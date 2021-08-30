Your Guide to September 2021 Events in Seattle

Even as the summer is coming to an end, there's still a lot of fun stuff to get out and do in these last sunny months in Washington. To help you plan ahead, we put together the greatest hits of September, including everything from the revamped PrideFest and the first Day In Day Out Music Festival happening over Labor Day weekend and the Local Sightings Film Festival, plus the grand opening of the new Ballard Comedy Club as well as the tour dates of comedians like Marc Maron, Nikki Glaser, and Iliza Shlesinger. Read about all this below, then check out our complete ever-evolving guides to live music and in-person things to do for more options.

Jump to: Community | Film | Food & Drink | Music | Performance | Comedy | Gaming | Readings & Talks | Visual Art

COMMUNITY

PrideFest Capitol Hill

The much-missed PrideFest is coming back to Capitol Hill after being moved from its typical date in June due to COVID-19 and record heat. Expect local talent such as DJ Riz, Adra Boo, the BeautyBoiz, and a Latinx showcase as well as arts and crafts, plus much more to bring us together to support each other.

Broadway, Capitol Hill East on Roy Street and East John Street (Sept 4-5)

The Evergreen State Fair - Back in the Saddle Again!

Monroe's summer festival is coming to a close with carnival games and rides, Native dancers, live music, monster trucks, duck races, and more.

Evergreen State Fairgrounds, Monroe (Sept 1-6)

Kraken Venue Opening Celebration

Come celebrate the opening of the Kraken Community Iceplex in Northgate. This family-friendly event will be a way for hockey fans to get excited for the new team through public skate sessions, stick & puck, and much more.

Kraken Community Iceplex, Northgate (Sept 10-12)

Street Hues: Seattle Urban Art Tour

Take a walk through Seattle's Capitol Hill neighborhood to look at all the distinct and varied street art. Whether it's graffiti, tags, stickers, spray paint, brush work, or stencil pieces, there is much to see. The guides will also "address topics such as ownership, power, and identity in public art."

Capitol Hill (Saturdays, Sundays, and Wednesdays through Sept)

Arts-A-Glow 2021

An art walk with a twist, you can head to Downtown Burien to "discover light installations and murals, visit a new night market and multiple museums, find art in businesses and yarn covered trees with the B-Town Beat, and more!" Attendees are also encouraged to dress in costume if you're into that sort of thing.

Downtown Burien (Sept 11)

HOMECOMING - Performing Arts Festival

A farewell to the summer, this outdoor arts festival is being described as "a meet-your-new-neighbor bash" with "over 20hrs of live performances, LGBTQ+ programming from BeautyBoiz, DJ sets, artist installations, vendors, food trucks, and a beer garden presented with Life on Mars."

Erickson Theatre, Harvard Ave. between Pike & Pine (Sept 18-19)

FILM

Local Sightings 2021

Charles Mudede writes, "What is this city becoming? What have we lost in the rush and thrust of all these new developments? To whom does this growing city belong? The brilliant Local Sightings film festival will show films that reveal the answers to these questions, through features, shorts, and animation that are born here or hereabouts. There's much to see and much to talk about." This year's festival, previewed here by The Stranger's Jasmyne Keimig, will include a mix of virtual and in-person events, including an opening-night screening of Mudede's newest feature, Thin Skin.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Sept 16-26)

FOOD & DRINK

Bremerton Blackberry Festival

Stroll along the boardwalk sampling doughnuts, scones, pie, and lots more treats and drinks made just in time for peak blackberry season, all while local bands like Ranger & the ReArrangers play live.

Bremerton Boardwalk (Sept 4-6)

Cafe Racer Grand Opening

Drink, dance, and celebrate at the grand opening of the new Cafe Racer in Capitol Hill. Entertainment will be provided by Velvet Q, Taylar Elizza Beth, Moroccan Dog, Mt Fog and DJ Marvelette.

Cafe Racer, Capitol Hill (Sept 11)

Negroni Week 2021

For this yearly event sponsored by Imbibe Magazine and Campari, bars all over the city will mix up everyone's favorite bitter crimson cocktail to raise funds for charitable organizations. Participating venues can stick to the classic version made with gin, Campari, and sweet vermouth or whip up their own unique variations.

