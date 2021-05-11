Your Guide to Seattle Drive-In Movies & Events: Spring/Summer 2021 Edition

We're happy to report that drive-in movies are still the darlings of the pandemic, right behind frozen dumplings and analog puzzles. They provided an alternative to our tiny digital screens when movie theaters were closed, and now they're helping to safely ease us into public life while we wait for hive immunity to slowly take effect. Read on below for upcoming showings at the Blue Fox, Rodeo Drive-In, Marymoor Park, and elsewhere, or check out our other film and TV roundups for more options.

P.S. We'll keep this page updated as new showtimes are announced, so feel free to add it to your bookmarks!

NOW OPEN

MOVIES

BECU Drive-In Movies at Marymoor Park

Marymoor Park has been one of Seattle's hottest destinations for outdoor movie viewing for the last 17 years or so. While you won't be able to set up on the grass this year, BECU will keep the tradition going by shifting to a drive-in model for the second year, screening classic flicks like Mamma Mia and Ferris Bueller's Day Off on Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays. Food trucks will be onsite, too.

Redmond ($30)

Lineup : Ferris Bueller's Day Off (Tues May 11), Jurassic World (Wed May 12), Mamma Mia (Thurs May 13), Jaws (Tues May 18), Grease (Wed May 19), Wayne's World (Thurs May 20), The Princess Bride (Tues May 25), The Wizard of Oz (Wed May 26), E.T. - Extra-Terrestrial (Thurs May 27), Ghostbusters (Tues June 1), Clueless (Wed June 2), Monsters, Inc. (Thurs June 3), Spider-Man: Far from Home (Tues June 8), Bohemian Rhapsody (Wed June 9), Dirty Dancing (Thurs June 10), Raiders of the Lost Ark (Tues June 15), Crazy Rich Asians (Wed June 16), The Karate Kid (Thurs June 17), Crazy, Stupid, Love (Thurs June 22), Toy Story (Wed June 23), The Sandlot (Thurs June 24)

Blue Fox Drive-In Theatre

Ninety miles north of Seattle, this outdoor theater and go-kart destination screens family-friendly double features on the weekends. Admission is first-come, first-served, and masks are required when visiting the snack bar or arcade. Outside food is not permitted.

Oak Harbor ($7)

Lineup : Bon Jovi Live Concert Film (Sat May 22), Cruella (Fri May 28), F9 (Fri June 25), Black Widow (Fri July 9), more TBD

Rodeo Drive-In

For a treat at the end of your road trip to Bremerton, stop by this long-running outdoor theater (which opened in 1949) for screenings of double features from Friday-Sunday. They have plenty of concessions, like hot dogs, corn dogs, pizza dogs (?), Philly cheesesteaks, and candy for sale onsite. As for tickets, you can buy them online.

Bremerton ($10)

Lineup : The Wrath of Man & Unhinged (May 14-16) Godzilla vs. Kong & Mortal Kombat (May 14-16), the Waterman & Psycho Goreman (May 14-16), more TBD

Skyline Drive-In Theatre

Reserve a spot online to stake your claim on Friday-Sunday screenings of classic films and new releases at this Shelton theater, established way back in 1964. If you don't have an FM receiver in your car (sound is broadcast on 89.1 FM), you can borrow one from the snack bar. In response to COVID-19, they're limiting capacity to 150 vehicles per showing and asking that cars park at least 10 feet away from each other.

Shelton ($8)

Lineup: Bon Jovi Live Concert Film (Sat May 22), more TBD

Vasa Park Drive-In

Bellevue's Vasa Park Resort has your nostalgic throwbacks on deck. They'll screen the kids' movie Madagascar and the original Jurassic Park to kick off their spring season before (hopefully) filling out their summer lineup. We hear they had an "alien slime" milkshake last year, which we can only hope is still available.

Bellevue (donation)

Lineup: Madagascar (Fri May 28), Jurassic Park (Sat May 29), more TBD

Wheel-In Motor Movie Drive-In

Switch to the FM Dolby Digital Stereo in your car and catch classic films starting at dusk. In keeping with COVID regulations, their capacity is reduced to 25% and they're offering a lower-than-usual carload price, which can be purchased online in advance. They also have pizza, hamburgers, nachos, and other snacks available for purchase onsite.

Port Townsend ($9)

Lineup: Grease (May 14-16), An Officer and a Gentleman (May 14-16), more TBD

OTHER ENTERTAINMENT

Drive-In with Henry Art Gallery

On the Boards will once again invite people with cars to turn off their engines, stay in their vehicles, and enjoy a series of films on the big screen. This series is dedicated to Henry Art Gallery artists who use moving image as a means of exploring "colonial mentalities and tactics," from surveillance to late capitalism.

On the Boards, Queen Anne ($20-$60)

Lineup: Drexciya, A Migration Tale & Incense, Sweaters and Ice (Sat May 15)