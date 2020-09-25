A New Hot Pot Spot and More Seattle Food News You Can Use This Week: September 25, 2020 Edition

This week in food news: the wildly popular hot pot chain HaiDiLao has added a new Seattle location, Li'l Woody's gets ready for Fast Food Month, and a Seattle chef will soon make her HBO Max debut. Read on for all that and more food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, our guide to where to try fresh hop beers in Seattle, and our guide to where to celebrate Oktoberfest.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Artusi

According to a press release, Capitol Hill's Italian-style aperitivo bar, which has been closed since March, re-opened on September 15 after a renovation. The bar also has a revamped menu, which includes new dishes like corn fritters with lime zest, a tomato panzanella salad, braised rabbit and fried sage risotto, and huckleberry semifreddo.

Capitol Hill

Fierce County Cider

This small-batch cider producer opened its new family-friendly tasting room in Puyallup on Thursday and will celebrate its opening through Sunday, September 27. The new location has five to six ciders on tap, local Washington craft beer, and snacks.

Puyallup



Great Notion

The award-winning Portland-based brewery Great Notion, known for its hazy IPAs, sour beers, and playfully designed 16-oz. cans, opened an outpost in Georgetown earlier this month. A Ballard location is also in the works, though its initial summer 2020 opening date has been delayed to sometime later this year.

Georgetown

HaiDiLao

The wildly popular hot pot chain HaiDiLao opened a location in Seattle's Pacific Place mall this week. In addition to its Sichuan-style hot pots, the chain is known for its outstanding customer service and free entertainment, including "noodle dancers" who perform a stunning dance as they stretch dough into 10-foot-long ribbon-like swathes and must undergo four to six months of training, as well as a waiting area with hand massages, board games, and unlimited snacks. (Unfortunately, some perks like hand massages are not offered currently due to COVID-19, but others, like the noodle dancers, are still a go.) The restaurant is currently available for dine-in with reservations and for takeout.

Downtown



Il Nido

Chef Mike Easton's pasta restaurant Il Nido, which quickly became one of Seattle's most in-demand dining destinations after it opened in West Seattle last year, has re-opened as a fine-dining restaurant and is available for reservations on Resy. The restaurant is responding to COVID-19's impact on the dining world by re-opening at half its usual capacity and offering a multi-course prix-fixe menu for $95 per person. The restaurant has also added an outdoor pizza oven for a potential pizza pop-up in the event of another forced closure.

West Seattle

Staple and Fancy and Tavolàta

Ethan Stowell is making moves: This week, the Seattle chef and restaurateur re-opened his Ballard restaurant Staple & Fancy as a New American steakhouse available for dine-in with reservations, and also opened a new location of his popular Italian restaurant Tavolàta, which has locations in Belltown and Capitol Hill, in the former space of his restaurant Super Bueno in Fremont. Not only that, but he plans to add a Tavolàta outpost in downtown Spokane sometime this winter or in early 2021, according to a press release. Stowell recently closed many of his other restaurants to focus more on his Tavolàta and How to Cook a Wolf concepts.

Ballard and Fremont

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Lupe's Situ Tacos

Do you feel like you’ve exhausted Seattle’s taco options? It’s because you have, and now you must look to Lupe Flores. Lupe is a drummer in three local Seattle bands: Wild Powwers, Tacos the Band, and LORBO. But since the pandemic started, Lupe hasn’t been able to perform. So, she’s made a unique pivot: her own taco delivery business called Lupe's Situ Tacos. Lupe’s menu is simple and her tacos taste unlike anything I've ever tried. There are two flavor options, Lebanese-style ground beef and butter—called “hushwe”—and a vegetarian option—“papas”—which are potatoes that pack a punch of flavor. The tortillas are fried and taste like crispy pillows. The meat is cooked in butter, so you can’t really argue with that. "Situ" is Arabic for grandmother, which is who her business is named after. CARO MEYERS

Interbay, Friday only



Oktoberfest!

Ounces has found a way to make Oktoberfest work with social distancing measures firmly in place, so you can still enjoy a wide selection of Oktoberfest beer on tap, peruse steins for sale, nosh on Bavarian fare like pretzels and brats, rock your lederhosen, and listen to the dulcet tones of oompah music. Enter an Instagram costume contest for a shot at winning a $50 gift card.

