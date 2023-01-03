LIVE MUSIC

Sofi Tukker

NYC-based electro-pop duo Sofi Tukker will continue their trajectory to jungle-pop perfection with tracks off their new album, WET TENNIS, a hefty acronym for “when everyone tries to evolve, nothing negative is safe." Don't miss opening sets from house-infused pop artist Anabel Englund and dance troupe Bob’s Dance Shop (as seen on season 16 of America's Got Talent).

Paramount Theatre (Wed Jan 4)

Lainey Wilson

Country music queen Lainey Wilson, who you may have seen acting in Paramount+'s neo-western drama Yellowstone, will play in support of her new album, Bell Bottom Country, which combines classic Americana with elements of '70s rock, funk, and soul. Like-minded artists Ben Chapman and Meg McRee will open.

Showbox SoDo (Thurs Jan 5)

Underrepresented: A Platform for DJs of Color

LGCY Media’s Underrepresented will return for the first time in three years with an impressive lineup of over a dozen electronic artists and DJs of color from across the Pacific Northwest and Bay Area.

Neumos (Fri Jan 6)

Intergalactic Road Trip: Wild Party, King Youngblood, Blue Rain Boots, Balcony Bridge, Sun Fish, and DJ Holmzen

Rising musicians from Texas, Utah, and Seattle will take you on an intergalactic road trip—blast off with performances from power-pop outfit Wild Party, alt-rockers King Youngblood, garage rock band Blue Rain Boots, hard-hitting quartet Balcony Bridge, rock group Sun Fish, and progressive house DJ Holmzen.

Neptune Theatre (Sat Jan 7)

Chris Botti

Amid career high points like playing alongside Sting and Paul Simon, Grammy Award winner and pop-jazz showman Chris Botti will head back to Seattle with his trumpet for a four-night residency at Jazz Alley.

Jazz Alley (Jan 12-15)

The Evolution of Neo Soul

On Martin Luther King Day, local PNW-based artists including Zhanea June, April Shantae, Nehemiah Booker, Darrius Willrich, and more will take you on a journey through the eras of gospel, blues, soul, funk, hip-hop, and neo-soul with the music of genre-shaping artists like Mahalia Jackson, Sam Cooke, and Lauryn Hill. Arrive up to two hours before showtime to shop at the Black-owned business marketplace. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to prostate cancer research, awareness, and support.

Langston Hughes Performing Arts Institute (Sat Jan 14)

Luna

Longtime indie rock project Luna, fronted by husband-and-wife duo Dean Wareham (formerly of Galaxie 500) and Britta Phillips (she played the voice of Jem in the original '80s cartoon!), will return to Portland supporting their recently reissued albums Penthouse and Lunafied, which features covers like The Velvet Underground's "Ride Into The Sun," Blondie's "In The Flesh," and Serge Gainsbourg's "Bonnie & Clyde."

Tractor Tavern (Tues Jan 17)

Anthrax with Black Label Society

After more than four decades as a band, thrash metal legends Anthrax is still going strong with original members Joey Belladonna, Scott Ian, Charlie Benante, and Frank Bello. Originally set for last year (but delayed due to tne you-know-what), the band will hit the road on their now 41st-anniversary tour with support from heavy metal quartet Black Label Society.

Paramount Theatre (Wed Jan 18)

Dry Cleaning

Formed after a rousing night of karaoke, London post-punk quartet Dry Cleaning is known for their spoken word vocals, intricate lyricism, and witty insights on mundane aspects of life like grocery shopping. They will support their critically acclaimed album, Stumpwork, alongside new wave rap project Nourished By Time.

Neptune Theatre (Wed Jan 18)

Cash'd Out

The San Diego-based Johnny Cash tribute band Cash'd Out has been called “the next best thing to Johnny Cash,” by critics and praised by his daughter and producer for their authenticity. They will travel back in time with faithful performances fueled by genuine love and admiration for the late country singer.

Tractor Tavern (Fri Jan 20)

Holland Andrews

Performance artist, vocalist, and composer Holland Andrews employs multi-layered soundscapes and operatic vocals for an "aesthetic journey of profound creative balance," exploring the "chaos and oppression of our times."

