search for Wellness—meanwhile, she'll stop by Seattle, hopefully with more jokes about hot people.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Aug 5)

Hannah Einbinder

You might know Hannah Einbinder as the down-on-her-luck writer (and problematic tweeter) Ava Daniels on Hacks, a role that garnered the actress both Emmy and Critics' Choice Award noms. Einbinder is also a stand-up comic, and a damn good one, making her network television debut on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert in early 2020. She'll bring more cool-girl millennial charm and calm, detached humor to this performance.

The Crocodile, Belltown (Fri Aug 5)

Neal Brennan: Unacceptable

Neal Brennan may be an Emmy-nominated writer, a correspondent on The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, producer, director, and all-around successful dude, but that doesn't mean he's not awkward! Brennan digs into his own "defects" in this performance, grappling with why he never seems to fit in. Don't worry, it's still a fun time—The New Yorker called the performance "sharp and entertainingly droll."

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Fri Aug 5)

Amanda Seales

Amanda Seales is no ordinary comic—the Columbia University grad tackles serious topics like racism, rape culture, and police brutality with humor and intelligence. You might know Seales from her role as Tiffany DuBois on HBO's Insecure; she's also the host of NBC's Bring the Funny and the Small Doses podcast. Expect a blend of laughs and uplifting Black advocacy in Seales's performance—she founded Smart Funny & Black Productions to produce and create art as "edu-tainment."

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Aug 12)

Comedy Bang! Bang! LIVE

Reliably hilarious podcast Comedy Bang! Bang! probably predates your fave—funnyman Scott Aukerman has hosted the show for over 13 years. Blending interviews, improv, and silly, surreal antics, Comedy Bang! Bang! has heard from guests like Amy Poehler, Paul Rudd, and Seth Rogen, so you know the jokes will be on point for this live performance.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sat Aug 13)

John Mulaney: From Scratch

Ah, John Mulaney—if you're familiar with his buttoned-up comedy style, you probably love him, and if you really love him, you already know that he's been through...a lot of changes lately. Catch the contemporary legend's massive tour and you might hear him spill the tea. (We'd check it out ourselves, but "we are very small, and we have no money, so you can imagine the kind of stress that we are under.")

White River Amphitheatre (Sat Aug 13)

Nimesh Patel

Emmy-nominated writer and funnyman Nimesh Patel has been a common face in NYC's comedy scene for the last decade—he's a regular at the famed Comedy Cellar, and has opened for Chris Rock and Aziz Ansari. Patel brings more chill, open-minded comedy to this performance. (Will his parents find out?)

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat Aug 13)

Amy Schumer: Whore Tour

Aside from her weird reputation for insensitivity, Amy Schumer has certainly made her mark on comedy over the last few years, winning several Emmy awards for Inside Amy Schumer and hosting this year's kerfuffle-filled Oscars. She'll land in Seattle with more wisecracks, hopefully keeping the racism at bay.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sun Aug 14) & Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Mon Aug 15)

Depths of Wikipedia

If you're as terminally online as we are, you might already follow Annie Rauwerda's Instagram account, Depths of Wikipedia, where she digs up the encyclopedic website's most delightfully strange stuff. Now Annie's taking the concept on tour, leading audiences into the depths of Wiki weirdness on stage. C'mon, you know you're intrigued.

Here-After at the Crocodile, Belltown (Tues Aug 16)

PERFORMANCE

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Pulitzer-winning Hamilton—its hip-hop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Aug 3–Sept 11)

Super Massive Part 1: Kylie Sonique Love

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars season 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love (the first-ever transgender contestant to take the American crown) will showcase her charisma, uniqueness, nerve, talent, Southern charm, and body-ody-ody at this performance.

Queer Bar, Capitol Hill (Fri Aug 5)

The Elixir of Love

Seattle Opera kicks off its 2022/23 season with Elixir of Love, a bubbly romantic comedy set to captivating bel canto music. Set in the 1940s, the new-to-Seattle performance stars Georgian soprano Salome Jicia and Samoan tenor Amitai Pati.

McCaw Hall, Uptown (Aug 6–20)

Come From Away

This award-winning Broadway musical sheds new light on an incredible story. In the aftermath of 9/11, the tiny Newfoundland town of Gander welcomed 7,000 stranded strangers after the emergency landing of 38 planes. While nerves ran high, Gander residents housed their new visitors in an exceptional act of care. Come From Away shares the experiences of Gander townsfolk, pilots, and passengers during and after the unprecedented experience.

