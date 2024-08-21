EverOut The Stranger
Your Guide to Peaches in Seattle: Summer 2024 Edition

Fritters, Beer, and More
by Julianne Bell
August 21, 2024
|
Like
The Carlile Room's peach toast captures the sensual flavors of the season. (Kelsi Billedo)
Sweet, juicy, and fragrant, ripe summer peaches are the pinnacle of the season's fresh produce, and since August is National Peach Month, there's no better time to enjoy them. Though you may not be able to get millions of them (cue the Presidents of the United States of America), we've hand-picked this list of restaurants, bakeries, and other spots in Seattle where you can consume as much of the succulent stone fruit as possible in a wide variety of forms, including fritters, pie, pizza, and beer, plus places where you can buy them to eat on their own (preferably while standing over a sink). For more inspiration, check out our food and drink guide.

FOOD & DRINK SPECIALS

A La Mode Pies
For the six weeks it's available, the pie bakery's famous summer peach pie, made with ripe, Washington-grown Pence peaches, is the favorite of A La Mode owner Chris Porter, aka "The Pie Guy." Get it by the slice or whole pie at any of the three locations while you can.
Ballard, Phinney, West Seattle

The Carlile Room List
Carlile Room chef Michael Webster has created the fancy toast to end all fancy toasts: a slice of house-made focaccia piled high with white peaches, beef tallow, chanterelle mushrooms, huckleberries, whipped ricotta, basil, and a splash of plum vinegar.
Downtown

Lady Yum
Pop open a bottle of bubbly while enjoying Lady Yum's seasonal peach prosecco macarons.
Various locations

Mighty-O Donuts
The vegan donut shop's August donut of the month is the peach fritter, a spiced, yeast-raised doughnut made with local organic peaches and finished with a vanilla glaze.
Various locations

Mioposto
Proving that peaches don't have to be relegated to savory preparations, the wood-fired pizzeria chain is now serving its peach and prosciutto summer pizza special, complete with roasted peaches, caramelized onion, fontina, ricotta, salty sliced-to-order prosciutto, fresh basil, and a spicy-sweet Calabrian chili honey drizzle.
Various locations

Raised Doughnuts List
For August, pastry chef Mi Kim's doughnut shop is serving a peach fritter, made with raised yeast dough, peaches, sugar, cinnamon, and a peach glaze.
Central District

Reuben's Brews
If you'd prefer to drink your peaches, opt for Fresh! Peach, the latest release in Reuben's fruited sour series. The refreshing brew is "mega-juicy with a nice, tart finish," featuring ripe peaches and rounded out with a hint of creamy vanilla.
Ballard, Fremont

Xóm
The Chophouse Row restaurant's peach iced tea is garnished with a juicy peach wedge and looks like the kind of thing I'd daydream about sipping on a porch while watching the sunset.
Capitol Hill

PLACES TO BUY PEACHES

Collins Family Orchards List
Based in Selah, Washington, this orchard offers a variety of bulk peaches, including Regina yellow freestone peaches, white peaches, and white donut peaches, in its online farm stand and will deliver them right to your door. They're also available at the University District List Ballard Remind List Capitol Hill Remind List , and West Seattle List  farmers markets.
Selah

Metropolitan Market
Diehard stone fruit devotees know that the high-end grocer's annual "Peach-O-Rama" celebration, which offers a range of locally grown heirloom peach varietals that have been tested for sweetness with the Brix scale, is the most wonderful time of the year. You'll also find specials made with peaches, such as peach salsa or peach smoothies, all over the store.
Various locations

Sosio's Fruit and Produce List
This Pike Place Market stall has long been known for its signature "OMG" peaches, named for the visceral reaction they elicit when customers take a bite. They'll even help you pick one that's perfectly ripe to eat right away.
Pike Place Market