Meany Center for the Performing Arts (Sat Jan 21)

Junior Boys

Back in 2016, former Mercury writer Rose Finn wrote: "Junior Boys are a couple of nice Canadian dudes, Jeremy Greenspan and Mark Didemus. Together they create fresh, smooth, electro-indie pop with danceable beats and Jesse Boykins III-style vocals. Junior Boys hit the ground running in 2003 with their first single, "Birthday"/"Last Exit," which featured a remix by Fennesz and earned critical acclaim. Caribou remixed a track on 2004's High Come Down EP, and they've been known to remix other artists' music, too. Though it's easy for Canadian pop duos that make tracks in their basements to get lost in the maple syrup/toque/grizzly bear shuffle, these boys have held their own. Greenspan and Didemus reveal their humble Hamilton, Ontario, beginnings in industrial beats, sonic backdrops, and quiet yet angsty melodies, accompanied by soft, velvety vocals." They will stop by with tracks off their first album in six years, Waiting Game, alongside cinematic ambient composer Claire Rousay.

Neptune Theatre (Sat Jan 21)

Fitz and The Tantrums: Let Yourself Free

Find out just how much Fitz and The Tantrums can make your hands clap with their energetic soul-influenced dance-pop and iPod-era hits (queue up "MoneyGrabber" if you want to be transported to 2010), which notably get the job done without a single guitar. They will support their latest album Let Yourself Free alongside pop aficionado BabyJake.

The Showbox (Sun Jan 22)

J.I.D & Smino: Luv Is 4ever Tour

Atlanta rap star J.I.D. and St. Louis singer / rapper Smino both share the stage and perform separately for this co-headliner stop on their Luv is 4 Ever Tour—the name a mashup of J.I.D.’s excellent The Forever Story, and Smino’s recent Luv 4 Rent. Between the two, J.I.D. may be the bigger draw. In 2018, he was in XXL Magazine’s Freshman Class of 2018, then signed to J. Cole’s Dreamville label, before joining EarthGang’s Spillage Village music collective. Check out his recent appearance on Tiny Desk Concert for an idea of what his bouncy, poignant tracks are like in the flesh. On a local note, J.I.D. also worked with Portland rap queen Wynne on “Ego Check,” the lead single from her 2019 debut If I May.... But while we gush about J.I.D., there's no denying that Smino is also a very charismatic performer, and a member of two super groups: Zoink Gang (with J.I.D.), and Ghetto Sage. JENNI MOORE

Paramount Theatre (Sun Jan 22)

Sam Bush, Mike Marshall, Edgar Meyer, and George Meyer

Bluegrass innovator Sam Bush will join forces with mandolin slinger Mike Marshall, bassist Edgar Meyer, and violinist George Meyer for what press materials describe as "the kind of special collaboration usually heard only at a bluegrass festival." The quartet will play songs from their 1999 genre-defying album Short Trip Home, along with new tunes written just for the tour.

Moore Theatre (Mon Jan 23)

GZA

In 2020, Stranger music expert Dave Segal wrote: "It would be interesting to do IQ tests on Wu-Tang Clan fans whose favorite MC is GZA (aka The Genius). As his name suggests, GZA verbalized at a higher level than anyone else in the crew (which is saying a lot), and outside of that group, he cut the classic Liquid Swords in 1995, his ultimate merging of haunting, funky production, lyrical incisiveness, and voluminous vocabulary." Originally scheduled for 2020, GZA will perform the beloved album front-to-back in celebration of its now 28th anniversary. Seattle-based hip-hop duo True II Form will open.

The Crocodile (Tues Jan 24)

Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe

Prolific singer and saxophonist Karl Denson will celebrate 25 years of his band Tiny Universe with an evening of funk, soul, rock, jazz, and blues—the group's storied career has included tours with artists like D'Angelo, The Roots, Public Enemy, and Parliament-Funkadelic.

Neptune Theatre (Thurs Jan 26)

YG: The Red Cup Tour

Compton-born rapper YG, best known for his collaborations with artists like Lil Wayne, Drake, Meek Mill, and Snoop Dogg, will stop by on his Red Cup tour to support his new album, I Got Issues, which he described as an outlet that provides his fans with insights and updates on his life: "I feel like my people haven't heard from me in a real way, in a long time. So I'm giving them this album…I'm here with all my issues, you know what I'm sayin'?"

