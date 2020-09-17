A New Shake Shack and More Seattle Food News You Can Use This Week: September 18, 2020 Edition

The rain has come at last, and it just so happens to be National Cheeseburger Day. Need to inhale some ShackBurgers and crinkle-cut fries to celebrate? A new Shake Shack outpost landed in University Village yesterday. And if you need a sweet treat to end your meal, the cookie shop Hello Robin has also opened a new location in the shopping center. In other burger-related news, a pop-up recreation of Tom Douglas's sadly departed Palace Kitchen will serve the restaurant's famous Palace Burger Royale in Ballard tonight, and the one and only Edouardo Jordan is planning a pop-up collaboration with Dick's Drive-In. Read on for all that and more food-world updates. For more ideas, check out our full in-person dining directory, our takeout & delivery directory, our guide to where to try fresh hop beers in Seattle, and our guide to where to celebrate Rosh Hashanah.

NEW OPENINGS AND RETURNS

Hello Robin

Get ready for even more Macklesm'ores: Robin Wehl Martin's Capitol Hill cookie shop opened a location in University Village this week. The new shop will have the same 14 cookie flavors as the flagship store, and both are debuting a new salty-sweet "Back to School" flavor with dark chocolate chunks, sea salt, brown butter, pretzels, and potato chips.

University Village

Off the Rez

The Native-inspired restaurant will start slinging fry bread and Indian tacos once again when they re-open their space inside the Burke Museum this Saturday.

University District



Shake Shack

Hello Robin isn't the only new addition to University Village: The wildly popular fast-casual burger chain Shake Shack, which also has locations in Kirkland and South Lake Union, opened its third Washington location in University Village yesterday. The new location will be serving a limited menu as well as some other limited-time specials, like the chain's new hot chicken sandwich, a seasonal pumpkin milkshake, and spicy cheese fries. Local beers from Pike Brewing Company and Reuben’s Brews are available for dining in or to go, too. The location is open for limited dine-in service as well as for curbside pick-up pre-orders using Shake Shack's app or website.

University Village



Sip and Smile

A new boba shop called Sip & Smile opened in Renton's Arxegoz Beauty building last weekend, serving flavors like "ube sip coffee," "pandan smile tea," and Thai iced tea. The shop also serves tea sandwiches filled with smoked salmon, egg salad, and even pear, cheese, and Lao sausage.

Renton

POP-UPS AND EVENTS

Oktoberfest! Beers/Brats/Fun

The Hop and Hound offers three days packed with Oktoberfest happenings, including ceremonial casks, oompah music, brats, lederhosen, and dirndls, capped off with a street beer garden on Sunday night.

Bothell, through Sunday



Palace Kitchen: One Night Only

Tom Douglas's storied Palace Kitchen was an unfortunate casualty of COVID-19, but if you miss it, you can attend this one-night-only pop-up at Douglas's Serious TakeOut. Staff will don the restaurant's trademark blue kitchen jumpsuits and serve iconic dishes like the Palace Burger Royale, wood-grilled chicken wings, fried corn on the cob, and chocolate hazelnut tart with Frangelico whipped cream.

Ballard, Friday only



Lupe's Situ Tacos

Do you feel like you’ve exhausted Seattle’s taco options? It’s because you have, and now you must look to Lupe Flores. Lupe is a drummer in three local Seattle bands: Wild Powwers, Tacos the Band, and LORBO. But since the pandemic started, Lupe hasn’t been able to perform. So, she’s made a unique pivot: her own taco delivery business called Lupe's Situ Tacos. Lupe’s menu is simple and her tacos taste unlike anything I've ever tried. There are two flavor options, Lebanese-style ground beef and butter—called “hushwe”—and a vegetarian option—“papas”—which are potatoes that pack a punch of flavor. The tortillas are fried and taste like crispy pillows. The meat is cooked in butter, so you can’t really argue with that. "Situ" is Arabic for grandmother, which is who her business is named after. CARO MEYERS

Belltown, Saturday only

Mexican Restaurant Week

Get ready to gorge yourself on tacos, burritos, nachos, posole, guacamole, tamales, and more: The Consulate of Mexico in Seattle has arranged this week-long event to drum up support for the city's myriad Mexican restaurants. Participating businesses are offering discounted meals, 10-20% off their menus, special promos, and other perks. Plus, you can snap food selfies for a shot at winning a $500 flight voucher for Delta Air Lines/Aeromexico.

Various locations, through Sunday

Tea: The Meal

You're invited to don your frilliest hat and spend an afternoon learning about the history of teatime through the ages, from cream tea to high tea to afternoon tea, at this virtual class with local tea shop Friday Afternoon.

Online, Sunday only



ESR Pop-Up: Chippy's Fish and Drink

Ethan Stowell has created Chippy's Fish and Drink, a fish and chips pop-up with options for beer-battered cod or tempura soft-shell crab, clam strips, and fried prawns. All combos come with Old Bay fries (swoon) with malt vinegar aioli, "killer tartar sauce," and a gem lettuce salad. You can also mix and match a la carte dishes like English-style mushy peas (better than they sound) and smoked clam dip. And the titular "drink" comes from a menu with boozy beverages like frozen pina coladas, strawberry daiquiris, and whiskey sours.

