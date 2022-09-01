Jump to: Live Music | Festivals & Community Events | Food & Drink | Comedy | Performance | Readings & Talks | Film | Visual Art & Exhibits

LIVE MUSIC

Echo & The Bunnymen

You can easily identify the illustrious post-punk quartet Echo & The Bunnymen from their full-bodied vocals, ethereal instrumentation, and wind-tossed hairstyles (set in place with lots of hairspray, of course). Let them add some moodiness to your summer with songs like "The Killing Moon" and "Lips Like Sugar."

The Showbox, Downtown (Thurs Sept 1)

Ann Wilson of Heart

Thanks to the Wilson sisters, celebrated Seattle rock band Heart was the first widely successful rock band to be fronted by women. Ann Wilson's powerful pipes have earned her an induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and she's regarded as one of the greatest rock and roll singers of all time. Now in her sixth decade as a performer, Wilson is still going strong with her latest album Fierce Bliss.

Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup (Fri Sept 2)

99.9 KISW Presents: Pain In The Grass 2022

KISW's Pain in the Grass festival will take over Auburn with three days of rock and punk warfare courtesy of iconic headliners such as Seattle grunge heroes Alice in Chains, hard rock veteran Sammy Hagar, alt-metal favorites Incubus, reggae rock relics Sublime With Rome, and post-grunge outfit Breaking Benjamin.

White River Amphitheatre, Auburn (Sept 2–4)

Dave Matthews Band

Birkenstock-rock legend and number one dad bod Dave Matthews will *crash* into the Gorge this Labor Day weekend with three full days of jam band magic. The impressive list of special guests includes acclaimed folk artist Valerie June, country duo The War & Treaty, singer-songwriter/poet Celisse, Grammy-winning guitarist Eric Krasno (with his band The Assembly), roots-rock sister band Larkin Poe, and indie rock ensemble Mt. Joy.

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sept 2–4)

Ben Platt: The Reverie Tour

Okay, okay, we realize that you might know the 28-year-old stage/screen actor Ben Platt for his portrayal of a teenager in the 2021 film Dear Evan Hansen, which was widely made fun of on Twitter. But Platt is also a Grammy-winning recording artist with two studio albums of unexpectedly interesting electro-pop. He will support his latest release, Reverie, which utilizes '80s-inspired production for emotionally raw ballads about queer love.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Sat Sept 3)

Nelly

On his most recent album, Heartland, St. Louis-born rapper Nelly traded in his signature sweatband for a cowboy hat and features from country stars Kane Brown, Darius Rucker, Florida Georgia Line, and more. Expect to hear tracks from the album as well as his pinnacle Y2K bangers like "Hot In Herre" and "Dilemma."

Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup (Sun Sept 4)

The Beach Boys

Are the Beach Boys past their prime? That's up for debate (we're leaning towards yes), but it's hard to pass up the opportunity to kiss summer goodbye while swaying along to "Kokomo" and "Surfin' USA," even if sung by the politically controversial frontman Mike Love.

Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup (Mon Sept 5)

Girlpool

In 2019, Stranger writer Jas Keimig wrote: "I feel like I grew up with Girlpool. I first listened to them in my late teens when I started experimenting with high-waisted jeans and being more open and vulnerable. Girlpool pair with this stage of life surprisingly well." The duo, who recently announced their breakup, will embark on one last tour promoting their new electronic-driven album, Forgiveness, produced by experimental artist Yves Tumor. Montréal-based synth-pop artist Cecile Believe will support.

The Crocodile, Belltown (Fri Sept 9)

Ziggy Marley: A Live Tribute To His Father

Reggae giant Ziggy Marley will pay tribute to his dearly departed father Bob Marley, with a live performance of his legendary classics like "Is This Love," "Get Up, Stand Up," and "Three Little Birds."

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (Fri Sept 9)

Flume: Palaces Tour

Sydney-based electronic musician/producer Harley Streten, AKA Flume, will ignite the dancefloor with bops from his latest album, Palaces, which features vocal performances from Caroline Polachek, Kučka, Emma Louise, Damon Albarn (of Blur), and others. The party will get started with sets from hyper-pop wizard A.G. Cook, house duo Prospa, and Portland-based producer Quiet Bison.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Sat Sept 10)

Sunmi: Good Girl Gone Mad Tour

K-pop star Sunmi (formerly of The Wonder Girls) blends disco, city pop, and traditional Korean music for a unique genre that she's coined "Sunmi-pop." She will support her third solo album, 1/6, which includes the lead single "You Can't Sit With Us," inspired by the 2004 film Mean Girls.

Showbox SoDo (Sat Sept 10)

Alice Glass: Trauma Bond Tour

As the former frontwoman of electronic duo Crystal Castles, Alice Glass left an everlasting impact on pop music with her fierce live performances and dark lyricism. Glass continues this trajectory on her recently released debut solo album, Prey//IV, which Pitchfork described as "a dark, extreme pop record about abuse, power, and regaining control," mirroring abuse that she endured at the hands of ex-bandmate Ethan Kath.

Chop Suey, Capitol Hill (Sun Sept 11)

Cigarettes After Sex

Yes, the band name Cigarettes After Sex is cringy, but their music is so beautiful that it doesn't really matter. The trio effortlessly revives the floaty dream pop of Mazzy Star, Cocteau Twins, and Julee Cruise in an accessible fashion that has garnered an impressive list of famous fans including Kylie Jenner, David Lynch, Lana Del Rey, and Françoise Hardy.

Showbox SoDo (Mon Sept 12)

Gorillaz

British alt-rock band Gorillaz, known for their (literally) animated live performances and early aughts staples like "Feel Good Inc." will hit the road on their North American tour just after the release of their new single "Cracker Island," which features psych-funk heavy Thundercat. They will be joined by hip-hop duo Earthgang.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Mon Sept 12)

An Evening With Peter Hook & The Light: Joy Division: A Celebration

Back in 2019, Stranger music critic Dave Segal wrote: "Peter Hook is going to milk his legendary legacy with Joy Division and New Order for as long as he wants, and nobody can stop him—not even former bandmates Bernard Sumner, Gillian Gilbert, and Stephen Morris, who are not thrilled with their former bassist’s activities. Nevertheless, with his son Jack Bates on bass, Hook has made a solid living re-creating, in the flesh and in their entirety, albums by Joy Division and New Order. Warning: Hook's singing makes Sumner's sounds like Ian Curtis'." On this tour, the band is spotlighting the beloved Joy Division albums Unknown Pleasures and Closer albums along with an opening set of New Order tunes.

