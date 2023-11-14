Your Guide to Thanksgiving 2023 Food in Seattle

Note: Order deadlines are approaching fast for many of these restaurants, and supplies are limited. Be sure to call ahead and place your orders ASAP to avert any ruined holiday plans.
THANKSGIVING MEALS
Bourbon Steak Seattle
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Michael Mina's upscale American steakhouse franchise will serve a luxe three-course meal with main course options such as roasted heritage turkey, miso-broiled sea bass, center-cut filet mignon, salt-baked prime rib, and Maine lobster pot pie. Optional add-ons include shellfish platters, caviar, and Périgord black truffles. Cap off the meal with autumn apple cobbler and/or pumpkin basque cheesecake.
Downtown
Dine-in
Cafe Flora Like List and Flora Bakehouse Like List
The plant-filled vegetarian haven Cafe Flora is celebrating its 31st annual Thanksgiving with a four-course dine-in menu that includes choices like butternut squash and cranberry bisque, radicchio salad, autumn puff pastry with porcini cream sauce, and quinoa-stuffed delicata squash, as well as a kid's menu. Indoor and outdoor heated patio seating are available. Meanwhile, Cafe Flora's bakery sibling Flora Bakehouse is also offering autumnal baked goods for pre-order, including pumpkin pie (vegan and gluten-free option available), bourbon pecan pie, onion buns, mushroom hand pies, apple galettes, sourdough, pumpkin bread, and caramelized onion rolls. Baked goods can be picked up from 9 am-5:30 pm on Wednesday, November 22.
Madison Valley, Beacon Hill
Pickup, dine-in
Daniel's Broiler
In Maria Semple's Seattle-based novel Where'd You Go, Bernadette, the titular character and her family go out to Daniel's Broiler for Thanksgiving, making teenage daughter Bee the envy of all of her classmates. You, too, can claim this covetable situation for yourself with the famous Northwest steakhouse's four-course Turkey Day menu, which includes a choice of roast turkey, prime rib, maple pork roast, or king salmon at its South Lake Union, Leschi Marina, and Bellevue locations. The downtown location will also offer a buffet with all the classics.
Downtown, South Lake Union, Leschi Marina, Bellevue
Dine-in
Jack's BBQ
Add some barbecue flair to your holiday table with a deluxe turkey from Jack's BBQ, brined in a special blend of herbs and spices and smoked overnight with imported mesquite and fruit woods. Other options include roasted garlic mashed potatoes, apple-sage stuffing, turkey gravy, pull-apart yeast dinner rolls, chilled cranberry sauce, and beef bacon Brussels sprouts. Round out the meal with some pecan pie and/or chocolate buttermilk pie.
Bellingham, SoDo, Algona
Pickup
À la carte options available
Lady Jaye Like List
If you're making Thanksgiving dinner from scratch, you don't want to skimp on the centerpiece. Impress your guests with smoked turkeys and smoked hams from this West Seattle cocktail bar and smokehouse.
West Seattle
Pickup
Le Coin
Chef Josh Delgado's modern French-inspired restaurant has a take-home package with free-range turkey, whipped Yukon gold potatoes, bacon-chestnut stuffing, roasted fall squash soup, chicory salad, grilled carrots, spiced cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, and baked Washington apple clafoutis with salted caramel and vanilla ice cream. Optional add-ons include hazelnut smoked Washington ham, artisan cheese and charcuterie, crab and caramelized leek dip, foie gras torchon, a local oyster kit, and a whiskey eggnog cocktail kit. The package can be picked up from 2-6 pm on Wednesday, November 22, or delivered to your home the same day.
Fremont
Pickup, delivery
Mamnoon Like List
The Anthony Bourdain-approved Middle Eastern restaurant is putting its signature Levantine spin on Thanksgiving with a package of side dishes, including batata harra (spicy roasted potatoes), chickpea and brassica bi-zeit, baharat roasted Brussels sprouts, za'atar roasted sweet potatoes, and spiced cranberry sauce. Mezze platters, desserts, breakfast pastries, wine packages, and individual bottles of wine are also available.
Capitol Hill
Pickup
À la carte options available
Plum Bistro Like List
Opting for a vegan Thanksgiving? Whether you're staying home or dining out, plant-based chef Makini Howell has you covered. Make a reservation for an in-house dinner of holiday favorites, or get a takeout feast with maple-glazed seitan roast or sage cranberry-glazed veggie meatloaf, cornbread stuffing, mashed potatoes, "bacon" green beans and potatoes, mac and "yease," sweet cornbread, skillet gravy, citrus cranberry pear sauce, and salted caramel apple pie. Individual side dishes are also available for purchase à la carte. Pickup is available from 9 am-1 pm on Thursday, November 23.
Capitol Hill
Pickup, dine-in
À la carte options available
Spice Waala
Looking for something a little more exciting than the usual bland turkey? The Indian street food-inspired spot Spice Waala will offer full ready-to-bake smoked tandoori chickens for pickup, marinated in yogurt and spices for over 36 hours. Aloo matar and daal fry are also available on the side. Preorder online before November 21.
Ballard, Capitol Hill
Pickup
That Brown Girl Cooks! Like List
Acclaimed Communion chef-owner Kristi Brown will bring the comfort of Creole flavors into your home with a complete feast for two or four that includes deviled eggs, sweet potato prawn cakes, Creole-roasted turkey, braised short ribs and mushrooms, cornbread stuffing, collard greens with smoked turkey necks, roasted garlic Brussels sprouts, candied yams, honey butter biscuits, and mini sweet potato and peach cobbler pies.
Mount Baker
Pickup
Zylberschtein's Like List
The Jewish deli will offer a classic Thanksgiving dinner with roasted turkey breast, mashed potatoes, gravy, cranberry sauce, creamed greens, and a six-pack of Parker House rolls. All dishes are also available à la carte, in addition to smoked turkey legs, stuffed acorn squash, stuffing cubes, and whole pies (pumpkin, apple, pecan, or blueberry rhubarb).
Pinehurst
Pickup
À la carte options available
BAKED GOODS AND SWEETS
Dahlia Bakery
You can find quiche, honey butter buns, sourdough loves, and a variety of pies (including that world-famous triple-coconut cream pie) in the Tom Douglas bakery's holiday shop.
Belltown
Pickup, delivery, dine-in
Hiroki Like List
This pint-sized Japanese bakery is now accepting pre-orders for kabocha pies, sweet potato pies, and Dutch apple pies. Pickup is available from 12-5 pm on Wednesday, November 22.
Wallingford
Pickup
Lady Yum
The macaron maven's November flavors include butter pecan, dark chocolate orange, gooey butter cake, pumpkin spice latte, and pear frangipane.
Various locations
Pickup, delivery
Marination
Roz Edison and Kamala Saxton's Asian-Hawaiian restaurant chain is selling ube sweet potato pies and coconut cream pies, available for pickup at all three locations.
Columbia City, Downtown, West Seattle
Pickup
Temple Pastries Like List
Adorn your holiday table with this charming Central District bakery's pumpkin sage tarts, chocolate pecan tarts, and six-packs of sourdough dinner rolls.
Central District
Pickup