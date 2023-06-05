Mon, Jun 5
“Rainbow on the Eastside” Pride Month Art Show
Every Monday–Friday, through June 30
10 am–6 pm
smARTfilms Club pre-series webinar: Rainbow Reels
Monday, June 5
7–8 pm
Winslow
Seattle Queer Industry Night
Monday, June 5
8 pm–12 am
Seattle
Recommended
The Crocodile Presents: Collide-O-Scope: Pride Edition
Monday, June 5
8 pm
Belltown
Lesbian Night at Kamp
Every Monday, through June 26
9 pm–12 am
Madison Valley
Tue, Jun 6
Aimee and Jaguar – smARTfilms: Rainbow Reels
Tuesday, June 6
2–3:45 pm & 7–8:45 pm
Winslow
Queer Sex Trivia @ Optimism Brewing
Tuesday, June 6
7:30–9 pm
Capitol Hill
Wed, Jun 7
❤ DRAG BINGO ❤
Wednesday, June 7
7–9 pm
Ballard
Thu, Jun 8
Fri, Jun 9
Waterland Pride - Karaoke
Friday, June 9
6 pm
Des Moines
Recommended
Seattle Men's Chorus: Disney Pride In Concert
Multiple dates between June 9 - June 10
various times
Downtown Seattle
The Octopus Bar Pride Series: Pride & Progressive
Every Friday
9 pm–12 am
Wallingford
Sat, Jun 10
Waterland Pride - Rainbow Run
Saturday, June 10
9 am
Des Moines
Recommended
OL Reign Pride Match
Saturday, June 10
5:30–9 pm
SoDo
Recommended
The Black Trans Comedy Showcase: a PRIDE Fundraiser for Lavender Rights Project
Saturday, June 10
7–10 pm
Capitol Hill
Sun, Jun 11
Fairmont Olympic Presents: The Big "O" Drag Brunch
Sunday, June 11
10 am–2 pm
Pike Pine Retail Core