The Showbox, Downtown (Tues Sept 13)

The Shins: Oh, Inverted World the 21st Birthday Tour

Portland-based indie rock royals The Shins will take you on a nostalgia trip as they honor the 21st anniversary of their debut album, Oh, Inverted World. Get your heart ready to hear their tearjerker breakthrough hit "New Slang," which has been featured in everything from a McDonald's commercial to The Sopranos to, most memorably, the Garden State soundtrack.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Tues Sept 13)

Kim Gordon

The punk icon and eternal kool thing (best known for her time in Sonic Youth) will stop by Seattle on tour, presumably playing songs off her 2019 solo debut, No Home Record. Gordon also released the collaborative album At Issue earlier this year with experimental guitarist Loren Connors.

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Wed Sept 14)

Stewart Copeland: Police Deranged For Orchestra

Esteemed drummer and composer Stewart Copeland, of British rock band The Police, will lead the Seattle Symphony in an orchestral performance of nostalgic hits like "Roxanne," "Don’t Stand So Close to Me," and "Message in a Bottle."

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Wed Sept 14)

Korn with Evanescence

Pioneering nü-metal crew Korn will return to the Pacific Northwest with some fresh material from their new album, Requiem (don't worry, we bet they'll still play "Freak on a Leash"). They will be joined by goth rock heavies Evanescence, whose 2003 hit "Bring Me To Life" recently reached number one on iTunes (yes, in 2022).

White River Amphitheatre, Auburn (Thurs Sept 15)

Tinariwen

A collective of Tuareg singers, songwriters, and musicians hailing from the Sahara Desert, Tinariwen plays music that is often categorized as "desert blues." The group comes together in different configurations for live performances and in the studio, and has been called "music's true rebels" by NPR.

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Thurs Sept 15)

Interpol + Spoon: Lights, Camera, Factions Tour

Post-punk revivalists Interpol and Spoon are joining forces for an evening of rock straight out of the mid-2000s. Interpol will support their new album, The Other Side of Make-Believe, which was written via email correspondence over the course of the pandemic. Spoon will also flaunt some new material from their album Lucifer on the Sofa. Brooklyn-based electro-pop band Water From Your Eyes will get the night started.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Fri Sept 16)

Jackson Browne

It's understandable to be indignant that soft rocker Jackson Browne's been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame. (He's in; Mott the Hoople isn't. I know!) But let me list the achievements of Mr. Browne, apart from the fact that his hair has not appeared to change a single strand since the cover of his 1972 debut album. 1) He dated Nico when he was 18 years old. That's right, 18 years old. She was 10 years older than him. 2) The terrific guitar solo—performed by Jesse Edwin Davis—on "Doctor, My Eyes." 3) Um... hmm. Oh! That one song on Running on Empty... no, not that one; that one's awful. I mean the one called "Shaky Town." That one's pretty all right. 4) Okay. That's all I got. Honestly, the Nico thing is probably 95 percent of why he's in the Hall of Fame. He also wrote "These Days" for her, which is not a bad song at all—Don Henley did a recording of it with Portland's own Blind Pilot, weirdly. Oh, one more! 5) "Somebody's Baby" from the Fast Times soundtrack. That song is a totally legit jam, no foolin'. NED LANNAMANN

Chateau Ste. Michelle, Woodinville (Fri Sept 16)

Bikini Kill

Riot Grrrl progenitors Bikini Kill will hark back to their Pacific Northwest roots on their first tour since disbanding in 1997. Mosh along to feminist punk anthems like "Rebel Girl" and "Double Dare Ya" after an opening set from Olympia-based post-punk band Table Sugar, who could be their musical offspring.

Marymoor Park, Redmond (Sat Sept 17)

Pavement

Indie rock's favorite cynics Pavement are back on the road for the first time in 12 years with a new gang of fans, thanks to the obscure B-side "Harness Your Hopes" mysteriously rising in Spotify streams (the song, by the way, includes the eerily resonant lyric "the freaks have stormed the White House," despite being recorded 25 years ago). NYC art-rock band Guerilla Toss will support.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat Sept 17)

Roger Waters

Roger Waters is, of course, a founding member of Pink Floyd, one of the greatest psychedelic rock bands of all time, genre pioneers that formed in the 1960s and came up hard in the 1970s with albums like The Wall, Animals, and The Dark Side of the Moon. Both Waters and former bandmate and sporadic foe David Gilmour have issued original solo material (actually, Gilmour released a few albums and toured under the Pink Floyd flag until 1994, which is partially why he and Waters were at odds), but both have continued to hit the road on the Floyd gravy train, because everyone still wants to hear those old songs in a live setting. LEILANI POLK

Tacoma Dome (Sat Sept 17)

Seattle Symphony: Opening Night Concert

The Seattle Symphony will kick off a new season with conductor Emeritus Ludovic Morlot, who will conduct the symphony in a program of French favorites by Ravel and Saint-Saëns, as well as selections by Chopin with pianist Jan Lisiecki, and a new work by Artist in Residence Angelique Poteat. Stick around for the after-party in the Samuel & Althea Stroum grand lobby with music from KEXP DJ Marco Collins, complimentary drinks, and signature bites from Seattle's own James Beard-nominated chef Shota Nakajima. Other season highlights for September include Tchaikovsky Pathétique Symphony , Visions of the Season , and Dvořák Symphony No. 7 .

Benaroya Hall, Downtown (Sat Sept 17)

Stella Donnelly

Mercury writer Ben Salmon wrote in 2019: "Australian singer-songwriter Stella Donnelly broke through to a bigger audience in 2017 on the strength of her Thrush Metal EP, a collection of plainspoken stories set to pretty folk music and wrapped up in some lovely lo-fi intimacy. Now she’s back and ready to conquer the rest of the world with her new album Beware of the Dogs, which ditches DIY hiss in favor of lush production—a move that highlights Donnelly’s considerable melodic gifts and, in turn, her blistering lyrics about all the different ways shitty dudes are shitty." Now she is on tour supporting her sophomore album, Flood, which she described as the product of "months of risky experimentation, hard months of introspection, and a lot of transition."

