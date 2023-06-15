Your Guide to the Biggest Pride Weekend 2023 Events in Seattle

FRIDAY, JUNE 23

Trans Pride Seattle

Gender Justice League never disappoints. Returning for its 10th anniversary, Trans Pride Seattle will focus on trans and gender-diverse visibility with another evening of solidarity at Volunteer Park. One important distinction this year: There won't be a neighborhood march. Organizers explained that "after making the difficult decision to not hold a march for TPS ’22, we were reminded of the benefits in not having any police presence at TPS (as is required by city law to hold a march) or navigat[ing] the red tape of securing the necessary permits (which has...been challenging for our small organizing committee)." Fair enough! Trans and gender-diverse folks and allies should still show up for grassroots, radical community-building. (The after-party's usually bomb, too.) LC

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, free)

SATURDAY, JUNE 24

PrideFest Capitol Hill 2023

If the Hill is ground zero for Pride (it is), this event is the very nucleus of the nuclear bomb. Its blast zone is enormous, too, covering all of Broadway between John and Roy Streets, Barbara Bailey Way, the AIDS Memorial Pathway Plaza, AND Cal Anderson Park and neighboring Bobby Morris Playfield—with the fallout almost certainly permeating the whole neighborhood. It’s gonna be a gigantic rainbow street party with performers and music and beer gardens and vendors and people dressing outlandishly. Throughout the day, there will be a variety of performers across three stages, including the likes of BeautyBoiz Drag and Miss Texas 1988 on the main stage, Pride ASIA and PNW Black Pride on the Rainbow Stage, and a drag queen storytime and doggy drag contest on the all-ages youth and family stage. Take your pick or see them all! MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Broadway, free)

Capitol Hill Pride

Not to be confused with PrideFest Capitol Hill, Capitol Hill Pride is an indie event that promises a march and rally along with music, a doggie drag contest, and catwalk. MATT BAUME

(Seattle Central College, free)

Seattle Dyke March

For nearly 30 years, the Seattle Dyke March has celebrated all identities, with an aim to empower lesbians, queers, feminists, and the community as a whole. As is customary, this year's event will start with a rally featuring speakers and performers that will "highlight and honor the experiences, pleasures, activism and identities of queer women and dyke-identified people." In a change from previous years, though, this year's march will kick off from Volunteer Park rather than Seattle Central College, and the march will be unpermitted in order to avoid the need to have a police escort. The organizers are very clear that, if you do decide to attend the march, you should know your rights—and if you decide to leave after the rally, that's fine, too! The famous Dykes on Bikes will still be at this year's event, but in a less prominent capacity than usual. JR

(Volunteer Park Amphitheater, free)



SUNDAY, JUNE 25

Seattle Pride Parade 2023

Seattle's Pride Parade is the definition of a can't-miss event—it's a gargantuan gathering of over 200 participating groups, and 300,000 spectators will turn up to show off their sparkle. It’s the biggest Pride parade in the state by a landslide, and it swallows up downtown Seattle like a big, sweaty, rainbow-hued whale. Four hours of festivities will kick off at Fourth and Pike, at the tippy triangle point of Westlake Park, and end at Second and Denny, at the main entrance to the Pacific Science Center, where you'll find PrideFest Seattle Center (more on that below). If throngs of glittery gays are your thing, this one's a no-brainer. LC

(Downtown Seattle, free)

PrideFest Seattle Center 2023

At the end of both the Seattle Pride Parade route and Seattle Pride weekend, you'll find this official PrideFest event at Seattle Center. The parade crowds polymorph into a giant dance party that radiates outward and all over the campus, so you can expect big crowds. They’ll also have food booths, nonprofit orgs, beer gardening, and three stages of live performers. MEG VAN HUYGEN

(Seattle Center, free)