The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown (through Aug 7)

Super Massive Part 1: Aquaria

Aquaria has already shown us her star—as one of RuPaul's Drag Race's youngest-ever winners, she was crowned at only 22. The glam fashionista from season 10 turned even more looks after her win (she appeared on the Met Gala red carpet in 2019, and walked in Rihanna's Savage x Fenty show the same year), so prepare for gaggy couture and ultra-fishy realness at this performance.

Queer Bar, Capitol Hill (Fri Aug 12)

Velocity's Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation

This immersive, month-long foray into Seattle's dance community offers unique opportunities to watch, study, and learn alongside other movement artists. The Seattle Festival of Dance + Improvisation has helped dancers build community in the Pacific Northwest for nearly 30 years—this time around, they'll offer training, research, and sharing modules of cohort-based intensives and workshops for novices and experienced practitioners alike.

(Through Aug 14)

What the Funk?! An All POC Burlesque Festival

An all-POC cast of burlesque babes will shake their groove thang to funky classics for this glam three-day festival. Don't miss headliner Jessabelle Thunder's powerful hip thrust or Shimmy Laroux's quirky charm.

Triple Door, Downtown (Aug 18–20)

Napoleon Dynamite LIVE!

Here's something better than chatting online with babes all day. If you were an adolescent around 2004, chances are good that cult comedy Napoleon Dynamite made a fierce impression on you. This full screening of the quote-worthy film will be followed by a playful discussion between cast members Jon Heder (Napoleon Dynamite) and Efren Ramirez (Pedro). Tots not included.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Fri Aug 19)

Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast

If you've ever gotten lost in the spine-tingling scenarios on the r/letsnotmeet subreddit, you'll probably dig this anthology podcast of terror and suspense. There's something fun and retro about listening to scary stories told out loud; it's a little like swapping ghost tales around a campfire. Fans of Andrew Tate's Let's Not Meet: A True Horror Podcast seem to agree—the podcast has garnered 50 million downloads since its inception in 2017. What makes it special? Well, supposedly the stories shared on Let's Not Meet are all real. Sleep tight!

Neptune Theatre, University District (Thurs Aug 25)

READINGS & TALKS

Chantel Prat with Jevin West

In celebration of the release of her book The Neuroscience of You: How Every Brain is Different and How to Understand Yours, University of Washington professor Chantel Prat will discuss brainy business and more with Jevin West, co-author of Calling Bullshit: The Art of Skepticism in a Data-Driven World.

Elliott Bay Book Company, Capitol Hill (Wed Aug 3)

Kat Lieu: Modern Asian Baking at Home

Seattleite Kat Lieu, also known as the founder of the wildly popular Facebook group Subtle Asian Baking (which boasts over 150,000 members), will discuss her debut cookbook Modern Asian Baking at Home with local chef Jamie Aragonez, answer questions, and sign copies. The book divulges the secrets to achieving sweet and savory baked goods like miso-mochi brownies, milk bread, lemony matcha macarons, scallion pancakes, and more.

Book Larder, Fremont (Thurs Aug 4)

Madeline Ostrander with John Ryan

This outdoor program celebrates the release of prolific Seattle-based science journalist Madeline Ostrander's debut nonfiction work, At Home on an Unruly Planet, which examines communities coping with the climate crisis in Washington, California, a Yup’ik village in southwest Alaska, and a historic city in Florida. (Kirkus Reviews called the book "A hopeful, urgent, and universal message about our collective ability to face the climate changes we can no longer ignore.") Ostrander will appear in conversation with KUOW environmental journalist John Ryan, whose work concentrates on climate change and Puget Sound ecosystems.

The Collective, South Lake Union (Fri Aug 5)

Art in the Time of Unbearable Crisis: Women Writers Respond to the Call

Local writers Donna Cameron, Sophia Kouidou-Giles, Marianne Lile, Anne Liu Kellor, Brenda Peterson, Kate Jessica Raphael, Ashley E. Sweeney, and Barbara Wolf Terao will celebrate the release of Art in the Time of Unbearable Crisis: Women Writers Respond to the Call at this evening of thought-provoking, encouraging readings. Edited by Stephanie Raffelock, the collection of poetry, essays, and art offers fresh perspectives on creativity as a supportive force in times of crisis.

Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Thurs Aug 11)

Robert Samuels

This program spotlights the work of Peabody Award-winning political journalist Robert Samuels, who co-wrote His Name Is George Floyd: One Man’s Life and the Struggle for Racial Justice alongside fellow Washington Post reporter Toluse Olorunnipa. It's worth a read—the book was deemed "impeccably researched" by Publishers Weekly, and anti-racist activist Ibram X. Kendi called it "painstaking[ly] detail[ed] and textured storytelling."