WaMu Theater (Thurs Jan 26)

Super Diamond

This renowned tribute group will have you believing that Neil Diamond himself is in the house when Randy Cordeiro (AKA "The Surreal Neil") leads you in a rendition of "Sweet Caroline" and other hits alongside his full band.

The Showbox (Fri Jan 27)

Yacht Rock Revue

For "a trip down memory lane that skips all the bad neighborhoods," the Yacht Rock Revue will play soft-rock hits from the late '70s and early '80s ranging from Hall & Oates to Kenny Loggins—polyester shirts and bellbottom jeans not included.

Neptune Theatre (Fri Jan 27)

Taylor Rave

Take Tay Tay's own advice about "getting down to this sick beat" with a rave dedicated to the beloved pop princess. Expect a blend of Taylor Swift's beat-driven jams (think: Reputation or 1989) along with remixes, lasers, neon decor, and strobe lights to keep you in a lavender haze.

The Crocodile (Fri Jan 27)

KEXP Presents: Smokey Brights - Record Release Party

The crackly and warm guitar-driven rock band Smokey Brights will celebrate the release of their new album, Broken Too, out January 20 on Seattle's own Freakout Records. The album's first single "Ocean Shores" received praise from KEXP, who named it Song of the Day and described it as sparkling with "glimmering synths" and "saccharine vocals."

Tractor Tavern (Sat Jan 28)

sunn O)))

Back in 2019, Stranger writer Dave Segal wrote: "sunn O)))’s records are nice, but you really need to experience the doom-drone duolive to fully appreciate the oppressive majesty of their music. When I saw them at Neumos in 2005, their sonic warfare electrified my ear hairs and rippled my pants nonstop." The pair will return to town on their Shoshin (初心) Duo tour, with press materials promising "profound valve amplification, spectral harmonics, distortion, and volume." If you're sunn O))) fan, then you probably understand what those words mean!

Neptune Theatre (Sat Jan 28)

Shawn Colvin, Marc Cohn, and Sarah Jarosz: Together in Concert

Former Mercury contributor Rose Finn wrote: "Shawn Colvin will forever be etched in my memory from the time I was eight years old, dancing around my friend's living room as my friend stood on a chair lip-syncing "Sunny Came Home," with thunder and lightning striking outside in the mid-August heat. This song catapulted Colvin into the mainstream, winning her a Grammy for both Song and Record of the Year in 1998. Colvin has toured with Suzanne Vega and played with everybody from Joni Mitchell to Crosby, Stills & Nash, influences that shine through in her soft, ambient-folk-rock as well as her sweet, crackly, unaffected tone." For this triple-headlined show, Colvin will link up with "Walking in Memphis" singer Marc Cohn and bluegrass artist Sarah Jarosz.

Benaroya Hall (Mon Jan 30)

PERFORMANCE

The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey

Award-winning actress and producer Debra Ann Byrd presents this "tour-de-force journey of living memoir," which follows her triumphs and unique challenges growing up in foster care in Harlem, becoming a single parent, and finding the theater. Infused with multimedia elements and verses from Othello, The World’s a Stage: Becoming Othello, A Black Girl’s Journey is a solo performance that feels both vulnerable and brave.

Seattle Center (Jan 4–29)

Fatlesque Fest NW

From the voluptuous vision behind What the Funk?! An All BIPOC Burlesque Fest, this "all-fat burlesque festival" aims to disrupt expectations and emphasize body positivity. Get down for fat liberation at the three-night affair, which includes performances by certified babes Alotta Boutté, Deeva Rose, Goddess Briq House, and Jezebel Express.

Various locations (Jan 6–8)

Dita Von Teese: Glamonatrix

Legendary retro-fetish dazzler Dita Von Teese will woo the stage with the "most lavish touring burlesque show in history," which blends sumptuous, Swarovski-studded striptease with bespoke costuming by Jenny Packham, Christian Louboutin, and others.

Paramount Theatre (Sat Jan 7)

Wonderland: Seattle's World Class Dinner Theatre

At this swanky holiday soirée, sparkly performers will swing from chandeliers in celebration of the winter season. Snag a cocktail and an appetizer with a preferred ticket, or treat yourself to VIP, which includes a three-course meal prepared with market-fresh ingredients.