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Sat Sept 17)

The Avalanches

Australian electronic group and sample masters The Avalanches will make their long-awaited return to Seattle with tracks off of their acclaimed 2020 album We Will Always Love You. The band is known for their electric live shows, so hydrate well and lace up your dancing shoes.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sat Sept 17)

Kehlani: Blue Water Road Trip Tour

Long ago in 2017, Mercury writer Jenni Moore wrote of Kehlani: "The first time I saw the Oakland-raised artist was at Bumbershoot 2015, and I’ll never forget it. When they took the stage with those sultry dance moves alongside their adorable DJ Noodles, the crowd went batshit. It was plain to see that Kehlani had already built themself a cult following of sneaker-loving, tattoo-sporting, badass young women who knew the words to every uplifting, confident song. I was shook by how beautifully they sang live—their voice was strong and chillingly soulful." This time around, Kehlani will support their recently released album, Blue Water Road Trip, which examines themes such as spirituality, sexuality, and love. Trap superstar Rico Nasty and viral singer-songwriter Destin Conrad will join.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Sun Sept 18)

Girl in Red

Twenty-three-year-old Norwegian singer-songwriter Marie Ulven (AKA girl in red) initially blew up on YouTube with her tearful bedroom pop tunes about heartbreak, mental health, and queer love, accompanied by picturesque music videos. She will take the stage in support of her debut full-length If I Could Make It Go Quiet, which was produced by Finneas (Billie Eilish's big brother). Aussie pop singer Blake Rose will open.

Showbox SoDo (Tues Sept 20)

Lauv: The All 4 Nothing Tour with Hayley Kiyoko

San Francisco-based singer-songwriter Ari Staprans Leff, better known by his stage name Lauv, brings his R&B-infused pop sounds to the WaMu as part of his All 4 Nothing tour. Adored pop singer and actress Hayley Kiyoko will get the show started with tracks off her sophomore album, Panorama.

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Tues Sept 20)

GIVĒON

Known best for features on Drake's "Chicago Freestyle" and Justin Bieber's "Peaches," chart-topping R&B artist Givēon will stop by Seattle with songs from his debut album, Give or Take, which explores themes of fame, love, and heartbreak.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Wed Sept 21)

Grace Jones

Hot off the heels of her feature on Beyonce's Renaissance, the illustrious singer, model, actress, and all-around icon Grace Jones will grace us with her presence, performing her definitive dancefloor anthems.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Wed Sept 21)

Ibeyi: Spell 31 Tour

French twin sister duo Ibeyi uniquely blend elements of traditional West African, French, and Afro-Cuban sounds with jazz, electronic, and pop elements. Their 2017 tour stop in Seattle was described by former Stranger writer Zach Frimmel as "chills-inducing, charming, and healing," so don't miss the opportunity to see them support their new album, Spell 31, alongside soulful singer-songwriter (and daughter of Bobby McFerrin) Madison McFerrin.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Wed Sept 21)

TLC and Shaggy

It's hard to believe that it's been 20 years since the release of TLC's final album 3D, followed by the trio's initial disbandment, and the tragic loss of Lisa "Left-Eye" Lopes. These days, the duo of Tionne "T-Boz" Watkins and Rozonda "Chilli" Thomas are soldiering on, performing their iconic cool-girl hits to the masses in their oversized silk PJs. Plus, pioneering reggae and dancehall icon Shaggy will amp up the crowd with throwback hits like "It Wasn't Me" and "Angel" in his signature cadence.

Grandstand at Washington State Fair, Puyallup (Thurs Sept 22)

Jack Harlow: Come Home The Kids Miss You Tour

Riding a wave of success from his viral single "First Class," (which features a sample from Fergie's iconic "Glamorous"), quick-rising rapper Jack Harlow will stop by Seattle on his Come Home The Kids Miss You tour. Beloved hip-hop duo City Girls will get the crowd pumped up with their bangers "Act Up" and "Twerk."

WaMu Theater, SoDo (Fri Sept 23)

Broken Social Scene: You Forgot It in People 20th Anniversary Tour

Toronto indie pop heavies Broken Social Scene (who have a total of 27 members) will reunite once again in honor of their debut album, Feel Good Lost, a delicate and cinematic masterwork that employs experimental electronic elements and sparse vocals. The album includes contributions from A-list indie artists like Leslie Feist, Emily Haines (of Metric), and Evan Cranley (of Stars).

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Sat Sept 24)

Jack Johnson: Summer Tour

Patron saint of chill Jack Johnson will keep the summer vibes going a little longer with tracks off his new album, Meet the Moonlight, which Pitchfork called "his best album yet," and noted as pushing "beyond feel-good stereotypes to look for small joys amid vexing times."

Gorge Amphitheatre, George (Sat Sept 24)

Twenty One Pilots - The Icy Tour

It’s not surprising Ohio duo Twenty One Pilots have become so successful. As songwriters, they’ve ripped bits of influence from around the proven-popular-music landscape—from the approachability of Bruno Mars to the anthem-chasing of the Lumineers and plainspoken lyricism of Macklemore—and disguised their pandering with enough face paint and stage energy to seem edgy or experimental to the average middle-schooler (but safe enough for their parents), and fake-rapped all the way to the bank. Their ability to tickle the familiarity sensors in the minds of casual young music fans and whisper nonsensical angst rhymes that are vague enough to feign artsy-ness yet simplistic enough to not fly over anyone’s head must appear an admirable trait to a tastemaker with a checklist somewhere, but does that mean we have to let it pollute the minds of our young? Hide your children. TODD HAMM

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Sat Sept 24)

Stereolab

Throughout the band’s initial 18-year run, Stereolab felt like an underground music lover’s dream. Led by guitarist Tim Gane and vocalist Laetitia Sadier, the self-styled “groop” flooded their discography with motorik Krautrock, lush exotica, drum ‘n’ bass, Tropicália, and baroque pop. And their subsequent influence has been felt throughout the indie universe and even into hip-hop (Pharrell says the band’s “Flower Called Nowhere” is his favorite song to get sucked off to). ROBERT HAM

The Showbox, Downtown (Sun Sept 25)

Gayle: Avoiding College Tour

By now, you've without a doubt heard Gayle's breakup-song-for-the-ages "abcdefu," which seemingly turned from a 30-second acoustic song posted on TikTok to a top 40 radio hit overnight. The 17-year-old pop splendor will surely play the hit amongst other relatable teenage anthems like "ur just horny" and "sleeping with my friends."