Multiple locations (Sept 13-19)

Fremont Oktoberfest

Hoist your heftiest steins in celebration of "Seattle's largest beer festival," where you can taste over 100 German and domestic craft beers (excuse us, "biers") and feast on Bavarian-style food like Bratwurst and soft pretzels.

Fremont (Sept 17–19)

End of Summer Foodie Fest

Bid farewell to summer with this family-friendly event featuring food pop-ups like Laina's Handcrafted Ice Cream, Umami Kushi, Mike's Shave Ice, and Eggs Isle. Plus, enjoy tunes from a live DJ, featured drinks, and art from local artists.

The Stone House, Redmond (Sept 18)

C-ID Night Market 2021

Modeled after the lively night markets found across Asia, this event will celebrate the Mid-Autumn Moon Festival with a slew of Asian street food vendors alongside handmade local goods, fresh-cut flowers, crafts, and more, plus live entertainment, such as bands and breakdancing groups.

Chinatown-International District (Sept 25)

MUSIC

Jazz in the Park

A free community outdoor concert series kicks off on Wednesday with the Thomas Marriott Quintet. Seating is first come first served on the north lawn of the lodge with food and drink available for purchase at the Tonsorium Bar.

The Lodge at St. Edward State Park, Kenmore (Sept 1 & 18)

Deck'd Out

Don't miss the final Deck'd Out of the season where you can get some good food while listening to some just-as-good tunes and looking out at the Seattle skyline late into the evening. This Thursday will see Chicago-based DJ Diz as well as Pezzner, Doza & Michael Manahan. There will also be outdoor dancing and live visuals.

Monkey Loft, Sodo (Sept 2)

Oak Harbor Music Festival

This Labor Day weekend event brings three days of live music to Whidbey Island's Oak Harbor, featuring over 30 bands across genres (like Larkin Poe, Naked Giants, Stephanie Anne Johnson and the Hidogs, and others) beer gardens, and food vendors.

Oak Harbor, Downtown (Sept 3-5)

The Freakout Records 5 Year Anniversary Party

Dance to sets from Death Valley Girls, Acid Tongue, Smokey Brights, Shaina Shepherd, Beverly Crusher, Black Ends, and the Grizzled Mighty in anticipation of Freakout Fest.

The Crocodile (Sept 4)

Day In Day Out Festival

Boasting two full days of sets from artists such as Kaytranada, Big Wild, Aminé, Travis Thompson, and CHVRCHES, this vibey new festival brought to you by the team behind the Capitol Hill Block Party is an exciting new addition to the city. The excellent lineup will be supplemented by an all-ages lawn, a beer garden, and food trucks.

Fisher Green Pavilion, Seattle Center (Sept 4-5)

Megadeth and Lamb of God

The iconic heavy metal band formed in Los Angeles, this group is known for their technically complex guitar work and musicianship. They’ll be performing with the groove metal band Lamb of God.

White River Amphitheatre, Auburn (Sept 5)

Lindsey Stirling: Artemis Tour North America 2021

A master of the violin and dance who began touring after growing her audience online, Lindsey Stirling will be performing on the big stage.

WaMu Theater, Sodo (Sept 7)

Sylvan Esso

Sylvan Esso will bring their electrified, multilayered pop (which is "clever, bright, and fully hitched to dance as a primary activity in a way that feels much like two-dimensional worship," as former Stranger staffer Kim Selling put it) to Redmond, where they'll be joined by supporting act Samia.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sept 7)

Dance Gavin Dance

An “ambitious blend of heady progressive rock and post-hardcore,” Dance Gavin Dance is an eclectic group that is all their own that defies easy categorization. Described as a mix of “the melodic screamo of Thursday or Taking Back Sunday, with a taste of the earnest pop melancholy of Death Cab For Cutie.”