Can Can (through Jan 8)

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter

Based on a New York Times bestselling novel by Erika L. Sánchez, this coming-of-age play follows a 15-year-old Chicago girl whose dreams of being a famous writer are upended by her family's expectations and her sister's death.

Seattle Rep (Jan 13–Feb 5)

Faye Driscoll: Thank You For Coming: SPACE

The final performance in her lauded Thank You For Coming series, world-renowned choreographer Faye Driscoll’s Thank You For Coming: Space views theater as a "secular social space" for moments of vulnerability and tangible connection. The solo performance will unfold as an installation held in place by weights and pulleys, aiming to create a "communal realm where our experiences are heightened and questioned."

On the Boards (Jan 19–22)

Bohemia

Set in 1890s Prague, this "macabre and mystical" cabaret-style musical from Mark Siano and Opal Peachey features absinthe-tinged music by Dvořák and Chopin and art nouveau moods by Alphonse Mucha, plus an alluring blend of aerial numbers, dance, burlesque, and more.

Triple Door (Jan 19–29)

Samson and Delilah in Concert

A star-powered cast—including “rich-voiced mezzo-soprano" (The New York Times) and Tacoma native J’Nai Bridges—will deliver this powerful rendition of Samson and Delilah in Concert backed by a full orchestra and chorus. Not seen in Seattle since 1965, the performance tells a seductive tale of passion, obsession, and old-fashioned biblical revenge.

Seattle Opera (Jan 20–22)

WINTER '23

Whim W’Him's boundary-pushing approach to contemporary dance returns with this dynamic winter program, which will feature a Seattle premiere of new work by BARE Dance Company founder Mike Esperanza, plus a new creation by Belgian choreographer Annabelle Lopez Ochoa and fresh work by Whim W’Him founder/creative director Olivier Wevers.

Cornish Playhouse at Seattle Center (Jan 20–28)

Wielding Forms Dance Festival

This brand-new festival, organized by Coriolis Dance and Yaw Theater, offers a reenergized take on contemporary dance festivals with four fresh performances that incorporate elements of chance. Participating choreographers have redefined the role of the audience in their works for Wielding Forms, creating new opportunities for interaction and manipulation in solo, duet, trio, and quartet pieces.

Yaw Theater (Sat Jan 21)

Ain’t Too Proud: The Life and Times of The Temptations

We're not too proud to beg for this 12-time Tony-winning jukebox musical, which weaves the story of the Detroit Motown band's rise to fame through foot-tapping tunes and killer dance moves. Obie-winning playwright Dominique Morisseau, Tony-winning director Des McAnuff, and Tony-winning Sergio Trujillo join heads for Ain't Too Proud, which moves to the beat of “My Girl,” “Just My Imagination,” and other hits.

Paramount Theatre (Jan 24–Feb 5)

An Endless Shift

Local theater actor, singer, and teaching artist Gloria Alcalá's solo performance An Endless Shift draws inspiration from the front line of the COVID-19 pandemic, centering the perspectives and verbatim accounts of Seattle nurses who faced the harrowing virus head-on.

ArtsWest (Jan 25–Feb 19)

Metamorphoses

Described as "fresh, thrilling, and twisted" by Time Out London, this inventive interpretation of Ovid's epic poems directed by Shana Cooper will be performed by a quartet of actors using "pure forms of theatrical storytelling." The mysterious blend of recognizable and rarely heard myths aims to unearth transformative human experiences.

Seattle Rep (Jan 27–Feb 26)

This Bitter Earth

In this thought-provoking, timely play directed by Brandon Ivie, a brilliant Black playwright reckons with issues of bravery, apathy, class, and race alongside his boyfriend, a white Black Lives Matter activist.

Seattle Public Theater (Jan 27–Feb 19)

History of Theatre: About, By, For, and Near

ACT Core Company writer and artist Reginald André Jackson unravels the artistic history of his ancestors in this world premiere production, which was created in collaboration with The Hansberry Project and director Valerie Curtis-Newton to spotlight unsung creative heroes across time.

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre (Jan 28–Feb 12)

COMEDY

Puddles Pity Party

The extremely popular seven-foot-tall "sad clown with the golden voice" Puddles Pity Party will stop by with his stage show featuring musical numbers, absurdism, and plenty of laughs.