Ballard, through Sunday

NEW SPECIALS

Bateau

Renee Erickson's high-end, French-inspired steakhouse is doing away with their shop inside Bar Melusine and introducing a five-course tasting menu, with steak tartare, Reuben mille-feuille, French onion croquettes, fermented potato chips, and beef fat brioche.

Capitol Hill

Süsu Dessert Bar

The International District's Süsu Dessert Bar doesn't just sell Thai-style rolled ice cream—they also have soft serve. Their newest flavor is Biscoff, also known as "cookie butter" (a delicious spread made from ground-up Speculoos cookies).

Chinatown-International District

Hood Famous Cafe + Bar

The Filipino-inspired cafe and bakery's newest drink is a white chocolate mocha made with durian, a controversial fruit so that's so notoriously smelly it was banned on Singapore public transit and has garnered comparisons to gym socks, onions, turpentine, and raw sewage. (It's an acquired taste—some people love it, others don't.) Why? "Because 2020 stinks."

Chinatown-International District

Mamnoon

The Anthony Bourdain-approved Middle Eastern restaurant is partnering with the organization Beirut Box, which works with chefs across the country to create boxes showcasing Lebanese products in order to raise funds to help rebuild Beirut. Mamnoon's box contains three bottles of Lebanese wine, house-made pita chips, and a Mamnoon scented candle. All proceeds go back to the nonprofit SEAL (Social and Economic Action for Lebanon).

Capitol Hill

FUTURE OPENINGS

Il Nido

Chef Mike Easton's pasta restaurant Il Nido, which quickly became one of Seattle's most in-demand dining destinations after it opened in West Seattle last year, will re-open as a fine-dining restaurant on September 22. The restaurant is responding to COVID-19's impact on the dining world by re-opening at half its usual capacity and offering a multi-course prix-fixe menu for $95 per person. The restaurant has also added an outdoor pizza oven for a potential pizza pop-up in the event of another forced closure.

West Seattle

CLOSURES

Amandine Bakeshop

So long, and thanks for all the almond croissants: According to an Instagram post, Sara Naftaly's gem of a bakery inside Capitol Hill's Chophouse Row will close for good after Wednesday, September 30. The announcement reads, "To our loyal customers and amazing neighbors, we thank you for allowing us to serve you and serve alongside you. We will truly miss seeing your faces bright and early each morning. Make sure to stop by and grab a pastry and coffee before we part our separate ways!" So go grab one more macaron or savory Danish for old times' sake.

Capitol Hill



Bar Sue

Capitol Hill's Southern-themed, self-proclaimed "slightly divey" neighborhood cocktail bar announced on Instagram last week that it is now permanently closed.

Capitol Hill

El Camion

This excellent taco restaurant is no longer in its location at Hale's Ales in Ballard—according to Seattle Met, it's a "liquor control board licensing situation." Its brick-and-mortar Ballard location also closed in April 2019. Luckily, there are still several El Camion trucks around Seattle.

Ballard

Georgetown Liquor Company

The longtime Georgetown institution, which was the first bar in Seattle to serve a vegan and vegetarian menu and was beloved by many for its creative food, gritty atmosphere, and warm staff, announced on September 6 that it had closed after 14 years of business.

Georgetown



Marination Station

No more Nunya sauce and sexy tofu for Capitol Hill: The popular local Hawaiian-Korean chain announced on Instagram that it has closed its original brick-and-mortar location permanently. The other locations will remain open.

Capitol Hill

San Juan Seltzery

SoDo's boozy bubbly water bar is closing up shop for the fall and winter season, so this weekend is your last chance to go cozy up by their outdoor fireplace with spiked seltzer or grab takeout before spring.

SoDo

OTHER NEWS

Edouardo Jordan collaborates with Dick's Drive-In

Here's some welcome good news: For a series sponsored by the restaurant booking platform Resy, Edouardo Jordan, the James Beard Award-winning chef and owner of the acclaimed JuneBaby and Salare, will take over the Queen Anne location of the much-beloved local classic Dick's Drive-In for a pop-up from October 16-18. Jordan will create a takeout package inspired by Dick's staples with a touch of his signature Southern sensibilities: a pimento cheese deluxe burger, classic hand-cut fries with a Cajun dipping sauce, and a spiced sweet potato cookie milkshake.

Oaky's Tex Mex plans to open Central District restaurant

The Tex-Mex pop-up Oaky's, which briefly had a physical location at Batch 206 Distillery in Interbay in 2019, is preparing to open a new location in the Central District, with an opening planned for February 2020.

Rainier Beer launches a gin line

Rainier Beer, which is now owned by Pabst Brewing Company, has introduced a new line of gin, which will be brewed at Capitol Hill's Oola Distillery. As Eater Seattle notes, it is the company's first non-beer offering since Prohibition.

Raised Doughnuts will move across the street

Mi Kim's elevated doughnut shop plans to move into a bigger location in the upcoming Midtown Square development across the street in late 2021. Kim told Capitol Hill Seattle the new shop will have space for more cakes and doughnuts and will even host classes when it's safe to do so again.

Melrose introduces a new "street eats zone"

A collection of businesses on Capitol Hill's Melrose, including Mamnoon, Terra Plata, Taylor Shellfish, and McMenamin's Six Arms, will come together to form a new open-air street eats zone.