Neumos, Capitol Hill (Mon Sept 26)

Marcus Mumford

Mumford & Sons frontman (and husband of actress Carey Mulligan) Marcus Mumford will play in support of his debut solo album, (Self-Titled), which features collaborations with Clairo, Phoebe Bridgers, and Brandi Carlile. Don't miss an opening set from genre-blending singer-songwriter Danielle Ponder.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Mon Sept 26)

Arlo Parks: Collapsed in Sunbeams Tour

With noted inspirations ranging from Radiohead to Joni Mitchell, British singer-songwriter Arlo Parks crafts emotionally stirring indie pop songs with relatable lyrics such as "read him Sylvia Plath, I thought that that was our thing, you know I like you like that, I hate that son of a bitch." Parks will support her critically acclaimed debut album, Collapsed in Sunbeams, alongside soulful pop artist Puma Blue.

The Showbox, Downtown (Tues Sept 27)

Bomba Estereo

Former Mercury contributor Daniela Serna wrote in 2016: "Colombian band Bomba Estereo makes psychedelic electro-cumbia, ranging from tropical party-starters to champeta-influenced folk ballads. Charismatic singer Liliana Saumet and multi-instrumentalist Simon Mejía are pioneers in the scene that also spawned acts like Dengue Dengue Dengue and Chancha Via Circuito. They’ve been working together for [17 years], combining traditional Colombian instrumentation with modern electronic sounds." Anticipate hearing tracks from their Grammy-nominated 2021 album, Deja.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Tues Sept 27)

Michael Bublé: Higher Tour

Quick, alert your mom! Stadium seducer Michael Bublé is bringing his velvety croons to town on his Higher tour, named after his 11th studio album which includes crowd-pleasing covers like "Crazy" by Patsy Cline and "Make You Feel My Love" by Bob Dylan.

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Wed Sept 28)

blackbear

Emo-rap prince blackbear is back on the road supporting his new album, In Loving Memory, which nods to his pop-punk beginnings with features from fellow tattooed heartthrobs Travis Barker and Machine Gun Kelly.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Thurs Sept 29)

Iron Maiden - Legacy of the Beast World Tour 2022

Rather than try to convince you to go see Iron Maiden, I’m just going to list some facts and let you decide for yourself. They recorded their last album, The Book of Souls, while lead singer Bruce Dickinson had throat cancer. That album is now their fifth number-one album in the United Kingdom. Dickinson has since beat said cancer in time to tour. He also piloted Maiden’s private Boeing jet, Ed Force One (named after their zombified mascot), on their 2016 world tour, on which they played for nearly two hours per night. Look, Iron Maiden are the kings of hard rock, and it’s time to kiss the ring. JOSEPH SCHAFER

Climate Pledge Arena, Uptown (Thurs Sept 29)

Kikagaku Moyo

From humble beginnings busking on the streets of Tokyo, Kikagaku Moyo (whose name translates to "geometric patterns") is now touring the world with their folk-inflected psychedelic space jams. Considering that the band announced their disbandment earlier this year, you won't want to miss the opportunity to hear the kaleidoscopic tunes performed one last time. Vancouver-based experimental artist Yu Su will open.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Thurs Sept 29)

CHVRCHES - Screen Violence Tour

Scottish synth-pop band CHVRCHES will glide through town on their Screen Violence tour promoting their fourth album, which the band described to NME as exploring the concept of violence on, by, and through screens with "songs addressing feelings of loneliness, disillusionment, and fear, among other emotions." Arrive in time to catch an opening set from indie-pop duo Cafuné.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Fri Sept 30)

Julia Jacklin

Australian indie rock artist Julia Jacklin will come to town for two consecutive evenings (first with a full band, then with a solo performance) with lyrically focused tracks about relationships, pleasure, and beliefs from her new album, Pre Pleasure. She will be joined both nights by Nashville singer-songwriter Katy Kirby.

The Crocodile, Belltown (Fri Sept 30)

FESTIVALS & COMMUNITY EVENTS

Orcas Island Jazz Festival

Orcas Island Jazz Festival is back this Labor Day weekend after a three-year hiatus with performances from acclaimed swing revivalists Pearl Django, song stylists Pete Kirkland and Lady V performing the greatest hits of Motown, and jazz maestro Martin Lund with his ensemble the Off-Island All-Stars.

Orcas Island (Sept 2–4)

PAX West 2022

One of my very favorite things about living in Seattle— one of the things that convinced me to move here, in fact—is PAX, the giant video game convention held every Labor Day at the Convention Center, a sprawling throng of fandoms and beep-boop screens and clattering dice. MATT BAUME

Seattle Convention Center, Downtown (Sept 2–5)

Washington State Fair 2022

Before the end of summer comes the beginning of the annual Washington State Fair in Puyallup, which brings family-friendly activities like rides and games, carnival food, free music and performances, baby animals, cultural events, produce contests, a rodeo, live concerts, and much more. Don't miss the Grandstand concert series , with headliners including Lindsey Stirling and Shaggy and TLC .

Washington State Fair Events Center, Puyallup (Sept 2–25)

San Gennaro Festival 2022

This Georgetown Italian street fair features vendors selling authentic wares (including lots of food), a beer and wine garden, children's activities, and a stage with live Italian music.

Georgetown (Sept 9–11)

C-ID Night Market 2022

Traditionally, night markets are a place to stroll, shop, and nosh on tasty street-food snacks. This annual festival takes place beneath the historic Chinatown gate in the International District and features a slew of Asian street food alongside handmade local goods, fresh cut flowers, and more, plus entertainment such as live bands and breakdancing groups.

Chinatown-International District (Sat Sept 10)

Rave Green Run

Sounders fans, this one's for you: This 5K will take you through the team's training headquarters in Tukwila and the surrounding trails, followed by a Finish Line Festival with music, awards, and more.

Starfire Sports, Tukwila (Sun Sept 11)

Walk The Block Art Festival

Wa Na Wari's annual fundraising event is characteristically innovative and community-minded—the organization will celebrate Black art with an afternoon walk through Central District businesses, parks, porches, and other areas, where fresh installations and performances will be on view. Catch visionary visual art from dozens of artists, plus live music, storytelling, films curated by Berette Macaulay, and dance curated by Nia-Amina Minor on the Saturday stroll.

Wa Na Wari, Central District (Sat Sept 17)

Sea Mar Fiestas Patrias

Kick off Hispanic Heritage Month at this free festival featuring Latin American food, mariachi bands, folk dancing, art exhibits, and more.