The Showbox (Fri Jan 13)

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood: Scared Scriptless

Colin Mochrie and Brad Sherwood, off-the-cuff experts on the long-running Emmy-nominated improv show Whose Line Is It Anyway?, will present this quick-witted performance of ad-libbed scenes and audience-informed comedy. Bring your weirdest suggestions!

Moore Theatre (Sat Jan 14)

Pete Holmes Live: Where Were We

Pete Holmes has a lot going on—he's a touring stand-up comedian, actor, “Christ-leaning spiritual seeker,” improviser, cartoonist, and podcaster. (You may have heard an episode of his hit podcast You Made It Weird, which features famous guests like Deepak Chopra and Seth Rogen.) Sarah Silverman describes Holmes as "like Hunter S. Thompson if he was square as shit and funny as fuck." He'll bring more of that thoughtful, yet still hilarious, style to this performance.

Neptune Theatre (Sat Jan 14)

Chris D'Elia: Don't Push Me Tour

Smooth-brained creep Chris D'Elia of Netflix comedy special fame will head to Seattle to (natch) joke about being canceled, which should surprise no one.

McCaw Hall (Sat Jan 21)

The Disabled List Comedy Festival 2023

Kayla Brown and Dan Hurwitz, creators of the mockumentary This is Spinal Injury, will present the first-ever disability-focused comedy festival in the Pacific Northwest. The Disabled List Comedy Festival showcases a collective of local funny folks with disabilities, plus stand-up from out-of-town headliner Gibran Saleem.

Northwest Film Forum (Jan 27–28)

Anjelah Johnson-Reyes: "Who Do I Think I Am?"

Comedian, former MADtv cast member, and one-time NFL cheerleader Anjelah Johnson-Reyes will hit the stage with more of the quippy impression-driven humor that's made her a viral sensation over and over again.

Moore Theatre (Sat Jan 28)

Judge John Hodgman

Smarty-pants humorist John Hodgman will hit the stage alongside bailiff Jesse Thorn for this live edition of Judge John Hodgman, a Webby Award-winning podcast of fake legal wisdom and comedic close calls.

Neptune Theatre (Sun Jan 29)

READINGS & TALKS

Joyce Chopra with Jas Keimig

Director Joyce Chopra will be joined by Stranger staff writer and Unstreamable columnist Jas Keimig for this conversation in celebration of Chopra's recently released memoir, Lady Director: Adventures in Hollywood, Television and Beyond. Chopra, whose trailblazing feminist indie flicks include Smooth Talk (starring Laura Dern!), shares the frank details of her stereotype-busting career in the book. The San Francisco Chronicle described Lady Director as "speak[ing] to a certain tenacity, a need to watch, to make and to learn."

Elliott Bay Book Company (Thurs Jan 5)

Aubrey Gordon with Lindy West: You Just Need to Lose Weight

Pacific Northwest powerhouse Aubrey Gordon isn't known to mince words—her podcast Maintenance Phase unpacks the mumbo-jumbo of modern wellness culture, from green juice cleanses to Goop-sponsored BS. For this discussion, she'll dig into her new book, You Just Need to Lose Weight, which debunks anti-fat misconceptions and offers tools for fat activism and liberation, alongside Shrill writer Lindy West.

Town Hall Seattle (Thurs Jan 12)

Jenny Xie

National Book Award finalist and lauded poet Jenny Xie will head to Seattle in celebration of her soon-to-be-released second collection, The Rupture Tense, which delves into experiences of "diasporic homecoming, intergenerational memory transfer, state-enforced amnesia, public secrecies, and the psychic fallout of the Chinese Cultural Revolution" and was deemed "a devastating master class in subtlety” by Publishers Weekly.

Rainier Arts Center (Tues Jan 17)

No B.S. with The Bulwark, featuring Special Guest Dan Savage

“Savage Love” advice columnist and "santorum" neological campaign creator Dan Savage will join the gang behind center-right political analysis network The Bulwark for this live taping of The Next Level, a podcast hosted by Sarah Longwell, Tim Miller, and Jonathan V. Last. They'll chat about the midterm results and share their differing perspectives on the GOP's rocky road ahead.