Showbox SoDo (Sept 8)

John Legend

R&B crooner John Legend eschews the production trickery found in most Top 40 slow jams these days—the Auto-Tune, the deep-sea minimalism—in favor of a more nostalgic, reverent take on soul. KYLE FLECK

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (Sept 9-10)

Fisherman’s Village Music Festival

A celebration of the work of the Everett Music Initiative, this weekend festival, now in its seventh year, takes place at several beloved local venues with live sets from local as well as touring talents.

Downtown Everett (Sept 9-11)

Tame Impala with Perfume Genius

Australian psych-rock outfit Tame Impala, no strangers to the festival circuit, will head up this outdoor concert with support from queer pop dignitary (and excellent Tweeter) Perfume Genius.

Gorge Amphitheatre, Quincy (Sept 10)

TOKiMONSTA

After starting in the LA underground scene, TOKiMONSTA is known for producing hits “across all landscapes from deep house, electro-funk, and club-banging electronic.”

The Showbox (Sept 10)

Big Freedia

The New Orleans-based Queen of Bounce Big Freedia returns to Seattle for what's sure to be a ground-shaking good time.

Showbox SoDo (Sept 10)

Louis the Child

Described as floating through electronic, pop, and alternative with wide-eyed wonder, adventurous spirit, and the elation of being present, Louis the Child is doing a show where a portion of the proceeds go to support Global Wildlife Conservation.

WaMu Theater (Sept 11)

The Monkees Farewell Tour with Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz

A chance to bid farewell to an old friend, The Monkees will be taking the stage for one last time before Michael Nesmith & Micky Dolenz hang up their hats on a long career.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sept 11)

Modest Mouse

Formed in Issaquah, Modest Mouse have become known around the world for maintaining their commitment to their music ensuring they’ve only gotten bigger without ever losing the core fans they’ve had over the decades.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sept 11)

Andrew W.K.

The multifaceted musician and performer Andrew W.K. is known for his high-energy rock n’ roll music that he began building all the way back at age four with classical piano lessons through his four full-length albums.

Neumos (Sept 13)

New Found Glory

On their “Pop Punk’s Still Not Dead Tour,” New Found Glory is known for “combining punk, hardcore, and post-hardcore with emotional lyrics and melody.” They’ll be playing with special guests Less Than Jake, Hot Mulligan, and LOLO.

Showbox SoDo (Sept 13)

Waxahatchee with Katy Kirby

Asking the questions “What do we hold on to from our past?” and “What must we let go of to truly move forward?,” Waxahatchee's Katie Crutchfield will be performing from her album Saint Cloud. It is a project born out of her recent sobriety where the artist looks inward.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sept 16)

Lake Street Dive

Dance-party-ready pop group Lake Street Dive will be playing from their last album Side Pony.

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 18)

Queer/Bar Summer Series: Ginger Minj

An icon from RuPaul’s Drag Race season seven, Ginger is taking the stage for a night that will show how The Comedy Queen of The South has still got it.

Queer/Bar, Capitol Hill (Sept 18)

Seattle Symphony Opening Night Gala

The Seattle Symphony is back and is starting out with a bang with a full concert with Music Director Thomas Dausgaard and the orchestra to play throughout the evening.

Benaroya Hall (Sept 18)

Hellogoodbye - Would It Kill You Anniversary

A pop rock band formed in Huntington Beach, California, Hellogoodbye is celebrating the anniversary of their second studio album Would It Kill You?

The Crocodile (Sept 18)

Chris Isaak

Known for his hit song “Wicked Game” and for being featured in numerous David Lynch films, Chris Isaak is an iconic performer whose songs tackle heartbreak over multiple decades.

Chateau Ste. Michelle (Sept 19)

Willow Smith

Multitalent Willow Smith breaks into the punk and alt-rock genres with her new album and tour.

The Showbox, Sodo (Sept 21)

Herbie Hancock

Considered a “true icon of modern music,” Herbie Hancock has won over 14 Grammys including Album of the Year for River: The Joni Letters. No matter the show, he brings his “unmistakable voice” that has transcended limitations and genres.”