Seattle Center, Uptown (Sept 17–18)

Kremfest 2022

The treasured Kremwerk complex, which former Stranger contributor Gregory Scruggs called the “undisputed monarch of Seattle nightlife,” is bringing back its forward-thinking electronic music and multimedia festival. The full lineup has not yet been announced, but so far the DJ lineup includes Detroit in Effect, Doctor Jeep, Jensen Interceptor, Jordana, KIA, OR:LA, OSSX, and Robbie Akbal.

Kremwerk, Downtown (Sept 22–25)

Legendary Children

Peep drag royalty of all genders and groove along to DJ sets by Kween Kay$h, Briq House, and others at this buzzy celebration of the Pacific Northwest's house and ball community. Stay for the slay on a public runway and get educated at the reading station focused on trans and queer BIPOC authors curated by the Seattle Public Library. (Because reading is fundamental.)

Olympic Sculpture Park, Belltown (Fri Sept 23)

Luminata

Bring your own lanterns or buy one on-site at Fremont Arts Council's annual autumnal equinox celebration, just in time to help ease you into the less-sunny season. The evening will kick off with an opening ceremony, followed by a parade around Green Lake, with illuminated art on display afterwards.

Green Lake Aqua Theater, Green Lake (Sat Sept 24)

R-Day 2022

This single-day free festival will celebrate all things Rainier Beer with performances from local artists including Burien-born rapper Travis Thompson, indie rock trio Naked Giants, soul/funk ensemble True Loves, and KEXP DJ Abbie.

Old Rainier Brewery, Georgetown (Sat Sept 24)

FOOD & DRINK

Seattle Rum Fest 2022

Brush up on the finer points of the sugarcane-based spirit at the first-ever edition of this festival. You'll get to sample plenty of rums, get educated via seminars, and mingle with industry professionals and other rum lovers.

Washington Hall, Central District (Fri Sept 2)

Author Talk: Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson, Lunchbox

If you have a child to pack lunch for and have exhausted the wells of inspiration, look no further than Marnie Hanel and Jen Stevenson's newest book Lunchbox, which is chock-full of tasty and adorable ideas for spiffing up your everyday brown-bag meal. The authors will share tips, field questions from the audience, and sign copies.

Book Larder, Fremont (Thurs Sept 8)

Cider Summit

After a two-year hiatus, this festival billing itself as the "region’s largest hard cider tasting event" is poised to make a triumphant return, with over 150 drinks from more than 50 producers, with both local and international options in the mix. The selection also includes mead, cider cocktails, apple spirits, and more.

Lake Union Park, South Lake Union (Sept 9–10)

Omnivorous

Scoop up al fresco bites and drinks from an array of restaurants, bars, breweries, and distilleries, including A la Mode Pies, Café Avole, Cinnaholic, Communion, Crossbuck Brewing, DRY Soda, Ethan Stowell Restaurants, General Porpoise, Gold Coast Ghal Kitchen, Greedy Vegan, Light Sleeper, Lionhead, Ma & Pops, Marjorie, Nuflours, OOLA, Optimism, Rachel’s Ginger Beer, Revolver, Smith, Tea Moss Shop, The Pickled Chef, Valdemar Estates Winery, and Walla Walla Steak Co., at this annual fundraiser for Community Roots Housing.

Capitol Hill Station Plaza (Fri Sept 9)

All in Together Now: A 36-Course Wu-Tang Inspired Dinner

Kottu chef Syd Suntha is the mastermind behind this over-the-top, Wu-Tang Clan-inspired dinner event. The eight-hour, 36-course-meal, a nod to the album Enter the Wu-Tang (36 Chambers), will feature a lineup of nine chefs (a reference to Wu-Tang's nine members): FeedMe Hospitality and Restaurant Group owner Shubert Ho, Queen Anne Beerhall chef Rhys Nunnelee, Buckshot Honey owner David Van Storm, The Shambles chef Ed Smith, The Barking Frog chef Denali Foglietti, No Bones Beach Club owner MacKenzie DeVito, Bar Dojo chef de cuisine Luis Brambila, Arc chef Demond Thomas II, and Suntha himself. Edmonds bartender Niles Peacock will also create nine cocktail pairings, while Persia Saffaie of Strength in Sober will provide non-alcoholic pairing options. If that's not enough for you, other attractions include a Wu-Tang-themed escape room, live painting, cello covers of Wu-Tang songs, stand-up comedy sets, breakdancing, MCs, and more.

Queen Anne Beerhall, Uptown (Sun Sept 11)

Author Talk: Brian Levy, Good & Sweet

Pastry chef Brian Levy's debut cookbook release explores baked goods made with a variety of naturally sweet alternatives to refined sugar, from freeze-dried corn to coconut cream. He'll chat about the book with local cookbook author Aran Goyoaga and sign copies.

Book Larder, Fremont (Mon Sept 12)

Lark Tomato Omakase

There's nothing more ambrosial than a ripe, juicy, in-season tomato. At this eight-course vegetarian dinner, Lark chef John Sundstrom will highlight the versatility of the savory fruit by showcasing it in a myriad of preparations, from tomato water chawanmushi to fried green tomatoes and even a tomato tarte tatin for dessert.

Lark, Central District (Tues Sept 13)

Fremont Oktoberfest

Hoist your heftiest steins in celebration of "Seattle's largest beer festival," where you can taste over 100 German and domestic craft beers (excuse us, "biers") and feast on Bavarian-style food like Bratwurst and soft pretzels.

Fremont (Sept 16–18)

Hops & Crops Music and Beer Festival

Groove to tunes by singer-songwriter Kate Dinsmore, indie sister duo La Fonda, Americana outfit Massy Ferguson, and family group Warren Dunes. You'll also have the opportunity to gulp cold pints from eight breweries and scarf down food from trucks Thai U Up and .314 Pie.

White River Valley Museum, Auburn (Sat Sept 17)

Bite of PhinneyWood

The inaugural edition of this new neighborhood food festival will let you taste the best food Phinney has to offer, with over 20 participating restaurants, including La Conasupo, North Star Diner, Mainstay Provisions, Nutty Squirrel Gelato, Preserve & Gather, Petit Pierre Bakery, A La Mode Pies, Coffeeholic, and Oliver's Twist. Plus, quench your thirst with beer from Halcyon Brewing Company. Proceeds benefit Phinney Neighborhood Association's programs for kids, seniors, and the entire community.

Phinney Center (Sat Sept 17)

Ice Cream Social Pop-Up

I scream, you scream, we all scream for this family-friendly festival showcasing curbside frozen treats from a variety of vendors. Purchase a cone and take refuge from the sun with covered seating.

