Your Guide to Thanksgiving 2021 In Seattle

Though it seems hard to believe, it's nearly time once again to indulge in the national pastime of gorging ourselves on poultry and cranberry sauce and curling up on the couch for a tryptophan-induced nap. If you're looking to outsource some of your Thanksgiving Day preparations, we've rounded up this list of restaurants offering holiday specials, from full turkey dinners to pie and ice cream. For more ideas, check out our food and drink guide.

THANKSGIVING MEALS

13 Coins

Sink into a swanky leather chair at the beloved 24-hour dining den and enjoy a classic Thanksgiving feast with butternut squash soup, oven-roasted turkey, sage stuffing, green beans almondine, Yukon Gold mashed potatoes with turkey gravy, candied yams with caramelized marshmallows, fresh cranberry sauce with orange zest, and pumpkin pie topped with whipped cream. The restaurant is also offering takeout meals for four or eight guests to go.

Pioneer Square, SeaTac, Bellevue

Pickup, dine-in



Beach Cafe

This cafe inside Kirkland's Woodmark Hotel offers a three-course meal with options such as roasted baby beet salad, butternut squash lobster bisque, roasted turkey, smoked Alaskan king salmon, and eggnog panna cotta. There's also a special kid's menu.

Kirkland

Dine-in



Beast & Cleaver

Impress your friends and family with the butcher shop Beast & Cleaver's organic, ethically raised turkeys from Chehalis Valley Farm and Palouse Pastured Birds, available for pre-order. Unlike the majority of turkey sold around the United States for Thanksgiving, these birds have never been frozen and have been fed a soy-free, corn-free, GMO-free diet.

Loyal Heights

Pickup



Ben Paris

Ben Paris chef Quinton Stewart's three-course Thanksgiving menu involves honeynut squash soup, bitter green salad, oven-roasted turkey, Fuji apple and sage pork sausage stuffing, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, sweet potato gratin with parmesan and thyme, gravy, and sweet potato pie with Chantilly cream. Optional wine pairings are available for $30 plus tax.

Downtown

Dine-in



Bourbon Steak

Celebrity chef Michael Mina's downtown modern American steakhouse (which recently opened in the former space of his upscale French restaurant RN74) is accepting reservations for a luxe three-course Thanksgiving meal with choices like tuna tartare, phyllo-wrapped scallops, truffle Caesar salad, Little Farm by the Sea turkey, New York strip steak, Snake Rivers Farm ribeye, Maine lobster pot pie, pumpkin-spiced beignets, and Valrhona chocolate s'mores. If you're feeling extra decadent (and deep-pocketed), you can add on an ice-cold seafood platter or caviar. A takeout version of the meal is also available.

Downtown

Pickup, dine-in



Cafe Flora

The plant-filled vegetarian haven is celebrating its 30th annual Thanksgiving with an in-person four-course menu that includes options like cauliflower cashew bisque, radicchio salad, autumn vegetable puff pastry packets, pumpkin risotto cakes, mashed Yukon and purple potatoes with mushroom gravy, miso-roasted Brussels sprouts, cranberry apple chutney, pumpkin pie with coconut whipped cream, and pecan bourbon pie with vanilla whipped cream. Indoor and outdoor seating is available.

Madison Valley

Dine-in



Canlis

Channel the soigné vibes of Seattle's premier fine-dining restaurant at home with their DIY Thanksgiving meal kit for four, complete with a brine-and-bake Diestel Ranch turkey (with an instructional video), toasted brioche stuffing, gravy, cranberry sauce, candied yams with miso, green bean casserole with roasted shiitake mushrooms and caramelized shallots, twice-baked potato casserole, Macrina Bakery dinner rolls, and two bottles of wine. They've even got you covered for the day after with an "ultimate leftover sandwich kit" and Ellenos pumpkin pie yogurt.

Queen Anne

Pickup



Copine

If you're in the camp that believes turkey is overrated, opt for Copine's menu for two, which includes a whole brined, applewood-smoked roast chicken, smoky chicken gravy, russet potato gratin with thyme, caramelized Brussels sprouts, creamy yams with toasted pecans and maple syrup, citrus-scented cranberry sauce, thyme dinner rolls, and lemon bars with a vanilla cookie crust. Pickup is available from 12-3 pm on Wednesday, November 24.

Ballard

Pickup



Daniel's Broiler

In Maria Semple's Seattle-based novel Where'd You Go, Bernadette, the titular character and her family go out to Daniel's Broiler for Thanksgiving, making teenage daughter Bee the envy of all of her classmates. You, too, can claim this covetable situation for yourself with the famous Northwest steakhouse's four-course Turkey Day menu, which will be served at its locations in South Lake Union, Leschi Marina, and Bellevue. Offerings include roast turkey, prime rib, maple pork roast, king salmon, plant-based ravioli, pumpkin pie, and cheesecake.

Bellevue, Leschi, South Lake Union

Dine-in



Eden Hill

Chef Maximillian Petty's Thanksgiving menu includes half a turkey (breast roulade, confit thigh, drumstick, and wing), stuffing, black pepper and roasted shallot gravy, cornbread with whipped honey butter, roasted garlic potato gratin, roasted delicata squash, creamed kale, and pumpkin Basque cheesecake. Pickup is available on Wednesday, November 24.

