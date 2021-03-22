Your Guide to Easter & Passover 2021: Seattle Takeout Specials, Restaurants with Outdoor Dining, and More

Spring is finally here, which means Easter (April 4) and Passover (March 27–April 4) are both approaching, and both holidays call for some festive meals. We've gathered this list of the restaurants in Seattle offering Easter and Passover specials. Whether you're looking for stunning pastel Easter eggs from Bakery Nouveau or comforting roast chicken and matzo ball soup from Schmaltzy's Delicatessen, you'll find something for your celebration here. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

Jump to: Easter | Passover | Both

Sponsored

EASTER

Addo

Are you a good bunny or a bad bunny? That's the central question asked by this takeout Easter feast from Eric Rivera's ever-versatile pop-up restaurant Addo. The "Good Bunny" menu features butter lettuce salad with shallot vinaigrette, roasted ham and pineapple over preserved lemon mashed potatoes, and strawberry shortcake ice cream, while the "Bad Bunny" menu involves rabbit pate with bread, pickles, and butter, spicy rabbit leg confit with foraged mushrooms and roasted fingerling potatoes, and foie gras peanut ice cream. Optional drink pairings are also available.

Ballard

Pickup or delivery



Bai Tong Thai Restaurant

In honor of Easter, the local Thai chain will be serving khai luk khoe, a traditional dish also known as "son-in-law eggs" that consists of deep-fried hard-boiled eggs—they're calling them "golden Easter eggs."

Capitol Hill, Redmond, Issaquah, Tukwila

Pickup, delivery, or limited indoor seating



Bakery Nouveau

The beloved local bakery chain has a variety of Easter treats available, including their artisan chocolates in sweet shapes like elephants, bunnies, and sheep. There are also some stunning pastel chocolate Easter eggs in flavors like vanilla bean, strawberry, blood orange, yuzu, mint, tropical fruit, and lavender, as well as gorgeous art-inspired giant eggs filled with smaller treats.

Burien, Capitol Hill, or West Seattle

Pickup



Big Little News

Want to surprise the stationery aficionado in your life with a more grown-up Easter basket? This recently opened newsstand on Capitol Hill has launched a "Big Little Easter Basket," which contains a bottle of Tenuta Guado al Tasso Scalabrone Bolgheri Rosato 2017 Rosé, a Compartés Chocolate Bar, a Lindt Dark Chocolate Bunny, a Big Little News #2 pencil, a small lined notebook, and a choice of one of the following magazines: Apartamento, Adventure Journal, Rucksack, or Drift.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Bluwater Bistro Leschi

Kick off your Easter with Bluwater's waterfront view and a breakfast that includes Dungeness crab quiche, breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit, and a scone. A limited menu of other breakfast dishes is also available.

Leschi

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Bramling Cross

Ethan Stowell's Bramling Cross will host an "Easter feast for two" pop-up with a dinner that includes smoked salmon bruschetta, a mixed salumi board, grilled asparagus, roasted wild mushrooms, a choice of Anderson Valley rack of lamb or wild Alaskan king salmon Oscar with hollandaise, and raspberry chocolate ganache cake for dessert. Add on a dozen jumbo Old Bay prawns or a whole steamed Dungeness crab.

Ballard

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Canlis

Seattle's premier fine-dining restaurant has you covered for Easter brunch with their kit, which includes house breakfast granola, Ellenos yogurt, a dozen farm-fresh eggs from Day Creek Farms, homemade breakfast sausage, and tangerine mimosas. For dinner, they have a kit with glazed boneless Niman Ranch ham, scalloped potatoes, sautéed red raab and cabbage raab, roasted baby carrots, baby beet and goat cheese salad, Macrina Bakery butter rolls, a ready-to-bake glazed lemon poppyseed cake, and a bottle of 2017 Calera Pinot Noir. As with all things Canlis, they're sure to sell out quickly, so place your orders ASAP.

Queen Anne

Pickup or delivery



The Capital Grille

This fancy downtown steakhouse is serving brunch with a choice of either Wagyu strip steak and eggs with Lyonnaise potatoes, crispy onions, and tomato jam, or a lobster frittata with white cheddar hash browns, asparagus, and a truffle hollandaise sauce. The full dinner menu will also be available all day.

Downtown

Pickup or limited indoor seating



Coyle's Bakeshop

Rachael Coyle's lovely Greenwood bakery has already sold out of its Easter hot cross buns (which are made with mildly spiced enriched dough, currants, candied orange peel, and candied Meyer lemon peel) for pre-order, but will have limited quantities available for in-store purchase from March 25 until Easter. Other items for your Easter brunch, including bake-at-home scones and three-fruit marmalade, are currently available for pre-order for pickup from April 2-4.

Greenwood

Pickup



FamilyMeals

This new meal delivery service run by chefs Jesse Smith (formerly of Bizzarro and Pinky's Kitchen) and Maximillian Petty (Eden Hill) will have a special April 3 delivery for Easter weekend, featuring a spring vegetable quiche, roasted potatoes, and rum raisin pudding. The meal is available as part of a one-time order or as part of an ongoing subscription with six or 12 meals per month.