Fremont Sunday Market (Sun Sept 18)

Wine and Dine the SnoValley Rails

Climb aboard a train at the historic Snoqualmie Depot and feast your eyes on the scenery as you travel to North Bend Depot, the Northwest Railway Museum, up to Snoqualmie Falls, and back to the Snoqualmie Depot. The night will also feature a seasonal six-course meal inspired by the state fair, with dishes like duck leg confit, caramel apple cream puffs, upscale corn dogs, and kettle corn cheesecake.

Northwest Railway Museum (Thurs Sept 22)

Kirkland Oktoberfest

Grab a bier and a sausage and celebrate Oktoberfest with live oompah music, football, food trucks, corn hole, keg rolling, stein hoisting, and even wiener dog racing. Proceeds from the event benefit multiple Eastside charities, such as Chump Change Foundation, Imagine Housing, Sibling House, and more.

Marina Park, Kirkland (Sept 23–25)

Cider Swig – 9th Annual Greater Peninsula Cider Festival

This cider extravaganza returns in person for the first time since its pandemic-imposed hiatus, with dozens of Northwest ciders, live music, and food trucks and tents featuring local chefs. Pour all the apple-based libations you like down your gullet—if you find something you like, you can pick a bottle from a pop-up shop to take home.

LeMay: America's Car Museum, Tacoma (Sat Sept 24)

House of Spirits: A Haunted Cocktail Soirée

This spooky cocktail party revolves around the Goya-inspired tale of Francisco and Molly Vega, who find themselves haunted by a "strange entity" in their home Casa Vega after the mysterious death of their child Little Magpie. Guests are encouraged to don their most dramatic finery, be it a Halloween costume or a period-accurate outfit. The night holds themed miniature craft cocktails, magic, tarot readings, roaming ghosts, live music, secret games, giant Ouija boards, and more in store.

(Sept 24–Oct 31)

18th Annual Great Pumpkin Beer Festival

Though pumpkin beer is a decidedly divisive beverage, Elysian Brewing Company's annual squash-themed celebration continues to draw fans year after year. The great pumpkin in question—a gigantic gourd weighing in at several hundred pounds—is scooped out, scorched, filled with pumpkin beer, sealed, conditioned, and tapped at the event. What's more, over 80 pumpkin beers, including around 20 from Elysian, will be poured. All proceeds benefit the Vera Project.

Seattle Center, Uptown (Sept 30–Oct 1)

Leavenworth Oktoberfest

Leavenworth's classic Oktoberfest celebration, now in its 24th year, is moving to Wenatchee. Feast on official Oktoberfest brats, guzzle imported German beer and wine, enjoy live oompah and polka music, and take in performances from Bavarian dancing groups. Kids can run amok in the "Kinderplatz" section with a bouncy house, a clown, and other activities.

Town Toyota Center, Wenatchee (Sept 30–Oct 15)

COMEDY

Joe Pera: Summer in the Midwest and Rustbelt Tour Part III: Fall Everywhere Else

If you haven't heard of America's sweetheart Joe Pera, well, set aside two minutes and 40 seconds to watch the most soothing clip of all time. Pera's calm, helpful, and slightly grandfatherly schtick makes his HBO series Joe Pera Talks With You our favorite sleepytime show. Settle in for more discussion of tomatoes and pancake breakfasts for this performance—you might actually feel a glimmer of hope by the end.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Fri Sept 9)

Wanda Sykes

Comedy longtimer Wanda Sykes really needs no introduction—she earned an Emmy for her writing on The Chris Rock Show all the way back in 1999, and has been an unstoppable force of sharp-witted, loud-mouthed laughs ever since. She's also an LGBT rights activist—we hope to hear more about her family life in between the cutting cynicism for this performance.

McCaw Hall, Uptown (Fri Sept 9)

Tom Papa

You might describe Tom Papa as a comic with wide appeal—he's a regular on both NPR's Wait Wait... Don't Tell Me! and The Joe Rogan Experience. The comedy veteran, who released his second book, You’re Doing Great! And Other Reasons To Stay Alive, in 2020, will bring more of his level-headed style to the stage for this performance.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Fri Sept 16)

Jim Jefferies: The Moist Tour

"Respected" Sydney comic Jim Jefferies will bring his provocative (aka misogynist) act to Seattle, likely leaving behind what The Guardian described as "a nasty stench." Have fun!

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Fri Sept 23)

Jimmy O. Yang

You might know Jimmy O. Yang from his role in Crazy Rich Asians and on the Emmy-nommed HBO series Silicon Valley, but he's also the author of How to American: An Immigrant’s Guide to Disappointing Your Parents and a stellar stand-up comic in his own right. He'll share more stories of growing up in an immigrant family (and hopefully more of his dad's roasts) for this performance.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Sept 30)

PERFORMANCE

The 2022 Portable Performance Festival: Homecoming

Over 100 local artists will share their "portable" (aka flexible and minimalist) solo works in this performance festival, which stays true to 18th & Union's affordable, inclusive mission.

18th & Union: An Arts Space, Capitol Hill (Sept 8–24)

Where We Belong

Seattle Rep's 2022/23 season jump-starts with this solo piece about an Indigenous theater-marker whose new life in England is rattled by the Brexit vote and the country's colonialist ideals.

Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown (Sept 8–Oct 9)

Super Massive Series: Kornbread

Hope you're hungry! Legendary RuPaul's Drag Race season 14 contestant Kornbread "the Snack" Jeté (RIP her ankle) will head to Seattle to keep us all well-fed.

Queer Bar, Capitol Hill (Fri Sept 9)

Whim W'him Fall 2022 Program

Contemporary dance company Whim W’Him will present world premieres by Dance Magazine featured dancer Keerati Jinakunwiphat, Lebanese choreographer Dolly Sfeir, and Swiss choreographer Nicole von Arx for their fall programming, which includes performances of the trio's works at Erickson Theater and on Vashon Island. Jinakunwiphat, Sfeir, and von Arx were chosen from over 200 applicants to participate in Whim W'Him's prestigious Choreographic Shindig residency.

Erickson Theatre Off Broadway, Capitol Hill (Sept 9–17)

Choir Boy

Tarell Alvin McCraney, the Academy Award-winning writer of Moonlight, penned this coming-of-age play that blends gospel hymns and R&B grooves for an intersectional tale set in a traditionally Black prep school. When Pharus Young sets his sights on leading the school's gospel choir, his queerness interrupts institutional tradition, and he contemplates conformity with his peers in order to gain their respect.

