A New Doughnut Shop, Canlis Community College, and More Seattle Food News You Can Use This Week: October 2, 2020 Edition

This week, the Instagram-famous doughnut pop-up The Flour Box opened its new bakery in Hillman City. Plus, Canlis is diving into back-to-school season with its new Community College, and Dick's Drive-In has announced the locations for the fall tour of its brand-new roving food truck. Read on for all that and more food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, our guide to where to try fresh hop beers in Seattle, our guide to the 2020 football season in Seattle, and our guide to where to celebrate Oktoberfest.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

The Flour Box

Pamela Vuong's cult-favorite brioche doughnut pop-up The Flour Box has at last launched its highly anticipated brick-and-mortar bakery and cafe in the former space of Hillman City's Big Chickie. The space is bright and airy, and you can try doughnuts in flavors like creme brûlée (one of the pop-up's most popular flavors) and everything bagel. Besides doughnuts, Vuong is also serving elegant sweets like cakes, beignets, and pavlova, plus coffee from Anchorhead Coffee. Unfortunately, the bakery is already sold out of everything through this Sunday, October 4, but pre-orders will re-open then.

Hillman City



How to Cook a Wolf

Just after the Seattle chef and restaurateur Ethan Stowell re-opened his Ballard restaurant Staple & Fancy and also opened a new location of his popular Italian restaurant Tavolàta in Fremont, he also opened another location of his M.F.K. Fisher-inspired Mediterranean restaurant in Madison Park. Stowell also plans to add a Tavolàta outpost in downtown Spokane sometime this winter or in early 2021.

Madison Park



Locust Cider & Brewing

The rapidly growing local cider and beer company is adding yet another location, this time in Redmond. Like the chain's other taprooms, the outpost, set to open sometime next week, will feature cider, beer, flatbread pizzas, and savory snacks.

Redmond



Ozzie's

The dive bar and college hangout has officially re-opened and has tables available for reservation online.

Queen Anne

Musashi Newsroom

A new hybrid sushi restaurant and cafe called Musashi Newsroom has opened in Ballard. The spot is a collaboration between former TV journalist Phillip Yin, who owns two cafes called the Newsroom in Mill Creek and Yakima, and Jun Park, who owns the local Musashi's sushi chain with locations in Fremont, Bellevue, and Chinatown-International District. The cafe serves ten specialty sushi rolls, Equal Exchange espresso, and bagels from Blazing Bagels.

Ballard

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Freshies & Friends 2020

Partake in 12 fresh hop creations from 10 different breweries at 5 Rights Brewing Company.

Marysville, through October 3



Orval Day 2020

Orval Day was created by Seattle-based specialty beer importer Merchant du Vin in honor of the famed 1000-plus-year-old Orval Trappist Ale brewed within the walls of Notre Dame d'Orval Monastery. For every glass of Orval sold, Merchant du Vin will donate 50 cents to the Safe Water Network, which aims to bring clean and sustainable water to communities like Ghana and India. This year, you're encouraged to pick up a bottle and celebrate at home.

Various locations, Saturday, October 3



Macadons x Coffeeholic House

The Vietnamese-inspired coffee shop Coffeeholic House and the macaron maker Macadons have teamed up for a pop-up collaboration, with drinks like a durian coffee float, the Coffeeholic Dream ube float, avocado and coconut smoothies, and Vietnamese-style coffee with egg cream.

Rainier Valley, October 3-4



Breakfast Pop-Up for Ballard Food Bank

Tom Douglas is here to help you not forget the most important meal of the day, with the famous flapjacks from his restaurant Lola and the hearty, decadent Hunter's Breakfast (pork chop, Italian chicken sausage, Hill’s bacon, pancakes and a baked apple with date butter) from the Carlile Room. $2 from every breakfast plate will go towards the Ballard Food Bank, and if you bring a donation for the Ballard Food Bank, you'll get a free gluten-free mochi donut from Douglas's Oh Mochi Donuts.

Ballard, October 3-4



Li'l Woody's Fast Food Month

For the month of October, local burger joint Li'l Woody's is cleverly recreating fast food favorites for its weekly specials. First up is the Woody's Baconator (October 6), a take on the Wendy's Baconator with mayo, double Hills bacon, double Painted Hills grass-fed beef, and double American cheese. Next is the Jack in the Box-inspired Sourdough Woody (October 13), with mayo, ketchup, sliced tomatoes, Hill's bacon, Swiss cheese, and grass-fed beef on sourdough. (Curly fries are also available for that week for the full experience.) The McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (October 20) comes after that, with fry sauce, dill pickles, diced onion, shredded lettuce, American cheese, grass-fed beef, and a center-cut sesame bun. Finally, the Li'l Crunch Wrap (October 27), Li'l Woody's interpretation of the Taco Bell Crunch Wrap Supreme with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, tostada, house-made queso, and grass-fed beef, wraps things up (pun not intended).