Paramount Theatre (Sept 21)

Jukebox the Ghost

Formed in college in 2006, Jukebox the Ghost has developed a cult following. The group is made up of Ben Thornewill (piano/vocals), Tommy Siegel (guitar/bass/vocals) and Jesse Kristin (drums/vocals) that all come together for some quite catchy tunes.

Neptune Theatre (Sept 21)

Kevin Gates

A rapper out of Baton Rouge, Kevin Gates “doesn't pull any punches, and his honesty fuels everything he does.” He is all about being able to continue the craft of his music.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Sept 22)

STYX & REO Speedwagon

The classic rock bands STYX and REO Speedwagon are bringing their hit songs to the Washington State Fair for a night of that will take you down memory lane with the biggest hits of the past several decades.

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup (Sept 22)

Love the Land: A virtual benefit concert for local farms

A way to experience good music for a good cause, this virtual benefit will hear testimonials from farmers as well as musical performances by The Decemberists, True Loves, Black Belt Eagle Scout, Whitney Mongé, and Sera Cahoone.

Virtual (Sept 22)

Mannequin Pussy, Angel Du$t, Pinkshift

After getting hit hard by the pandemic, Mannequin Pussy is bouncing back to play from their critically acclaimed third album, Patience. They will be playing with Angel Du$t and Pinkshift.

The Crocodile (Sept 23)

Japanese Breakfast with Luna Li

Eugene-bred singer-songwriter Michelle Zauner will be performing from her latest album, Jubillee, under her indie-pop moniker Japanese Breakfast.

Neptune Theatre (Sept 25-27)

Lucy Dacus with Bartees Strange

Performing her third album, Home Video, Lucy Dacus will be taking audiences through a musical “interrogation of her coming-of-age years in Richmond, Virginia.”

Neptune Theatre (Sept 29 & Oct 2)

PERFORMANCE

The Comedy of Errors

Local theater company Wooden O revives one of Shakespeare's oldest comedies for the outdoor stage(s).

Various locations (through Sept 8)

Mimosas Cabaret

Listen, we love Chicago, but it's too long. The drag hostesses of this booze-filled revue (Isabella Extynn, Ruby Bouché, and Louvel) think so too, which is why they've pared down the Broadway musical to a cool 25 minutes.

Unicorn, Capitol Hill (Sept 1-Nov 14)

Whim W'Him: New Creations by Rena Butler & Mark Caserta | 'Nova' by Alice Klock & Florian Lochner

The twelfth season of Whim W’Him will premiere new hybrid dance creations by choreographers Rena Butler and Mark Caserta as well as the work of Alice Klock and Florian Lochner. They will perform from Vashon to Whidbey Island with all the dance films to debut virtually later this month on their streaming platform.

Vashon Center for the Arts (Sept 9-12) & Whidbey Island Center for the Arts (Sept 18)

Ms. Pak-Man: Breakout!

Billed as a "inventive cabaret style theatre experience," this show follows 8-Diva as she performs comedy, gives confessions, dances, sings, drinks, and more. It stars Scott Shoemaker as Ms. Pak-Man and features Erin Stewart and Amalia Larson as the Ghostettes with direction by Freddy Molitch.

West Hall at the Century Ballroom, Capitol Hill (Sept 9-12)

COMEDY

Ballard Comedy Club Grand Opening Featuring Nancy Norton

Celebrate the opening of this brand-new venue with several shows throughout the weekend from comedian Nancy Norton, who was named the 2019 Champion of the Seattle International Comedy Competition.

Ballard Comedy Club, Ballard (Sept 2-5) Tinder Live! With Lane Moore

The inventive and improvised Tinder Live! with Lane Moore sees the comedian project her dating app on the screen then get audience feedback on whether she should match before messaging with the unsuspecting area dating pool.

Vera Project, Uptown (Sept 7) Nikki Glaser

Comedian and podcast Nikki Glaser has created some of the most memorable works of comedy over the past several years. She has been working on several of these podcasts and specials over the years as well as making notable appearches in Comedy Central Roasts.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Sept 18) Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery: Two Lost Souls

A comedic duo unlike any other, Jane Lynch and Kate Flannery will be performing songs and comedy with The Tony Guerrero Quartet.

