An Immersive Vincent van Gogh Exhibit is Coming to Seattle—Here's How to Get Tickets

Starting later this year, you won't have to travel halfway around the world to take in van Gogh's most famous works; a 20,000-square-foot light and sound installation is bringing masterpieces by the Dutch post-impressionist painter to cities across the country, including here in Seattle.

A joint project between Exhibition Hub and Fever, Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience—tickets for which go on sale this Wednesday, March 10, at noon—is modeled after similar installations that have toured Europe in recent years, comprising a 360-degree floor-to-ceiling rig that unfetters paintings like "The Starry Night" from the borders of their original canvases (who can forget that "Wheatfield with Crows" allegory in Greg Araki's Mysterious Skin?!), leaving viewers to literally bask in their light. Beyond the main room, smaller galleries will provide context on the artist's life alongside "larger than life" re-creations.

There's also a virtual reality component to the show, a 10-minute journey billed as "a day in the life of the artist" that's designed to make you feel as if you're strolling alongside Vincent as he discovers scenes that would inspire eight of his seminal paintings.

Specific date and location details have not yet been announced, but those who purchase tickets will be notified of any updates via email. You can also sign up for the waitlist to get exclusive access to tickets when they're released.