MULTI-DAY

Queer/Pride Festival

This event is sort of like if Seattle PrideFest got tangled up in Capitol Hill Block Party. Outside of Queer/Bar, gaggles of queer icons will take the outdoor stage with music, drag, and burlesque performances. After last year's lineup with Princess Nokia, Kim Petras, and Iggy Azalea, it was hard to imagine what could top (or even match) that holy trinity, but they did it again! Alt-rock/country masked cowboy Orville Peck will headline along with real-life Barbie Trixie Mattel, Brazilian drag queen/pop star Pabllo Vittar, feminist electropop legend Peaches, and the one-and-only flamenco guitar goddess/pop culture icon Charo (get pumped by watching her absolutely shred on guitar). Plus, RuPaul's Drag Race stars including Seattle's own Bosco, reigning drag superstar Sasha Colby, Luxx Noir London, and Mistress Isabelle Brooks will goop and gag the crowd alongside local drag talent. AV

(Friday–Sunday, Capitol Hill)

Kremwerk Pride Week

Let's get gay, people!! And where better than at Kremwerk, where the dolls will sweat it out with four crazy nights of Pride events, including trans drag shows, Brazilian hyperpop sets, underwear dance parties, and "generalized gay shit happening inside their spooky neon-industrial rabbit warren behind the corned beef place?!" (Evergreen description courtesy of Meg van Huygen.) This year, headliners Doss, Tygapaw, Miss Madeline, Jordana, and X3 Butterfly will share the stage with approximately a zillion other local DJs and performers. You can even pop on some fetishwear for a discount on June 24—you're welcome. LC

(Thursday–Sunday, Kremwerk, Downtown)

Cuff Pride Fest

Don your leathers, flag your hankies, and let loose: Cuff Pride Festival will return for a three-day joy ride this year. (Expect "surprise interactive activities" this time around—what could that mean?! We're gagged already.) Roster highlights include British danceclubbers Horse Meat Disco, whose name is a truncated version of a headline the band they once spotted: “Horse Meat Disco…vered in Salami,” alongside DJ hunks Bears in Space, house music vet Paul Goodyear, RuPaul’s Drag Race alumni, and a Bronze Babez showcase spotlighting BIPOC glamazons. LC

(Friday–Sunday, Cuff Complex, Capitol Hill)

Wildrose Pride

There are lots of places to party for Pride weekend on the Hill, but only one of them has the distinction of being one of the last lesbian bars on the West Coast. Wildrose Pride, which has hosted acts like Brandi Carlile, Gossip, and Big Freedia in past years, is back with its multi-day festival featuring DJs, live music, and "sexy, kinky, interactive contests." This year's roster includes a hyper-curated lineup that includes Atlanta-based pop/R&B artist Siena Liggins, techno queen DJ Joy, international DJ Lady CoCo, and plenty of others. AV

(Friday–Sunday, Wildrose, Capitol Hill)

Rhein Haus Pride Weekend

RuPaul's Drag Race stans, you're bound to hear a few names you recognize at this Pride party for the gods. Willow Pill, Kendall Gender, Synthia Kiss, and other iconique show competitors will appear alongside local glamazons like Rowan Ruthless, Beau Degas, Londyn Bradshaw, and Lisa Frank fantasy Anita Spritzer. The two-day dragstravaganza starts with a bang at the Saturday night party (French seductress Nicky Doll, technicolor dream Madison Rose, and Ada Vox from American Idol will make appearances), followed by a Sunday funday drag showcase featuring queens from Canada's Drag Race. LC

(Saturday–Sunday, Rhein Haus, Central District)

Unicorn Pride Block Party

The most affordable of all of the blowout Pride parties on Capitol Hill can be found at the year-round rainbow heaven that is the Unicorn, where $20 will get you a three-day pass to see "over 60 local Queer Performers and DJs." Expect show tune sing-alongs, karaoke, a special Pride edition of Mimosas Cabaret, and drag shows from the likes of Ladie Chablis, Arson Nicki, and Skarlet Dior Black. Each individual day will also only set you back $10, or you can shell out a little extra for a VIP pass with drink tickets. JR

(Friday–Sunday, Unicorn, Capitol Hill)