Town Hall Seattle (Sat Jan 21)

National Geographic Live: From Shallows to Seafloor

Centering the research of marine biologist Diva Amon, this presentation looks closely at the familiar friends and freaky, otherwordly creatures that live in the deep-sea layers of Earth's biodiverse underwater ecosystems. From Shallows to Seafloor will be presented as part of the National Geographic Live series, which shares the efforts of its diverse, adventurous contributors.

Benaroya Hall (Jan 22–24)

An Evening with Razelle Benally, Tania Larsson, and Migizi Pensoneau

Alumni from the Institute of American Indian Arts, including Oglala Lakota/Diné film director Razelle Benally, Gwich’in and Swedish jeweler Tania Larsson, and Ponca/Ojibwe writer Migizi Pensoneau, will discuss representation and strategies for decolonizing the Native image at this engaging talk presented by Sasha LaPointe.

Town Hall Seattle (Mon Jan 23)

Dr. Robin DiAngelo with Erin Jones—White Fragility: An Adaptation for Young Adults

Dr. Robin DiAngelo, whose 2018 book White Fragility unpacks pervasive white sensitivity to racism in the United States, will present an adaptation to her bestseller alongside anti-racist educators Toni Graves Williamson and Ali Michael. The new edition, which has been adapted for young adults to include prompts, illustrations, and more, sheds light on systemic racism and encourages young people to challenge systems of inequality. Dr. DiAngelo will chat with public speaker and writer Erin Jones, the first Black woman to run for office in Washington state.

Town Hall Seattle (Wed Jan 25)

Amor Towles

Bestselling wordsmith Amor Towles, whose books Rules of Civility and A Gentleman in Moscow have flown off the shelves for the past decade, will drop by Town Hall Seattle to discuss his elegant approach to historical fiction and his new novel, The Lincoln Highway, which follows an off-kilter '50s-era road trip.

Town Hall Seattle (Tues Jan 31)

Miriam Toews with Angela Garbes

Miriam Toews will celebrate the paperback launch of her critically acclaimed novel Fight Night, which NPR described as "an ardent, hilarious, and moving addition" to her body of work. Toews (who also penned Women Talking, which was recently adapted for film) will chat with Filipino American food writer and former Stranger staffer Angela Garbes.

Elliott Bay Book Company (Tues Jan 31)

FILM

2022 Sundance Film Festival Short Film Tour

No need to head to Park City to experience the buzzy magic of Sundance—this curated collection of seven short films from the 2022 festival (including three award-winning flicks) feels like the real thing. Sundance's short film program often foretells later success, with past featured directors including Jay and Mark Duplass, Cary Joji Fukunaga, Todd Haynes, Lynne Ramsay, and Taika Waititi, so you might be bear witness to future greatness.

Northwest Film Forum (Jan 4–12)

A Week at the Movie House: Tribute to Dennis Nyback

If there's such a thing as a legend in the film archivist and historian community, Dennis Nyback was that man—he screened original film programs worldwide while operating Seattle's Rosebud Movie Palace and Pike St. Cinema, and also renovated Portland’s historic Clinton Street Theater in the '90s. This week-long tribute to a true PNW force of nature captures an idea for a film series that Nyback had before his death. A Week at The Movie House centers "a mishmash of films" that he once screened while working as a projectionist at Grand Illusion in the '70s; the series also includes Luis Buñuel’s classic The Exterminating Angel, one of Nyback's favorite films, and a selection of 16mm curios from The Sprocket Society.

Grand Illusion (Jan 6–12)

Saturday Secret Matinees 2023

If you're a sucker for old-school cinema with an element of surprise, this recurring series is for you. Grand Illusion will continue its longstanding tradition of screening matinee classics alongside a "weekly cliffhanger episode of a movie serial" every Saturday, all in dreamy 16mm. January's themes are "It Came from Planet Blech!", spotlighting cornball classics from the '50s, and "Swashbuckling Generations."

Grand Illusion (Jan 7–March 25)

Radical Films: 15 Movies That Shook the World

This is not your standard-issue "radical films" class—you won't hear a peep from film bros about Citizen Kane or The Godfather. Instead, SIFF is taking a globetrotter's approach, with deep dives into Japanese horror, Mexican realism, Bollywood Westerns, and more. The series of hybrid talks at SIFF Film Center will be presented in conjunction with screenings of each film at SIFF Uptown, so do your homework by catching flicks like Enter the Dragon, La Haine, and City of God throughout the five-week series.