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Thurs Aug 11)

Georgia McDade, Jaye Ware, Kibibi Monié, Minnie Collins, and Monique Franklin: Black Writers Unmasked

Local wordsmiths Georgia McDade, Jaye Ware, Kibibi Monié, Minnie Collins, and Monique Franklin will head to Third Place Books for a celebration of Black Writers Unmasked, a collection of poems, short stories, and essays by members of the African-American Writers' Alliance. Snag one of the copies available in-store for the public signing, and stick around for a Q&A sesh.

Third Place Books Seward Park (Mon Aug 15)

COMMUNITY

Boeing Maritime Celebration Seattle Fleet Week 2022

Tour a working Navy or Coast Guard ship as seamen come ashore in this annual Seafair tradition that has held strong for over 70 years. To kick things off on Monday, August 1, there will be a Parade of Ships at 12:30 pm down at the waterfront.

Waterfront (Aug 1–5)

Left Coast Puppet Love Fest

Puppetheads, this one's for you. Postponed way back from the Before Times, the official festival of the Puppeteers of America Pacific Northwest Region is finally popping up (pupping up?) in Seattle to bring together puppeteers, puppet enthusiasts, and the puppet-curious. Expect workshops, eight stage performances, a "puppet slam," and a special Seattle Puppet Day event including a puppet parade. (Who knew puppets were so pupular? Okay, we'll see ourselves out.)

Seattle University, First Hill (Aug 3–6)

BritCon

Hop in your TARDIS and head to this three-day convention, where fans of all things British science fiction and fantasy will geek out on graphic novels, comic books, TV shows (including Doctor Who, natch), and more.

Hilton Bellevue Hotel (Aug 5–7)

Umoja Fest 2022

The organizers of Umoja Fest, an annual celebration of African diaspora culture in the Northwest, will honor Black lives and culture with a march and parade, plus live music and food.

Judkins Park, Central District (Aug 5–7)

From Hiroshima to Hope: Annual Lantern Floating Peace Ceremony

Commemorating the victims of the 1945 atomic bombings of Hiroshima and Nagasaki, this annual ceremony of candle-lit lantern floating offers messages of peace and hope. Each provided lantern will be personalized with calligraphy by members of the Beikuku Shodo Kenkyu Kai and the Gurudwara Singh Sabha of Washington and Khalsa Gurmat School.

Seattle Public Theater, Green Lake (Sat Aug 6)

Seattle Latinx Pride Festival 2022

Show 'em you were born this way at this Latinx-centered festival, complete with musical performances, dancing, food vendors, community resources, and a photo booth.

Roberto Maestas Festival Street, North Beacon Hill (Fri Aug 12)

Collective Daydreaming Activation with The Nap Ministry

A different, much more chill world is possible! Specifically for people in the African diaspora, this afternoon of collective rest conceives of daydreaming and imagination as forms of collective liberation. Tricia Hersey, founder of The Nap Ministry, will lead a deep examination of daydreaming, guiding participants in slow rest and decompression from the grind.

Wa Na Wari, Central District (Aug 13–14)

Seattle Urban Book Expo

The "Black and brown literary get down" returns, showcasing authors of color like BeeLyn Naihiwet, Tyrah Majors, and Winta Yohannes alongside creative vendors and delicious food options. Bring a tote for all your book purchases, and don't miss the groovy performance by singer-songwriter JusMoni.

El Centro de la Raza, Greater Duwamish (Sun Aug 14)

13th Northwest Herbal Fair

Whether you spent quarantine identifying plants via an app on your phone or you're a tincture-loving herb expert, you'll probably enjoy this not-for-profit herbal fair on scenic Orcas Island. The three-day festival offers a wide range of New Agey botanical workshops, plus keynote lectures with herb experts Sajah Popham and Dr. Jenn Dazey, daily music performances, and a "communiTEA kitchen" with healthy fare.

Lake Leland (Aug 19–21)

CID Block Party

Head to Chinatown for a day dedicated to Asian Pacific American culture, featuring live music from "local and national Asian Pacific American artists," a beer garden, food trucks, a car show, and more. Other events will also be happening concurrently throughout the neighborhood to round out the block party feel, including Friends of Little Saigon Celebrate Little Saigon , HAI! Japantown , a movie screening by the Seattle Asian American Film Festival, and the Chinatown-International District Business Improvement Association’s Food Walk .