Online

Delivery



Goldfinch Tavern

The swanky Four Season Hotel restaurant's Easter menu includes a seafood sampler, apricot bruschetta, burrata, and vegetable quinoa salad, as well as entree options like pan-seared salmon, grilled lamb chops, spring chickpea gnocchi, and Dungeness crab Benedict. For dessert, choose between carrot cake, "egg in a hole" (vanilla cake with vanilla cream filling and a mango "yolk"), or a house-made chocolate caramel riff on the classic Cadbury egg. They've also got a takeout "Easter feast box" with Macrina Bakery artisan rolls, salumi e formaggi, salmon lox, bagels, a Pike Place Market salad, a fresh seafood platter, wild king salmon, RR Ranch New York steak, Anderson Farm rack of lamb, roasted fingerling potatoes, charred broccolini and glazed baby carrots, roasted lemon asparagus, and carrot cake.

Downtown

Pickup, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Mamnoon

The recently reopened Middle Eastern restaurant is offering an Easter dinner package that includes pita, spring pea hummus, charred eggplant and yogurt dip, a beet salad with tahini and labneh, a spring vegetable version of bi zeit (a dish with braised green beans) featuring asparagus and spring onions, roasted marble potatoes, spice-brined leg of lamb, and a donut-baklava bread pudding.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Monsoon and Monsoon East

Skip the ham in favor of two seafood specials (which will be available from April 2-5, according to a press release): shrimp fresh rolls with avocado, mint, and peanut sauce, or grilled wild halibut with green mangoes, peppercorn, cucumber, and ginger sauce.

Capitol Hill, Bellevue

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Omega Ouzeri

The Greek restaurant on Capitol Hill will have two Easter celebrations: one on April 4 and another for Greek Easter on May 2. The first menu includes slow-roasted lamb shoulder, spanakopita, roasted beet salad, spring orzo salad, a choice of tzatziki or melitzanosalata (similar to chunky baba ghanoush) with pita, and a choice of rice pudding or baklava. Pre-orders are due by 5 pm on March 31. The Greek Easter menu has not yet been posted but will feature the addition of red eggs and tsoureki, a brioche-like Greek Easter bread—pre-orders will be due by Wednesday, April 28.

Capitol Hill

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Paragon

The Queen Anne restaurant's Easter kit includes croque monsieurs, farm-fresh eggs, house-smoked bacon, chopped fresh herbs, and a bottle of natural sparkling wine and fresh-squeezed Cara Cara orange juice for mimosas. Pickup is available on April 3.

Queen Anne

Pickup



Piroshky Piroshky

The pastry purveyor is currently offering its Easter kulich, a sweet bread made with citrus, raisins, and almond. Pickup is available from the Pike Place Market location from March 27-April 4.

Pike Place Market

Pickup



Ray's Café

The recently reopened Ray's Boathouse sibling will feature a three-course plated Easter menu with a choice of soup, starter, and pan-seared rockfish, grilled sirloin, or vegetable coconut curry as an entree. For dessert, there's seasonal berry crisp, brownies, or Olympic Mountain Creamery sorbet or ice cream, available indoors or outdoors by reservation.

Ballard

Outdoor seating or limited indoor seating



Savor Seattle

The Pike Place Market tour company, which pivoted to sell boxes of food products from local vendors and was recently purchased by the sustainable sandwich shop chain Homegrown, has put together a "Sweet Treats Box" with local spring-themed confections like chocolate-covered dried Chukar Cherries, egg-shaped bonbons from Dolcetta Artisan Sweets, sugar cookies from Home Economics, six fleur de Sel caramels from Jonboy Caramels, a coconut almond dark chocolate bar and lemon milk chocolate bar from Theo Chocolate, and vanilla bean toffee popcorn from Toffee O.

Pike Place Market

Delivery



Serafina and Cicchetti

Eastlake's classic Italian restaurants will feature a two-course prix-fixe Easter brunch menu, available for dine-in or takeout, with options for pastries, avocado and smoked salmon pumpernickel toast, burrata with black Mission figs, salade lyonnaise, zucchini latkes, brioche French toast, foraged mushroom scramble, parmesan and rosemary biscuits, and spaghetti carbonara. Add on a vanilla rum tart with seasonal fruit, a chocolate mousse cake, honey bourbon bacon, grilled sourdough toast, house focaccia bread, or brunch cocktails.

Eastlake

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating



Shiro's Sushi

The renowned sushi restaurant will have an Easter platter, complete with sake-marinated lamb chops, two pieces of pressed salmon sushi, a dozen pieces of temari-zushi (tuna, sea bream, yellowtail, sea eel, salmon, cucumber, and jalapeño), four pieces of boiled egg with cod karaage, six colored quail eggs, vegetables, and two matcha shortcakes. If you find a hidden gold quail egg in your meal, you'll get to redeem it for a free dessert at the restaurant. Pre-order by phone before March 31 for pickup from April 2-4.

Belltown

Pickup



Solarium Kitchen & Bar

This farm-to-table restaurant inside the Hilton Bellevue will have an Easter brunch buffet with carved meats, fresh seafood (including crab legs, oysters, smoked salmon, and prawns), omelet and waffle stations, fresh fruit, and unlimited desserts, with mimosas and coffees included in the price. Reservations are required.