Queen Anne

Pickup



Mamnoon

The Middle Eastern restaurant is celebrating its ninth anniversary and putting its signature Levantine spin on Thanksgiving, with side dishes like roasted brassicas bi-zeit, mujaddara-stuffed bell peppers, batata harra, baharat-roasted carrots, and "mama-spiced" cranberry sauce, in addition to mezze packs with hummus, baba ganoush, muhammara, labneh, fresh pita, pita chips, and marinated olives. They're also taking donations for the Byrd Barr Place Food Bank.

Capitol Hill

Pickup

À la carte options available



Plum Bistro

Looking for a vegan Thanksgiving meal? Chef Makini Howell's plant-based feast for four, with mesquite-smoked, maple-glazed seitan roast, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, mesquite "bacon" Brussels sprouts, the restaurant's famous mac and "yease," cranberry sauce, and a choice of salted caramel apple pie or sweet yam and pumpkin pie, is available for pickup on Thursday, November 25. Mac and yease, pies, and gluten-free pumpkin praline cheesecake are also available á la carte.

Capitol Hill

Pickup

Á la carte options available



The Shambles

The Maple Leaf butcher shop and restaurant is selling turkeys by the pound from Northwest Naturals and Mary’s Organic, as well as meal kits for four with pre-made mashed potatoes, house gravy, mixed Brussels sprouts and squash with bacon, cornbread stuffing, and banana pudding for dessert. To round out your meal, they're also offering freshly baked baguettes, a special charcuterie board, and a Beaujolais wine pairing. Pickup is available from Saturday, November 21 to Wednesday, November 25.

Maple Leaf

Pickup

Á la carte options available



Vif

This year, the cafe and wine shop is offering a "mix-and-match situation" with their á la carte menu, which includes chicory salad, butternut squash and apple soup with crispy sage breadcrumbs, herby brioche rolls with wild mushroom butter, take-and-bake turkey pot pies, and apple crisp kits. Orders must be placed by 2 pm on Saturday, November 20, for pickup from 1-4 pm on Wednesday, November 24. Pickup is also available at Vif's Beacon Hill wine bar sibling Petite Soif upon request.

Fremont

Pickup

Á la carte options available



Willmott's Ghost

Renee Erickson's Sea Creatures restaurant group has put together an expansive Thanksgiving meal for eight to 10 guests, with a salt-brined turkey, a chicory salad, Brussels sprouts, buttery mashed potatoes, beef gravy, orange cranberry sauce, herbed sourdough stuffing, and house-made dinner rolls. Pumpkin and pecan pies and wine pairings are also available as optional add-ons. Pickup is available from 12-4 pm on Wednesday, November 24.

South Lake Union

Pickup

Sponsored

BAKED GOODS & DESSERTS

A La Mode Pies

The pie specialist, which recently expanded to Ballard, is slinging several types of their signature dessert for the holiday, including apple, chocolate caramel pecan tart, raspberry crumble, and pumpkin with gingersnap crust. Pre-ordered pies will be available for pickup from 10 am-9 pm on Wednesday, November 24 and from 10 am-4 pm on Thursday, November 25.

Ballard, Phinney Ridge, West Seattle

Pickup, delivery



Coyle's Bakeshop

Pastry chef Rachael Coyle's charming Greenwood bakery is offering pies (winter luxury pumpkin, pecan with bourbon and dark chocolate, apple galettes), pre-made pastry disks and shells, and other frozen items to bake at home. Pies are available for pickup during three time slots on Wednesday, November 24 and Thursday, November 25, while other items will be listed on a weekly basis on Wednesdays at noon for pickup from Friday through Sunday each week.

Greenwood

Pickup



The Flora Bakehouse

The Cafe Flora sibling is baking up three types of pie—classic pumpkin, vegan and gluten-free pumpkin, and pecan bourbon. Pickup is available on Wednesday, November 24 from 9 am-6 pm.

Beacon Hill

Pickup

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

The Filipino bakery is referring to Thanksgiving as "Thingstaken" this year to remind us all of the holiday's sinister roots and is donating 10% of the sales from holiday pre-orders to Duwamish Real Rent. They're selling Sariwa Farm kabocha pumpkin pie, gluten-free pumpkin cake with pinipig streusel, their signature ube cheesecake, mango calamansi cheesecake, a kasama drinking chocolate kit, and their coconut buko pie, a favorite of The Stranger's Jas Keimig, who writes, "The first time I took a bite into a buko pie, I felt like I understood love. It was as if the secret to one of life's greatest and most complex purposes was delicately wedged between the layers of flakey crust and in the creamy, coconut filling. Though I had never had the dessert before, eating buko pie felt like coming home." Pre-order by Wednesday, November 17 for pickup from 11 am-2 pm or 2-5 pm on Wednesday, November 24 or 8 am-11:30 am on Thursday, November 25.

Chinatown-International District

Pickup



Salt & Straw

The artisan creamery's "Friendsgiving" flavor series, available through November 24, is "about coming together to share a bit of who we are, while bringing new life to old traditions." The lineup includes "Caramelized Turkey & Cranberry Sauce⁠" (roasted Diestel Farms turkey bacon brittle with house-made cranberry sauce), "Sweet Potato Pie with Double-Baked Almond Streusel" (roasted sweet potato base with twice-baked almond croissant streusel bits), "Candied Walnut Cheesecake" (a cheesecake ice cream with graham cracker crumble and Spread the Love walnut butter), "Pumpkin and Gingersnap Pie" (a vegan flavor with a coconut pumpkin base, sugared pie crust, and molasses-spiked gingersnap), and "Parker House Rolls with Salted Buttercream" (salted sweet cream ice cream with pieces of Parker house rolls topped with buttercream and sea salt).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, Kirkland

Pickup, delivery, dine-in