Seattle > Events > Winter Holidays

The Stranger & EverOut's Holiday Drink Week

Recommended
Every day, from Dec 5 - Dec 11
This is an in-person event
Ready to get your nog on? 'Tis the season for wintry libations, and we've got you covered with our inaugural Holiday Drink Week, presented in conjunction with our sister site, The Stranger. For one week only, you'll find a variety of holiday-themed drink specials at participating bars and restaurants around town. One thing's for sure: these won't be your ordinary cups of cheer.

Scroll down to start planning your strategic course with our handy-dandy map and to see all the delicious boozy concoctions you can get your hands on this week. But before we get into that, just remember a few friendly rules:

• Drink responsibly! This goes without saying, but because we love you and don't want you to die, PLEASE be safe and smart with your cocktail consumption—and NEVER drink and drive.

 • Be patient! We all need a drink (or 10) right now. But so do our friends, neighbors, and sworn enemies! So if a bar is slammed, or if they run out of those little umbrellas? Be cool—it'll all get sorted soon enough! And if you want to help things go smoothly, pay in cash—it’ll save time, and your server will appreciate it. Speaking of which....

• Tip your bartenders, and order food! Sure, the best part of Holiday Drink Week are the drinks… but each location also has great food, and their talented bartenders will be working hard to keep those holiday cocktails pouring! So relax, grab a bite, and let your bartenders and waitstaff know how much you appreciate ‘em!

Now, without further ado...

THE MAP



THE DRINKS

The White Swan Public House

In A Pear-Fig World

Stoneburner

Layover in Bermuda

Lush Bar

Peppermint Patti

Sunny Hill

Puffy Jacket

Athenian Seafood Restaurant and Bar

SANTA'S RUMP

El Camino

Santa's South of the Border Sleigh Ride

SWeL Restaurant

Santa Steamer

Pub 70

Silent Tokyo

Gold Bar

Smoke Show

Greenlake Bar & Grill

Smokey Oak Margarita

Shelter Lounge

Snow Brrrd

Trade Winds Tavern

Snuggle Up Cider

Sabine Cafe & Bar

The Bad Things

Kamp Social House

The Yo-Ho-Ho

Three 9 Lounge

Tiki Nog

Frolik Kitchen + Cocktails

Yukon Cornelius's Liquid Gold