ACT - A Contemporary Theatre, Downtown (Sept 9–Oct 23)

The Griswolds' Broadway Vacation

The wacky Griswolds are at it again, but this time they'll hit the stage instead of sharing their vacation on film. They've been to Walley World, Europe, and Vegas already, so now they're headed to Broadway—and, of course, things will go exactly according to plan. Donna Feore directs this madhouse romp.

The 5th Avenue Theatre, Downtown (Sept 10–Oct 2)

Hamilton

Lin-Manuel Miranda is responsible for Hamilton's book, music, and lyrics, and he has squashed a dizzying number of words and concepts into this stunning production. You don't like musicals? Fine. Try Pulitzer-winning Hamilton—its hip-hop, jazz, and rap numbers have made people all over the country rethink their rigid anti-musical stance, and offered them juicy, controversial history about one of their Founding Fathers.

Paramount Theatre (through Sept 11)

The Voices of Legends: Baldwin and Bearden in Conversation

In December of 1978, four legends—artist Romare Bearden, writer James Baldwin, choreographer Alvin Ailey, and dancer Arthur Murray—joined heads in a lively discussion of Nelson E. Breen's documentary Bearden Plays Bearden. National theatre ensemble The Williams Project brings the conversation to life for this live performance at the Frye in celebration of unmissable exhibition Romare Bearden: Abstraction .

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (Wed Sept 14)

RuPaul's Drag Race Werq The World Tour 2022

In this drag tour for the gods, Gottmik, Jaida Essence Hall, Naomi Smalls, Violet Chachki, and finalists from season 14 of RuPaul's Drag Race converge to spill the historical tea. Werq the World hurtles audiences through time, with the queens landing in iconic historical periods to turn looks and heads. (We imagine corset-loving Chachki's got this one in the bag.) But will they make it back to 2022 in time for brunch on Sunday?

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Wed Sept 14)

You're Wrong About Live with Sarah Marshall and special guest Chelsey Weber-Smith

Host Sarah Marshall brings her incisive hit podcast You're Wrong About on the road to continue challenging audience beliefs and illuminating forgotten history. (How much do you really know about the Tonya Harding scandal?) You're Wrong About tackles everything from the Enron collapse to serial killers, and was named the 2022 Podcast of the Year at the I Heart Radio Podcast Awards. Marshall will be joined by poet-turned-podcaster Chelsey Weber-Smith for this performance.

The Vera Project, Uptown (Sun Sept 18)

In the Time of the Butterflies

Based on the '94 novel by Julia Alvarez, this production (the first in Book-It Repertory Theatre's 2022/23 season ) tells the story of four sisters in the Dominican Republic living under former President Trujillo's authoritarian rule, and the revolution that would shape their lives and their country.

Book-It Repertory Theatre, Uptown (Sept 21–Oct 16)

Radio III / ᎦᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏦᎢ by Elisa Harkins, Zoë Poluch, Hanako Hoshimi-Caines

This experimental performance blends "uncomfortable" dance with an Indigenous futuristic concert to draw attention to the invisible within colonial aesthetics, particularly in the so-called "neutral" realms of minimalism and postmodernism. Imagining new possibilities, Radio III / ᎦᏬᏂᏍᎩ ᏦᎢ was choreographed by Hanako Hoshimi-Caines, Zoë Poluch, and Elisa Harkins, with music also composed by Harkins.

On the Boards, Uptown (Sept 22–24)

Juicy Scoop Live with Heather McDonald

Heather McDonald keeps audiences up-to-date on all those things we're embarrassed to say we love—Real Housewives, Pete Davidson dating goss, and the like. (If it sounds up your alley, you're far from alone—Juicy Scoop! is a bona fide hit.) McDonald will head to Seattle with more Hollywood stories, including some personal tales.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Fri Sept 23)

Carmina Burana

PNB founding artistic director Kent Stowell's Carmina Burana kicks off the company's 50th anniversary season, supplemented by George Balanchine’s joyous, expansive Allegro Brillante and a world premiere by lauded choreographer Alexei Ratmansky. Together, the showcase blends fan favorites with boundary-pushing works that spotlight PNB's range.

Pacific Northwest Ballet, Uptown (Sept 23–Oct 2)

Super Massive Series: Jinkx Monsoon

We can hear the cackling from down the street. PNW drag legend Jinkx Monsoon will close out Queer/Bar's sizzling summer Super Massive series with more of the weirdo dramatics for which she's known and loved.

Queer Bar, Capitol Hill (Sat Sept 24)

What the Constitution Means to Me

How might the Constitution impact generations to come? Playwright Heidi Schreck digs into it in this funny, insightful play, which traces the relationship between four generations of women.

Seattle Repertory Theatre, Uptown (Sept 30–Oct 23)

READINGS & TALKS

Maribel Morey and Megan Ming Francis on White Philanthropy

Historian and author of White Philanthropy Maribel Morey will chat with Megan Ming Francis, political scientist and author of The Price of Civil Rights, on the ways white philanthropy has limited the scope of racial equality. How might funding relationships become more liberating and supportive for scholars and activists? Tune in to find out.

Online via Seattle Arts & Lectures (Mon Sept 12)

A Celebration of Alice Wong’s Year of the Tiger

Writers and disability rights activists Leah Laksmi Piepzna-Samarasinha and Elsa Sjunneson will celebrate the release of memoir Year of the Tiger: An Activist's Life on author Alice Wong’s behalf. Ms. Magazine describes the memoir as "essential"—in the book, Wong, the founder of online community Disability Visibility Project, digs into her experience finding community through disability activism.

Online via Seattle Arts & Lectures (Thurs Sept 15)

Marlee Matlin

You probably know Marlee Matlin as an accomplished actress (at 21, she became the youngest-ever winner of Best Actress at the Academy Awards, and she recently starred alongside other deaf actors in the three-time Academy Award-winning CODA). But outside of Hollywood, Matlin's also an inspirational speaker and activist, advocating for diversity, acceptance, and freedom from judgment. Bring Mom along to hear from Matlin at this inspiring talk.

Moore Theatre, Belltown (Fri Sept 16)

Town Hall Writers Festival Volume I: Humble Beginnings

Sharpen your pencils, writer types—Town Hall Seattle has announced a brand-new festival of author talks, interviews, literary discussions, and book signings. The two-day festival includes lectures with leading voices like Siddhartha Mukherjee, A.M. Holmes, and Joyce Carol Oates, who we hope is as festive in person as she is on Twitter.