Chinatown-International District (Sat Aug 20)

Tankokai 50th Anniversary Celebration: The Way of Tea

This special tea demonstration honors Tankokai Seattle's 50-year legacy of Japanese cultural appreciation through the practice of Chado, traditional Japanese tea ceremony. The free tea service will include matcha and a sweet, and attendees will hear from Sadafumi Uchiyama, chief curator and director of the International Japanese Garden Training Center, Rev. Daiko Matsuyama, deputy head priest of Taizo-in Zen Buddhist Temple in Kyoto, and others in a panel discussion.

Seattle Asian Art Museum, Capitol Hill (Sat Aug 20)

Seattle Design Festival

Going strong since 2011, the Seattle Design Festival explores how urbanism, architecture, and design can further impact justice, ecology, and community by featuring art installations and events in public spaces. Expect tours, talks, films, and other events relating to this year's theme, "connection."

Aug 20–26

ART & EXHIBITS

Recent Acquisitions: Georgina Reskala

Georgina Reskala's abstract landscapes implement manual and mechanical photographic techniques, resulting in strange dimensionality and disintegration that mirrors the uncertainty of memory and shared history. The Mexico-born photographer muddies the waters of the medium, calling into question whether photography is really a clear view of reality or something far more orchestrated.

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (Aug 3–Dec 21)

Anthony White: 2021 Betty Bowen Award Winner

Seattle-based artist and curator Anthony White challenges symbols of material wealth and status by creating new hierarchical frameworks in drawing, painting, collage, and sculpture. White reframes the low-brow, reimagining the trivial in more lavish environments. As the 2021 Betty Bowen Award winner, he received a solo exhibition at Seattle Art Museum, so head to their third floor galleries to see his plastic sculptures, portraits, and still-lifes.

Seattle Art Museum, Downtown (Aug 5–Jan 29)

In the Spirit Arts Market & Northwest Native Festival

For thousands of years, the Pacific Northwest has been home to dozens of Indigenous tribes and nations whose distinctive cultural traditions have persisted despite centuries of suppression. This year, the Washington State History Museum will produce this free, family-friendly community festival featuring singing, dancing, storytelling, food, a Native arts market, carving and drum-making demonstrations, and a Native designer fashion show. It's a great opportunity to directly support Indigenous artists and come face-to-face with people carrying forward the ancient creative and spiritual traditions of the land we live on.

Washington State History Museum, Tacoma (Sat Aug 6)

Across the West and Toward the North

Throughout the 19th and early 20th centuries, remote wilderness in Norwegian and American regions were photographed for the first time. But how did the two countries respond to the sudden surge in infrastructure, tourism, and exploitation of natural resources? Learn more about it in this survey of Norwegian and American landscape photography, which grapples with the complex territory of the "frontier," land occupation, immigration, indigeneity, and othering.

National Nordic Museum, Ballard (Aug 6–Nov 27)

Urban Craft Uprising

Urban Craft Uprising has blossomed from its humble, 50-booth beginnings in 2005 to become the largest indie craft event in Seattle and the Pacific Northwest. This year, their newly-added, one-day-only summer show at Magnuson Park will include the indie crafters and artists that visitors love, plus scrumptious food trucks like Full Tilt Ice Cream and Asian street food purveyors Yummy Box. Don't miss Kitty with a Cupcake's cute witchy accessories, Tripper Dungan's pop surrealist artworks, or Fern in the Forest's sustainable paper goods.

Magnuson Park Hangar 30, Sand Point (Sun Aug 7)

AUGMENT Seattle 2022 International Showcase: The New Nature

Through augmented reality and light installations, AUGMENT encourages dialogue around the impact of COVID-19, digital safe spaces, nature, and collaboration. Presented by Future Arts and conceived by Berlin-based artist Nadine Kolodziey, the showcase of AR installations will be set in urban spaces throughout Seattle; bring your smartphone along (with Instagram installed) to activate each artwork.

Various locations (Aug 12–28)

Chloë Bass: Soft Services

Conceptual artist Chloë Bass works in performance, installation, text, and social practice, looking closely at intimacy and alienation in wide-reaching art projects. Commissioned by the Henry, Bass has created a series of 14 engraved stone benches in Volunteer Park, plus two sculptures installed outside the Henry itself. The benches include silhouetted imagery in light-responsive pigment, which shifts the quality of the image throughout the day. Stop by to take a seat, and read more about the project's relation to AIDS activism here.