SIFF Film Center (Jan 9–Feb 15)

VISUAL ART

Anthony White: Paintings

If you can't get enough of Anthony White's Limited Liability at the Seattle Art Museum, never fear—this solo show offers more of the prolific artist's tongue-in-cheek low-brow references to contemporary culture and thoughtful reflections on material wealth.

Greg Kucera Gallery (Jan 5–Feb 11)

Have You Eaten?

Curated by Ballard-based artist Rya Wu, Slip Gallery's latest group exhibition Have You Eaten explores Asian "diasporic identity and otherness" through a series of poignant questions related to home and belonging.

Slip Gallery (Jan 6–Feb 28)

Into the Light: Works on Paper from the Collection

Frye Art Museum's robust collection of 19th- and 20th-century European and American oil paintings is well-known, but less frequently seen is the museum's collection of 800 light-sensitive works on paper. Bringing a selection of these works out of storage and "into the light," this exhibition will feature a rotating sample of pieces installed for six months each. Arranged within stylistic and geographic themes, Into the Light will aim to create new conversations and connections between unexpected artists—the first rotation will include portraits by Alice Neel, Andrew Wyeth, Leon Schulman Gaspard, and others.

Frye Art Museum (Jan 11–Jan 14, 2024)

Barry Johnson: for real though

Seattle-based multidisciplinary artist Barry Johnson makes intentional shifts to his practice each year, and in his solo exhibition for real though, his focus turns to interiority. Rendering domestic spaces in jewel tones and filling them with books and houseplants, Johnson creates familiar rooms that feel friendly, yet invite questions of visibility and spectatorship.

Winston Wächter Fine Art (Jan 12–Feb 25)

OUTCRY: Works by Whitney Bradshaw

Chicago-based photographer Whitney Bradshaw's OUTCRY project launched on the night of the 2018 Women's March, and has since expanded to include 400 diverse women's portraits. Whitney's ongoing practice involves "scream sessions," wherein women are invited to her studio for intense emotional release and feminist camaraderie. As part of this exhibition of Bradshaw's portraits, Photographic Center Northwest will host a scream session on January 13, so stop by to view the powerful work and let out some inner rage.

Photographic Center Northwest (Jan 12–Mar 16)

Bleak Beauty

Koplin Del Rio's latest group exhibition conjures the overcast days of January with an eclectic mix of sculpture and two-dimensional works rendered in moody blacks and grays.

Koplin Del Rio Gallery (Jan 14–Feb 25)

Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems: In Dialogue

Works by acclaimed American photographers Dawoud Bey and Carrie Mae Weems are displayed in conversation for this touring exhibition, emphasizing the artists' overlapping perspectives on gender, class, and power struggles that Black people experience in the United States. Both artists were born in the same year—1953—and their works feel thematically and tonally linked, yet still distinct.

Seattle Art Museum (through Jan 22)

FOOD & DRINK

Taste of the Northwest

The Chelan fixture Campbell's Resort will assemble a bevy of Washington wineries, Northwest breweries, and premium distilleries, plus freshly shucked oysters and additional food. Enjoy live music all day as you tap into your hedonistic side.

Campbell's Resort (Fri Jan 13)

La Galette des Rois

Tuck into galettes provided by La Parisienne French Bakery at this celebration of the Epiphany (the Christian feast day that celebrates the revelation of God incarnate as Jesus Christ) co-hosted by the Alliance Française de Seattle, the Union des Français à l’Etranger, and Beauchamps Imports. Per tradition, a charm will be hidden in each galette, and the lucky one to find it will be crowned king or queen for the day. You'll also get the opportunity to sip plenty of French cider.

La Parisienne French Bakery (Sat Jan 14)

In Person Author Talk: Lisa Samuel, Room at the Table

Forgoing gluten doesn't have to mean giving up the communal pleasures of food. Bellingham-based cookbook author Lisa Samuel will chat with local cookbook author Ashley Rodriguez of Not Without Salt about her latest release Room at the Table, which includes over 120 gluten-free recipes ranging from weeknight dinners to occasion-worthy meals.