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Sept 16–17)

An Evening with Eckhart Tolle

Deemed “the most popular spiritual author in the United States” by The New York Times, Tolle weaves together simple teachings to encourage a life of increased peace and presence. Learn directly from Tolle’s profound guidance at this talk, where he'll share his thoughts on consciousness transformation with characteristic humor and warmth.

Paramount Theatre, Downtown (Mon Sept 19)

Abdulrazak Gurnah

Abdulrazak Gurnah, winner of the 2021 Nobel Prize in Literature, will discuss his lauded 2020 book Afterlives in this talk and Q&A session with author Sonora Jha. Gurnah's expansive novel of displacement and erasure offers a stark description of the colonization of east Africa.

Town Hall Seattle, First Hill (Tues Sept 20)

Randall Munroe in conversation with Dr. Emily Levesque

Randall Munroe, who created the simplistic, sarcastic, and hugely popular webcomic xkcd, will hit Seattle to discuss his new book What If? 2: Additional Serious Scientific Answers to Absurd Hypothetical Questions with University of Washington astronomer Emily Levesque. You might learn the answers to questions you didn't even know you had, like whether humans can eat clouds, or how much saliva it'd take to fill a swimming pool.

Third Place Books Lake Forest Park (Tues Sept 20)

FILM

REEL BLACK: Sidney Poitier and the Legacy of Black Film

SIFF will partner with Langston for this fresh Film Talks series, which explores the fascinating legacy of actor and leftist civil rights trailblazer Sidney Poitier in celebration of new documentary Sidney. Kicking off with a screening of his groundbreaking performance in In the Heat of the Night on September 6, SIFF will cycle through several of Poitier's most thought-provoking flicks and close the series with an in-depth film talk at Langston on December 6.

SIFF Uptown (Sept 6–Dec 6)

Unstreamable

Stranger staff writer Jas Keimig and former editor Chase Burns present this series of unstreamable flicks based on their column of the same name. Since 2019, the duo have blurbed over 350 offbeat, forgotten films and TV shows that can't be found on major streaming services (Unstreamable was first published by The Stranger, and now lives on Scarecrow Video's blog). Now they'll share a few choice selections on the silver screen, starting with All That Jazz on September 10.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Sept 10–Jan 8)

Local Sightings Film Festival

Back in 2015, Charles Mudede wrote, "What is this city becoming? What have we lost in the rush and thrust of all these new developments? To whom does this growing city belong? The brilliant Local Sightings film festival will show films that reveal the answers to these questions, through features, shorts, and animation that are born here or hereabouts. There's much to see and much to talk about." The festival returns for its 25th anniversary this year with more experimental films, workshops, and gatherings.

Northwest Film Forum, Capitol Hill (Sept 16–25)

Kevin Smith, Clerks III: The Convenience Tour

Ready to take another trip to the View Askewniverse that Kevin Smith first created way back in 1994? Well, here's another Clerks, if that's still your thing! The Convenience Tour will feature a screening of the upcoming flick Clerks III and a Q&A with the indie auteur himself; true mallrats can score VIP tickets with extra perks like a signed screenplay and photo op with Smith.

Neptune Theatre, University District (Sept 25–26)

VISUAL ART & EXHIBITS

Humaira Abid: Fight Like a Girl

Humaira Abid's carved pine protest signs, emblazoned with phrases like "BLAME RAPIST NOT VICTIM," "#MeToo," and "NO MEANS NO," are sadly as pertinent as ever in the wake of the recent Roe vs. Wade overturn. The artist stares contemporary political issues dead in the eye, using painting and sculpture to express her uncompromising belief in women's rights.

Greg Kucera Gallery, Pioneer Square (Sept 1–Oct 29)

Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition

Who needs Vatican City when you have Bellevue, are we right? This exhibition of reproductions from Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling will be conveniently installed inside The Shops at The Bravern for an experience that might feel sorta like the real thing. Paired with a contextual audio narrative, a special collection of 34 simulated frescoes will be on display, including works you might recognize, like The Creation of Adam and The Last Judgment.

The Shops at the Bravern, Bellevue (Sept 2–Oct 31)

Ansel Adams: Masterworks

We're all familiar with Ansel Adams's transcendent imagery—it seems to surpass the label of "nature photos," becoming something more powerful and devotional. This traveling exhibition compiles 48 of Adams's innovative, precise photographs, hand-selected by the artist late in life as the best works of his career.

Museum of History & Industry, South Lake Union (through Sept 5)

The Infinite

This NASA-inspired virtual reality experience allows audiences to become astronauts and freely explore a full-scale replica of the International Space Station. Soundscapes, light design, and even scent will heighten sensory immersion. THE INFINITE is an extension of the Emmy-winning series Space Explorers: The ISS Experience, the largest production ever filmed in space.

Tacoma Armory (through Sept 5)

New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest: Indie Folk

Honoring the Pacific Northwest's rich legacy of craft traditions and DIY ethos while acknowledging its Indigenous and colonist histories, New Art and Sounds from the Pacific Northwest: Indie Folk pairs handmade and "unpretentious" works by regional artists across generations with an immersive playlist created by Portland’s Mississippi Records.

Bellevue Arts Museum (Sept 16–Jan 29)

Romare Bearden: Abstraction

With over 55 paintings, collages, and other works on paper, this exhibition surveys Romare Bearden's mid-century abstractions with unmatched precision. The New York avant-garde artist was also a writer, social worker, and activist, acting as the first art director for the Harlem Cultural Council and helping found the Studio Museum in Harlem. Landing in New York in childhood as an escape from the Jim Crow South, Bearden studied art and built a flourishing career by 1945, then transitioned to non-representational subjects in the '50s. A pioneer of the "stain painting" method, Bearden reimagined what artmaking could be, developing surprising techniques in casein and collage.

Frye Art Museum, First Hill (through Sept 18)

Michael Schultheis: The Moons of Galileo

Seattle artist Michael Schultheis looks closely at human connection through an unusual approach—mathematical analysis, inspired by 17th-century mathematician Giovanni Ceva. How might we visualize how two people orbit each other over time? Schultheis explores the idea through paintings and sculptures that include everything from Venn diagrams to infinity symbols.

Winston Wächter Fine Art, South Lake Union (Sept 21–Nov 5)