Triple Door (Sept 21-22) Marc Maron

Everyone's favorite curmudgeonly comic, Marc Maron, will bring his insightful stand-up to the area as he gets back on the road. Maron has also starred in the acclaimed television series GLOW and the outstanding film Sword of Trust.

Neptune Theatre (Sept 22) Iliza: The Forever Tour

Another comedian who had to delay touring for the pandemic, Iliza Shlesinger is hitting the road once again. She hasn’t been inactive during the pandemic, starting a virtual cooking show that she broadcast on her Instagram and Facebook for over 200 episodes.

Paramount Theatre (Sept 24)

GAMING

PAX West

After a COVID hiatus, the standout Seattle gaming convention is bouncing back bigger than ever. There will be panels galore, tournaments in all the best games, an expo hall, and much more. The convention is implementing a wristband system as proof of vaccination, ensuring the event can all go on smoothly and safely for all who attend.

Washington State Convention & Trade Center, Downtown (Sept 3-6)

READINGS & TALKS

La Vita E Dolce by Letitia Clark

Add some Italian-inflected recipes, like caramelized citrus tart or torta caprese, to your baking repertoire with food writer pastry chef Letitia Clark's new cookbook La Vita E Dolce, inspired by her time living in Sardinia. Clark will chat with cookbook author and writer Emiko Davies.

Virtual (Sept 1)

Mamacita x Kinfood with Andrea Pons

Seattle-based food stylist and immigration activist Andrea Pons will discuss her self-published cookbook debut Mamacita, which shares recipes inspired by her Mexican heritage and family traditions. Attendees will also be able to order a special edition Kinfood Farm Box, filled with locally sourced produce used in recipes in the book.

Virtual (Sept 8)

The Big Book of Amaro by Matteo Zed

Brush up on the finer points of Italian herbal liqueurs with Matteo Zed, a leading amaro expert and the bar manager at The Court, a Michelin-starred cocktail bar in Rome.

Virtual (Sept 9)

Maggie Nelson in Conversation with Danzy Senna

Presented by Seattle Arts & Lectures, author Maggie Nelson (The Argonauts) will take part in a discussion about her new book, On Freedom: Four Songs of Care and Restraint, that "explores how we think, experience, and talk about freedom in ways responsive to the conditions of our experience."

Virtual (Sept 14)

Ruth Ozeki with Karen Joy Fowler — The Book of Form and Emptiness

Author Ruth Ozeki will be in conversation about her new release, The Book of Form and Emptiness, which is described as a “brilliantly inventive novel about loss, growing up, and our relationship with things.” She will talk with Karen Joy Fowler, author of We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves and the forthcoming novel Booth.

Virtual (Sept 22)

VISUAL ART

Z.Z. Wei: New Works

The 29th exhibit from artist Z.Z. Wei at the local gallery shows paintings that were made "in the face of an ongoing global crisis" and is entitled 'Rough Road.' It "speaks to the difficulties in keeping the inner spirit nourished, the creative process churning and the artistic fires burning."

Patricia Rovzar Gallery, Downtown (Sept 1-24)

Field of Play

An exhibit of photos by Stephan Jahanshahi that captures the amateur rugby world, this debut solo project showcases "portraits of the athletes who devote themselves to rugby for love of the game and the community it fosters."

Gallery 110, Pioneer Square (Sept 1-25)

Jim Hodges: Selected Work

Work from Spokane artist Jim Hodges will be on display throughout the month. He has shown in galleries throughout the world and is praised for his "approach to capturing experience through such diverse media as collage, light, and reflection."

Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square (Sept 2-Oct 2)

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

The work of Vincent van Gogh will no longer be a world away and instead is coming to a still yet to be announced secret location in Seattle. This family friendly experience comprises a "360-degree floor-to-ceiling rig that unfetters paintings like "The Starry Night" from the borders of their original canvases." Just don't get it confused with the other similar exhibitions that have been touring around.

Location TBA (Sept 10-Dec 19)