Book Larder (Thurs Jan 19)

Deb Perelman: 'Smitten Kitchen Keepers'

Deb Perelman has never worked in a restaurant, but her food blog Smitten Kitchen features more than 1,200 meticulously tested recipes and has won multiple awards. Based on the popularity of her accessible, dressed-up-comfort-food recipes, down-to-earth writing, and mouthwatering, sun-soaked photos she takes in her pint-sized New York apartment, Perelman has become a behemoth in the food-writing industry. She's coming to town on her book tour for her third and much-anticipated cookbook, Smitten Kitchen Keepers: New Classics for Your Forever Files, which contains over 100 recipes that are destined to join your regular rotation. Two dates are on the calendar: Wednesday, January 25, at Third Place Books Seward Park with Seattle cookbook author and food stylist Aran Goyoaga , and Thursday, January 26 at Town Hall with chef and food writer J. Kenji L ó pez Alt .

Various locations (Jan 25–26)

Tom Douglas Dinner Benefiting Coastal Cutthroat Coalition

Seattle restaurant mogul Tom Douglas will prepare an elegant Spanish-style supper, including tapas, escarole salad, roast pork, wines, and more. If you'd like to linger after the meal, the evening will be followed by cigars and spirits at a private cigar club. Proceeds will benefit Coastal Cutthroat Coalition, which strives to "ensure that wild salmon are once again abundant in the Pacific Northwest."

Hot Stove Society (Thurs Jan 26)

COMMUNITY & HOLIDAYS

Seattle MLK Jr Coalition MLK Day 2023

Organized by the Seattle MLK Coalition, this year's celebration of Reverend Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. commemorates 40 years of honoring the civil rights leader's legacy. The week of equity-minded programming will include youth events, workshops, and a job fair, concluding with an honorary rally and march on January 16.

Various locations (Jan 10–16)

2023 Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day of Service

There's no better way to honor Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.'s legacy than by giving back to the community, so lend a hand at this celebration of the civil rights leader by signing up for volunteer opportunities throughout the city. There are options to match everyone's strengths, from virtual storytelling to shoreline restoration projects, so there's really no excuse not to get involved.

Various locations (Mon Jan 16)

Lunar New Year 2023 Festivities Kick-Off

Cofounders Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan named their Ballard craft brewery Lucky Envelope for the colorful red envelopes traditionally stuffed with money and given out on Chinese New Year to bring good fortune. So it only makes sense that it's the perfect place to usher in the Year of the Rabbit. As they've made a welcome habit of doing, they'll release some new beers for the holiday, including the Water Rabbit Yuzu Pilsner (made in collaboration with North Carolina-based Highland Brewing) and White Rabbit Milk Stout (made in collaboration with Ladd & Lass Brewing). Other festivities include red envelope giveaways, merch, and dim sum treats from the food truck Panda Dim Sum.

Lucky Envelope Brewing (Sat Jan 21)

WildLanterns 2022

Woodland Park Zoo will cast an exotic glow at this experience of giant animal and "nature scape" lanterns, each representing flora and fauna from around the globe. Dragonflies will gleam from trees while bunnies, tigers, pandas, and orangutans light your path through the zoo—don't miss the Oceania Animal Odyssey, where you'll find glowing cuties from the Southern Hemisphere like koalas, parrots, and kangaroos.

Woodland Park Zoo (through Jan 22)

2023 Lunar New Year Fair

Hop into the Year of the Rabbit at Wing Luke Museum’s annual Lunar New Year Fair, which will include a traditional lion dance with firecrackers, raffles, ceramics and calligraphy sessions, and a family-friendly storytime.

Wing Luke Museum (Sat Jan 28)

Celebrate Asia

Seattle Symphony will perform its annual Celebrate Asia program, which has highlighted the traditions of Seattle's Asian communities for 15 years running. This year's concert will feature a diverse program of music and dance with special guests including acclaimed Canadian violinist and conductor Sunny Xia.

Benaroya Hall (Sun Jan 29)

Village of Lights: Winter Karneval

The holidays may be over, but winter's still here—why not pretend you're in a real-deal Bavarian village? Leavenworth's Winter Karneval honors an ancient German tradition called Fasching. The charming town will brighten its streets with twinkle lights and offer performances and demos of ice carving and fire dancing alongside other snowy festivities.

Leavenworth (weekends in January)

Check out our MLK Day and Lunar New Year calendars for more options, or start planning ahead for Valentine's Day.