Volunteer Park, Capitol Hill (Aug 12–31)

L'Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters

In fin-de-siècle Paris, a now-famed art form began to take hold. Rich, colorful lithographic posters celebrated femininity and modernity and revitalized street advertising. L’Affichomania: The Passion for French Posters explores this aesthetic by showcasing five masters of the medium: Jules Chéret, Eugène Grasset, Alphonse Mucha, Théophile-Alexandre Steinlen, and Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec.

Bellevue Arts Museum (through Aug 14)

LUSIO Lights Festival

Wander around the Lusio festival grounds (a farm in Kent) and take in light-art installations tucked into corners, hanging from trees, and otherwise incorporated into nature. Local artists and DJs will "leave you relaxed and uplifted," and you're encouraged to dress in "glowing, LED, light-up attire," which for many will mean a profusion of glow-stick necklaces.

Mary Olson Farm (Aug 19–20)

Fresh Paint

Schack Art Center's biggest arts festival of the summer includes over 100 creative vendor booths, plus eye-popping glassblowing demos, a boozy cocktail garden, and more.

Schack Art Center, Port Gardner (Sat Aug 20)

SAM REMIX

Stop by Olympic Sculpture Park until midnight for this evening of art installations, music performances, and other "creative encounters." Closing out Seattle Art Museum's Summer at SAM programming, SAM REMIX basks in the beauty of the outdoors and draws inspiration from the park's diverse sculptures.

Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown (Fri Aug 26)

Ansel Adams: Masterworks

We're all familiar with Ansel Adams's transcendent imagery—it seems to surpass the label of "nature photos," becoming something more powerful and devotional. This traveling exhibition compiles 48 of Adams's innovative, precise photographs, hand-selected by the artist late in life as the best works of his career.

Museum of History & Industry (MOHAI), South Lake Union (through Sept 5)

The Infinite

This NASA-inspired virtual reality experience allows audiences to become astronauts and freely explore a full-scale replica of the International Space Station. Soundscapes, light design, and even scent will heighten sensory immersion. THE INFINITE is an extension of the Emmy-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

Tacoma Armory (through Sept 5)

FILM

Auteur August

SIFF spotlights cinematic masters this month with their Auteur August retrospective series, celebrating the films of the ambitious Wachowskis, the absurdist-yet-earnest Taika Waititi, and the ultra-imaginative Guillermo del Toro with three weeks of programming. Die-hard fans of individual directors can purchase a pass for their week of screenings, but if you love them all, score a six-pack of tickets to watch any of the films in the series.

SIFF Cinema Egyptian, Capitol Hill (Aug 5–25)

Movies at the Mural

Stretch out on the lawn and enjoy classics like The Princess Bride and newer hits like In the Heights, preceded by film shorts by Cornish students. Amazon Prime Video is the presenting sponsor of this very Seattle experience, set underneath the Space Needle.

Mural Amphitheatre, Uptown (July 30–Aug 27)

The Blue Film Fest 2022

Expect the unexpected at this spicy film fest presented by local, non-binary-led erotic production company Scumtrust Productions. In collaboration with Pinklabel TV and Northwest Film Forum, the Blue Film Fest includes three days of inclusive porn screenings (think queer, trans, and gay smut spanning the last 100 years of raunchy cinema), plus a kinky rope bondage social on Saturday and a Sunday market of freaky-deaky wares.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Aug 12–14)

Our Bodies Our Doctors

Just in time for the SCOTUS overturn of Roe v. Wade, Portland documentarian Jan Haaken's Our Bodies Our Doctors fights abortion stigma with a close look at the process from doctors' viewpoints. The film might not be for the squeamish—it describes procedures in clear language, no sugarcoating here—but one in three women in the US have had an abortion, so it offers valuable information. Listen up!

SIFF Cinema Uptown (Sun Aug 14)

2022 Sundance Institute Indigenous Shorts Tour

This 91-minute cinema program showcases six narrative and documentary films directed by Indigenous filmmakers, with titles from the 2022 Sundance Film Festival shorts program and from alumni of Sundance Institute’s Indigenous Program. (They've previously helped launch big-name Indigenous directors like Taika Waititi and Sky Hopinka). The screening includes Maidenhood by Zapoteca director Xochitl Enriquez Mendoza, Long Line of Ladies by Diné directors Rayka Zehtabchi and Shaandiin Tome, and others.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Aug 17–26)

Anonymous Club

Notoriously shy Aussie indie queen Courtney Barnett offers a rare glimpse into her process in Anonymous Club. The 16mm flick, which was shot throughout the Melbourne-based musician's world tour for the album Tell Me How You Really Feel, is narrated by Barnett, delving into her inner conflicts and revealing profound insights.

Grand Illusion, University District (Aug 19–25)