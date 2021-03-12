Flash Giveaway: Enter to Win Free Tickets to SIFF's Opening Night!

After being canceled last year due to obvious reasons, the Seattle International Film Festival is returning this year in a new online format, and you can count us excited.

You may not get to bump elbows with visiting filmmakers or shmooze face-to-face with your fellow film aficionados, but the April 8–18 event boasts a virtual program of over 90 features and over 100 short films from around the world. Passes are on sale now, and individual tickets will go on sale March 25, after the lineup is announced on March 24.

In the meantime though, we're giving away four tickets to the Opening Night Celebration and Film on Thursday, April 8! Though we don't yet know what the film will be, opening night is usually a big deal, so you won't want to miss this.

To enter to win, provide your email on the form embedded below by 5 pm today, March 12. We'll notify you if you're selected. Good luck!