Bellevue

Limited indoor seating



The Stonehouse Cafe

The Rainier Beach cafe and bakery will serve up a three-course brunch. Options include deviled eggs, charred asparagus, quiche, "bunny in a hole" (brioche French toast with an egg in the middle), Uli's sausage, pineapple glazed ham, and carrot cake.

Rainier Beach

Pickup, delivery, outdoor seating, or limited indoor seating

PASSOVER

CYP Seattle & Chabad of Downtown

The CYP Seattle & Chabad of Downtown will host an outdoor gourmet Passover dinner with wine and handmade shmurah matzah.

Ravenna

Outdoor seating



Dingfelder's Delicatessen

The Jewish deli has an extensive menu of à la carte Seder dishes, including whole roasted kosher chickens, slow-roasted brisket with gravy, house-smoked salmon, chicken soup, smoked sablefish, matzo balls, Seder plates, strawberry ganache matzo cake, macaroons, and more. Dishes can be picked up beginning at 11 am on March 25.

Capitol Hill

Pickup



Schmaltzy's Delicatessen

The Frelard spot's modern Passover menu offers a choice of roasted chicken with asparagus chimichurri, roasted salmon with fennel and red onion tapenade, or spring lamb stew. All dinners come with gefilte fish, matzo ball soup, root vegetable and dried fruit tzimmes, smoked ramp and Meyer lemon potato kugel, snap pea and shiitake salad with ponzu sesame dressing, and dark chocolate flourless cake with ganache. Orders must be placed online by Wednesday, March 24, for pickup from March 27-28.

Frelard

Pickup



Vif

The charming cafe/wine shop is offering a comforting, spring-inspired Passover menu that includes rich chicken broth with leeks, carrots, and lokshen (gluten-free potato starch egg noodles), braised chicken thighs marbella, crispy roast fingerling potatoes, gluten-free almond cake with poached rhubarb and Meyer lemon cream, and coconut macaroons. They also have a four-pack of wine (to serve as your "four cups of wine" on Passover) and a selection of other wine pairings. Orders must be placed by Thursday, March 25, for pickup on Saturday, March 25 after 12 pm.

Fremont

Pickup



Zylberschtein's

Zylberschtein's Passover menu offers a choice of slow-cooked brisket or vegetarian "brisket" made with jackfruit, plus roasted root vegetables, matzo ball or mixed veggie soup, a sheet of matzo made with local flour, flourless Valrhona chocolate cookies, and charoset made with local apples, walnuts, and wine.

North

Pickup or delivery

EASTER AND PASSOVER (BOTH)

Byen Bakeri

The Scandinavian bakery is serving up specials and holiday breads for Easter, including hot cross buns, coffee cake, cardamom breads, dinner rolls, passionfruit and marionberry "Peeps," and more, as well as a gluten-free Passover menu with pavlova, Swedish "gooey cake," kransekage "kransi" (a Swedish celebration cake), and mini almond raspberry tarts.

Queen Anne

Pickup or delivery



Eden Hill Provisions

Eden Hill's more casual, family-friendly sibling is offering takeout Easter brunch boxes for two, with brioche bread pudding with cardamom creme anglaise, a roasted mushroom, spinach, and chevre frittata, fruit salad with Ellenos yogurt and house-made granola, grilled asparagus with tahini-lemon vinaigrette, and maple-sage breakfast sausage. You can also add on a peach Bellini kit. They also have a Passover Seder box with a Seder plate of hard-boiled eggs, herbs, and salt water, matzah, Charoset, roasted bone, and horseradish. It also comes with a dinner that includes smoked cod gefilte fish, "shmatzah ball" soup, braised brisket, crispy braised lamb, Hasselback potatoes, roasted root vegetables, matzah brittle, and flourless chocolate cake. Pickup for the Easter box is available from 12-8 pm on April 3, and the Passover box is available from 12-4 pm on March 27.

Queen Anne

Pickup



Macrina Bakery

The longtime local favorite's spring menu is available from March 18 until May 12 and features seasonal goodies like lemon poppyseed cake, mini rhubarb raspberry upside-down cakes, "bird's nest" cupcakes, pastel egg-shaped shortbread cookies, Colomba pasquale (an Easter celebration bread) and more. They've also got macaroons for Passover and some other Jewish treats for post-Passover enjoyment, including challah and chocolate babka. Orders must be placed by noon, two days in advance.

Various locations

Pickup



Trophy Cupcakes

The gourmet cupcake bakery has colorful macarons and new flourless chocolate cupcakes for Passover. In addition, they've jazzed up matzo with brown sugar caramel, bittersweet Belgian chocolate, and crunchy rainbow sprinkles for their "matzo sprinkle crunch." They'll sling their Passover treats at a pop-up at the Stroum Jewish Community Center this Friday. They also have plenty of Easter specials, including decorated cupcake dozens, cupcakes frosted with spring flowers, macarons, and DIY Easter cupcake decorating kits.

Various locations

Pickup or delivery