Various locations, through October

Paragon Supper Club

The twist is: You still get dinner, but you have to take it home to eat it. You still get the live show, but you have to log in to a livestream on your computer to see it. Within a designated window of time on the night of the supper club, you show up at Paragon to pick up a sheet-cake-sized box with your name on it. The box has been prepared by Paragon's chef, Steph(an) Bourgond. There are some things in there ready-to-eat at room temperature, and a couple things that, even though they're already cooked, just need 10 minutes in the oven to warm up. Additionally, the box comes with instructions about how to enjoy that night's live music. Whether you're dining solo, dining with friends, or on a date, this arrangement recreates the feeling of a night out on the town, even while you're safely quarantined. I was blown away by the quality of the food, the overall vision, the execution, and the very reasonable price tag. CHRISTOPHER FRIZZELLE

West Queen Anne, Saturday, October 3



NEW SPECIALS

Little Tin

Feeling witchy after the full moon in Aries? The Ballard cocktail spot Little Tin's spooky October cocktail "Death Becomes Her" has whiskey, Italian amaro, Italian espresso liqueur, lavender bitters, boozy amaro cherries, and Little Tin's proprietary "mother tincture" with hawthorne, lavender, and lemon balm.

Ballard



Matt's in the Market

The Pike Place Market continues to welcome the Seattle Kraken with food specials: As a follow-up to their Kraken-inspired calamari banh mi, they've now added a special creme brûlée with sugar tentacles rising up from its depths, complete with a tiny hockey stick for shattering the brûlée into shards.

Downtown



Plenty of Clouds

To celebrate the Mid-Autumn Festival, the Sichuan- and Yunnan-inspired restaurant on Capitol Hill is offering traditional cured ham and honey mooncakes.

Capitol Hill



Piroshky Piroshky

The perennial flaky-pastry favorite has rolled out stunning pumpkin toffee braids for fall, available for pre-order and for pick-up at the chain's Pike Place location.

Various locations

Tres Lechería

Can't get enough of the spreadable bliss known as cookie butter (made from ground Speculoos cookies)? Tres Lechería has incorporated the habit-forming ingredient into a tres leches cake, available in-store only in limited quantities.

Wallingford



Salare

Edouardo Jordan's acclaimed restaurant has a new cocktail called the "Working and Singing": coconut fat-washed Uncle Nearest whiskey, Cardamaro Vino Amaro, Amontillado Sherry & Scrappy's Lime Bitters. According to the restaurant's email newsletter, the libation "drinks like an Old Fashioned with the coconut tempering the heat of the whiskey, while the sherry highlights the nutty and chocolate notes." It's available in a 4 oz jar for a single serving or an 8 oz jar for 2 servings, and comes in limited-edition Mason jars from Uncle Nearest.

Ravenna



Frolik

In honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, the downtown rooftop bar will donate a portion of proceeds from each frosé purchase to the Seattle-based breast cancer survivor and support organization Cierra Sisters.

Downtown

CLOSURES

Suika

Nooo: Capitol Hill's izakaya Suika is closing, not because of the pandemic, but because its landlord has refused to renew its lease. However, all is not lost: Sibling restaurants Rondo and Tamari Bar will remain open, Suika's menu will still be available for delivery and for pickup at Rondo, and owner Makoto Kimoto hopes to reopen Suika in the future.

Capitol Hill

OTHER NEWS

Canlis's new "Community College" is in session

Seattle's premier fine-dining restaurant has a storied history of throwing unforgettable parties of Gatsby-esque proportions, and now they're channeling their event-planning panache into a new project for the time of COVID-19: Meet Canlis Community College, a seven-week-long lineup of fun virtual classes and extracurricular activities. Guests who pay a mere $25 for "enrollment" will be able to follow along on a livestream as brothers Mark and Brian Canlis try out all sorts of new things, and there will be "office hours" with appointed experts on topics. On the curriculum: Filipinx food with Musang chef Melissa Miranda, weekly jazzercise with the Pacific Northwest ballet, Japanese drinking food with Kamonegi chef Mutsuko Soma, an introduction to cocktails, bread-baking, homemade dumplings 101, music theory with KEXP, traveling with Rick Steves, at-home haircuts with Rudy's Barbershop, weed brownies with Jody Hall of The Goodship, and way, way more. There's even a cafeteria with retro at-home TV dinners, available for purchase online or for pickup, and if you want to show off your school spirit, there's also a "campus store" with merch. After the restaurant reaches its goal of covering costs for rent and staff salary, the remainder of the proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit FareStart. Enrollment starts Saturday at 1 pm.



Dick's announces food truck stops

The iconic local burger chain Dick's Drive-In has launched a new food truck for the first time ever. The new fast food mobile is slated to hit up Bellevue, Bellingham, Everett, Renton, and West Seattle this fall as soon as mid-November. The chain also recently announced a highbrow collaboration with James Beard Award-winning chef Edouardo Jordan of Salare and JuneBaby.