Ballard, Friday only

Saturday Night Ramen

Pop-up alert: Every Saturday, the self-described "creative, farm-driven" pop-up Brothers and Co. will sling steaming bowls of ramen at The Rendezvous. Side dishes and cocktails will also be available.

Belltown, Saturdays

NEW SPECIALS

Li'l Woody's

It's almost the month that fast food fiends all over Seattle have been waiting for: As they do each October, the local burger joint Li'l Woody's will cleverly recreate fast food favorites for its weekly specials for their annual Fast Food Month. First up is the Woody's Baconator (October 6), a take on the Wendy's Baconator with mayo, double Hills bacon, double Painted Hills grass-fed beef, and double American cheese. Next is the Jack in the Box-inspired Sourdough Woody(October 13), with mayo, ketchup, sliced tomatoes, Hill's bacon, Swiss cheese, and grass-fed beef on sourdough. (Curly fries are also available for that week for the full experience.) The McDonald's dupe Li'l Big Mac (October 20) comes after that, with fry sauce, dill pickles, diced onion, shredded lettuce, American cheese, grass-fed beef, and a center-cut sesame bun. Finally, the Li'l Crunch Wrap (October 27), Li'l Woody's interpretation of the Taco Bell Crunch Wrap Supreme with chipotle mayo, shredded lettuce, pico de gallo, tostada, house-made queso, and grass-fed beef, wraps things up (pun not intended).

Ballard, Capitol Hill, White Center

Süsu Dessert Bar

The International District dessert destination has rolled out mooncakes, a Chinese dessert traditionally eaten for the Mid-Autumn Festival. Theirs is a classic version with lotus paste and salted duck egg, and is available in limited quantities this weekend.

International District

Oliver's Twist

To commemorate Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Phinney Ridge cocktail bar, which also serves Cambodian comfort food, will donate $10 of every order placed through Saturday to politician Amy McGrath's campaign to run for Senate against Mitch McConnell. As they wrote on Instagram, "Even if it’s just an order of egg rolls and it’s a loss for us, that loss will always pale in comparison to the loss of everything RBG has fought for."

Phinney Ridge

Matt's in the Market

As Seattle welcomes the new Seattle Kraken hockey team, the Pike Place Market hideaway is offering a new "signature crafted sandwich" called The Kraken: a calamari banh mi with pickled carrots and daikon, cucumbers, Fresno chilis, cilantro, samba aioli, sriracha honey, and a bun bun. It's available while supplies last.

Downtown

CLOSURES

Heritage Distilling

The Gig Harbor-based distillery has permanently closed its Capitol Hill outpost. Its Ballard location will remain open.

Capitol Hill



Ivar's

On September 28, the iconic Northwest seafood chain will close its Acres of Clams and Salmon House restaurants until spring or later. According to Eater Seattle, owner Bob Donegan has said that the locations have suffered from a lack of traffic without "cruise passengers, conventions, tourists, banquets, Sounders, Seahawks, and Mariner fans, and workers." Ivar's food will still be available at walk-up windows near the restaurants, as well as at the chain's other locations.

Downtown and Northlake

OTHER NEWS

Kamonegi chef Mutsuko Soma appears on upcoming HBO Max show

Time for some soothing soba noodle ASMR: Chef Mutsuko Soma of Kamonegi will be featured in the upcoming HBO Max show "A World of Calm," based on Calm, a popular meditation app that often features celebrity voices. The Seattle episode will show Soma making her noodles by hand at home with her family, along with narration by actor Oscar Isaac.



Musang will have a cold-weather patio

Melissa Miranda's celebrated Filipino restaurant Musang has set up an outdoor dining area suitable for inclement fall and winter weather, with a durable canopy and Musang-branded fleece throw blankets for customers to curl up in.



Christmas-themed cocktail pop-ups will return

Even a pandemic couldn't cancel the kitschy Christmas-themed cocktail pop-ups Miracle on 2nd and Sippin' Santa. According to a press release, the two festive events will return to Belltown's Rob Roy and Vinnie's Raw Bar for the 2020 holiday season. They'll add a few updates to address COVID-19, including take-home cocktails and virtual events on Zoom and social media.